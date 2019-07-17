17 players in as Flying Eagles camp opens for Africa Games

Kano Pillars players have been ordered to stay put in Kaduna for at least six days after clinching the Aiteo Cup.

According to reports, the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje directed the team to remain in Kaduna for closed camping ahead of their first-leg CAF Champions League qualifying match against Ashanti Kotoko FC.

Pillars media officer Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said the Governor wants to ensure the team is focused on the task ahead.

The team is expected to be back to Kano on the August 5 and their first match in the CAF Champions League will be on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes his players are up for the challenge in their upcoming Caf Champions League encounter with Kano Pillars of Nigeria.

The first tie is slated for August 10 in Nigeria, two weeks before the return match.

“We are monitoring them [Pillars] as much as we can, they played the Nigerian FA Cup final [on Sunday],” Zachariassen told Footballmadeinghana.

“Kano Pillars are strong offensively but possibly we will be on top of our game because we have been preparing for the past three weeks.

“All our players are ready and good enough to play, that’s why we changed the entire team before the end of the game against Rahimo [of Burkina Faso in our last friendly].

“I have a first 28 but not 11. Some players [are out of training] because of slight injuries.

