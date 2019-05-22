Wike withdraws monarch’s recognition certificate over cultism

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday approved the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition of His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe for allegedly engaging in cultrelated activities.

The governor had recently warned that cultists or members of cult groups, who threaten the law and order in the state, and traditional rulers who provide safe haven for cultists to operate would not be spared by his administration.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to thye Governor, Simeon Nwakaudu, Chief Noryaa “was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.”

The statement, however, added that the withdrawal of the monarch’s certificate of recognition took immediate effect. Wike also reiterated that his administration remained committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any traditional ruler or government functionary indicted for promoting insecurity would face the full weight of the law

Like this: Like Loading...

Related