What next for Adebule?

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the political future of Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who will bow out of office on May 29

The incumbent deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, will bow out of office after four years at the as Number Two citizen of the Centre of Excellence next week Wednesday. She was sworn-in along with her principal, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on May 29, 2015.

Though she was entitled to a second term, the politicking and power tussle within the All Progressives Congress (APC) prevented her from breaking the jinx to become the first female deputy governor to get a second term in the state.

Since the birth of Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999, no deputy governor has ever completed two terms in the state. Also, while two previous governors – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (1999-2007) and Mr. Babatunde Fashola (2007 – 2015) served for two terms, the incumbent, Ambode, lost his re-election bid to a former Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Property Development Commission (LSPDC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was the preferred candidate during the October 2, 2018 APC governorship primaries.

Having lost the opportunity to be re-elected, Adebule who also superintend over the Lagos State Ministry of Education, will on May 29 join the league of former deputy governors in the state.

The outgoing deputy governor distinguished herself in office and had a robust relationship with her boss till date. She was also very loyal to the party, an act she displayed publicly during the APC gubernatorial primary. She shunned Ambode and voted for Sanwo-Olu in line with the party’s directives.

As Adebule leaves office next Wednesday as the 15th substantive deputy governor of Lagos State, the questions on the lips of many people is what next for the outgoing Number Two citizen?

While some are of the view that she may be compensated with a political appointment at the federal level since APC is in power at the centre, some are of the view that she may be in the cooler after May 29.

Those who believe that she deserves an appointment are of the view that being a loyal member of the ruling party, Adebule may be compensated like her predecessor, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who was appointment as Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The belief is strengthened by the perception that since Ambode is expected to be compensated with a federal appointment after May 29, his deputy should also be a beneficiary.

But there are some, who believe that like some of her predecessors, Adebule may not be considered for any appointive position at the federal level, having been in the corridor of power in the last eight years.

Prior to her emergence as deputy governor, Adebule served as Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG) between 2011 and 2015 during ex-Governor Fashola administration. Before being appointed as SSG, Adebule was a civil servant in the state, serving in different positions in the state Ministry of Education.

Her political sojourn began when she was appointed as a Commissioner 1 in the Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (PP-TESCOM), now Teachers’ Establishment and Pensions Office by former Governor Tinubu (2000-2005) and later as a member of Lagos State Scholarship Board (2005).

Adebule was born in Lagos State to the family of Idowu-Esho of Ojo Alaworo in Ojo Local Government Area of the State on November 27, 1970. She had her early education at Awori College, Ojo before proceeding to the Lagos State University (LASU), where she bagged a degree in Islamic Studies in 1992. She also obtained a Masters degree in Curriculum Studies from the institution in 1997.

In 2006, she had a certificate in Early Childhood Development Curriculum, School Administration and Assessment from the Nigeria Institute of International Education Association. She later enrolled and completed her doctorate degree (PhD) in Curriculum Studies in 2012 at LASU.

Adebule began her working career as an academic at Lagos State College of Primary Education (LACOPED), Noforija, Epe, as a lecturer in the Department of Religious Studies and later transferred her service to the Lagos State University, LASU as a lecturer in the Department of Curriculum Studies and thereafter Language Arts and Social Studies in the Faculty of Education of the institution.

While in the university, Adebule served as member of various university committees which included, Committee on Establishment of LASU International Secondary School and LASU Staff school Monitoring Committee. She was also a member, Association of Learners, and Co-ordinator, LASU Sandwich Degree Programme, Osun State College of Education, Ilesha Campus.

Adebule, as an author, has written numerous national and international publications, among which are: “Reading the Objective of Universal Basic Education in Nigeria;” “The Effective Use of Educational Technology for Religious Teaching: Learning amongst Secondary Schools in Lagos State, Nigeria” and “The Imperative of Religion and peace in the Quest for Sustainable Development in Nigeria: The Plateau State Experience.”

