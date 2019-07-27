$5,000 up for grabs at maiden JAC Abeokuta 10km Marathon

…as IAAF licenced race gets Nov 3 date

The organiser of the maiden JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Limited has announced the sum of $5,000 as the prize money for the race, with the race set to take place on November 3. Speaking during the official press briefing to announce the race, the CEO of the organisation, Bukola Olopade, said there would be prize money for the top three winners in both men and women race likewise the Nigerian winners.

While applauding the Ogun State government and all the sponsors for supporting the race, the former commissioner of sports said they are expecting over 4000 athletes to be part of the race as they already invited 30 elite runners to be part of the race. “The race would would not have been possible without the sponsors who have continued to put their funds into supporting road races in Nigeria,” he said.

“We decided to come to Abeokuta for this race after so much pressure from royal fathers who felt we should come and replicate the successes recorded with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“This will afford us the opportunity to provide employment, project road race and also put Ogun State on the world map especially Abeokuta. “It is also of note that the Abeokuta Marathon was the first marathon licenced by the IAAF before the race itself as they termed the route as the best they even witnessed for a 10km race around the world.”

While reacting to the reasons for supporting the race, the Head of Sales, Elizade AutoLand, the distributor of JAC Motors, Ademola Philip-Adewunmi, said they have seen what Nilayo Sports has done over the years and are happy to be part of the race as the title sponsor. According to Philip-Adewunmi, they are not just coming to support the race, but also to showcase their product, the JAC Motors, which came to Nigerian market in 2013.

Other sponsors who spoke at the press conference are Wale Ayilara, MD L a n d w e y Investments Ltd, Yetunde Jack, Marketing officer of Rite Foods Ltd and Adedotun Kufar, the General Manager of IBD Hotel, Abeokuta.

