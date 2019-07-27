News
Army charges officers on loyalty, discipline
The Commander 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army(NA), Brigadier General Nasiru Jega has charged the Commanding officers, Staff Officers and soldiers to be loyal and discipline in the discharge of their constitutional duty.
The Assistant Director Army Public Relations(ADAPR), 9 Brigade, Major Clement Abiade, who made the statement available, said that, “He gave the charge, during the handing/taking over ceremony, between the outgoing Commander, General Jega and the incoming commander, Brigadier General Musa Awwal Etsu-Ndagi, held yesterday at parade ground and conference room of the 9 Brigade Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja.
The outgoing Commander said that the Officers should extend same gestures to his successor, “I thanked the Commanding officers, Staff Officers and soldiers for their loyalty, discipline and cooperation, which eased the modest achievements recorded during my tenure. I want you to extend same, if not more to my successor.
General Etsu- Ndagi was the Chief of Staff, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, a position he held until his recent appointment as the new Brigade Commander.
The incoming commander, however, charged officers and soldiers in the Brigade to maintain a high standard of discipline, as they discharge their constitutional duties in a most professional manner, in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
We’re still trying to free Siasia’s mother — Police
The Police Command in Bayelsa has said that its personnel are working round the clock to ensure that the kidnapped mother of Samson Siasia, Nigeria’s former Super Eagles footballer, is rescued from her captors.
Asinim Butswat, the spokesperson of the command, made this known in a text message with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Sunday.
Beauty Siasia, who was kidnapped on July 15 with two others in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have now spent 14 days in the kidnappers’ den.
The 79-year-old woman was kidnapped with Florence Douanana, 65, and her daughter, Selekire Douanana, 17.
According to the police spokesman, the command is on top of the game, stressing that investigation is ongoing to enable the victims to regain freedom.
“Yes, investigation is ongoing to rescue the victims,” he stated.
NAN recalls that the state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, had visited the scene twice and had deployed marine components of the force to comb the creeks of the area in search of the abducted victims.
Report: Boko Haram gunmen kill 23 mourners in Borno
Boko Haram gunmen on Saturday killed 23 mourners in Borno State in Nigeria’s restive northeast after they attended a funeral, local militia and residents said.
At around 1030 GMT, the attackers on three motorbikes opened fire on a group of men as they walked back from a funeral in Nganzai district near the state capital Maiduguri, local militia leader Bunu Bukar Mustapha said.
“Our men recovered 23 dead bodies from the scene of the attack, which happened this morning,” Mustapha told AFP.
The men were returning to Badu Kuluwu from nearby Goni Abachari village where they had attended funeral prayers for a relative, Mustapha said.
A Nganzai district official confirmed both the incident and death toll.
“I received calls from Nganzai that Boko Haram killed 23 people near Badu Kuluwu this morning,” said the official, who asked not to be identified for his own safety.
Local hunters and militia recovered the bodies after survivors returned to the village and alerted them, Nganzai resident Saleh Masida said.
Boko Haram fighters have been repeatedly attacking Nganzai district.
In September last year, the group killed eight people and stole livestock in two villages in the area after residents tried to stop them from taking their animals.
Boko Haram and its IS-supported ISWAP splinter have intensified attacks on civilian and military targets in recent months.
Late Thursday, Boko Haram fighters attacked a camp for displaced people outside Maiduguri, killing two residents and looting food supplies after burning a nearby military base.
The decade-long jihadist conflict has spilled over into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, claiming around 27,000 lives and forcing more than two million people to flee their homes.
* Courtesy: France 24
Abducted son, workers of Ibadan hospital boss regain freedom
The son of the proprietor and Chief Medical Director of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, who was shot and kidnapped alongside two others, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kayode Sule, Dele Adigun and Mrs Opeyemi Abifarin, have been released.
According to the hospital sources, the trio were released late Friday night.
They were kidnapped on Tuesday evening at Ajebo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, while returning from an official trip to Lagos in a Toyota Sienna bus.
It was later learnt that the kidnappers demanded N50 million before they could release their victims but when contacted on Thursday evening, Kayode’s father was in a meeting with the Department of State Services and declined to comment on the matter.
Kayode, it was learnt sustained gunshot injury and is currently receiving medical treatment.
It could not be ascertained whether the ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid before the victims were released.
Ohanaeze slams FG: B’Haram, killer herders more deadly than Shi’ites
•It’s not right to declare them terrorists, says Yoruba Council of Elders
•Proscription unconstitutional, discriminatory –Ozekhome, others
•lFG wants killings to continue, says IMN
ixed reactions have trailed Friday’s ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja supporting the Federal Government’s request to declare the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) a terrorist organisation.
The court made the declaration on Friday following an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).
IMN members, better known as Shi’ites, have been involved in clashes with security agencies in recent times.
On Monday, Usman Umar, a senior police officer, and Precious Owolabi, a Channels Television reporter, lost their lives when the Shi’ites staged a protest in Abuja. The group also lost some of its members while many of them were arrested.
The IMN members have been asking the government to release Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, their leader, and Zeenatu, his wife, who have both been in custody since 2015.
They were arrested after Shi’ites and soldiers clashed in Zaria, Kaduna State in December 2015.
In reaction, the Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo declared that it amounted to double standards by the Federal Government to proscribe and subsequently designation IMN a terrorist organisation whereas Boko Haram and killer herdsmen, two deadly groups that have wrecked more havoc on Nigerians, are treated with kid gloves.
Speaking to Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu said Ohanaeze was not against the proscription of IMN provided there was concrete and not contrived evidence of violence on their part.
He, however, noted that proscribing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a non-violent group pursuing self-determination, and leaving Boko Haram and killer herdsmen was a double standard.
“If the Federal Government has evidence that the Shi’ites are a violent group, then they can consider proscription. But, however, there has to be concrete evidence that they are a violent group.
“It’s unlike IPOB that is not a violent group, it’s a self-determination group and they proscribed it unlawfully and unjustly. But even though they (Shi’ites) have been engaging government agents in frequent clashes, however, knowing the high handedness of our Nigerian forces over the years, nobody can be sure whether the mayhem was not caused by the government’s security machinery.
“But then again, the killer herdsmen and Boko Haram, we had expected that by now they should have been proscribed and declared terrorist organisations. By isolating those two groups and treating them with kid gloves, we are suspicious of this move,” he said.
Also commenting, the Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, said: “Since I am not a legal mind and I have not seen the judgement, I heard it on the news but I didn’t feel comfortable with it. Because I felt that the Shi’ites to the best of my knowledge approached the court in respect of their leader and on one or two occasions and the court granted him bail.
“For me, I don’t see why you should describe such a group as a terrorist group; a group that had sought refuge in the court of law. In other words, they believe in constitutionalism. So, I don’t think it is right for anybody or any court to declare them a terrorist group.
“If they did not approached the court, then that would probably have been right. They approach the courts on many occasions and what they are doing is what I want to consider a legitimate protest unfortunately it turned bloody.
“I am sure they will react too. Their lawyers would go back to court because I would have expected that perhaps the judge that gave the judgement to find out what to happened to the court judgements that were disobeyed by the state.”
Reacting yesterday, a Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and other lawyers, condemned government’s action.
Ozekhome described the proscription as highly discriminatory and unconstitutional. He likened the action to the case of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which was proscribed by the government under questionable circumstances.
Ozekhome wondered why the same government had failed to proscribe an organisation such as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) which had been linked to a serious of acts of terror across Nigeria.
“What group could be more terrorist than the herdsmen and their known anchor, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association? This has held Nigeria down by the jugular for years, killing, maiming, burning, raping and turning Nigeria into a crimson field of blood. Until the government bans and outlaws these kind of groups, it is certainly not serious.
“The Shi’ite group is a religious group just like the President’s Sunni group. It is not an association that could be banned. They are demanding for the release of their leader still kept in government dungeon in spite of several court orders.
“Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution makes Nigeria a secular state. You can’t ban religion, a people’s belief. There is also freedom of thought, conscience and religion in Section 38, while Sections 40 and 41 allow for freedom of movement and association. The Constitution is ruthlessly being shredded by an intolerant and overbearing civilian dictatorship,” Ozekhome said.
In a separate reaction, a law lecturer, Dr. Idris Ustaz backed Ozekhome’s position, stating that the proscription of the group is contrary to the provision of freedom of association.
According to him, going by the activities of this group as seen, it does not fall into the category of groups or organisations that should be proscribed under the law.
“Rather, the group’s agitation should be considered. There are series of pending court judgements in favour of the group which the Federal Government is yet to obey.
“So, proscribing them is absolutely not fair and just. Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands. The Federal Government should first do the needful before making a stringent order on the group,” he said.
But a former State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, pointed out that the Shi’ites movement was not proscribed, but only the Islamic Movement in Nigeria that was proscribed.
“We should be able to differentiate between Shi’ite as an ideology worldwide, and Islamic Movement of Nigeria. This definitely is going to generate a lot of reactions from within and outside the country.
“I think government would have looked for a way of better handling it, because it is a religious matter. But, the (Shi’ites) still have an opportunity to go and challenge it in court,” Ejiofor said.
And from Kano, followers of the Izalatul Bidi’a sect commended the Federal High Court’s ruling saying it was apt and long overdue.
Their leader, Sheikh Salisu Ahmad Wulaya in exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph said the activities of the Shi’ite group amount to treasonable felony against the Nigerian state.
“What do you say about the Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Dome in Zaria where he has heavy armed guards and created his own Police and systems of government, what do you call that?
He reminded all that several video clips clearly show how the leader of the Shi’ites, El-Zakzaky instructed his followers to ensure that they deal decisively with any military officer who tries to enter their areas in Zaria.
However, some other Islamic leaders have cautioned that the sect should be handled with utmost care so as not to foist on the country, another deadly insurgent group.
According to Shiek Sani Bn Daud, an Islamic preacher in Kano, the Federal Government should be wary of how they handle the issue of Shi’ites in the country, so that it would not further heighten the already perilous security situation in the country.
He hinted that a group like Shi’ites, with millions of followers in the country, should not be toyed with.
“There should be an amicable way to solve the Shi’ite question,” he said.
Nkeonye Maha, a judge, reportedly declared that the activities of the Shi’ites in any part of the country are acts of “terrorism.”
Maha ordered the AGF to publish the court order in the official gazette and two newspapers in order to complete the process of banning the group.
Incidentally, although, the group was the only respondent to the motion, it was not represented in court on Friday because it was an ex parte application.
The development comes two years after the Federal Government labelled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group. A court had also declared IPOB a terrorist group before the government of President Muhammadu Buhari banned it.
Meanwhile, the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said that the American Embassy in Nigeria and the British High Commission in Nigeria are to be blamed for the government’s action.
The IPOB leader, during his Saturday night broadcast on Radio Biafra, accused the US and British envoys (diplomats) in Nigeria of supporting the Nigerian government by giving wrong information of what is actually happening in the country to their home countries.
The angry sounding Kanu, who was very strong with words, said by the declaration of IMN as a terrorist organisation, with no action taken against the marauding Fulani Herdsmen who are killing people on a daily basis, the Federal Government has redefined wickedness and made it a national symbol of identification.
He went further to say that those who are quiet over the proscription of Shi’ites just as many were when same action was meted against IPOB should get ready for worst as more of such actions will come.
Reps will works towards reviving Nigeria’s seaports, refineries –Egbona
he House of Representatives is committed to the resuscitation of the nation’s seaports, and will also work towards reviving the moribund refineries, a member of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Dr Alex Egbona has hinted.
Egbona, who was appointed Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream Sector, said in an interview that it was the conviction of the House that with a deliberate commitment and political will, the nation’s seaports can return to life and made the refineries made to work at maximum capacity.
Recall that Egbona, who represents the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State, had on Wednesday been named member of the ad hoc committee of the House to investigate issues and challenges that have crippled the seaports in Calabar, Onitsha, Warri and Port Harcourt, with a view to reviving them.
The Cross River Rep, the only member of the APC to have won in the state during the last general elections, was also appointed into the ad hoc committee to investigate employments in some Federal Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). The ad hoc committee has five weeks to turn in their report.
In an interview with a select group of journalists, Egbona restated his commitment to a robust representation of the Abi/Yakurr people in the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly, with particular attention to employment and empowerment opportunities.
He said his appointment as Deputy Chairman of the committee on the downstream sector in the House of Representatives was not for himself, but for the people of his constituency, whom he said would be the greatest beneficiaries.
“From day one, I have maintained the position that my election into the House of Representatives was not for myself or any member of my family. Those around me know that I take much more seriously, the interest of the common man than even my own interests,” he said.
Prices of tomatoes, rice reduce in June –NBS
The average price of major food items in Nigeria, like rice and tomatoes, reduced in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.
The NBS said this in its “Selected Food Price Watch (June 2019)’’ report released on its website.
It said the average price of one kilogramme of tomatoes decreased from N317.67 recorded in June 2018 to N226.07 in June 2019 representing a 28.84 per cent reduction.
Also, the price of one kilogramme of tomatoes reduced from N249.52 recorded in May 2019 to N226.07 in June representing a 9.40 per cent decrease.
The bureau also said that the average price paid for one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased from N373.47 in June 2018 to N352.82 in June 2019.
The price of one kilogramme of rice decreased from N361.39 recorded in May 2019 to N352.82 in June 2019 representing a 2.37 per cent decrease.
Rice is considered a staple food for most households in Nigeria. Although its importation has been banned, imported rice, mostly through porous land borders, is still common across Nigeria.
Also, the average price of one kilogramme of yam decreased by 36.27 per cent when compared to N305.70 recorded in June 2018
The price of a tuber of yam, a substitute for rice in many Nigerian homes, decreased from N216.03 recorded in May 2019 to N182.15 in June 2019, representing a decrease of 15.68 per cent.
A similar reduction occurred in the unit price of eggs. The NBS said the average price of a piece of a medium-sized egg when compared to the N41.38 recorded in June 2018 decreased by 5.01 per cent to N39.30.
When compared to May 2019, the unit price of a medium-sized egg decreased from N42.82 to N39.30 in June 2019 representing 8.20 per cent decrease.
The NBS said in arriving at the report, fieldwork was done by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors, who were monitored by internal and external observers.
It said the prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations and reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those items.
“The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state.
“NBS audit team subsequently conducts randomly selected verification of prices recorded,” it added.
Army arrests, parades 10 kidnappers, robbers recover weapons in Benue, Nasarawa states
roops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army on Saturday said they have arrested 10 suspected armed bandits and kidnappers in Benue and Nasarawa states.
Commander of the OPWS covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major- General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Operation’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said five suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State while the others were arrested in Benue.
Yekini stated that one of the suspects was shot dead during exchange of fire with troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State while an AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.
He said three of the four other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam were linked with the wanted militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ while another suspect was nabbed in Tomatar area of the local government with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition which is standard ammunition for assault rifles.
The OPWS Commander said one of the suspects arrested in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was handed over to the Nasarawa State Police CID because he was linked to another kidnapping case in the state.
Items recovered from the suspects include two locally fabricated pistols, a Self Loading Riffle (SLR), five locally made rifles, one AK-47 riffle, some quantities of ammunition and three phones with a Toyota Corolla car popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ which is very popular with kidnappers in this part of the country.
Abdulsalami calls for unity, national cohesion
former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country.
Abdulsalami spoke on Saturday at the 2018/2019 Annual Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, Kaduna State.
According to the former military leader, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, NMS has lived up to the expectation of its founding fathers by producing junior leaders for the Nigerian armed forces.
He urged the graduands to prepare for the task ahead of them in the military career.
Abdulsalam also called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country.
“Let us all pray that the Almighty God in His infinite magnanimity grant our dear nation Nigeria the much-needed peace, tranquility and national unity, cohesion and development,” he said.
This was as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, called on corporate organisations to contribute to the development of security institutions in the country.
He said: “The armed forces have contributed immensely to the security of nation against external and internal aggressions, stressing those corporate bodies should assist them as government alone cannot do it all.
“Some people might be wondering: What is the relationship between the military and revenue institutions like ours, but the honest truth is that, we work for the same objective of developing our nation.”
Baraje to insurgents: Stop killings in the name of Islam
•Says it’s callous to call action Jihad
ormer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubarkar Kawu Baraje, has strongly condemned religious extremism, saying no religion, particularly Islam, approves of killing of other people in the name of religion as being canvassed by some religious extremists and bigots.
Baraje, who is the Proprietor of Baraje Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State capital, spoke at the weekend on the occasion of the institution’s graduation ceremony.
He said: “It is nauseating and condemnable to see some unscrupulous individuals callously killing their fellow human beings, claiming that they are carrying out jihad. No portion of Islam supports this dastardly act. I want those who are doing that to desist and refrain from such nefarious activities. Islam is a religion of peace and it preaches peaceful coexistence of Muslims with other adherents of other religious beliefs.”
To this end, he admonished parents and guardians to be more alive to their responsibilities of bringing up their children and wards in the way of Allah so that they could give them and the school established by him has got government recognition, with an assurance that in the 2020 inspection by government, will have rest of mind in future.
Baraje decried the growing insecurity in the country, saying it has gone worse, requiring a holistic approach to stem the tide. As a way out, he suggested massive employment or engagement of the youth as done in Rwanda which, he said, has paid off for that country.
He said: “Our borders are very porous and youths like it happened in Rwanda after their internal war should be massively engaged and trained to man our borders. Education is paramount and our youths should be properly trained in skills acquisition so as to gainfully employ them and keep them from restiveness.
“Unemployment is rampant in Nigeria. Government should create programmes through which the youth can be gainfully employed and they will be taken away from the streets.”
On the school established by him, he said government had come yo inspect it with an assurance that in the next inspection by 2020, the institution will be given a degree awarding status.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Management Board of the school, Retired Justice S. O. Muhammed, called on parents and guardians to the PTA of the school, decrying their lack of commitment to the resolutions of the Association. He urged them to brace up and play their roles much more effectively adding that 31 students graduated from the institution.
Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices X-rays 3 unique athletes
South African tri-athlete who almost lost his two legs in a freak attack and two other athletes will, this week, feature on African Voices, CNN’s magazine programme powered by digital transformation network, Globacom.
Joined by Joel Kouadio, an Ivorien speed skater resident in Abidjan and James Savage, a tourist adventurer from Sagana, Kenya, Mhlengi Gwala, tells the tear-inducing story of his escape from a freak attack in KwaZulu Natal during which he almost lost his legs but for a rare intervention of providence.
Just last year, Gwala, born 1992, was cycling close to the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Howard campus, when he was attacked by three gun-totting men who, curiously enough, did not dispossess him of any valuable but brandished a chainsaw with which they attempted to sever his legs from the rest of his body.
While the men struggled to dispossess him of his most prized body part as a tri-athlete who specialised in running, swimming and cycling, the chainsaw malfunctioned while rescue came his way.
His attackers bolted, but not without them inflicting severe damages on Gwala’s calf and tibia. This led to him undergoing corrective surgical operations.
Although his doctors advised him to steer clear of his bikes for two years while he recuperates, Gwala is back on the training pitch and recently qualified for coding as a para-athlete in his renewed commitment to clinching a Paralympic Gold at the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
