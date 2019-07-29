Alleged N2bn SME fraud: EFCC arrests Kwara DG, 6 bank MDs

Scientists have cautioned people who have already experienced one stroke to ensure an effective blood pressure control as a strategy to prevent a second stroke.

These are the findings of a new research published online July 29 in ‘JAMA Neurology’.

According to studies, If you’ve already had one stroke, your risk for another is much higher.

The new research has found that well-controlled blood pressure can reduce the risk of the second stroke by about 20 per cent.

The study authors suggested maintaining a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or less.

“Intensive blood pressure control of at least less than 130/80 mm Hg has been recommended for secondary stroke prevention,” said Dr. Kazuo Kitagawa, the study’s lead author and professor and chair of neurology at Tokyo Women’s Medical University in Japan.

While 120/80 mm Hg or lower might be an even better target, Kitagawa noted that only about one-third of people in the current study were able to achieve a level that low, despite being on an average of almost three blood pressure-lowering drugs.

He said that patients often worry that their blood pressure might drop too low, and there were side effects that could be associated with aggressive blood pressure reduction.

Dr. Craig Anderson, professor of neurology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, said lowering blood pressure “is relatively straight forward.” But to effectively control blood pressure, doctors often need to prescribe multiple medications, though not all doctors will do so.

Anderson said the most common side effects of blood pressure-lowering drugs are mild, such as dizziness, ankle swelling, and fatigue. These can often be avoided by modifying the drug dosage, he said.

Both Kitagawa and Anderson said lifestyle changes — maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and reducing salt intake — also play an important role in reducing the risk of a second stroke.

The current study included nearly 1,300 stroke survivors. The study volunteers were recruited from 140 hospitals in Japan and were enrolled between 2010 and 2016.

