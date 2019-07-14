Business
14 vessels lift N298.9bn liquefied gas from Onne Port
s the price of natural gas in Asia remained steady since last month, no fewer than 14 vessels left Onne Port between June and July this year with 947,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) valued at N298.9 billion ($830.5 million), New Telegraph has learnt.
In the last six months, the price of LNG in Asia had reached $877 per metric tonne.
It was learnt that the surge in the export of the product is as a result of high demand driven by rising Chinese imports.
China’s imports of liquefied natural gas increased in March 2019 as demand remains robust, according to data released by the China General Administration of Customs.
It was gathered that between January and July 2019, the country had exported 2.85 million tonnes of the natural gas to various countries.
The gas was lifted from the LNG’s Bonny Island liquefaction plants in Rivers State.
Data from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that nine vessels left the port this month with 585,000 tonnes of the gas.
The figure is 38.12 per cent higher than the June export.
Of the 585,000 tonnes, LNG Lagos II lifted 77,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas, 70,000 tonnes; LPG Navigator, 13,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 65,000 tonnes and LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes.
Also last month (June), five vessels left the country with 362,000 tonnes.
Within the period, LNG Mag Dala ferried out 70,000 tonnes; LNG Finima II also lifted 77,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 68,000 tonnes and LNG Sevilla, 70,000 tonnes.
It was learnt that forward prices assessed by Platts last week showed that Nigerian netbacks for Asian market was higher than those for Northwest Europe.
Since last January, gas export from Nigeria to Europe and Asia has been on the increase.
According to NPA’s shipping data, between January and April 2019, 28 vessels ferried out 1.76 million tonnes of the natural gas to Asia and Europe.
The shipping statistics also indicated that seven vessels left Onne Port with 438,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas in April alone.
In the period, LNG Benue left the port with 68,000 tonnes; LNG Gaslog Geneva, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Enugu, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Cross River, 65,000 tonnes; Navigator, 13,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja, 77,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos, 77,000 tonnes
Also, 450,000 tonnes were also ferried out by six vessels in March this year to various destinations with LNG Wilpride, leading with 70,000 tonnes; LNG Gaslog Genoa, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Ondo, 68,000 tonnes and LNG Benue, 68,000 tonnes. LNG Rivers had 65,000 tonnes; LNG Akwa Ibom, 65,000 tonnes and LPG BW Confidence, 44,000 tonnes.
The month of February recorded shipment of 496,000 tonnes of gas.
The product was lifted out of the country by LNG Abalamabie with 77,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 65,000 tonnes and LNG Methane Alison Victoria with 65,000 tonnes.
Others are LNG Maran Gas Hector, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Bayelsa 65,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos, 77,000 tonnes.
In January, the NPA’s shipping position also revealed that 382, 500 tonnes were exported out of the country.
LNG Benue ferried out 65,000 tonnes; LNG Cubal, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Methane Kari Elin, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 65,000 tonnes; LPG Africa Gas, 21,500 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 65,000 tonnes and MT STI Garnet, 33,000 tonnes.
CBN’s verdict on securities to hurt banks
CHALLENGE
Performance metrics at all banks will be affected by falling T-bill yields
T
here are indications that deposit money banks in Nigeria may find it difficult maintaining current levels of profitability due to new measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which aim to compel lenders to increase lending to the real sector by restricting their investment in government securities.
As part of such measures, CBN had barred DMBs from buying Treasury bills for their own accounts at an open market auction held on July 18.
According to traders, the apex bank told lenders that their bids must be backed by customer demand. In the past, banks bought government debt rather than assume risk by lending.
Also, before that move, CBN had limited the size of interest-bearing deposits it would hold for banks via its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF).
Although CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, told journalists at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, last Tuesday, that the apex bank did not intend to bar DMBs from Treasury bills auctions and Open market Operations (OMO), he, however, did reiterate that the regulator was not pleased that lenders continue to prefer investment in government securities to lending to the real sector.
He announced that going forward, CBN would be introducing special auctions to provide special signal and direct the focus of actors in the financial market to where it wants them to go.
Analysts believe that CBN could decide to bar banks from participating at such special auctions, a development, they predict, would negatively impact lenders’ profits, given that financial results in the industry in the last few years showed that income from investment in government securities accounts for a significant part of banks’ earnings.
New Telegraph’s findings, for instance, show that Tier 1 banks-GT Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Bank and UBA – posted combined earnings of about N451.8 billion from treasury bills and government bonds in their 2017 nine-month results compared to N270 billion earned same period in 2016.
Specifically, while the five lenders made a combined N1.4 trillion in interest income for the first nine months of that year, compared to N1.1 trillion in the same period in 2015, 33 per cent of the amount was from Treasury Bills and Government Bonds compared to 25 per cent in the same period in 2016.
Furthermore, an analysis of the 2018 full year results of four of the Tier 1 banks – UBA, GT Bank, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. – reveals that they raked in a total sum of N309.48 billion from Federal Government securities, which was higher by N40.7 billion, when compared to N268.78 billion interest generated from Treasury Bills and bonds in the financial year ended December 31, 2017.
In a report it issued in October 2017, one of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, had disclosed that Nigerian banks averaged a 7.5per cent margin on treasury bill (T-bills) yields in the first half of 2017 (1H17).
According to the rating agency, banks had been investing heavily in T-bills since second half of 2016 improving interest income and maintaining margins.
It noted that: “High yields on T-Bills are part of the Nigerian authorities’ attempts to control inflation and manage demand for foreign currency. By providing a remunerative, relatively low-risk, naira-denominated in
vestment (interest payments are tax-free), they (CBN) hope to encourage naira retention and dampen demand for US dollars.”
It would be recalled that following the CBN’s publication of its first quarter 2018 treasury bills issuance programme in early January last year, which indicated that the apex bank was slowing down on T-bill issuance, Fitch issued a report predicting that the development could hurt banks’ profits.
Significantly, the agency stated then that the CBN’s action would make it more difficult for Tier 1 lenders to sustain profitability in 2018.
According to Fitch, “we expect falling T-bill yields and lower issuance to put pressure on Nigerian banks’ profitability in 2018. The CBN’s latest issuance schedule shows N1.1trillion of rollovers in first quarter of 2018 against N1.3trillion of maturing bills. In 2017, rollovers fully covered maturing bills.
“Performance metrics at all banks will be affected by weak demand for lending, falling T-bill yields, lower foreign-currency translation gains and rising loan impairment charges, but the largest banks are best placed to withstand these challenges.”
Need to renew exemption on VAT payment
There is an urgent need to renew the exemption of Value Added Tax (VAT) payment on all NSE transactions following the sorry state of the market. CHRIS UGWU writes
H
igh transaction charges on trading done on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange have not only continued to pose potential threat to both local and foreign investors but also constitute a clog to prospective issuers and dealing members.
The question market operators and other stakeholders have continued to ask has been about turning around the market, hence, several players are calling for lower transaction costs and encouraging new listings if they want to become more attractive vehicles for raising capital and lure new investment.
However, following the weak condition of the local bourse, market operators believe the time is ripe for the regulatory authorities to heed the advice and toe the line of other countries that have enacted compelling laws to reduce obstacles holding the market from being the bastion of the economy.
In Nigeria, costs have always constitute impediment for market operators and even to companies wishing to list their shares, just as already listed ones are looking for excuses to delist from the exchange due to excessive charges and unfavourable operating milieu.
This is why some investors are jittery and have expressed dissatisfaction with the resumption of five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) commission to be charged on all transactions executed at the exchange, which took effect Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
On July 25, 2014, the Federal Government, through the then Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, commenced the exemption of VAT payment on all NSE transactions. This exemption had a lifespan of five years, which lapsed on July 24, 2019.
Nigeria in highest league
Checks on the NSE fee structure in its ‘Green Book’ revealed an array of fees like NSE fees, CSCS fees, SEC fees, Value Added Tax, Stamp Duty, and Brokerage Commission, which exclude securities-tied fees also payable by the listing or delisting corporates.
Further investigationshowed that transaction costs across global markets appear highest in Nigeria and Ghana while the United States (US) has the least transaction cost with no charges on stock trades.
Hence, lower cost of transaction appears consistent with the level of market development and by implication, market efficiency, as costs are lower in U.S., China, India and South Africa, which is more developed compared with Nigerian and Ghanaian markets.
The report noted that a comparative cost analysis embarked on across markets in Africa showed that Nigeria’s statutory fees (exclusive of brokerage commission) remain the highest not only in Africa but also across major emerging markets across the globe (save for Ghana, which is almost at same level with Nigeria at 0.7 per cent).
For instance, stockbrokers earn only 1.350 per cent of the total cost of 4.04 per cent charges on the equity transactions. The rest goes to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), NSE and statutorily charges such as stamp duty and VAT.
Resumption of VAT charges
According to various notices obtained from dealing firms, NSE and other relevant bodies, the resumption of VAT charges on transactions began last week.
To this end, all dealing members of NSE and NASD were directed to resume charging of VAT on all NSE and NASD transactions effective Thursday, July 25, 2019. Subsequently, a five per cent VAT on brokerage commission earned, NSE and NASD fees and CSCS fees was restored.
It would be recalled that some stockbrokers had recently been sending notifications to their clients, informing them that they would commence paying extra amount of money for transactions carried out on their behalf.
The notifications stated that VAT on commissions would now be charged on transactions conducted on the NSE.
“The order for exemption of VAT from all NSE transactions was granted by the coordinating minister of the economy and the minister of finance in 2014. The order became effective on the 25th July, 2014 for a five -year period, which expires on the July 24, 2019.
“In this regard, all dealing members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been notified to resume charging of VAT on all NSE transactions effective July 25, 2019.
“Subsequently, a 5 per cent VAT on brokerage commission earned, NSE fees and CSCS fees will be restored effective July 25, 2019.
“Thank you for your valued patronage,” a notice sent to investors by one of the stockbrokers in Lagos and obtained by New Telegraph noted.
NSE had, also in a circular dated July 10, 2019 and titled NSE/RD/BDR/CIR5/19/07/10 informed stockbrokers of the resumption of the VAT payment.
“Please refer to our circular with reference BDR/CIR/GOI/10/14 dated 27 October 2014 on the above subject matter (attached as Appendix A); and the Value Added Tax (VAT) Exemption of Commissions on Stock Exchange Transactions Order (Order) granted by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Honourable Minister of Finance in 2014. (See, Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: No. 95, Vol. 101 issued on 30 July 2014).
“The Order which became effective on 25 July 2014 is valid for a period of five (5) years and thus the exemption granted in the Order is set to expire on 24 July 2019,”
Operators seek review
Some stakeholders in the nation’s capital market have called on the Federal Government to renew the exemption granted on VAT.
While speaking at Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) 2019 Capital Market Summit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Omnibus Business Solutions Limited and Pilot Securities, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, said: “For the immediate season, the Capital Market has been haemorraging for the past 2 years, for a number of reasons and despite the exemption granted on VAT which was due to expire in July 2019. I would suggest the exemption be renewed for a further period.
“For example, the Capital Market operators have to pay a minimum tax based on their share capital. It is difficult to rationalise why using share capital to determine assessment to pay income tax, even when the business makes a loss.”
Osunkeye, who was also the Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc, said the federal and state government should seriously consider using the capital market for viable capital expenditure segment of the annual budgets in order to help the growth and development of the capital market.
“However favourable, market conditions have to be created and sustained. I refer to the investment climate, the ease of doing business in the country and the cost of doing business in the country. The capital market is available to engage and participate in the growth and development of the market,” he said.
An independent investor, John Adeniyi, said: “Government should consider extending the VAT exemption for another five or three years. The present state of the economy in Nigeria is not encouraging investment and if this exemption is not restored, I can guarantee you that more people will exit the market.
“Since I received the notification from my stockbroker, I have been in a thinking mode. I cannot just imagine paying five per cent tax on any transaction I execute in the trading of shares in my portfolio. The NSE should just fight for us by convincing the Federal Government to extend the exemption for another period.”
A senior broker, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Our hands are tied on this issue. There is nothing we can actually do concerning this matter because we received a circular to adhere to the directive. The best we can do to attract more investors or clients is to slightly reduce what we charge as commission. Asides that, there is nothing we can do.”
ASHON’s Chairman, Chief Patrick Ezeagu, stated that the association had aligned with the policy thrust of the government that every citizen should participate in the financial industry and enjoy its benefits.
“The Association has been engaging in various advocacy initiatives in line with our objectives. We recognise that the world is fast undergoing some evolution, especially in the way of doing things which is being propelled by the fast pace of technological innovations.
“The recognition of the retail investor and expansion of the scope of our business to the hinterlands are key to stimulation and sustainable growth of the capital market. We believe that we should work in tandem with all regulatory institutions to promote financial inclusion,” Ezeagu said.
Last line
Transaction costs diminish returns, and over time, high transaction costs could mean huge loss of investment from not just the cost but also the costs of capital available to invest, hence the need for a review when the next finance minister is eventually appointed by the president.
AMCON’s sunset debate moves to front burner
With the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) making little headway in its bid to recover over N5 trillion worth of bad debts, discussions in financial circles are focusing on whether the fiscal and monetary authorities will not be compelled to consider extending the Corporation’s sunset clause scheduled to expire in 2023. Tony Chukwunyem writes
Hardly does a week go by these days without a story appearing in the national media about the challenges that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is facing in trying to recover over N5trillion bad debts owed by recalcitrant obligors.
In fact, AMCON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Kuru, appears to be placing a lot of hope in the power of the media to help persuade the corporation’s obligors to settle their debts.
Kuru’s latest remonstration
For instance, the AMCON boss, who was the Guest Speaker at the July 2019 edition of a breakfast meeting organised by the Nigerian–American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in Lagos last week, predictably seized the opportunity to highlight issues hindering the corporation from recovering its huge debts.
According to him, it is sad that some of the prominent men and women who are responsible for the over N5trillion debt burden, which AMCON is battling to recover, “manipulate their way to emerge as members of the national assembly, ministers, chairmen and women of big organisations and pro-chancellors of universities.”
In fact, Kuru also disclosed at the event that AMCON was working with other sister agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to produce a full length television documentary of the said debtors for the benefit of generations yet unborn.
He said: “We are talking about recovering over N5trillion debt, which sits with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and we know that the Federal Government through the CBN cannot afford to write the debt off so we just have to recover. With such huge recovery, the country can do a lot in the areas of infrastructure development in energy, rail line, health, road construction, and a whole lot more. To enable you understand the magnitude of what we are talking about, only 350 individuals account for 80 per cent of the debt amounting to N4.6trillion.”
Kuru, who stated that with AMCON’s sunset date-2023/24-fast to recover its debts, stressed that despite the slow pace of the country’s judicial processes, the corporation, which has changed its, “strategy to more of enforcement, because the negotiations have failed,” was determined to go after the stubborn debtors within the ambit of the law in line with the AMCON Act.
“We now want to go a step further by working with the ICPC and the EFCC, which will enable us to go investigate the credit processes. If we do not establish this deterrent, we are likely to go round the era of NPL circle again,” he stated.
Pointing out that economies all over the world depend on the financial infrastructure for growth, the AMCON helmsman warned that if the country allowed men and women who go to banks to borrow monies with no intention to repay and in the process bring down banking institutions to go unpunished, it would be destroying its economy.
He reiterated his call for the return of the failed bank act, arguing that the country appeared to be encouraging financial rascality given that it is not currently handling the issue of recalcitrant debtors with the seriousness it deserves.
Failed Banks’ Act
Kuru had, in March this year, while receiving officials of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria, who paid a visit to AMCON’s Lagos office, called on the Nigerian authorities to revisit the Failed Bank Act so that operatives in the banking sector would be made to account for their actions.
He said the reintroduction of the Failed Bank Act would not only curtail the current trend of financial rascality on the part of some bankers, but would bring discipline to the banking industry in general.
The Failed Banks Act, also known as the Recovery of Debts and Financial Malpractices in Banks Act 1994, was promulgated to recover debts owed to failed banks in the country, which had remained outstanding as at the date the banks were closed or declared failed and to prosecute directors and officers of licensed banks who had committed banking malpractices.
He suggested that in line with the fight against corruption, there was also the need to fight against impaired and arranged credits so that operators are held responsible for booking credits contrary to their credit policy.
According to Kuru, unless recalcitrant debtors and their accomplices in the banking system are made to face the consequences of their actions, the country may not succeed in ending the recurring problem of bad loans, which had plunged the financial system into several crises in the last three decades.
Establishment of bad bank
Indeed, patterned on the model of the National Asset Management Agency of Ireland, AMCON was established in 2010 to acquire huge non-performing loans (NPLs), which deposit money banks (DMBs) were grappling with in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Although AMCON commenced operations by acquiring initial NPLs from banks valued at over N1.2 trillion and injecting some N1.6 trillion to further absorb other toxic loans from the lenders, the Corporation’s total bad loans purchased from DMBs amounted to around N5.4 trillion by 2012.
Also, AMCON bonds (debts) worth N3.8 trillion were issued in December 2014 at six per cent interest rate and have remained outstanding at end-December 2018. The bonds, which were taken up solely by the CBN, were issued in a restructuring exercise and will mature in 2023.
Although its Cperations are being financed by 0.5 per cent of banks´ annual profits through a sinking fund and CBN´s N50 billion funding plans spread over 10 years, AMCON has not fully turned the corner.
For instance, the corporation recorded a total loss for 2016 at N14.37 billion in 2017 even this reduced significantly by N50.45 billion when compared to N64.82 billion loss recorded in 2016.
Poor bad debt recovery numbers
But more significantly, after eight years into its operation, and ahead of 2023 sunset period, AMCON has only recovered N1 trillion through assets seizure, forfeiture or outright cash payment. Data from the corporation shows that of the recovered funds, cash assets account for 60 per cent and non-cash assets, such as properties and equity securities, account for the balance of 40 per cent. The recovered sum represents 18.51 per cent of the total sum.
Analysts point out that the economic recession in the country a few years ago also increased AMCON’s volume of NPLs.
Given the foregoing, coupled with the corporation’s challenges in recovering its debts as stated by its CEO, financial experts, despite the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) frequent calls for AMCON to be scrapped, seem to want bad bank to continue to operate in some form even after the expiration of its sunset clause in 2023.
Specifically, following the release of AMCON’s 2017 results, which show a significant improvement in the performance of the corporation, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) predicted that the sunset clause (2023) would be extended.
While the analysts did not specifically give reasons for making this forecast, they suggested that AMCON had made such a positive impact on the economy in the eight years of its existence that it should be allowed to continue operations after 2023.
Even though, according to them, they expect, “ignorant shareholders” to resist such an extension, the analysts asserted that: “Extension of AMCON’s sunset clause now inevitable.”
They argued that but for the establishment of AMCON, “10 affected banks would have collapsed; N9 trillion of total assets would have been wiped-off; contagion would have affected healthy banks; depositors would have lost over N3 trillion (NDIC insured deposits not enough to compensate for losses) and inevitable run on banks.”
Also, the experts pointed out that AMCON “mitigated the woes of the recession; rescued over 13,000 businesses and provided technical and financial impetus.”
In addition, they contended that AMCON has improved asset quality; prevented systemic banking crisis; restored banking profitability and improved earning capacity.
According to the FDC experts, the corporation has also been responsible for saving thousands of jobs, helped stabilize the economy, reduced crime and social decadence as well as saving thousands of jobs.
However, in an interview with a national daily in October 2017, Kuru had hinted that he would not want the corporation’s sunset date extended.
He was quoted as saying “is it possible for AMCON to recover all its debts? No. Is it possible for AMCON to wind down its operations? Yes, because there are various schemes and programmes that you can come up with to wrap up your operations.
“I say this with every sense of responsibility that AMCON should not be an organisation that should be there perpetually. It shouldn’t. In the next five years if we cannot clear all these gray areas, I think AMCON should fold up and they should create a product out of the leftover. If in the next five years, you have not been able to recover some of these debts, that means you have been pursuing a non-performing loan for about 15 to 20 years.
“That tells you there is a problem. You need to change your strategy, analyse all the accounts one by one, analyse the obligors behind them and go after them and create another law that would give you an edge to reach them through other ways and means, not only through this. “
Last line
However, the consensus in industrial circles at the weekend was that the determination expressed at the NACC event last week by the AMCON boss to recover the bad debts could indicate that he would not want to step aside until he com
Analysts: CBN’ll increase dollar sales to BDCs
A
nalysts at ARM Research have predicted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will increase its supply of foreign exchange to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators between now and the end of the year.
The analysts, who made this forecast in a report entitled “NSR H2 2019 (9)” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that the projected increase in dollar sales to the money changers would be caused by an increase in their numbers as well as the apex bank stepping up its weekly intervention in the BDC segment of the forex market during the festive season.
According to the analysts, “average BDC sales over H1 19 expanded by 28 per cent to $1.2 billion from $943 million in H2 18, as CBN increased its frequency of sales over the review period. For clarity, CBN tuned up its frequency of dollar sales to BDCs to four times a week (previously three), bringing weekly intervention per BDCs to $75,000 by December 2018.
“We expect CBN sales to that segment to remain elevated over H2 19 due to the perpetually increasing number of operators. Also, with our expectation of upward adjustment to $80,000 per week during the festive season, we see total sales increasing over H1 19 by 12 per cent YoY to $8.1 billion. On swaps and other sales, we do not expect initiation or renewal of maturing swap positions over 2019, with consequent impact on lower maturity and sales. Thus, we forecast swap and other sales to contract by 27 per cent over H1 19 to $8.7 billion.”
The analysts further stated that “overall, with our model suggesting cumulative higher CBN intervention over H2 19 to the tune of $31 billion (5% higher compared to H1 19), we estimate average monthly sale of $5.2 billion (vs. $4.9 billion in H1 19). Coalescing this with our estimate of average oil and nonoil inflows to the apex bank, we estimate monthly average reserve drawdown of $290 million which summed up to $1.7 billion over H2 19 (relative to $2.8 billion accretion in H1 19). Consequently, gross reserves are expected to print at $43.8 billion by year end.”
However, despite predicting a strong position for the CBN and the naira in the second half of this year, the analysts said they believed that “the distorted interplay of demand and supply at the Investors and Exporters forex window (IEW) and the increased demand at same would drive short term volatility in rates.”
In fact, they forecast that the projected short term volatility in rates due to increase demand at the IEW would result in the naira depreciating to “between N363.0/$ to N366/$ over H2 19.”
FMDQ reports N19.12trn turnover in June
T
urnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended June 30, 2019 was N19.12 trillion, representing a 6.70 per cent (N1.37 trillion) month-on-month (M-o-M) decrease on turnover recorded in May 2019 (N20.49 trillion).
It recorded a 10.93 per cent (N1.88 trillion) year-on-year (YoY) increase from N17.23 trillion recorded in June 2018.
In a report obtained by New Telegraph, treasury bills and FX product segments remained the major contributor to turnover in the OTC market, jointly accounting for 70.72 per cent of the total OTC market turnover in June 2019 and representing a 1.75 per cent increase on their joint contribution in May 2019 (68.97 per cent).
Total FX market turnover in June 2019 was $16.78 billion (N6.05 trillion at $/N360.74), representing a 10.16 per cent ($1.90 billion) MoM decrease.
Analysis of FX turnover by trade type indicated MoM decreased across all categories, with member-clients trades recording the highest MoM decrease at14.35 per cent ($1.75 billion).
Analysis by product type indicated that the MoM decrease in FX turnover was driven by the 23.15 per cent ($2.47 billion) MoM decrease in FX Spot, despite the 7.13 per cent ($0.57 billion) MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover.
In June 2019, the 36th naira-settled OTC FX Futures Contract (NGUS JUN 26 2019) with total open contracts size of $529.10mm matured and was settled, bringing the total value of OTC FX Futures Contracts offered and settled on the exchange since the introduction of the product to $16.74 billion, with a total of $25.86 billion in open contracts.
Further, in addition to the new 12 month contract (NGUS JUN 24, 2020) introduced in June at a price of $/N362.38, a newly introduced contract, the 13-month contract (NGUS JUL 29, 2020) with futures price of $/N362.53 was also listed in June 2019 to enable market participants obtain a full 365-day hedge on their FX exposures, which was not possible under the previous existing market structure.
In June 2019, the CBN Official Spot rates and the average exchange rate of naira against the US Dollar at the I&E FX Window appreciated from the rates recorded in May 2019 by $/N0.05 and $/N0.09close at $/N306.90 and $/N360.64 respectively, while the average parallel market rate remained constant at $/N361.00.FixedIncome Market (T.bills and FGN5 bonds).
During the period under review, average OMO6 bills outstanding was N14.96 trillion, representing a MoM increase of 2.86 per cent (N0.42 trillion) from N14.54 trillion recorded in May 2019.
Conversely, average T.bills outstanding recorded a MoM decrease of0.89 per cent (N0.02 trillion) from N2.58 trillion in May 2019 to N2.56 trillion in June 2019. On the other hand, average FGN bond outstanding recorded a MoM increase of 1.12 per cent (N0.10 trillion) to close at N8.84 trillion in June 2019 from N8.74 trillion in May 2019.
Trading intensity, representing the ratio of turnover to outstanding amount for FGN bonds increased from 0.17 in May 2019 to 0.18 in June 2019 while it remained unchanged for T.bills.
Trading intensity in T.bills and FGN bonds markets YTD stood at 2.74 and 0.82 respectively compared to 2.67 and 0.71 for the same period in 2018.
T.bills within the six to twelve months maturity bracket remained the most actively traded in June 2019, accounting for 49.52 per cent of the total FI market turnover.
2020 Olympics: Visa named global payment technology provider
Visa Inc. has announced that it is working on a series of innovative payment experiences in advance of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where it is the official payment technology partner.
“There is virtually no other market in the world today that compared to Japan — it is the world’s third largest economy and a leader across many industries, yet commerce remains predominantly cash based,” Stephen Karpin, representative director and country manager of Japan, said in a press release. “Visa embraces the Olympic Games as an opportunity to offer cutting edge payment technologies at venues and the Olympic Village, and throughout the host country to truly enhance the fan experience.”
The company cited statistics showing about one fifth of all transactions in Japan use digital methods, in contrast with about 90 per cent in South Korea, 60 per cent in the U.S. and 70 per cent in China. Visa said it is taking several steps to boost payment experiences prior to the Olympics:
According to the company, it is working with quick-service restaurants, convenience stores and transit to enable contactless payments at the point of sale and drive adoption. It also disclosed that it is exploring biometric payment authentication and wearables to new mobile applications that will include digitally issued cards.
PayPal lowers annual revenue forecast
S
hares of PayPal Holdings Inc. fell after the digital payments platform lowered its annual revenue forecast, citing delays in implementing some new partnerships and separate issues with foreign exchange rates.
The company forecast calls for earnings per share of 69 cents to 71 cents a share during the third quarter. Revenue is expected to grow 18-19% during the quarter to a range of $4.33 to $4.38 billion.
For the full year, PayPal expects to report earnings of $3.12 to $3.17 per share, and revenue growth of 14 per cent to 15 per cent on an annual basis to between $17.60 and $17.80 billion. The company’s prior range had been $17.85 billion to $18.1 billion.
Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schulman said delays in the company’s integration of certain partnerships, including the planned integration into the MercadoLibre online marketplace, are partially responsible for some of the lower revenue forecasts.
“These are complex, multi-faceted partnerships and they take multiple quarters to come to fruition,” he said on a conference call.
Chief Financial Officer John Rainey told analysts on the call that the lower revenue outlook was also impacted by foreign exchange rate issues as 20 per cent of the company’s business was cross border and the continued strength of the U.S. dollar would have a greater-than-expected impact.
The company reported nine million net new accounts in the quarter, bringing total active accounts to 286 million, a 17 per cent increase. Meanwhile, payment transactions rose 28 per cent to 3 billion.
PayPal reported total payment volume increased 24 per cent to $172 billion in the quarter. The company reported 39 payment transactions per account on a trailing 12-month basis, which is up nine per cent from year-ago figures.
Earlier this month, PayPal’s Xoom unit launched its international money transfer service in the United Kingdom as well as 31 other European markets. PayPal also announced the launch of its PayPal Commerce Platform, which is designed to meet the needs of marketplaces and e-commerce solution providers.
Insecurity raises liners’ expenditure
Escort to port of destinations by private security firms in Nigeria is gulping more money from shipping lines, as crime on the nation’s waters assumes a new dimension. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
Despite the huge investment on maritime security in Nigeria to curtail incessant robberies and attacks on vessels, some shipping lines still depend on contracted maritime security to escort, protect their vessels and seafarers from militants, robbers and pirates on waters and port channels.
Lagos and Bonny channels have been labeled as the hot spot of sea robbers in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).
This trend has resulted to huge spending and proliferation of weapons by armed security at sea and on board private commercial vessels that seek the help of private maritime security companies capable of providing qualified security personnel to keep the ship, crew and cargo safe.
Cost
According to Oceans Beyond Piracy (OBP), liners are paying $37,000 between Lagos and Warri, while Warri to Onne costs as much as $56,000.
According to the arrangement, a private company owns and operates the vessels, while Nigerian Navy provides the crew and security personnel, who are responsible for handling weapons and security services.
OBP said the conduct of the services was being governed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between some private maritime security companies and the office of the Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy. Currently, there are approximately 20 of the MoUs in effect.
It was learnt that the public-private models of escort services in the country are used to protect oil and gas assets, commercial vessel traffic moving to and from oil and gas infrastructure, commercial vessels moving into and out of ports and in other zones like secured anchorage areas.
Gulf of Guinea
In addition to the traditional escorts, OBP noted that the waters off Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria also contained a number of secure zones where vessels could safely anchor to wait for a berth or conduct ship- to-ship transfer operations.
However, it noted that access to the secure anchorage area in the country cost roughly $10,500 for a merchant vessel to use, while the STS zone costs roughly $3,000, all of which must be paid for by the shipping lines.
For instance, Maersk Line said that it had spent $18million to provide a private security onboard its ships whenever they were approaching the Gulf of Guinea for Nigerian waters.
A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also confirmed this in Lagos recently at a send forth party held in his honour by maritime industry stakeholders.
According to him, Maersk Line had reported to him about the huge amount they paid to some individuals to provide private security for its vessels.
He explained that the free money going into the pockets of some powerful Nigerians at the expense of the country, if ploughed back into the economy of Nigeria could turn the industry around for good.
Amaechi said that Nigerian importers were already paying war risk surcharges for vessels to berth at Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri ports because of piracy and activities of militants.
IMB report
Already, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre had rated the seas around Nigeria as world’s most dangerous for vessels.
Of the 75 seafarers taken hostage onboard or kidnapped for ransom worldwide so far this year, the bureau explained that 62 were captured in the Gulf of Guinea, specifically off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon.
According to IMB, of the nine ships fired upon worldwide this year, eight were off the coast of Nigeria.
Consequence
Due to the activities of militants, sea robbers and pirates in the eastern ports, the number of vessels, which berthed at the ports, dropped from 2,268 vessels in 2013 to 1,514 in 2016.
Also, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that the number of vessels that berthed at the Delta Port dropped from 609 in 2013 to 433 in 2016, while the Gross Registered Tonnage (GTR) at the port also decreased from 8.68 million in 2013 to 6.17 million in 2016.
Also, vessels that berthed at the Rivers Port dropped from 439 in 2013 to 287 in 2016, while the Gross Registered Tonnage at the Port also dropped from 6.76 million in 2014 to 4.56 million in 2016.
The number of vessels that berthed at the Calabar Port dropped from 373 in 2013 to 189 in 2016 while the Gross Registered Tonnage, which peaked at 4,08million in 2015, dropped to 3.80 million in 2016. The Number of Vessels that berthed at the Onne Port dropped from 847 in 2014 to 605 in 2016, while the Gross Registered Tonnage at the Port also dropped from 43.91 million in 2014 to 35.93 million in 2016.
Last line
It has become imperative for the Federal Government to redesign the country’s maritime security architecture in order to reduce incessant thefts at ports and channels.
Sterling Bank introduces ‘The Pitch’
…offers N10m seed capital
“T
he Pitch,” a type of Shark Tank challenge for budding entrepreneurs powered by Sterling Bank, has debuted on YouTube.
The 13-episode show provides aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas for seed funding. It fosters innovation and supports new businesses to unleash their potential.
Developed in partnership with Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University, The Pitch received over 8,000 applications from entrepreneurs across the country.
Entries were screened with 1000 applicants benefitting from entrepreneurship training through the EDC learning platform. The training was put together to help beneficiaries develop financial management and corporate governance skills required for their firm’s survival and growth.
Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, who doubles as Executive Producer of The Pitch, said the entrepreneurship course, which preceded The Pitch, would help all participants grow their companies.
According to him, “it was a capacity building programme for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to learn about business, and for emerging entrepreneurs who are intent on growing their business.”
Abubakar added that 200 out of the 1000 beneficiaries of the entrepreneurship training would have the opportunity to present their business ideas and businesses to experts for funding. They are aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs with innovative solutions and projects requiring funding that have skilled up on financial management and corporate governance through the entrepreneurship training programme.
Project Manager, The Pitch, Gbenga Adegoke, said the goal of the programme was to stimulate the economy by creating sustainable businesses, which will equally create new employment opportunities. He added that The Pitch would help startups and small business owners run better businesses.
“The Pitch was developed to provide aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs with the opportunity to bring their dreams to fruition. It allows them to pitch their ideas or businesses to experts with the goal of convincing them to invest N10 million in their idea or business,” Adegoke disclosed.
Seplat grows H1 profit by 15%
S
eplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an indigenous oil and gas company listed on both Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE), has recorded a rise of 15 per cent in its half-year profit before deferred tax.
In its unaudited consolidated half-yearly financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 made available to the NSE and LSE on Tuesday, Seplat reported a profit before deferred tax of $121 million (N37 billion) from $105 million (N32 billion) reported in the first half of 2018.
The company’s revenue for the period also appreciated by four per cent to $355 million (N109 bilion), which is higher than the 2018 half-year figure of $343 million (N105bn).
According to a statement from the company, on a similar note, the oil firm’s gross profit rose by 19 per cent to $207 million (N64 billion) from $174 million (N53 billion) reported in 2018 half-year.
Operating cash flow hit $255 million from $245 million, indicating a four per cent appreciation year-on-year.
Commenting on the company’s financial performance for the period, the Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Austin Avuru, said: “Today’s results further emphasise the strong cash generation potential of our low-cost production base and the good progress we are making at the large scale Assa North/Ohaji South (ANOH) gas and condensate development project.
“Our H1 work programme has been impacted owing to unforeseen delays from rig contractors as well as the need to undertake higher levels of maintenance and asset integrity work for longer-term benefit of the assets. Both have affected production during the H1 but we have now secured the necessary rig capacity for the second half to implement the revised work programme which will drive us towards an 2019 exit working interest production rate of 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and bring annualised production within the unchanged guidance range of 49,000 to 55,000 boepd.
“Meanwhile, we remain on an extremely solid financial footing and concentrated on furthering our growth strategy as we target both organic and inorganic opportunities to grow shareholder returns.”
The revenue of $355 million (up by four per cent year-on-year) was with gas tolling revenue of $67 million recognised for the first time in relation to the processing of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company’s (NPDC) gas through the Seplat sole risk funded Oben Gas Plant 375 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) expansion between June 2015 and 2018 end.
