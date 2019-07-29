News
APC organizing scribe lauds Buhari over Nwajiuba Adebayo’s appointments
National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Ibediro has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba as ministerial nominee, stating that the nominee from Imo State was the best to rebuild the APC in the State.
Ibediro, in a statement he issued at the weekend in Abuja, also commended the President for nominating a member of the National Working Committee (NWC), Chief Niyi Adebayo as a ministerial nominee.
Nwajiuba, who was a member of House of Representatives in 1999 was re-elected into the Federal House in the last election on the platform of the Accord Party, while Adebayo was the APC Deputy National Chairman (South).
According to Ibediro, the nomination of Adebayo as a minister nominee was an honour to the APC Working Committee members.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank the President for appointing Emeka Nwajiuba as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have known him for the past 34 years as school mates.
“In 1999, while I contested and won the office of the Executive Chairman of Onuimo Local Government Area (LGA), he contested and won a seat in the House of Representative at a very young age and his political sagacity did not go unnoticed as he became Chairman House Committee on Works and Housing.
“He is a young man who is not afraid to dare. He has been a major political stakeholder in Imo State and Okigwe Zone. Suffice it to say that I am quite excited about his appointment and secondly by his return to APC, a party he helped to midwife.
Okorocha accuses Imo govt of being after daughter’s life
Immediate former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, raised the alarm, alleging a threat to his daughter’s life, Uloma Nwosu and other members of his family.
Okorocha, who is also a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, alleged that the threat was emanating from the Imo State Government.
Speaking through his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, in Abuja, Okorocha claimed that a top government official in the state (name withheld) allegedly directed thugs to attack his daughter, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu in Owerri, the state capital.
According to him, the thugs were clearly seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage while claiming that they were given special order to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo government functionary to the scene.
He noted that the incident caused palpable apprehension among the people in the area, leading to people scampering for their dear lives.
The incident, he said, happened on 26th July, 2019.
He said: “You will recollect that few days ago, members said to be from the Imo State recovery team went to her shop, looted things and said they were government property. And remember, that they went again to the former first lady’s shop and carted away some containers
Okowa to political leaders: Be upright at all times
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said all politicians in leadership positions are expected to do the right things at all times.
Governor Okowa dropped the hint yesterday at the re-election victory and successful inauguration into the House of Representatives by Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi.
The thanksgiving service took place at Church of God Mission, Warri.
According to the governor, “I want to thank God for this occasion, as politicians, we will always strive to do it right thing for the people, because every politician is in position of leadership in one way or the other.
“Whatever we do is for the glory of God, because God is fulfilling His promises through us,” the governor said, adding that; “We will do what we are supposed to do with God as our strength.”
He commended Pondi for giving thanks to God, stating that; “Pondi recognised where he came from and give thanks to God; when you fail to give God the glory for being the source to your strength, He will take it away from you; the best you can do is to serve the Lord with all that you can and all you have.
“As an individual, God has been so faithful to me; I am a witness to what God can do in the life of people and I call on the people to continue to render service to mankind; that will be the true thanksgiving to God; give your life to God,” Governor Okowa stated.
Rev. Asuquo Akpan- Ekpo, who spoke on the topic; ‘Assets for enduring leadership,’ observed that the greatest of the assets for an enduring leadership was wisdom.
According to him, with wisdom, a leader would know what to do, when to do it and how to do it.
While making references to leaders who succeeded in the Holy Bible due to wisdom, the pastor emphasised that the people who were led were also wonderful assets that should be taken care of.
He added that leaders should take time to find out the feelings of the people they were leading and apply wisdom to meet with the needs of those who were led.
Akpan-Ekpo also observed that humility was an asset in leadership.
The service was attended by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, traditional, among others.
Makinde assures South-West of improved security in August
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde said yesterday that Governors of South- West Region have agreed to launch new security architecture in August.
Makinde, who was speaking at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said that Oyo State would equally launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.
A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the Governors of South-West states had been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.
Makinde said: “Other Governors of the South- West and I have met on how to launch new security architecture before the end of August 2019.
“The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September we will launch new security architecture in Oyo state.”
Besides, the governor, who also took time to dwell on four key pillars of his administration, including Security, Health, Education and Economy, said that his government would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.
According to him, the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure that the teeming population of jobless youths was taken care of.
However, Makinde said that having cancelled the N3, 000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention which would soon be provided for the schools.
He said: “I have visited Adeoyo State Hospital and I will soon be visiting other state hospitals in Igbeti, Saki, Ogbomoso, and Oyo. What I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing. The radiography machine has never worked since it was installed.
“It means that the past government spent some money in the Health sector but they did not monitor the implementation. If it is only monitoring we can achieve, we would have done well for the Health sector in Oyo state.”
Meanwhile, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, has written an open letter to President Mohammad Buhari over security challenges facing the nation.
The traditional ruler in the letter which copies were made available to newsmen in Osogbo said “security should go digital. If not now, who else is our Messiah? Nigeria security should be strengthened.
“The boost can optionally be assured through mandatory and timely provision of electronic national identity card for everyone on Nigeria soil such that the security force can accost and demand for identification anywhere anytime. With digital ID card, the security can track suspicious members of the society.
How we’re moving Edo forward – Obaseki
The Edo State Government has worked to evolve new initiatives to make the state economically attractive to investors, Governor Godwin Obaseki said in Lagos at the weekend.
Obaseki told newsmen at a briefing that his administration faced the problem of human trafficking and domestic crime when it assumed office.
“One of the greatest problems we faced was human trafficking, and our youths were just travelling to Libya, coupled with the high level of crime.
“The Educational system was on the verge of collapsing.
“But we worked to discover where the gaps were and we also prioritised. We trained about 12, 000 teachers, and in just one year, our children were able to learn what they couldn’t learn in three years.
“We introduced many initiatives to ensure that government measures worked, particularly improving the Education Sector through rebuilding the teachers,’’ he said.
The governor re called that the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) was brought in to build a competence base for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the state Public Service.
“Every month since I was a governor, on the 26th of the month, the workers’ alerts must come. We have been able to change the way people think in Edo.
“The state has become an economic and technology hub in the nation. Benin is the most-connected city in the country at the moment. We have 400 kilometres of fibre in the state, covering Benin City, which has been extended to Ekpoma and Auchi.
“You can now build a house in Edo with local materials to the tune of 80 per cent. We have rubber, limestone Oil and Gas, and many other endowments.
“What brought our APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and I together is the Edo Project. Edo people are backing us. Our party won all the 24 seats in the House of Assembly.
“People fighting us are fighting us in the media. They are not on ground in Edo,’’ he said.
Obaseki, however, noted that he had a robust relationship with his predecessor and National Chairman, Oshiomhole.
Anambra Speaker tasks judiciary, public office holders on service delivery
Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Okafor, has enjoined the state judiciary to ensure inmates did not stay behind bars for more than 150 days before trial as stipulated by the law.
Okafor, (APGA), representing Ayamelum state constituency, made the call yesterday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.
However, Okafor urged the state judiciary to work towards decongesting the prisons and also to the other public office holders in the state to ensure quality service delivery to the people in their various fields of service.
He noted that appointments to public offices was a testament of credibility and a call to serve the people and not for personal enrichment.
According to him, the call became more urgent as the people looked up to such public officers living up to their recommendations while noting that Gov. Willie Obiano’s appointees were recently confirmed by the legislature.
“The call became necessary following a letter from Gov. Willie Obiano requesting for the confirmation of two key appointees sent to the legislature.
“The legislature has confirmed the appointment of Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu as the first female Chief Judge of Anambra, and Mr Alexander Onwuli as the Auditor-General of Anambra having satisfied the requirements of the law.
“The nomination of the duo is based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and Anambra Civil Service Commission respectively,” he said.
He urged the appointees not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the law makers and their people.
The speaker noted that the state would hold the of ficers accountable if they failed in their duties.
He urged Onwuamaegbu to ensure she reposition the judiciary in the state and ensure that administration of Criminal Justice Law was applied correctly so that inmates do not stay behind bars more than 150 days stipulated by law before trial.
He also enjoined the auditor-general to enhance the services and transparency of the state auditors to the benefit of all in the state.
Okafor said that the 7th assembly would do its best to ensure that credible persons were confirmed for sensitive public offices with the view to delivering democratic dividends to the people.
UCH detects 30 new Hepatitis B cases weekly
The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, detects no fewer than 30 new cases of Hepatitis B on weekly basis, a Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Kolawole Akande, has said.
Akande, a Consultant in the Department of Medicine, UCH, made this known during a screening for Hepatitis and public sensitisation exercise held yesterday in Ologuneru area of Ibadan as part of activities marking the 2019 World Hepatitis Day.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Hepatitis Alliance’s (WHA) global campaign theme for year 2019 is tagged: “Find the Missing Millions’’.
The theme is a three-year global awareness-raising and advocacy campaign aimed at tackling the main barriers to diagnosis by putting civil society organisations and the affected communities at the heart of the solution.
Akande, who is a member of the Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN), described Hepatitis B as a silent killer with infected people being unaware, unless symptoms arise or discovered through blood test.
“The World Hepatitis Day has been on for quite some time and the responses and awareness have increased.
“However, the diagnosis rate for hepatitis is low and a lot of people are living with viral hepatitis without knowing. No one should live with hepatitis without knowing.
“We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“According to the World Health Organisation’s statistics, about 20 million Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B while about 1 per cent of the population are living with Hepatitis C. Hepatitis B is the commonest in Nigeria,” he said.
The consultant said that Hepatitis B and C viruses were vaccine preventable.
“Hepatitis C is actually curable and the drugs are available and not expensive while complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
El-Zakzaky: Group hails proscription of IMN
he Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has hailed the order of the Federal High Court to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and declare it a terrorist organisation in the country.
SHAC said the development was a “relief to Nigerians”, especially residents of the Federal Capital Territory as the Shi’ttes frequent violent clashes with security agencies was already becoming a serious threat to lives and property.
The Federal Government, on Friday, obtained a court order to bring the activities of the Shiite organisation to a halt, following violent protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the Shiite group in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”
In a statement signed by Helen Akanji, Director of Research, SHAC, she stated that the judgement was a welcome development. She also urged the president to expedite the publication of the order.
She, however, appealed to the government to immediately initiate a programme to rehabilitate IMN members that voluntarily renounce the group’s campaign of terror and commit to peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians.
She said:”Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) is pleased that the Federal Government has finally heeded its appeal and those of other conscientious individuals and groups to designate the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as a terrorist group.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has described the order by a Federal High Court in Abuja declaring it a terror organisation , as fallacious and a huge joke.
Spokesman, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said although the movement is yet to receive a copy of the order, its lawyers were already studying the development, and would provide an appropriate response in due course.
In a press statement released to newsmen yesterday, Musa alleged that the order was hastily obtained to suppress the group and frustrate their clamour for the release of its leader.
“This order, we believe, was hastily obtained to sweep under the carpet the glaring human rights abuses suffered by the Islamic Movement at the hands of Buhari’s administration since the Zaria genocide of December, 2015. We reject any false flag terror attacks that the authorities would be plotting in our name, and by this assure the general public that we have never contemplated the use of terror tactics in our ways. This is not about to change,” he said.
Musa however, said that the Islamic Movement would not abandon its clamour for the immediate release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, using all lawful and peaceful means available to it.
Lagos begins immunisation of 5m children against Polio
Worried by continued presence of Nigeria among the countries with cases of poliomyelitis, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it would commence another round of immunisation of over 5 million children across the state today.
Speaking on the preparation for the immunisation, the Permanent Secretary Lagos State Primary Health Care Board Dr Tayo Lawal said that the board will flag off National Immunization Plus Days, NIPDS, National Immunization Program today at Eti–Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat Shogotedo.
Lawal, who expressed worry that Nigeria was the only country in Africa and one of the three in the World with endemic wild polio virus, said there was the need to pay critical attention and ensure total eradication of the country from the wild polio virus.
He state that Nigeria was at the verge of receiving another polio-free certificate, adding that to achieve this, all the states in Nigeria, including Lagos State must get rid of wild polio virus and circulating vaccine derived polio virus (CVDPV)
Lawal added that Lagos State just concluded 3 rounds of out Break Response after isolating type2 from water samples in the Lagos State environment like Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ajeromi and Apapa area of the State.
He added that the children to be immunized would be age 0-5 years for Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and the children between 3months to 5years would be immunized for fractional inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV)
Kachikwu: Lenders halt $2bn funding for Africa energy corporation
Lenders have developed cold feet over planned funding of $2 billion Africa energy corporation being championed by Nigeria.
This, an impeccable source at the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) told New Telegraph, was buoyed by the inability of APPO President, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to return as minister in charge of oil in Nigeria.
Kachikwu, who was announced as APPO president for a two-year-term last February at a conference in Abuja had, until his ouster from the ministerial list, led talks as the group’s leader with lenders to secure funding for the project.
APPO, the former minister said, was sourcing for about $2 billion for an energy corporation.
Fielding questions at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit conference in Abuja a few months ago, Kachikwu said: “We are presently looking at expanding the role of a particular financing body that we are going to be calling the African Energy Investment Corporation.”
The whole idea, he explained, “is to mobilise between $1 billion and $2 billion of resources to fund all the essentials necessary for us to properly collaborate.
“Today, most African countries are silos, everybody does their own thing; you build your own refineries, plants, gas turbines, etc. If we could just cross the Rubicon and be able to extend hands of infrastructural relationship across Africa, build joint pipelines, plants and refineries; begin to protect the African market, we would have taken a huge step, not only in the development of Africa but to the stabilisation of independent countries.
A source at APPO, however, told this newspaper that the failure of Kachikwu to make the list of ministerial nominees is causing serious confusion at the Africal oil producers group.
“The list (ministerial list) generated as much interest among members of APPO, as it generated among Nigerians. Mr. Kachikwu was the promoter of APPO and his inability to return as minister of state for petroleum resources is a big minus to the $2 billion funding of Africa oil corporation
“As we speak, expectedly, some lenders have turned down request for funding,” he added.
The patronage for the next NIPS conference, he said, is also being threatened except the next minister develop as much interest in the summit as Kachikwu did.
Meanwhile, the former minister had earlier noted that the oil sector in Africa was facing some challenges.
Kachikwu said: “On the challenge side, certain things jump out; such as shale, oil pricing, investment limitation, President Trump and so many other things. At the opportunity side, so many other things are going. However, with the opportunities arise challenges, especially those to do with the environment.
“Unless you get your policies right, unless you get your market place right, unless you get your collaborative mechanisms right and get your infrastructure right, you would face a huge amount of challenge in the competition for the very scarce resources and scarce capital.”
Kachikwu stated that aside from Nigeria’s effort in domestic gas supply, the country was also expanding frontiers in the export market.
The Federal Government had, in the words of Kachikwu, executed the Memorandum of Understanding between NNPC and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines Morocco for collaboration in the construction of a gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco.
“The NGMP feasibility study was completed in July 2018 and the FEED Phase 1 scope is expected to be completed by end of Q1, 2019,” the minister said.
On the skills in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Kachikwu stated that over 90 per cent of the oil majors’ workforce was Nigerians.
“This means that some of the best skill sets are here. One of the things I found going into the NNPC in 2015 was that every detail of capability that you need to run a global company sat in NNPC. They are much trained, very well exposed. We have issues in terms of policies, but in terms of skill sets, we are solid,” the minister added.
He noted that Africa’s place as a significant producer and net exporter of oil in the world was forecast to grow by about 15 per cent by 2020 due to new discoveries in some Sub-Saharan countries.
APC: Zamfara CP can’t stop opposition’s movements
T
he All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State yesterday said that the state Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo, has no constitutional power to deprive politicians of the right to engage in opposition politics, especially when observed that there were blunders being made by the ruling party in running the affairs of the state.
This was made known at the weekend by APC Publicity Committee Secretary, Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, during a social media stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Gusau. He said the police commissioner’s schedule, according to the constitution, was to ensure peace and tranquillity by providing adequate security to lives and property of the citizenry.
“We have not read anywhere in the Nigerian constitution, where a Commissioner of Police is empowered to dictate political activities; as such are guided by law; apart from ensuring that political gatherings and rallies by parties in the state are conducted peacefully.
