We’re committed to excellence – FUTO VC

Following the last year selection of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), as the Africa Centre of Excellence in Future Energies and Electrochemical Systems (ACE-FUELS), the authorities have attributed the feat to the excellent performance of the university in academics, research and other facets of development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Eze, who restated the commitment of the institution to excellence, said that FUTO was one of the 17 universities in Nigeria designated as Africa Centre of Excellence in various specific research areas.

This was as Eze, a Professor of Physics pointed out that the project was valued at USD 6 million in the first phase of four years and renewable for another four years. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the university, Mrs. Uche Nwelue, however, noted that the university had made immense investment in the areas of research and capacity building, adding that with the management’s commitment to nurturing and promotingacultureof excellence, the university had been producing high qualitygraduates andrecording landmark achievements in the areas of research and development.

She said: “The excellent performance of the university in the areas of competence, including new and emerging fields of science and technology are proves that FUTO is a flagship institution in the areas of scientific research and development. “For instance, two members of staff of FUTO, Prof. Boniface Obah won the National Research grant, while Dr. Kelvin Igwilo is also enjoying the sole patent status for a research invention.

