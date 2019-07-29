News
Akpatason: PIB, most politicized bill now
Deputy Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason, has said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been highly politicised and until it is de-politicised, the proposed law may continue to elude the nation.
He also said there was a conspiracy by some powerful interests to ensure that the bill did not see the light of day.
Akpatason, who made these revelations at the weekend to the House of Representatives Press Corps, lamented that Nigeria was losing huge revenue in the petroleum sector due to the absence of an enabling regulatory legislation.
It would be recalled that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) was passed by the 8th National Assembly but President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the bill, citing anomalies, particularly the reduction of powers of the Minister of Petroleum over Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Akpatason said the bill which dates back to the 7th Assembly (2011- 2015) has been hampered by vested interests among stakeholders in the oil and gas industry
Southern, Middle Belt Forum Leaders: We can’t discuss with Miyetti Allah

he Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), yesterday, said that it would boycott a roundtable conference on national security holding today in Minna, Niger State.
The SMBLF, which is a coalition of socio-cultural organizations in Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt – Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and Middle Belt Forum (MBF) – expressed reservations about the inclusion of the Miyetti Allah in the mix.
Members of the Forum declared that they can’t discuss security issue with Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of the Fulani herdsmen.
The conference, which is being spearheaded by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, is expected to have in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, all the heads of national security institutions and notable Nigerians.
Also invited to the high level security roundtable are the mainstream socio-cultural organisations in Nigeria, such as the PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, MBF, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).
In addition to the above organizations, the conveners have also extended invitations to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Gan Allah Fulani Development Association.
The SMBLF particularly took exception to the categorisation of Miyetti Allah as one of the socio-cultural organisations, describing such move as an insult.
In a letter to Gen. Abubakar, convener of the meeting, the SMBLF said that they had made preparations to enable them attend the parley, but had to shelve their plans as soon as they realised that the organisers had equated them with a group of cattle traders whose activities in recent times, had become a threat to the livelihood and survival of many ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.
The letter read in parts: “We individually received your invitation to the above event holding in Minna between 29 and 30 July, 2019.
“We thank you for your interest in the affairs of our country which made us to accept your invitation in good faith.
“It was in the thick of our preparations for the journey that fuller details of the roundtable came to our attention, some aspect of which has necessitated this last minute communication with you.
“We observed that the roundtable will have in attendance all the National Security Heads, Chief of Defence Staff and notable Nigerians, underscoring the high level of the consultations. We, however, noticed further that in your category of socio-cultural organisations invited, you listed the following: PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum and Northern Elders Forum. We were comfortable up to that point until we saw the following: Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and Miyetti Allah.
“While we do not know the members of the first group, the lumping of Miyetti Allah, a trade association for cattle herders and whose members have been accused of various violations of rights, including life, across the country sends worrying signal to us.
“It falls into the categorisation of our respected socio-cultural platforms with Miyetti Allah by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.
“We consider the above a grave insult on our bodies and our coming to a roundtable with the group would mean acquiescence to the narrative that put us in the same bracket with those wielding illegal AK-47 all over the country and inflicting terror on fellow citizens.
“Even if the above was not the case with Miyetti Allah, bringing a trade group like them in the same vehicle with the ethnic nationalities and socio-cultural organisations would not have been appropriate as there are organisations of their category for fishermen, farmers, spare parts dealers and poultry owners among others across Nigeria who are not invited.
“Towards this end, we decline participation in the roundtable as scheduled without prejudice to your peace-building effort which is appreciated. We equally regret any inconvenience our decision may cause you as we know the efforts that go into putting events such as this together. Rest assured of our cooperation in all efforts and dialogues to make Nigeria peaceful, secure and forward moving provided they are organised in a way that does not subtract from our dignity and value.”
The letter was endorsed by the Leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark; one of the leaders of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo and Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum.
Snake in Ondo Assembly: Gov lambasts lawmakers, accuses them of blackmail

overnor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lambasted members of the State House of Assembly over the allegation that snakes prevented them from carrying out their legislative duties.
Akeredolu, who visited the Assembly complex after the report that snakes chased out lawmakers from the plenary session, accused the lawmakers of trying to blackmail the state government for pecuniary gains.
But the spokesperson of the Assembly, Hon. Gbenga Omole insisted that they saw snake in the chambers on Wednesday and that parts of the Assembly caved-in on Thursday, leading to their adjournment.
An enraged Akeredolu, who visited the Assembly on Friday, said the lawmakers did not tell the world the truth about the event in the hallowed chamber, but fabricated lies in order to blackmail the executive arm of government.
The lawmakers had hurriedly adjourned indefinitely last week Thursday over the allegation that snakes prevented them from sitting at the hallowed chamber and that part of the roof of the chamber caved in where the Speaker of the Assembly usually sits.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Omole, had, after the hurried adjournment, said: “When we were about to enter into plenary, a big snake just ran out of the chamber which disrupted our sitting and we had to hurriedly leave the chamber.
“We are about to seat again today when a ceiling caved-in directly where Mr. Speaker was sitting, the whole House was agitated and when we looked around, we saw the damage the termite had done to most of the woodwork in the ceiling.
“At that point, we had to call ourselves and adjourned the sitting. That chamber is no longer safe for legislative business and because of that, we decided to adjourn indefinitely. The House will be going on an indefinite recess.”
However, when Akeredolu visited the Assembly complex, he accused the lawmakers of blackmail and an attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting members of the public about the happenings in the Assembly.
Akeredolu said: “Did you see any green snake here? You said snake chased you out of this place and that you adjourned sine-die. How did you combine what happened here yesterday with your snake if it is not grand connivance by yourselves?
“How did you come about snake yesterday and day before yesterday? How did you combine it and said snake fell on your head? The media took your point and said snake fell on you and you all kept quiet. This House has stayed here for several years. If termites go into this place and eat it, no doubt unless you treat this place for termite, it will fall down.
“What I have come to do is to verify what has happened. I have seen that what has happened is that there is an attempt to blackmail the state and I think the government will not take it. I was given the facts and I want to be sure that the Speaker and that most of the officers are here.
“No snake fell here yesterday or day before yesterday, they were not sitting when the ceiling came down. They only met the ceiling that it came down. It was not that they were sitting. And all the pictures that were put up there are fake. There was no sitting; the ceiling did not collapse while they were sitting. How did you come about that story? How did you come about putting one giant snake or python; it does not exist here. How did you come about it?
“There is an attempt to blackmail the government and I don’t believe that is the best approach. This is an arm of government and they have their vote and what they are entitled to, is the one we give them. This place is termite infested and certainly, the termites have been dwelling here for several years. We have just come for two years; there is no way termites’ infestation in two years would cause such destruction.
“Something is wrong, this place has not been maintained and members of the House have always been here, what have they done about the maintenance of this place? If they have not been concerned about it, we have to sit down at the table and work things out.”
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun, in his response blamed the media for blowing the incident beyond proportion and said the snake incident on Wednesday had been a periodic occurrence in the past, but was not the reason for adjournment of the house on Thursday.
Oleyelogun said members of Assembly met the roof of the chamber already caved in as a result of termite infestation on Thursday and, as such, the House could not commence proceedings.
But the spokesperson of the Assembly said the lawmakers were not out to blackmail the government as insinuated by the governor.
Omole said: “The truth of the matter is that that place needs attention. The way they merged the issue of snake with the collapsed part of the building is the issue. The termites have eaten the roof of the building.
“To set the record straight, we never sat on Wednesday and Thursday. Actually, we wanted to sit on Thursday, but when we came in, some part of the roof have caved-in. I granted the interview that on Wednesday that there was snake and we could not sit, it is not that snake chased us out of the chamber. That was what everybody wrote. Journalists have liberty to write what they wanted to write.
“On the issue of termites, everybody knows that place needs a facelift; that is a fact that the governor knows. It is the joining of snake with termite that embarrassed the governor. The governor accused us of blackmail, why is it that the past leadership of the House has not done anything about it? Every year, they put renovation of the Assembly in the budget and it was not implemented. The executive brings in budget and you passed it. The place where the budget is passed is termite-infested.
“It is not going to be business as usual. That is my own stand as the spokesperson of the House. Do they not repair their own offices? There was a snake on Wednesday. On Thursday when we were about to sit, we discovered termites have eaten the roof. The question is that, termites did not start eating in the last two years. It has been the failure of the leadership of the House in the past Assembly.
“The truth is that they will give them small money and they will pass the budget, the one that concerns them will not be addressed. We are not going to take that this time around. We cannot say because we are friends to the governor, we will not say the truth: they repair their offices. Let us expose the leadership of the House, the Speaker said money is voted for the renovation every year, but it is not backed with cash. They did not release money for repair, yet you pass their budgets.
“They want to borrow money now. I am a member of the Appropriation Committee. They want to borrow N30 billion. If they did not do what we want, we will not allow that to happen. Out of the money, they said they want to rehabilitate Accountant General’s office, you want to repair the Accountant General’s office, and you don’t want to repair the independent arm of government. It is not going to happen. The worst is that they will not give us second term, but we will do what the people of Ondo State like.”
NUJ to Buhari: Redeem your promise of resettling Plateau IDPs

he Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State chapter has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his promise of N10 billion grant for resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.
The journalists called on the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, to as a matter urgency, make appointments particularly in the area of media publicity to aid clarification of issues in the state, urging him to appoint NUJ members who were seasoned journalists as media aides.
The NUJ stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of the state council congress held at its secretariat in Jos, at the weekend, where issues bothering on the state of the union and Plateau State were discussed.
The communiqué signed by the Council’s Secretary, Peter Amine, reads in part; “Congress called on the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem its N10 billion grant to assist victims of crisis in Plateau State.
It will be recalled that after attacks on some communities in the state in June 2018, which claimed over 200 lives, with thousands displaced from their ancestral homes; the Federal Government through the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, during a condolence visit to the state governor shortly after the incident, promised that the Federal Government would make available N10 billion to resettle the displaced communities.
NCAA audits Air Peace’s fleet over recurring incidents

oncerned about the incessant incidents involving Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, the aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced audit of the airline.
Air Peace had been involved in three serious incidents in less than six months, which followed the same pattern associated with nose wheel collapse on landing.
Spokesman for NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, in a statement yesterday, said at about 10:28 a.m. last week Tuesday, an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft, with Registration Mark 5N- BQO, had an incident on landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Adurogboye noted that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) was currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes responsible for this particular incident as required by International Standards stipulated in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.
He said that the authority awaits the conclusion and report of the AIB.
In the meantime, the NCAA has just completed a thorough technical audit of the airline and its fleet of aircraft with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), and to mitigate the re-occurrence of the incident.
This technical audit, he reiterated, was not limited to the recent incidents, stating that the airline’s operational, technical and safety performance in the last 12 months were also scrutinised.
It revealed that all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited are airworthy.
“This is to assure the flying public that all the aircraft on the fleet of NCAA authorised Air Operators Certificate (AOC) holders operating in Nigeria are airworthy,” he added.
He noted that the Authority shall continue to ensure only airworthy aircraft are permitted to operate.
Some of the 133 passengers and six crew members were left injured when Air Peace’s B737-500, with registration number 5N-BQO, crash-landed on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
Tuesday’s incident was one out of the many incidents involving the airline in the last six months, raising concern about air safety in the country’s aviation industry.
The aircraft, on landing on 18R, veered off the runway and lost its nose wheel.
A day after Air Peace’s incident, Medview Airline’s aircraft B737-500 was involved in depressurisation problem.
Okorocha accuses Imo govt of being after daughter’s life
Immediate former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, raised the alarm, alleging a threat to his daughter’s life, Uloma Nwosu and other members of his family.
Okorocha, who is also a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, alleged that the threat was emanating from the Imo State Government.
Speaking through his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, in Abuja, Okorocha claimed that a top government official in the state (name withheld) allegedly directed thugs to attack his daughter, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu in Owerri, the state capital.
According to him, the thugs were clearly seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage while claiming that they were given special order to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo government functionary to the scene.
He noted that the incident caused palpable apprehension among the people in the area, leading to people scampering for their dear lives.
The incident, he said, happened on 26th July, 2019.
He said: “You will recollect that few days ago, members said to be from the Imo State recovery team went to her shop, looted things and said they were government property. And remember, that they went again to the former first lady’s shop and carted away some containers
Okowa to political leaders: Be upright at all times
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said all politicians in leadership positions are expected to do the right things at all times.
Governor Okowa dropped the hint yesterday at the re-election victory and successful inauguration into the House of Representatives by Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi.
The thanksgiving service took place at Church of God Mission, Warri.
According to the governor, “I want to thank God for this occasion, as politicians, we will always strive to do it right thing for the people, because every politician is in position of leadership in one way or the other.
“Whatever we do is for the glory of God, because God is fulfilling His promises through us,” the governor said, adding that; “We will do what we are supposed to do with God as our strength.”
He commended Pondi for giving thanks to God, stating that; “Pondi recognised where he came from and give thanks to God; when you fail to give God the glory for being the source to your strength, He will take it away from you; the best you can do is to serve the Lord with all that you can and all you have.
“As an individual, God has been so faithful to me; I am a witness to what God can do in the life of people and I call on the people to continue to render service to mankind; that will be the true thanksgiving to God; give your life to God,” Governor Okowa stated.
Rev. Asuquo Akpan- Ekpo, who spoke on the topic; ‘Assets for enduring leadership,’ observed that the greatest of the assets for an enduring leadership was wisdom.
According to him, with wisdom, a leader would know what to do, when to do it and how to do it.
While making references to leaders who succeeded in the Holy Bible due to wisdom, the pastor emphasised that the people who were led were also wonderful assets that should be taken care of.
He added that leaders should take time to find out the feelings of the people they were leading and apply wisdom to meet with the needs of those who were led.
Akpan-Ekpo also observed that humility was an asset in leadership.
The service was attended by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, traditional, among others.
Makinde assures South-West of improved security in August
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde said yesterday that Governors of South- West Region have agreed to launch new security architecture in August.
Makinde, who was speaking at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said that Oyo State would equally launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.
A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the Governors of South-West states had been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.
Makinde said: “Other Governors of the South- West and I have met on how to launch new security architecture before the end of August 2019.
“The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September we will launch new security architecture in Oyo state.”
Besides, the governor, who also took time to dwell on four key pillars of his administration, including Security, Health, Education and Economy, said that his government would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.
According to him, the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure that the teeming population of jobless youths was taken care of.
However, Makinde said that having cancelled the N3, 000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention which would soon be provided for the schools.
He said: “I have visited Adeoyo State Hospital and I will soon be visiting other state hospitals in Igbeti, Saki, Ogbomoso, and Oyo. What I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing. The radiography machine has never worked since it was installed.
“It means that the past government spent some money in the Health sector but they did not monitor the implementation. If it is only monitoring we can achieve, we would have done well for the Health sector in Oyo state.”
Meanwhile, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, has written an open letter to President Mohammad Buhari over security challenges facing the nation.
The traditional ruler in the letter which copies were made available to newsmen in Osogbo said “security should go digital. If not now, who else is our Messiah? Nigeria security should be strengthened.
“The boost can optionally be assured through mandatory and timely provision of electronic national identity card for everyone on Nigeria soil such that the security force can accost and demand for identification anywhere anytime. With digital ID card, the security can track suspicious members of the society.
How we’re moving Edo forward – Obaseki
The Edo State Government has worked to evolve new initiatives to make the state economically attractive to investors, Governor Godwin Obaseki said in Lagos at the weekend.
Obaseki told newsmen at a briefing that his administration faced the problem of human trafficking and domestic crime when it assumed office.
“One of the greatest problems we faced was human trafficking, and our youths were just travelling to Libya, coupled with the high level of crime.
“The Educational system was on the verge of collapsing.
“But we worked to discover where the gaps were and we also prioritised. We trained about 12, 000 teachers, and in just one year, our children were able to learn what they couldn’t learn in three years.
“We introduced many initiatives to ensure that government measures worked, particularly improving the Education Sector through rebuilding the teachers,’’ he said.
The governor re called that the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) was brought in to build a competence base for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the state Public Service.
“Every month since I was a governor, on the 26th of the month, the workers’ alerts must come. We have been able to change the way people think in Edo.
“The state has become an economic and technology hub in the nation. Benin is the most-connected city in the country at the moment. We have 400 kilometres of fibre in the state, covering Benin City, which has been extended to Ekpoma and Auchi.
“You can now build a house in Edo with local materials to the tune of 80 per cent. We have rubber, limestone Oil and Gas, and many other endowments.
“What brought our APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and I together is the Edo Project. Edo people are backing us. Our party won all the 24 seats in the House of Assembly.
“People fighting us are fighting us in the media. They are not on ground in Edo,’’ he said.
Obaseki, however, noted that he had a robust relationship with his predecessor and National Chairman, Oshiomhole.
Anambra Speaker tasks judiciary, public office holders on service delivery
Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Okafor, has enjoined the state judiciary to ensure inmates did not stay behind bars for more than 150 days before trial as stipulated by the law.
Okafor, (APGA), representing Ayamelum state constituency, made the call yesterday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.
However, Okafor urged the state judiciary to work towards decongesting the prisons and also to the other public office holders in the state to ensure quality service delivery to the people in their various fields of service.
He noted that appointments to public offices was a testament of credibility and a call to serve the people and not for personal enrichment.
According to him, the call became more urgent as the people looked up to such public officers living up to their recommendations while noting that Gov. Willie Obiano’s appointees were recently confirmed by the legislature.
“The call became necessary following a letter from Gov. Willie Obiano requesting for the confirmation of two key appointees sent to the legislature.
“The legislature has confirmed the appointment of Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu as the first female Chief Judge of Anambra, and Mr Alexander Onwuli as the Auditor-General of Anambra having satisfied the requirements of the law.
“The nomination of the duo is based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and Anambra Civil Service Commission respectively,” he said.
He urged the appointees not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the law makers and their people.
The speaker noted that the state would hold the of ficers accountable if they failed in their duties.
He urged Onwuamaegbu to ensure she reposition the judiciary in the state and ensure that administration of Criminal Justice Law was applied correctly so that inmates do not stay behind bars more than 150 days stipulated by law before trial.
He also enjoined the auditor-general to enhance the services and transparency of the state auditors to the benefit of all in the state.
Okafor said that the 7th assembly would do its best to ensure that credible persons were confirmed for sensitive public offices with the view to delivering democratic dividends to the people.
UCH detects 30 new Hepatitis B cases weekly
The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, detects no fewer than 30 new cases of Hepatitis B on weekly basis, a Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Kolawole Akande, has said.
Akande, a Consultant in the Department of Medicine, UCH, made this known during a screening for Hepatitis and public sensitisation exercise held yesterday in Ologuneru area of Ibadan as part of activities marking the 2019 World Hepatitis Day.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Hepatitis Alliance’s (WHA) global campaign theme for year 2019 is tagged: “Find the Missing Millions’’.
The theme is a three-year global awareness-raising and advocacy campaign aimed at tackling the main barriers to diagnosis by putting civil society organisations and the affected communities at the heart of the solution.
Akande, who is a member of the Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN), described Hepatitis B as a silent killer with infected people being unaware, unless symptoms arise or discovered through blood test.
“The World Hepatitis Day has been on for quite some time and the responses and awareness have increased.
“However, the diagnosis rate for hepatitis is low and a lot of people are living with viral hepatitis without knowing. No one should live with hepatitis without knowing.
“We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“According to the World Health Organisation’s statistics, about 20 million Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B while about 1 per cent of the population are living with Hepatitis C. Hepatitis B is the commonest in Nigeria,” he said.
The consultant said that Hepatitis B and C viruses were vaccine preventable.
“Hepatitis C is actually curable and the drugs are available and not expensive while complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
