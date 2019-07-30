Alleged libel: Osoba demands N3bn damages from Okurounmu

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has threatened to drag prominent Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okurounmu, to court over alleged libellous publications against him.

Osoba, through his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), demanded a sum of N3billion as damages for the said libellous publications and also gave a 14-day ultimatum for Okurounmu to comply with his demands.

In a July 23 letter addressed to Okurounmu, which was made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, the former governor accused the Afenifere chieftain of making libellous statements against him in two national newspapers.

This was fallout of a recent media interview in which Okurounmu described Osoba as a “traitor and double-faced politician” who betrayed the acclaimed winner of June 13, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola.

In the letter, Olanipekun declared that the words employed by the Afenifere chieftain in defaming his client were weighty and far-reaching.

He, therefore, demanded a retraction of the said interviews and a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of the concerned newspapers.

“You are given fourteen (14) days from the date of this letter within which to comply with our client’s simple demands; otherwise, our final instruction is to commence proceedings against you, claiming reliefs in terms of the said demands, plus aggravated and exemplary damages,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related