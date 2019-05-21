News
Wike sacks monarch over cultism
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the sacking of the traditional ruler of Baabe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Monday Noryaa, for his alleged involvement in cultism.
Wike made this announcement through a statement issued by his Special Assistant in Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.
The statement specifically indicated the withdrawal of Certificate of Recognition from the Gbenemene of Baabe Kingdom in Khana LGA of Rivers State.
“Rivers State Government withdraws Certificate of Recognition from HRM Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe
“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe.
“The withdrawal takes immediate effect. The withdrawal of Government Recognition from HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa followed his indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.
“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.
“Governor Wike reiterated that his administration remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any Traditional Ruler or Government Functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law,” the statement read.
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news16 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News20 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news21 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines