Abdulsalami Roundtable meeting: Stakeholders task FG on Community Policing

As part of efforts to tackle the insecurity challenges that are rocking the country, stakeholders across Nigeria led by former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar have agreed that the role of the military be limited to defending Nigeria and not handling Police jobs.

In a Communique released on Tuesday after a two-Day Roundtable meeting at the Maizube Farms, along Minna-Bida Road under the Chairmanship of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, participants observed that every part of Nigeria is today bedeviled by one form of extremist violence or the other.

The Communique, which was signed by the Director, Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS), Dr. Diamond Preye Nebechukwu, called for the establishment of Community Policing.

In the recommendation, the Communique highlighted some of the issues to be tackled adding that, “they are complex and multifaceted crisis such as the one currently confronting Nigeria”.

It reads further that, “the crisis necessarily requires carefully thought out solutions predicated on action plan which is to address issues on short, medium and long term basis.”

According to the Communique, “the role of the military should be limited to defending Nigeria and not doing Police jobs as now witnessed all over the country.

“For attaining this objective, the Police and related paramilitary organisations should be better trained and equipped for applying their traditional roles. Nigeria needs to accelerate the process of recruitment of additional security personnels, especially the Police in which the numbers are inadequate for normal Policing work. This calls for Community Policing.”

