Sports
15 countries confirmed for 2019 ITTF Africa Cup
Quadri, Meshref to defend titles
In less than one week, the best players from 15 African countries will converge in Lagos for the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup, which serves off on August 3 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Dina Meshref are defending champions of the tournament and they are expected to battle against other players for their places in the 2019 ITTF World Cup.
Aside from host Nigeria, countries expected in Lagos for the three-day championship include Algeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia.
Also, since establishing himself as Algeria’s best male player, Sami Kherouf has been making frantic efforts to halt the dominance of Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar in Africa. But all his efforts have failed so far.
Again, the Algerian star will be heading to Lagos, in his bid to fulfill his dream of becoming the first Algerian to conquer the continent.
As a realist, Kherouf admitted that it will take an extra-ordinary performance to rule the continent.
“At present, we are training together as a team in Algiers with the aim of using the Africa Cup in Lagos as a good preparation for the African Games,” he said.
On the possibility of dethroning the defending champion Quadri, he said: “To win the title is super hard with the presence of the best African players like Omar Assar and Aruna Quadri as well as other good players too.
“I must admit that to win the title will require a lot of work and at the moment it seems hard to win. It is hard because you have to compete with top players, who ply their trade in big leagues and who devote most of their time to the game as their main job,” he added.
Sami Kherouf is eager to come to Nigeria. “I cannot wait to come to Nigeria because I have never visited the country before. I know it is country that loves sport and especially table tennis,” the Algerian number one star said.
In his modest ambition, Kherouf said: “I am aiming to win a bronze medal and I would have loved to become the first Algerian to qualify for the World Cup but it is very hard for everyone except Omar Assar and Aruna Quadri.”
Sports
Rohr begs Ighalo to rescind quit decision
S
uper Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has appealed to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer Odion Ighalo to rescind his decision to retire from the national team.
The German believes the services of the Shanghai Shenhua striker are still needed in the team until a replacement is found.
He said he would not give up in the move to lure the former Watford of England goal poacher back to the team.
Ighalo announced his retirement from international football after finishing as the top scorer with five goals at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
But Rohr hinted that Nigerians might still see the Shanghai Shenhua striker in the green and white jersey.
“We have to work hard for the success of a new goal scorer,” Rohr said.
“Of course, we have some new strikers that you know already but Ighalo is such an experienced and productive striker that we are going to miss him.
“I still have very good relationship with Ighalo; but I want him to rest now and get over his injury and I would talk to him about his retirement. Even if I have to go China, I would go and talk to him.
“I like this man because he’s a good example of professionalism and very exemplary as one of our captains and all the time, I always want excellent relationships with my players and I don’t think it’s finished with Ighalo if I stay.”
Sports
Obaseki assures FIFA on facilities
E
do State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured FIFA that the state is ready to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup billed for next year as Nigeria bids for the rights.
Nigeria is being considered as a potential host of the tournament and the Edo State Governor, while receiving a FIFA delegation led by FIFA Consultant, Mainasara Illo, said, “We are delighted at the endorsements of our facilities by the visiting FIFA delegation.
“Edo State is the heartbeat of Nigeria; we made our mark in sports several decades ago and we are setting the stage to bring back those glorious years of leading in all sporting activities, with our huge investment in the sector.”
“Edo is clearly the safest state in the South-south region, our people are very cosmopolitan with a rich and colourful culture.
“We have a functional airport, some of the best hotels in the country, reliable transport infrastructure that has Taxify and Uber leading the pack. So we have everything that will give our guests a memorable experience.”
The governor noted that the remodeling work on Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will soon be completed while work on other sporting facilities is progressing.
Sports
Olympic Donetsk move excites Abubakar
F
ormer Golden Eaglets defender, Aliyu Abubakar, has penned a two-year deal with Ukrainian club Olympic Donetsk following his transfer from Belarussian First League side FK Slutsk.
A member of the Nigerian team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013 in the UAE, Abubakar has improved greatly since he arrived in Europe in 2014 and had previously featured for Kuopion Pallosura (KuPs) in Finland and FC Dila in Georgia.
Abubakar who was offered the contract after a string of good performances in trial matches, was equally full of gratitude to his Russian agent Dimitry Seluk who facilitated his move to Olympic Donetsk.
“I’m really excited about this move to Olympic Donetsk,” explained the 23-year-old defender.
“But I’m grateful to the players and management of my former club in Belarus, FK Slutsk for the opportunity they gave to me while I was with them.
“No doubt, I had great time at Slutsk but I believe I would even get better here at Olympic Donetsk; I stand to learn and develop better in Ukraine because it’s a very strong league and my coach was even a former defender during his playing days.
“I’ve been working with Dimitry Seluk since last year and he was the one who took me to FK Slutsk and I’m happy he has also facilitated big step up for me to Olympic Donetsk; this is another opportunity for me to learn and improve my game.”
Sports
Kano Pillars lift 2019 AITEO Cup
K
ano Pillars on Sunday buried the ghost of last year’s AITEO Cup by defeating Niger Tornadoes in the final of this year’s edition of the competition.
The Nigeria Professional Football League runners-up defeated Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
In what was a drab game, the proximity of Kano and Minna to Kaduna was a good factor as the final saw a full capacity stadium.
Pillars finished second in the NPFL and are already guaranteed a spot in next season’s CAF Champions League.
Kano Pillars have now won the ultimate prize of N25m as winners while Tornadoes were awarded N10m.
Meanwhile, Nasarawa Amazons have won this year’s edition of the women’s Cup at the final of the competition played at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
The Amazons defeated Rivers Angels 5-4 on penalties as there was no goal in the regulation time of the game.
Nasarawa state government had promised mouth-watering gifts to the Amazon players if they lift the trophy.
Sports
Buhari sets up action c’tee on AfCFTA
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a National Action Committee (NAC) for implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.
The President signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State on 7th July 2019, in Niamey, Republic of Niger.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, said the National Action Committee will comprise representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with competent and relevant jurisdiction, and selected stakeholder groups from the private sector and the civil society to coordinate the implementation of all the AfCFTA readiness interventions.
According to him, NAC will, upon inauguration, undertake a process of engagement with stakeholders to sensitize them on the opportunities and challenges of the AfCFTA, with preparedness plans for Nigerian economy.
He explained that upon ratification, Nigeria will domesticate the Agreement by incorporating it into existing laws or enacting new laws, as appropriate. Engagement shall shortly start with the Ninth National Assembly.
“Following the signing of the Agreement, Nigeria plans to participate in the ongoing negotiations on the annexures of Phase I agreement and protocols to incorporate the safeguards approved by the President.
“For Trade-in-Goods Protocol, the annexures will include schedule of tariff concessions; rules of origin; customs cooperation and mutual administrative assistance; trade facilitation; transit trade and transit facilitation, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, non-tariff barriers and trade remedies, for the protocol on trade in goods.
“For Trade-in-Services Protocol, the annexures will include schedules of specific commitments, Most Favoured Nation (MFN) exemption and the annex on air transport.
“The implementation of the AfCFTA is going to be a long journey. The Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to ensuring that Africa achieves a free and fair trade environment governed by rules that are predictable, enforceable and in line with the intent and objectives of our continent which are growth, through increased intra-African trade, job creation and improved terms of trade in
Sports
Liverpool’s struggles continue after Napoli loss
Liverpool’s poor preseason form continued as they lost 3-0 in a friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday.
On their summer tour of the U.S., the European champions failed to win as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP at New York’s Yankee Stadium, having lost 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium and 2-1 to Sevilla at Fenway Park.
In Scotland, Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong XI with Virgil van Dijk in defence, Jordan Henderson and Gigi Wijnaldum in midfield and Divock Origi up front. However, they almost went behind early on as a sloppy pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Italian side a chance which was wasted.
It mattered little though as, moments later, Napoli went ahead. Joel Matip allowed Lorenzo Insigne to run at the defence and the forward curled a fine effort beyond Simon Mignolet.
Liverpool looked lacklustre and in the 28th minute they were sliced open again, this time with Arkadiusz Milik providing the finish to make it 2-0.
Immediately after the break, Andy Robertson and James Milner both put in hard tackles on Jose Callejon and seemed more fired up. Fabinho tested goalkeeper Alex Meret from distance but the Reds’ intensity didn’t pay off as Napoli got a third.
Insigne, again, was the catalyst as his shot was turned away by Mignolet but fell to Amin Younes to score.
Napoli were in total control, although substitute Harry Wilson went close with a free kick.
Sports
Nigeria wins Africa Cup Track Cycling competition
T
eam Nigeria has won the African Cup Track Cycling competition at the Velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja.
The Nigerian team won eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals in twelve events on Saturday.
In the women’s junior individual pursuit, Tawakalt Yekeem won the first gold for Nigeria, Mary Samuel won silver, and Salma Salahedin from Egypt won bronze.
Also in women elite individual pursuit, Ebstissam Zayed from Egypt won gold, Ese Ukpeseraye from Nigeria won silver and Awa Bamogo of Burkina Faso had bronze.
In the men’s junior individual pursuit, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah and John Gabriel clinched gold and silver respectively while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
In tam men elite individual event, Assem Khalil won gold for Egypt while Kurotimi Abaka and Qodiri Ajibade won silver and bronze for Nigeria.
In women’s junior sprint, Tawakalt Yekeem from Nigeria won gold while Mary Samuel won silver also for Nigeria and Hadir Ossam secured bronze for Egypt. In the women’s elite team sprint, Rita Oveh won gold and Ese Upkeseraye won silver for Nigeria and Awa Bamogo won bronze for Burkina Faso.
In the women’s junior point race, Nigeria’s Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba and Tawakalt Yekeem clinched Gold, silver and bronze respectively.
However, Mounier Elzhari of Morroco won gold, Caleb Kalizibe from Nigeria won sliver, and Ahmed Mohammed of Egypt won bronze in the men’s elite sprint.
In the men’s junior points race, Bethel Okeyah and Bethel Vitalis secured gold and silver for Nigeria while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
Results for the men’s elite point race showed Qodiri Ajibade from Nigeria winning gold, Mohammed Sadki of Morroco with sliver while Daouda Soulama of Burkina Faso clinched the bronze
Sports
Nigeria wins Africa Cup Track Cycling competition
Team Nigeria has won the African Cup Track Cycling competition at the Velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja.
The Nigerian team won eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals in twelve events on Saturday.
In the women’s junior individual pursuit, Tawakalt Yekeem won the first gold for Nigeria, Mary Samuel won silver, and Salma Salahedin from Egypt won bronze.
Also in women elite individual pursuit, Ebstissam Zayed from Egypt won gold, Ese Ukpeseraye from Nigeria won silver and Awa Bamogo of Burkina Faso had bronze.
In the men’s junior individual pursuit, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah and John Gabriel clinched gold and silver respectively while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
In tam men elite individual event, Assem Khalil won gold for Egypt while Kurotimi Abaka and Qodiri Ajibade won silver and bronze for Nigeria.
In women’s junior sprint, Tawakalt Yekeem from Nigeria won gold while Mary Samuel won silver also for Nigeria and Hadir Ossam secured bronze for Egypt. In the women’s elite team sprint, Rita Oveh won gold and Ese Upkeseraye won silver for Nigeria and Awa Bamogo won bronze for Burkina Faso.
In the women’s junior point race, Nigeria’s Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba and Tawakalt Yekeem clinched Gold, silver and bronze respectively.
However, Mounier Elzhari of Morroco won gold, Caleb Kalizibe from Nigeria won sliver, and Ahmed Mohammed of Egypt won bronze in the men’s elite sprint.
In the men’s junior points race, Bethel Okeyah and Bethel Vitalis secured gold and silver for Nigeria while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
Results for the men’s elite point race showed Qodiri Ajibade from Nigeria winning gold, Mohammed Sadki of Morroco with sliver while Daouda Soulama of Burkina Faso clinched the bronze
Sports
Tour of Morocco: Sport enthusiasts scramble for African Network packages
African Network Centre has revealed that sports enthusiasts are currently enthusiastic at the moment, eager to take advantage of several packages put in place by the tourist organisation to visit Morocco in the month of August.
The tour which coincides with the African Games coming up in the North Africa country was put together by ANC for people intending to have the 14-day Moroccan experience during the Games.
The organisation is staging a tour of Morocco between August 18 and September 1, and this has given journalists, fans and other individuals interested in taking part in the event a chance to be part of the tour.
Speaking with our correspondent, Programme Coordinator, Nigeria, of the organisation, Juwon Tunde, said the body had been getting good responses from journalists going to cover the African Games.
“We had 60 slots and people have been making enquiries,” he said.
“Some really want to be sure of how true the packages are and if truly they are going to get all the offers attached to each package.
“It is going to be a once in a life time opportunity because things are very expensive in Morocco now, especially accommodation because this is the period when tourists visit Morocco.
“The date is around the corner and we hope Nigerians can take advantage of this especially fans and journalists going for the games.”
The different packages will see those interested choosing between a High Density Package and Low Density Package with each one broken down into Premium, Classic, Executive and Royal.
The difference between the High Density Package and Low Density Package remain the star of the hotel and the price for each. The offer, endorsed by the Moroccan Embassy and government is however opened to 60 people. The package ranges from N553,600 to N683, 200 per person.
Sports
Lagos SWAN mourns Akinloye Oyebanji
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter has described the demise of veteran sportscaster, Akinloye Oyebanji, as a monumental loss to the sports section in Nigeria.
Lagos SWAN chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement on Sunday said late Oyebanji’s wealth of experience in sports circles would be greatly missed.
He also prayed the family, close associates and friends would find the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
“He was a professional to the core. I know he was a role model to most of us during his active days at the Nigeria Television Authority. He presented programmes with a lot of dexterity and it is so unfortunate that he is no more with us but we cannot question God,” Oshundun stated.
Oyebanji, 62, retired as Director Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
He served the NTA for 35 years in different capacities, including being a sports broadcaster, and later as General Manager (Sports).
He retired as Managing Director of NTA Properties at the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Report: Boko Haram gunmen kill 23 mourners in Borno
-
News18 hours ago
Abducted son, workers of Ibadan hospital boss regain freedom
-
Body & Soul24 hours ago
When fowl fouls the air
-
Sports12 hours ago
Madrid cancels Bale’s move to China
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Ibadan residents flee as NURTW men shoot, cause commotion
-
News12 hours ago
We’re still trying to free Siasia’s mother — Police
-
News7 hours ago
Ondo Assembly snake: Akeredolu lambasts lawmakers, accuses them of blackmail
-
News7 hours ago
Shi’ites attacks: Maharaj Ji backs Buhari on non-release of Zakyzaky