Abdulsalami Roundtable meeting: Stakeholders task FG on Community Policing
…want Military’s role in insecurity fight reduced
As part of efforts to tackle the insecurity challenges that are rocking the country, stakeholders across Nigeria led by former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar have agreed that the role of the military be limited to defending Nigeria and not handling Police jobs.
In a Communique released on Tuesday after a two-Day Roundtable meeting at the Maizube Farms, along Minna-Bida Road under the Chairmanship of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, participants observed that every part of Nigeria is today bedeviled by one form of extremist violence or the other.
The Communique, which was signed by the Director, Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS), Dr. Diamond Preye Nebechukwu, called for the establishment of Community Policing.
In the recommendation, the Communique highlighted some of the issues to be tackled adding that, “they are complex and multifaceted crisis such as the one currently confronting Nigeria”.
It reads further that, “the crisis necessarily requires carefully thought out solutions predicated on action plan which is to address issues on short, medium and long term basis.”
According to the Communique, “the role of the military should be limited to defending Nigeria and not doing Police jobs as now witnessed all over the country.
“For attaining this objective, the Police and related paramilitary organisations should be better trained and equipped for applying their traditional roles. Nigeria needs to accelerate the process of recruitment of additional security personnels, especially the Police in which the numbers are inadequate for normal Policing work. This calls for Community Policing.”
How corruption fuels insecurity, Magu
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has drawn a strong link between corruption and the growing insecurity across Nigeria, urging for urgent need for concerted effort against the scourge in order to secure a peaceful country.
Magu made the submission in Ibadan on Tuesday while featuring on a ‘Diamond 101.1 FM’ radio programe, “Eagle Alert”.
The anti-corruption czar, who was represented by the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Head, Friday Ebelo, noted that the deprivation occasioned by high-level of corruption has created fertile ground for all forms of criminality which in turn threatens the country’s peace and security.
“You can’t separate the growing insecurity from corruption. The surest path to peace in our country is to take care of the menace of corruption. If we succeed in stemming corruption, we will berth a working system in which the problem of infrastructural deficit will be addressed. Ignorance will be kept at bay, and there will be more jobs for the people. All that will effectively address the problem of insecurity,” he said.
10, 000 jobs: Police Commission shortlists 80,724 applicants
A total of 80,724 applicants have been shortlisted from the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Police.
New Telegraph recalls that, owing to the shortage of manpower in the Police Force, President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval for the recruitment of additional 10, 000 personnel of, the rank and file cadre.
The Police Service Commission (PSC), in ba statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said those shortlisted will sit for apritude test across the 36 states’ of the federation, and the FCT.
“The Police Service Commission has shortlisted eighty thousand, seven hundred and twenty four candidates, (80,724) from its screening exercise conducted for applicants for employment into the Constable Cadre in the Nigeria Police Force, nation-wide.
“The shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for an aptitude test on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019, in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. The Commission was mandated by Mr. President to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force for year 2019,” Ani said.
Buhari meets with Abiodun, Osoba, Daniel, others in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State.
The meeting started around 3.04pm at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.
Those at the meeting include the Governor Dapo Abiodun, former governors, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel.
Also at the meeting were Segun Awolowo, traditional rulers and members of the National Assembly from the state and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bode Mustapha.
Buhari: I won’t name my successor
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not name who will likely replace him in 2023.
Buhari spoke on Tuesday while receiving the members of the Progressive in Academics (Pro-Acad) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The group had asked him to start grooming a youth who will replace him when his second term tenure expires in 2023.
Buhari said that identifying anybody as his successor will create problems for him.
He also warned that nobody should think he can just become a President overnight.
Recalling his three previous failed attempts, he said that to become a President takes a lot of hard work.
The President also blamed state governments for the state of the Al-majiri system in the country.
Alleged libel: Osoba demands N3bn damages from Okurounmu
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has threatened to drag prominent Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okurounmu, to court over alleged libellous publications against him.
Osoba, through his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), demanded a sum of N3billion as damages for the said libellous publications and also gave a 14-day ultimatum for Okurounmu to comply with his demands.
In a July 23 letter addressed to Okurounmu, which was made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, the former governor accused the Afenifere chieftain of making libellous statements against him in two national newspapers.
This was fallout of a recent media interview in which Okurounmu described Osoba as a “traitor and double-faced politician” who betrayed the acclaimed winner of June 13, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola.
In the letter, Olanipekun declared that the words employed by the Afenifere chieftain in defaming his client were weighty and far-reaching.
He, therefore, demanded a retraction of the said interviews and a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of the concerned newspapers.
“You are given fourteen (14) days from the date of this letter within which to comply with our client’s simple demands; otherwise, our final instruction is to commence proceedings against you, claiming reliefs in terms of the said demands, plus aggravated and exemplary damages,” he stated.
Senate confirms Buhari’s ministers request
The Senate has confirmed all 43 ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.
The Red Chamber affirmed the President’s request after concluding five days of screening on Tuesday.
Insecurity: Fayemi advocates state policing as panacea
Adewumi Ademiju, Ado- Ekiti
In order to curb the rising wave of insecurity ravaging the nation, the Ekiti State government said it has concluded arrangements to build a modern and well-equipped police station at Iwaraja, a border town between Ekiti and Osun states to make the axis safe for commuters.
The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed the plan, said the measure would help curtail the rising wave of trans-border crimes like kidnappings and killings being perpetrated between Efon Alaaye Ekiti and Iwaraja of recent.
Following the killings of some residents by suspected herders at Iyemero early this year, Fayemi had ordered the immediate construction of a police post at the Ekiti-Kwara border to plug that seemingly porous section of the state.
Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Monday evening while appearing on the monthly programme tagged “Meet Your Governor” being aired by Ekiti-based media outfits, Fayemi said the Ekiti State Security Trust had been signed into law and this, he said, would help in fortifying the security architecture of the state when it commences operation.
The governor restated that the federal police structure in operation is grossly inadequate to secure the country, harping on the need to create State Police, which understands the terrain and that will facilities better security cover for the 170 million Nigerian citizens.
El-Zakzaky’s IMN plotting Islamic state in Nigeria – IGP
Emmanuel Onani
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has accused the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) of plotting to enthrone an Islamic state in the country.
He said the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led IMN was engaging in a campaign of “extreme radicalism and terrorism” against the state, to further its alleged agenda.
Adamu, who spoke at the on-going conference of senior police officers, vowed the readiness of the Force to crush further violent protests by members of the group.
A Federal High Court in Abuja Friday, made an order proscribing the activities of the IMN.
Details later…
Edo Assembly crisis: Senate orders Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation
*Threatens to take over functions of Assembly
*It’s undue interference – Okorocha
Chukwu David
The Senate has given the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki one week ultimatum, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.
The Senate took the decision following its consideration of the report of its Ad hoc Committee on Edo State Assembly crisis, chaired by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North).
This was, however, as the former governor of Imo State, who represents Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha, described the decision of the Senate as undue interference in the business of the Edo State government.
Meanwhile a sharp division arose among former governors who are now members of the Senate, over the resolution of the apex legislative Chamber on the crisis rocking the Edo Assembly.
While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states respectively, strongly condemned Obaseki for not issuing proclamation properly as specified by law, Senator Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of the Edo Assembly.
Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the Committee but Okorocha placed a serious caution on the dangers of the National Assembly meddling in the affairs of Edo politics.
He argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo APC and all the stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling.
The Senate had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps very rowdy session but the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.
This really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.
The Ad hoc Committee had recommended that Obaseki be given three weeks to comply with the Senate’s resolution or the National Assembly would take over the functions of the crisis-stricken Assembly.
However, the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended the recommendation, reducing the ultimatum to one week.
In a desperate move to approve the recommendation, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded when he put it to voice vote, also without waiting to decipher between those for and against the motion, he hit the gavel approving the amendment.
Senate resumes screening of ministerial nominees
The Senate has resumed the screening of ministerial nominees with Saleh Mamman, a nominee from Taraba State, before the Senators.
The nominee introduced himself as an electrical engineer.
“I started from the scratch. I worked with the Taraba state government for 29 years before I retired as assistant director in charge of designs,” he told the Red Chamber.
Commenting, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Whip, says the nominee is not a good orator but he “knows the job”.
“He might have stage fright.” Kalu adds.
The screening, which is day five of the exercise and which began last Wednesday, is expected to be concluded today.
President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a 43-man list to the Senate for approval last week.
