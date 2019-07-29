Back Page Column
Assets declaration: The Makinde example
A
merican theologian and writer, James Freeman Clarke was famously credited with this quote: “A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation.”
The essence of that quote is the typical reality you find with an average politician, especially in the Nigerian terrain. Promises made, promises denied. That’s the hallmark of the politician in our clime.
But as they say, a new Sherriff is in town and things have got to take a different turn. That new officer in charge is Engr. Seyi Makinde, who prefers to be simply referred to as Governor Seyi Makinde (GSM, many would call him), the governor of the state with the enviable appellation – Pacesetter.
Before his election as Governor of Oyo State on March 9, 2019 the Ibadan-born engineer and businessman has never held a public office. Politics is largely a greenfield for him, though he had been baptised in it since 2012. He has never filled an asset declaration form before but he made a commitment to make his assets public once sworn in as governor. It was a promise made in the heat of electioneering and one that can easily be swept under the carpet. The campaign crowd might have forgotten and in the typical Nigerian style, the memories are short. Existential issues daily contend with space in the memory and so, not many would have avenues in their long term memories.
But Makinde is not one person that would refuse to keep his words. For this Omoluabi of a person, his words are always his bond. And he measurably picks those words, because for him, it is just true that words are like raw eggs; once dropped on the floor, you can’t have them back.
And the situation he met on the ground in Oyo is fertile enough to make him repudiate the campaign promises. He met a state completely ravaged by bad governance and maladministration. A state steeped in all manners of debts; morale depressing arrears of promotions; tokenistic payment of percentage-denominated pensions, which ensured that one month pension is paid in a spread of four months; award of contracts to lowly rated upstarts in construction and abandonment of public good. It was a sorry state worse than the rulership of colonialists, whose main attraction is to plunder the resources of the land in favour of their masters. It was indeed a sad story that unfolded as Governor Makinde started opening the books of administration of Oyo State from May 29, 2011 to May 28, 2019.
As if there are no laws in the land, state-owned properties and almost brand new vehicles were dashed out “free of charge” in exercise of some “discretionary powers.” Even in a setting as politicised as we have, many out there know that “discretionary powers” are applicable only in exercise of clemency and nothing about Naira and kobo.
Makinde has, however, remained unfazed by all the depressing discoveries around the state; the dilapidated structures of the Government House; the debasing interiors of the Governor’s Office and the widespread abandonment of the people of Oyo State by his predecessor. He has chosen to look forward, give encouragement to the people and reassure them a new good life is possible in a revived Oyo State.
And in doing that, he has continued to actualise the details of his campaign promises. He announced the cancellation of the controversial N3,000 levy on secondary school students in his inaugural speech as governor. That amount, which many believe is so infinitesimal to be complained about, had in recent years become a source of pain and anger among the people. Makinde also announced the cancellation of entrance fees to state-owned schools and practically returned the free education policy of the South-West under Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
On Monday July 15, Makinde made history as he stepped into the office complex of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan, Oyo State. He requested a copy of the Assets Declaration Forms for Public Office Holders he had submitted on assumption of office and immediately made a copy available through the office of his Chief Press Secretary. It was a commendable act as the Governor of Oyo State made history by releasing a detailed declaration of assets the public.
It was a tough decision really, but one for which he took personal responsibility. Friends and associates kept up the pressure to dissuade him. Many were afraid the decision could be read upside down by overtly negative political minds; some were afraid it would expose them as friends of a young billionaire and some others gave different reasons. But Governor Makinde insisted, saying “my words must remain my bond.
To stay true to accountability and probity, you must keep your words as your bond. You must keep yourself an open book and like it is often said, he who comes with equity must come with clean hands.”
If Governor Makinde is pushing for the establishment of an anti-corruption agency in Oyo State, he must show the example and if he has promised to be accountable to the people, he must lead the way. And by publicly declaring his assets, he is leading with the right steps. It is indeed a mark of a man desirous of returning Oyo State to its Pacesetting status – a state of many firsts.
Speaking to newsmen at the CCB office in Ibadan, immediately after obtaining a copy of the assets declaration form, Makinde said: “I came here to collect the photocopy of the form that I signed in fulfilment of the campaign promise to the people that I will declare my assets publicly and release the document to the public.
“I will encourage all the members of my cabinet to do the same thing but in as much they stay within the ambit of the law, I will encourage them to do the same.”
According to the details made public via the document tagged CCB 1 and marked OYSE/2019/001, which was sworn to at the High Court of Oyo State, Governor Makinde is worth over N48 billion in assets.
The document gave details of cash at hand, in bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, shares and bonds owed by the governor, his wife, Omini Makinde as well as his companies. It indicated that the governor had cash at hand and in bank worth N234,742,296.01, on the 28th of May, 2019. In dollar terms, the governor has cash valued at $30,056.99 as of the same date.
Properties, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms showed that the governor is worth N2.6 billion, with another $4.4 million assets denominated in the green back currency.
The house listed by the governor includes nine in Nigeria, two in the United States of America (USA) and one in South Africa. One of the properties in the United States is “jointly owned.”
“The details showed the current value of Makinde’s companies stand at N48, 150,736,889, with 33,730,000 units of shares as at May 28, 2019,” the statement released by his spokesman read, while also listing the governor’s existing Bonds (Eurobond) worth $3,793,500 as well as shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000.
The asset form also linked the following companies to the Governor of Oyo State: Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited; Makon Oil and Gas Limited; Makon Group Limited, Makon Construction Limited and Makon Power System Limited.
Four of the listed Companies are noted to have loan notes including Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited (N1.7 billion); Makon Power System Limited (N148.4 million); Makon Oil and Gas Limited (N341 million); Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited (N1.159 billion), the total amounts to N3.389 billion.
It is incontrovertible that Makinde has laid himself out as a man to be trusted; a man who is blessed with some form of comfortable life who can afford the luxuries of life before venturing into politics; a man with more than visible second address. By resigning from that and dabbling in public life, which is full of bashing and the murkiness of politics, he is making a statement in social responsibility. For, on a personal note, you can reach thousands, but politics and power allow you to impact on millions with the good things of life. Above all, he is also making a statement to parents; bring up your child in a good way and he will give you a good name that is indelible. He is a product of the Nigerian public school system. His secondary school, Bishop Phillips Academy is just by the roadside in Iwo road, Ibadan and he attended the University of Lagos. His conduct has shown he is truly worthy in character and learning. The true Omoluabi in Yoruba parlance.
Chief Obafemi Awolowo left power in the South-West more than 50 years ago. He was in office only for eight years. But he remains the issue and the standard in the region till today. The reason is simple; he planted himself in the hearts of the people due to his good work. There is no doubt Makinde is carving himself as the new Awo of the West. Some may say it is too early in the day to make this inference, but the Yoruba would tell you that morning shows the night that would be favourable. One can only say to Governor Makinde, please ride on to a glorious tenure.
Adisa is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Oyo State.
Back Page Column
Why and how history defines who we are (part 3)
INTRODUCTION
In the words of Sonia Johnson, an American feminist activist and writer, ‘we must remember that one determined person can make a significant difference and that a small group of determined people can change the course of history’. Last week, we started our discourse into some defining historical facts and figures, wherein, we x-rayed Lady Florence Nightingale, George Washington Carver and Henry the Navigator. Today, we shall continue with another historical icon, Vasco Da Gama.
VASCO DA GAMA (1460 / 1469 – 24 DECEMBER, 1524)
Vasco Da Gama was the third son of Estêvão da Gama, a minor provincial nobleman who was commander of the fortress of Sines on the coast of Alentejo province in South-Western Portugal. Just little is known of his early life. In 1492, King John II of Portugal sent him to the port of Setúbal, south of Lisbon, and to the Algarve, Portugal’s southernmost province, to seize French ships in retaliation for French peacetime depredations against Portuguese shipping—a task that da Gama rapidly and effectively performed.
THE FIRST VOYAGE
Da Gama sailed from Lisbon on July 8, 1497, with a fleet of four vessels—two medium-sized three-masted sailing ships, each of about 120 tons, named the “São Gabriel” and the “São Rafael”; a 50-ton caravel, named the “Berrio”; and a 200-ton store ship. With Da Gama’s fleet went three interpreters—two Arabic speakers and one who spoke several Bantu dialects. The fleet also carried padrões (stone pillars) to set up as marks of discovery.
Passing the Canary Islands on July 15, the fleet reached São Tiago (Santiago) in the Cape Verde Islands on the 26th, remaining there until August 3. Then, to avoid the currents of the Gulf of Guinea, Da Gama undertook a long detour through the South Atlantic before attempting to round the Cape of Good Hope. The fleet reached Santa Helena Bay (in modern South Africa) on November 7. Unfavourable winds and the adverse current delayed the rounding of the Cape of Good Hope until November 22. Three days later Da Gama anchored in Mossel Bay, erected a padrão on an island, and ordered the storeship to be broken up. Sailing again on December 8, the fleet reached the coast of Natal on Christmas Day. On January 11, 1498, it anchored for five days near the mouth of a small river between Natal and Mozambique, which they called the Rio do Cobre (Copper River). On January 25, in what is now Mozambique, they reached the Quelimane River, which they called the Rio dos Bons Sinais (the River of Good Omens), and erected another padrão. By this time many of the crews were sick with scurvy; the expedition rested a month while the ships were repaired.
On March 2, the fleet reached the Island of Mozambique, the inhabitants of which believed the Portuguese to be Muslims like themselves. Da Gama learned that they traded with Arab merchants and that four Arab vessels laden with gold, jewels, silver, and spices were then in port; he was also told that Prester John, the long-sought Christian ruler, lived in the interior but held many coastal cities. The Sultan of Mozambique supplied Da Gama with two pilots, one of whom deserted when he discovered that the Portuguese were Christians.
The expedition reached Mombasa (now in Kenya) on April 7, and dropped anchor at Malindi (also now in Kenya) on April 14, where a Gujarati pilot who knew the route to Calicut, on the southwest coast of India, was taken aboard. After a 23-day run across the Indian Ocean, the Ghats Mountains of India were sighted, and Calicut was reached on May 20. There Da Gama erected a padrão to prove he had reached India. The welcome of the Zamorin, the Hindu ruler, of Calicut (then the most important trading centre of southern India), was dispelled by da Gama’s insignificant gifts and rude behaviour. Da Gama failed to conclude a treaty—partly because of the hostility of Muslim merchants and partly because the trumpery presents and cheap trade goods that he had brought, while suited to the West African trade, were hardly in demand in India. The Portuguese had mistakenly believed the Hindus to be Christians.
After tension increased, Da Gama left at the end of August, taking with him five or six Hindus so that King Manuel might learn about their customs. Ignorance and indifference to local knowledge had led da Gama to choose the worst possible time of year for his departure, and he had to sail against the monsoon. He visited Anjidiv Island (near Goa) before sailing for Malindi, which he reached on January 8, 1499, after nearly three months crossing the Arabian Sea. Many of the crew died of scurvy. At Malindi, because of greatly reduced numbers, da Gama ordered the “São Rafael” to be burned; there he also erected a padrão. Mozambique, where he set up his last padrão, was reached on February 1. On March 20, the “São Gabriel” and “Berrio” rounded the Cape together but a month later were parted by a storm; the “Berrio” reached the Tagus River in Portugal on July 10. Da Gama, in the “São Gabriel,” continued to Terceira Island in the Azores, whence he is said to have dispatched his flagship to Lisbon.
NOW THIS
THE SECOND VOYAGE
To exploit Da Gama’s achievement, Manuel I dispatched the Portuguese navigator Pedro Álvares Cabral to Calicut with a fleet of 13 ships. The profits of this expedition were such that a third fleet was soon fitted out in Lisbon. The command of this fleet was given to Da Gama, who in January 1502 received the title of admiral. Da Gama commanded 10 ships, which were in turn supported by two flotillas of five ships each, each flotilla being under the command of one of his relations. Sailing in February 1502, the fleet called at the Cape Verdes, reaching the port of Sofala in East Africa on June 14. After calling briefly at Mozambique, the Portuguese expedition sailed to Kilwa, in what is now Tanzania. The ruler of Kilwa, the amīr Ibrāhīm, had been unfriendly to Cabral; da Gama threatened to burn Kilwa if the Amīr did not submit to the Portuguese and swear loyalty to King Manuel, which he then did.
Coasting southern Arabia, Da Gama then called at Goa (later the focus of Portuguese power in India) before proceeding to Cannanore, a port in southwestern India to the north of Calicut, where he lay in wait for Arab shipping. After several days an Arab ship arrived with merchandise and between 200 and 400 passengers, including women and children. After seizing the cargo, Da Gama is said to have shut up the passengers aboard the captured ship and set it afire, killing all on board. As a consequence, Da Gama has been vilified, and Portuguese trading methods have been associated with terror. However, the episode is related only by late and unreliable sources and may be legendary or at least exaggerated.
AND THIS
THE THIRD VOYAGE
Obscurity surrounds the reception of Da Gama on his return by King Manuel. Da Gama seemingly felt himself inadequately recompensed for his pains. Controversy broke out between the Admiral and the Order of São Tiago over the ownership of the town of Sines, which the Admiral had been promised but which the order refused to yield. Da Gama had married a lady of good family, Caterina de Ataíde—perhaps in 1500 after his return from his first voyage—and he then appears to have retired to the town of Évora. He was later granted additional privileges and revenues, and his wife bore him six sons. Until 1505 he continued to advise the King on Indian matters, and he was created count of Vidigueira in 1519. Not until after King Manuel died was he again sent overseas; King John III nominated him in 1524 as Portuguese viceroy in India.
Arriving in Goa in September 1524, da Gama immediately set himself to correct the many administrative abuses that had crept in under his predecessors. Whether from overwork or other causes, he soon fell ill and died in Cochin in December. In 1538 his body was taken back to Portugal. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“History has demonstrated that the most notable winners usually encountered heartbreaking obstacles before they triumphed. They won because they refused to become discouraged by their defeats”. (B. C. Forbes).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Back Page Column
PSG, Inter cl ash puts Ne ymar on spotlight
With barely a few weeks to the commencement of the major European leagues, the transfer activities have been buzzing of late, and one of the players that has been constantly in the news is Brazil’s forward, Neymar. Neymar made an acrimonious departure from Barcelona two seasons ago in a world record deal to multi-billionaire club Paris Saint-Germain but from all indications, he is nearing the exit door of the French capital side.
To show his desire to leave the club, he declared the 6-1 loss suffered by the reigning Ligue 1 champions against Barcelona as the most memorable game of his career – just to spite his employees and ultimatelyfast track his exit. On that historic night at the Camp Nou home ground of the Catalans, Neymar, who has been facing a rape case in his native land masterminded a resurrection-like scenario with Barca scoring three goals in the last five minutes to upturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat of the Spanish giants for an astonishing 6-5 aggregate win.
It is such games that Lionel Messi is always known to take full charge of, but Neymar was the star of the night as he ran ragged the PSG defence which led to his capture a few months later.
While Barca has been pushing to re-sign him, Neymar has also been linked to a few clubs including Series A champions Juventus where he could form a deadly gang with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Matthijs De Ligt, Mario Mandzikic, Douglas Costa and some other stars.
Though injury-prone as reflected in his miss of Brazil’s recent Copa America triumph, the 27-year-old immense talent can’t be argued against such that Barca are including two of their players and huge cash to facilitate his return.
The former Santos WizKid is like an essential commodity as Barcelona’s eternal foes, Real Madrid, are also keen to land him with the club president Florentino Perez reportedly obsessed with the idea of the South American, a player he believes can fill the media and marketing gap left by legendary Portuguese Ronaldo a year ago.
The PSG No 10 has caused tensions to rise within Real Madrid between the president and coach Zinedine Zidane. As if the Gareth Bale crisis was not enough, Neymar is ratcheting up the stress level. Perez knows Neymar’s situation in Paris is unsustainable and PSG will have to sell the player. Selling him to Madrid would be the lesser evil for PSG – who are still not on great terms with Barcelona.
This summer is now or never for Madrid. If Neymar had to stay in Paris he would, in the summer of 2020, through FIFA’s compensation system, end up at Barca. To say Neymar is sick and tired of staying in France is an understatement an d to day’s pre-season match against Inter Milan would provide the former FIFA young player of the year the opportunity to show what he would bring to the team that eventually gets his signature and if he would still be plying his trade at PSG for at least one more season, then they can utilize him fully to achieve their dream of landing the prestigious Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.
Back Page Column
When age disparity doesn’t matter
Imet a 32-year-old woman some days ago and she complained over a “mountainous issue” that is keeping her perpetually single. The problem is that most of her suitors are much older than her. According to her, the least of them is a 45 year-old single dad while the oldest will be 57 next December. Her problem is not about the men being single dads but the age disparity. She said “I would be the odd person among my peers to marry someone old enough to be her father” if she eventually settle for a 52-year-old engineer and father of three; he’s divorced. The engineer, she said, is her kind of a man but the issue of age is the reason for not consummating the relationship. She decided to seek counsel before he slips away into another woman’s arms.
A mother of two in Kaduna called last month to express her frustration over a similar dilemma. Her mom disapproved her choice of a man because of age disparity. While the woman is 36, her fiancé is 55. Her mom, who vehemently opposed the marital proposal is 61. Meanwhile, the younger guys this woman had earlier dated were not interested in marriage. She explained that after several months of fun-filled affair, they will dump her on flimsy excuses or no excuses at all. In the process, she had two children for two men. In summary, the man who already accepted her children as his and providing for her needs including her mom’s is the same man her mom wouldn’t want to accept. Meanwhile, no other man has proposed marriage to her over the years except the engineer.
A 40-year-old banker in Lagos tearfully explained her wasted years of chasing fantasy. In her words, she had planned to marry at age 28 and at 38 she would have had enough children. Here she is without a husband at 40 simply because she is waiting for a man that would “Wow!” her friends. The problem is her inability to discern a good and responsible man, many of who she said had crossed her path over the years. As at today, most of her suitors are in their late 50s and mid 60s; she considered them too old and odd for her.
While I still prefer a young woman marrying an equally young man with age disparities of two to eight years, I won’t likewise dismiss the possibility of considering an older man when the reality dawns. The challenges women have with older men are merely psychological. Some women run their affairs to please their peers and the society rather than being concerned with having blissful and settled homes. The fear about marrying older men are based on three major reasons:
• It is commonly assumed that older men would die sooner, thereby leading them into widowhood at the prime of their motherhood. In reality, this is not true. Human life is in the hands of God. We have witnessed, even among our political leaders and captains of industry whose wives, much younger in age, had passed away leaving their septuagenarian husbands as widowers.
• It is believed that the sexual ability of older men are weaker. While this is naturally true, many men are as agile, skilful and sexually strong even more than some young men. With health supplements and certified herbal products in the market, many aging men do have budgets for their well-being including exercises, diets and physiotherapy treatments.
• The fear of polygamy – In most cases, older men do have grown up children and possibly their ex-wives are still alive. The fear of being ostracized, witch-hunted, or harmed appears to be of serious concern. The fear of raising a polygamous family in the process is a real danger they dread. In many circumstances, these fears are mere psychological. A man marrying a much younger woman in his 50s/60s must have put his life in order. He would ensure a hitch-free, fun-filled and peaceful atmosphere for his new wife. Grown up children are already out there fending for themselves and starting their own family life. Yes, there might be a few instances where some of these fears are real but in most cases, they are not.
Note that men mature with age. Many men in their late 40s, 50s and above are more responsible, calmer, patient and fatherly. They treat their wives tenderly than younger men. Their level of philandering is effectively curtailed as they would conserve their energy to satisfying their women at home. It is uncommon for couples with 15 to 25 years of age gaps filing for divorce. The man sees his wife’s excesses as an expression of youthful or feminine exuberance. More often than not, the man does overlook behaviours or utterances that a younger man would respond to with hot slaps.
. . . Women as instigators of rape
Last week’s topic generated mixed reactions from readers. While some appraised the article objectively, others, by their reactions read it out of context. They extended their opinions to include an issue that was not mentioned in the write-up. For instance, they wondered if children or minors had dressed in a particular way to seduce peadophiles or rapists. The truth is that I wrote strictly about adults. In February 22, 2019 edition, I wrote about how to detect, prevent and deal with peadophiles in our society.
Let me reiterate here that rape is a grievous offence. It attracts maximum penalty in some climes. Rape of any kind or under any guise is not acceptable or justifiable. The position I canvassed in the article was that daring and seductive moves by some women are completely wrong and condemnable; and some women had been raped in the process. If a man and a woman had never been close friends until the man proposes to her and she declines, they could maintain friendship but for her to habitually hangout with him and/or sleep over in his place is not only wrong but tempting, daring and sexually provocative.
Back Page Column
Can democracy save Nigeria?
“Democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those willing to work and give to those who would not work” – Thomas Jefferson
After last week’s performance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad at the Senate screening for his confirmation as a substantive CJN anybody hoping and expecting a moment of catharsis in the leadership crisis in our polity may have to wait longer.
It’s difficult not to get frustrated and hysterical at the political developments in the country at the moment especially if you are one of those who believe that democracy in all its defaults is still the best form of government. The question then is, if we are already practicing the best form of government and we are deteriorating as it were, what do we do? It is perhaps in view of the progressively worsening situation in our polity in all ramifications that led to the raising of the question whether democracy can really save us. The other possible question to propose is whether the problem is in us as citizens; in the system we operate or traceable to both?
Since 1999 we have been deceiving ourselves creating a picture of a working system but given the enormity of the resources that were made available, and the insignificant impact in our lives, it would be clear that everything has been underwhelming. The construct called Nigeria has not worked as designed and expected by the founding fathers.
The forlorn state of the country is capped and made more conspicuous with the situation in governance since 2015. The horrid regrettable state of the nation in 2015 which already was making people feel distressed about democracy was however charged up and got upturned when the same democracy provided a way of throwing away frustration and bringing hope. The then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose governance was steadily lowering our esteem in the democratic expectations quickly cashed in on the positive aspect of democracy and rekindled the hope on the populace.
Perhaps the most potent positive aspect of democracy ever in our land was seen when the system enabled the people as the true custodians of power in politics to replace non-performing leaders and their party.
In 2015, the PDP-led administration did just that by creating the ground upon which the people had to make the inevitable change that threw them away. While the party lost power at home it gained globally as its democratic profile was greatly enhanced. Unfortunately, however, its success could not be built upon as the change eventually turned out to be a dooms journey that has brought the country to an inescapable condition in our democratic travels.
While that transition from a ruling party to opposition itself remains the best in our contributions to global democracies that gave the country its best image, its catastrophic consequences of bringing in a democratically ill-prepared and ill-equipped All Progressives Congress (APC) into our political lives remains a sour taste in our political mouth.
It’s to this pejorative situation that the PDP shares in the dual image of our polity, raising our democracy to its tilt when it created a reform system that enabled us throw it away when it was not performing and on the negative side of squandering a huge opportunity in their hands by providing a disservice that forced the people to journey unknowingly from frying pan called PDP into a political furnace known as APC, as it is with us at the moment.
Instead of standing on the gains of getting political power, APC went on the reckless opportunity waste through its tetchy approach to governance. It began by running afoul of all the democratic principles upon which it gracefully rode to power flouting the rule of law, the basic ingredients of democracy. It shamelessly started disregarding court orders and encroaching on the doctrines of separation of powers by weakening the other arms of government, the legislature and the judiciary through intimidation and excessive show of executive power.
The climax of the impunity came when APC administration under the command of President Muhammadu Buhari frustrated all systems that could make for a free and fair electioneering. Refusing to endorse electoral legislation that could enhance hitch free polls even after the parliament had enacted it. Unilateral removal of the head of the third arm of government, the Judiciary, the Chief Justice of the Federation.
The observable consequences of all the intrusions and subjugations arrived when at the four yearly general election, the people’s will were blatantly thwarted and could not prevail as required by the form of government in operation.
Following from all these comes the question whether it is still democracy that is in practice. Is it still government of the people when they insist on hanging on to power even when those they are governing say no? Agreed that democracy is not fault free and that is why one of its demands from those desiring to practice it is patience. But in making that request for patience democracy practitioners had in mind that bad leaders could be elected and it would require huge sacrifice to endure such leaders until the next election to throw them away. But what happens as in our instance when you would not be able to throw them out because of the brazen use of the apparatus of the state to frustrate and undermine the people’s will?
Nigerians imbibed the spirit of patience since 2015 on realizing that it entered a one chance vehicle in electing APC and was expectantly waiting to drop at the next stop but the opportunity was denied them as the vehicle speeded off ignoring the shouts of stop, stop from the passengers.
As the people eagerly waited to end the misrule of APC at the general election and did just that, their will and desire were trampled upon using military and some other anti-democratic agents of the electoral process. The people’s hope of retrieving their mandate is now left in hands of the judiciary through the election tribunals. But the people’s expectations on this cannot be strong being aware of the battering our judiciary has been receiving since 2016 when homes of Judges and Justices were invaded, all designed to flog them into submission.
Having forced their way on the people and used the apparatus of power in their control to frustrate contra views, can it still be called democracy or do we conclude and agree with U.S. third President Thomas Jefferson that “Democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those willing to work and give to those who would not work.”
Does it not look like that is what is really going on in this country? If this democracy is not helping, what can we do? Do we just fold our hands and bemoan endlessly while the country degenerates. Do we try other options, if so which one? In the past, military would be looked upon to come and save the situation but even them are presently in disarray battling to save itself from the fallouts of a distorted democracy.
For us as docile and gullible people who merely complain and never acts, the only window left in our democracy as practiced in this country today is as copiously captured by American Journalist Bill Mayor that “democracy may not prove in the long run to be as efficient as other forms of government but it has one saving grace: it allows us to know and say that it isn’t. Which we have said very loudly. But having discovered and said that this system is not working, what next? Restructuring? Perhaps only time and providence will provide the answer.
Back Page Column
Taking a cue from the Shi’ites…
The whole history of progress of human liberty shows that all concessions yet made to her august claims have been born of earnest struggle. If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favour freedom and yet, deprecate agitation are men who want crops without ploughing up the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning; they want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters… Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue till they are resisted. – Frederick Douglass
The Shiites of Nigeria and, indeed, the world over, will no longer wait for Godot! After they failed to be treated according to law by the APC/Muhammadu Buhari administration; after the judiciary, the so-called last hope of the common man, failed them, they have decided to take their destiny in their own hands, as it were. After the government blocked its ears to the voice of reason, the Shiites are now pursuing their project in the streets. Reason and commonsense having failed, rage and emotions have taken over. And blood is flowing freely.
No government in the history of this country has had this much shedding of blood in peace time. It is like those hellish days in Rwanda when – is it the Times or Newsweek – screamed on its cover “There are no more demons left in Hell; they have all gone to Rwanda”. The demons are all now trooping into Nigeria! They are relocating from all the hot spots of the world – from Syria, from Libya, name it – and are now converging on Nigeria.
They first came as herders; now bandits of all shades and kinds have joined them. The Buhari administration welcomes them. It even wants to gift them colonies and settlements all over the country. While the controversy over RUGA rages, the government, in the way it has handled the Shiite issue, is wittingly or unwittingly creating another Frankenstein monster the same way its predecessors created Boko Haram. Dictatorial regimes have a way of radicalising their own people. Ordinary people; peace-loving citizens when pushed to the wall will fight back.
All over the country, the Buhari administration is pushing people to the wall. The Yoruba of the South-West already have their back to the wall. Even the deaf can glean that unmistakeable message from statements emanating from all manner of likely and unlikely places in the region. Only a few errand boys and lackeys of the powers-thatbe are playing to the gallery with the way they are trivialising a very serious issue.
Government appears not to be interested in doing the needful in the South-West, in the same way it arrogantly snubbed the Shiites until they are now forcing it to respond to them by fire by force. Will the South-West also need to toe similar line of taking its demand for the protection of life and property to the streets before the government takes it seriously? Force does not suppress popular agitations.
Many dictators get to realise this only when it is too late. “Meanwhile corpses lie in new-made graves – bloody corpses of young men; the rope of the gibbet hangs heavily… Those corpses of young men, those martyrs that hang from the gibbets, those hearts pierced by the gray lead, cold and motionless as they seem, live elsewhere with unslaughtered vitality. They live in other young men, O kings!
They live in brothers, again ready to defy you… Not a dismembered spirit can the weapons of tyrants let loose but it stalks invisibly over the earth, whispering, counselling, cautioning.
Liberty! Let others despair of you! I never will of you” (From “Poem of the dead men of Europe…). Che Guevara succinctly put it when he said: “Wherever death may surprise us, let it be welcome if our battle cry has reached even one receptive ear and another hand reaches out to take up our arms.” How many receptive ears have heard the Shiites’ cry for justice and how many hands are reaching out to the weapons of the slain?
The Presidency plays Pontius Pilate when it attempts to wash its hands off the continued detention of the Shiites’ leader. He has been admitted to bail again and again; let him enjoy his bail while his trial continues. Is that too “technical” for this fumbling and wobbling government to understand? Tanko Muhammed is everywhere!
Listen to this debate in an African parliament: Honourable Madisha: Half of people in this parliament are stupid! Speaker: Hon. Madisha, withdraw that statement. Hon. Madisha: I withdraw the statement. Half of people in this parliament are not stupid. Speaker: Thank you; let’s proceed. How sound is the speaker in question?
Hon. Madisha only played on his intelligence or took him for a jolly ride. The first and second statements by Madisha said exactly the same thing. So, he withdrew nothing but only adumbrated it. It is like
saying six or half-a-dozen; better still, “the cup is half-full” or “the cup is half-empty”. Hon. Madisha still got away with saying that half of the people in the parliament were stupid without the technically deficient speaker realising it.
Or did he simply choose to play the ostrich so as to let sleeping dog lie? How many other Honourables in the parliament saw through Hon. Madisha’s cruel joke? Standards have fallen everywhere, particularly so in this country Nigeria.
Many will tell you that the so-called dichotomy between educationally-advantaged and educationally-disadvantaged states of the country is where the rains began to beat us. When students who score 2% are admitted into Unity secondary schools, how do you expect them to cope? Yet, they must be pushed through!
When people who barely managed to go through college now find themselves in the commanding heights of the society, what performance do you expect from them? Mr. President’s school certificate controversy comes to mind here. If the school certificate and other results of the now confirmed CJN, Tanko Muhammad, which are trending on social media, are also anything to go by, we shall be expecting too much from him if we want stellar performance.
Federal character is one policy that means well on paper but whose implementation has ruined merit and excellence across board, especially in federal establishments. Ask those from the southern part of the country working in federal establishments; they have tales of woes and frustrations to tell as they are made to do the job while less qualified and less competent northerners – always – call the shots. This kind of “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop” is one of the reasons why it is extremely difficult to make a nation out of the many nations comprising the geographical expression called Nigeria.
Beyond competence, though, is the deliberate choice of our leaders across board to engage in rigmarole, like I believe Tanko Muhammad did, any time they want to obfuscate issues, not that they do not know what they are doing. El- Rufai, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Oshiomhole, not to talk of Lai Mohammed, are fond of this.
Everywhere now, technicalities are used to deny justice and serve vested interests. How did Tanko Muhammad himself become CJN? In the states where the House of Assembly is steeped in crisis; in elections all over the country, technicalities have come to the rescue for those that are intent on perverting the course of justice. Expecting the CJN to talk straight on the issue of technicalities/justice is preparing the noose for him to hang himself on a future date.
Or what do you make of a Buhari who reasons that since Kano and Bayelsa each have the same number of senators, then, the Constitution cannot be fairer to all? That, certainly, is not the height of Mr. President’s intelligence. They get ridiculous when they bend over backward to defend the indefensible and serve vested interests – and not that they are nit-wits. LAST WORD:
The rate at which Nigerians are being murdered abroad is alarming. I, however, find the noise our government and people are making over it as hypocritical. Charity, they say, begins from home. If the life of a Nigerian is worthless here at home, how can it attract premium outside?
FEEDBACK
RE: Politicians kill, judges bury May the good Lord deliver us! Let our judges also read Amos 5: 23 & 24 – 0806 532 4139.
Yours defies description.
Shall I call it blunt, hard, courageous and truthful! Honestly, I have never read anything like this about our Judiciary in my 45 years at the Bar. Your picture of our Judiciary is the true picture but that you have the courage to call a spade a spade gladdens my heart that great and patriotic men like you are still in this country Nigeria. More power to your elbow! – Chief Segun Adegoke, Ondo.
Back Page Column
Whither education?
I have often tried to ask myself very critically if the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed achieved any tangible mileage in its educational agenda for the country. I was just wondering over what has changed or what is set to change. I took cognisance of the school feeding programme in a decayed infrastructural environment. I took cognisance of the promise of the APC to transform the education sector and effect a holistic curriculum that can contend with the needs of 21st Century world, with changing dynamics and sophistication in a new world order driven by technology. I noticed that ASUU strike punctured academic calendar in time past, and its recent threat of another strike is yet again an opportunity to put the country on the reverse gear. I kept asking myself what are the creativity, innovations and inventions within the academia that have impacted on the growth of the country. What exactly are our academics doing to further the narrative of a new Nigeria driven by technology and knowledge?
What do we produce from the Ivory Towers as response to problems confronting us in the country? Beyond the public commentaries from our experts, what have they invented in the different aspects of our lives to provide ready made solutions to our nagging problems? What exactly are our professors professing? What do they do with all the researches from undergraduate to postgraduate levels in the universities? They gather dust on the shelves or become handy disposable wraps for “akara” sellers. Almost every item is imported in our laboratories. Almost every equipment is imported in our hospitals, yet we have seasoned professors who excel so proudly and profoundly outside the country through consultancy services they render to those who pay heavily for them. When you take a sample population of Nigerians in diaspora, you will find a collection of some of the best brains in the world, inventing solutions to global problems and offering other perspectives to developmental problems across the globe. Rather than invent, create and innovate, the news from our higher institutions talks about sexual harassment, sex-for-marks tales, lecturers “being set up”, and other categories of inanities that easily pre-occupy idle minds.
Our curriculum remains essentially the same as handed down by the British colonialists, except for a few tinkering. Rather than change, we are detained by obsolete curriculum, and the colonialists find a huge market coming to brainwash our people to patronise their own universities; some kind of huge capital flight in a country of telling contradictions. I saw pictures of Nigerians who graduated from foreign universities, children of the rich, being celebrated by their proud parents as they don their graduation gowns in fulfilment of their course of study. When they finish, they return to Nigeria, undergo the compulsory National Youths Service Corps, before they become easily integrated into the world of work. These days, the establishments both private and public, prefer graduates from foreign universities. So, the urge to seek foreign education keeps recurring and increasing. In fact, it has become a status symbol as parents proudly tell their onlookers that their children graduated abroad from X university or the other.
A government that takes integrity as its watchword should have applied integrity in all it does. Integrity of our education should have been a huge target. Integrity of our security agencies should have been a huge incentive to contend with growing sophistication in crimes and criminalities. Integrity of the governance process should have been an exemplary indulgence to maintain sanity and decorum in public service. Integrity in our recruitment process without given to intense lobby and waiting game should have served us better as we impatiently aspire to climb the ladder of growth and development. What we have is a situation that patronises mediocrity and romances incompetence as a new fond lover. This government cannot lay its hands on any tangible breakthrough in our educational pursuit. The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared recently that about 4.4 million Nigerians sat for their matriculation examinations. Of this figure, our universities can only accommodate less than a million. The rest are left to roam the streets for another examination year in a circus that exposes our crudity of purpose and unseriousness of intention.
In modern, thinking, forward-looking and agenda-setting societies, the youth population is the most critical resource that must be deliberately catered for especially on account of their vulnerability to social vices typical of the adolescent and post-adolescent years. Such countries create certain policies and programmes that would absorb the youth whilst waiting to gain admission to pursue their course of study. In Nigeria, students go through hell to secure admission, often times bribe their ways through overbearing admission officers and their overzealous superiors, and suffer through school because of decayed infrastructure and absence of conducive environment for learning. When they manage to graduate, they get unleashed into the world of unemployment, deprivations, hunger and poverty. The jobs are nowhere to be found. The course of study is often predictable: Medicine, Law, Accountancy, Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Science without practical, and Architecture. They often see these courses as the A-category. Those who studied History, English Language, Geography, Yoruba Language, Hausa Language, Physics, Biochemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, are seen as the dregs amongst their colleague graduates.
How many universities truly offer the contemporary needs of a growing society in Nigeria? Courses like shoe-making, soap-making, fashion designing and concepts, bricklaying, leather production, vehicle manufacturing, and a host of other productive courses that could respond to the growing needs of the country. To get good hands to do a finishing job on any building, Nigerians now go to neighbouring Benin Republic, Togo and Burkina Faso to seek out those skilled labourers. Our youths are not ready to learn those types of skilled labour or at times too much impatient to make a living from it. It is the reason why “yahoo-yahoo” or internet fraud has become a fashionable vocation amongst a certain category of youths. Even when the resources dropped to their account, rather than invest in other productive concern and abandon such fraudulent means of wealth acquisition, they end up buying big cars and SUVs to announce their arrival. This is what you get when a society is disconnected from reality or when reality in the contemporary world leaves a society behind. When the value system has become poisoned without a deliberate action of government to re-order our priorities and set the tone for national consensus. We are just running amok without a discernible destination.
I thought by now, the Buhari-led administration would have defined the roadmap for our education sector to inject breathe of fresh air into a system and sector that has remained circuitously detained by acts of omission and commission. Beyond the school feeding programme which to me is another drain pipe for those buccaneers in government, what has President Buhari done to impact on those almajiris in the North, who have no predictable future? What policy has the government introduced as a clear response to the threats posed by this army of poverty-stricken youths roaming the streets in the North and elsewhere begging for alms? Given our unedifying rating as the second country in the world with extreme poverty, indices which offend rational sensibilities, what deliberate effort is government putting in place to arrest the drift before we get consumed by the inactions of these roaming youths? Instead of making effort to revamp our educational sector from primary, secondary and tertiary levels, or commence the almajiri schools, government is devoting more attention to the RUGA initiative. If RUGA means compulsory education for all school age children from the North, it would have been a welcome development, but to ignore education and embrace herders in such whimsical manner is to understand the defective psychology of this present administration.
This is to alert our professors and their contemporaries that they need to sit up. They need to generate ideas to move this country forward. They need to profess their knowledge in specific areas, and come up with solutions to our problems. This regime of importation of the smallest item is killing us by all standards. We must give a total package attention to education and encourage our youths to embrace education instead of indulging in kidnapping, armed banditry and robbery.Our educational curriculum must be redefined, restructured, repackaged and fine-tuned to embrace new ideas and thinking. We must educate to suit our needs and not our needs being tailored to suit our education. We must develop curriculum that would provide answers to perennial questions of underdevelopment. Our Engineers must put on their thinking caps. Our technocrats must show a paradigm shift in their interventionist effort to drive governance. If a revamped education sector is all that the government could achieve, he would have set a benchmark that will forever be a point of reference.
Back Page Column
Cursing cows instead of exporting beef
This herdsmen-must-go cacophony has been louder than the Ghana-must-go noise of the 80s, don’t you think? Everybody is talking at the same time. Each person is insisting his position is right and nobody wants to admit there is another way out of this noisy market.
It’s either my way or the highway, all the way. How is that even logical or sensible? The Yoruba have a saying that shows that our different positions don’t have to lead us in different directions.
There are many roads that lead to the market. ‘Ona kan o w’oja. ‘ And if we can all get to the market from different angles, why don’t we do just that instead of arguing over which route is shorter, longer, safer, more dangerous or whatever? That’s what we have all been doing all year. Speaking big English, throwing terminologies and generally pissing one another off. Yet the market is still empty. We are still in our different huts.
So, I ask, why are we still all at home, selling nothing and buying nothing when all we should be doing is doing good business and making good money? “Ruga it is and Ruga it must be.”
“Not on our ancestral land.” “Everybody must be free to go everywhere in Nigeria.” “Ruga is a monster designed to decapitate our children.” “Ruga is a thief.” “The 401 gods of Yoruba land forbid Ruga. Indeed, they will fight all cows and their owners.” “Alright, herdsmen and herds boys, come home, don’t let them kill you.” “We, the herdsmen were not consulted and so we are not going home.” “Herdsmen must go.” ‘Herdsmen must come.”
“Herdsmen will stay.” My ears are ringing. Why is there so much noise about something that is purely a money-making venture, strictly a matter of commerce? Why are we letting politicians into something that is strictly about hard work, sweat and business? When are we all going to learn from Nollywood and the Nigerian entertainment industry? Or haven’t we noticed that the only reason Nollywood is thriving is because it has not allowed politicians to politicize it? Musicians choose who they sing for, make good money and are free to change their minds and lyrics between one election and the next campaign.
Nigerian movies are now on Netflix. Canal+ just acquired ROK studios. Wizkid is making money in every currency. Genevieve Nnaji took her ‘Lionhearted ’ straight to Netflix. Bottom line, Nigerian music and movies are export commodities. Yorubawood, Igbowood, Kannywood, any wood, Nigeria is earning money in other currencies apart from naira.
Nollywood has stayed strong, grown in leaps and bounds because it has not allowed ethnicity or partisan politics creep into its fold. Indeed, these days, I see Chinwetalu Agu in movies with Yoruba stories. Ojopagogo (Rasaq Olayiwola) in an unforgettable episode of ‘Castle and Castle’, a legal drama series on Ebony Television. It’s all business and smart operators in the Nigerian entertainment industry know it’s about making money and they are smiling to their banks.
Pray tell me, is rearing cattle a hobby? Is it about politics? Does anybody ask the meat-seller if the beef he’s selling is from Borno or Adamawa? Does anybody really ask the chef in Sheraton or Transcorp if the beef he’s serving speaks Yoruba or Fulfude? I’m confused by all the noise, really? How do you explain it to your 10-yearold that ranching, cattle farming is just a business, not a blood-sucking spirit being supervised by witches and wizards? The bewildered boy hears and sees news about herdsmen and the news item are about death, kidnapping and AK47. Now he wants to have a piggery because he thinks cow business is dangerous.
We really need to interrogate the kind of examples we are laying for our children and the kind of Nigeria we will hand over to them. In all good faith and decent sense of patriotism, I think we should exclude politicians from our business and any clean business.
We can even go a step further by threatening them with the wrath of God Almighty and all the gods and goddesses of our land (that is the 401 in Yoruba land and all the ones from Bayelsa to Sokoto). Politicians can’t be trusted too much.
Haven’t they already messed up our polity and politics almost beyond redemption? I will make my point that cattle rearing is strictly business and it should be treated strictly as such. Should there be ranches? Of course, we need ranches.
We already have poultry and piggery, even snake farms where we keep snakes so we can export their venom. So, we must have ranches. Cows are for sale. They are not museum pieces and we do not worship them like some do in India. So, let’s build ranches all over. Aren’t there shopping malls all over the country? Are the shopping malls owned by an ethnic group? Are the malls occupied by all or just Tiv, Jukun, Okrika business men and women? You need to feed and care for boars to get a good number of piglets.
You need to feed your laying chicken with layer mash to get eggs out of them. You don’t see poultry farmers herding chickens from house to house looking for wastes and leftovers to feed them. I don’t even want to imagine pig owners taking their pigs all over the place seeking cassava farms to devour. If a chicken or pig owner decide to herd them, aaah, people will steal, kill, beat them and curse the owner.
In any case, that farmer will make less money than those who keep theirs in enclosed pig farms and poultry farms. You will be shocked at how much money pig farmers make watching football, playing scrabble while their pigs make piglets in dozens.
So, what’s wrong with doing the same with cows? Cows, herding, ranching are private business matters, not federal or state government matter. My cows are my business. All government needs to do is support us cattle farmers with loans, land, security and opportunities to export beef. Namibia is a nation of 2.49 million people (just about three LGs in Lagos State) ranking 143rd nation in the world. It exports beef to Europe, to China.
Nigeria is inching towards 200 million in population and all we are doing is talking beef, fighting beef, threatening beef, not exporting beef, not even putting our beef in an organized environment so we can make money from it. Just thinking of our thoughtlessness is exhausting, I tell you. What is wrong with encouraging investors to build ranches all over the country and lease to farmers, ranches with all necessary amenities? I’d like to own a few myself and earn easy revenue. It’d be like building event centres, shopping malls and letting or leasing them. Let’s deregulate this ranching business.
Treat it like any other business. Let those who know how to make money get in the mix. Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria with 76,363km2. Borno has 70,898km2 and Taraba 54.473km2. Those states and indeed all the states in Nigeria need to increase their IGR. All the governors need to talk to all the bank CEOs about leasing land to ranch developers. The states will make more money. The ranch developers will need to buy building materials.
They will need bricklayers, welders, carpenters, plumbers, all of whom will need to eat. Those with houses to rent will make money from the developers’ work force. The petty traders will make more money. Jobs will be created.
The people will be happy. Cows will be happier. Herdsmen will be richer. In fact, herdsmen will no longer be called herdsmen. They will be called business men. What’s wrong with having Nigerian Cattle Chamber of Commerce? Why can’t we put sentiments aside and do what makes sense? All this talk about stressing cows from North to South is embarrassing, really. What if we are like Israel where rain is luxury? Where would the greener pastures be? Would there be a difference between the South and the North? Yet, in spite of Israel’s rain constraints, it exports vegetables to the U.K.
I was in Israel a few years ago and I couldn’t believe the size of their fruits. Israeli bananas are bigger and fresher than Nigerian plantains We are mouthing diversification of the economy but we can’t see our cows as that alternative. 2.4 million Namibians can see export opportunity in their cows. They go months with seeing a drop of rain but 180 million plus Nigerians can’t see a golden opportunity to earn forex outside of oil? Isn’t it just sad that 2.4 million Namibians are smarter than 180 million Nigerians? Truly, totally sad.
Back Page Column
Why and how history defines who we are (part 2)
INTRODUCTION
In part 1 of this write up, I strongly discussed the importance of history and why it must be introduced into Nigerian schools’ syllabi. It is with great nostalgia I recall our history lectures in most primary and secondary schools.
Can you believe that in the primary school (St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, now Athekhai Primary School, Iviukwe, my home town, near Agenebode), we were already taught deep history concerning important world affairs.
In primary school in the rustic village environment of Iviukwe, we were taught by renowned primary school teachers like Dakpokpo, Iboi, Eshiebor, Obagidi, Mayaki Elomhi, Agwanyeokhai, Kadiri, Akpeokhai, Ikhane, Onemhegbai, Aipoh, etc. One teacher usually took all the subjects, ranging from Arithmetic, English, Civic Education, History, Handwriting, to Nature Study. We started with chalk on black slates; graduated to using wooden pen holder and later, in primary six, to fountain pens.
We would fetch firewood for our teachers; carry out work in their farms; went through the caves and hills to fetch stagnant spirogyra-infested water for them, which would then be treated with allum. To be a class monitor was a special honour and privilege. And for at least three of my six years in the Primary School, I was one. It was a great honour (to the envy of other pupils), to carry the table, with the class bell on top, from the classroom to the teacher’s house during holidays. What honour was greater than being the class monitor who kept time, rang the bell for morning assemblies, closing times, prayer times, and recesses.
In primary school, we acted drama, participated in debates, recited poems, quoted memorised history, etc. Guess what? We acted “The Trials of Brother Jerro” by Wole Soyinka, in my final year (1969) in primary school!
SOME DEFINING HISTORICAL FACTS AND FIGURES
Can you believe we were taught about the 300-year-old Slave Trade (1856 – 1915), Booker T. Washington, an African-American Educator, orator, author and advisor to many Presidents of America. We were taught that Mary Slessor (1848 – 1915) was a Scottish Presbyterian Missionary to Nigeria, who arrived Calabar, learnt the Efik language and taught the native people Christianity, in their native language. The most famous act Slessor is remembered for is that she stopped the then prevalent practice of infanticide of twins among the Ibibio people. By the time she died in 1915 at a mere 66, she had become famous for Christian missionary working Africa, women’s rights and rescuing children from infanticide.
LADY FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE
Were we not taught about Lady Florence Nightingale (1820 – 1910), the English Social Reformer and founder of modern day Nursing Profession? She organised training courses for Nurses during the Crimean war, caring for wounded soldiers. One of her most famous quotes that we were taught was that “it may seem a strange principle to enunciate as the very first requirement in a hospital that it should do the sick no harm”.
GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER
We studied the history of George Washington Carver (1864 – 1943) in primary school. A professor at Tuskegee Institute, USA, the African-American Agricultural Scientist and inventor actively promoted alternative crops to cotton, and developed techniques to improve soils depleted by repeated planting of cotton.
You can see from my reminiscences and recollection of history we learnt about 50 years ago, why I was deeply pained about the deletion of history from Nigerian schools syllabi?
THE SLAVE TRADE
We were also taught about the Atlantic or Trans-Atlantic slave trade, which for about 300 years, led to enslavement and transportation of Africans from their various settlements to mainly America. From the 16th to the 19th centuaries, we witnessed this inhuman, degrading and heinous triangular trade route merchantilism which involved indigenes of mostly of Central and West African countries. Started by the Portuguese in 1526, they completed the first trans-atlantic slave voyage to Brazil, promoting other European countries to follow immediately.
These human slaves were regarded by the transporting ship owners as cargo to be sold in America, to work in coffee, tobacco, sugar, cocoa and cotton plantations. They also worked in gold and silver mines, rice fields, construction industry, etc. They hewed timber for the building of ships. They were used as skilled labour and as domestic servants. The evils of slave trade were perpetrated by the British, French, Portuguese, Dutch and Spanish Empires. Many of these countries established outpost on the African continent where they purchased slaves from local African leaders and merchants.
While awaiting shipment, packed like sardines, slaves were first kept in factories. Over 12 million people were involved in this inhuman exploitation for over 300 years.
We were taken through the trajectory of Abolitionists of slave trade. We read about Thomas Clarkson (1760 – 1846), William Cowper (1731 – 1800), Olaudah Equiano (1745 – 1797), Alexander Falconbridge (1792), Elizabeth Heyrick (1769 – 1831), Toussaint Louverture (1743 – 1803), John Newton (1725 – 1807) and Mary Prince.
Serial campaigns, especially by William Wilberforce, led to the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833. Wilberforce died just three days after hearing the good news of passage of the Act through Parliament.
It was Abraham Mauri Lincoln, American President, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation. On 1st January, 1863. The passage of the 13th Amendment (ratified in December, 1865) finally abolished slavery in America, with over 50,000 slave freed in Kentucky and Deware.
HENRY THE NAVIGATOR
Let us examine in details the life, times and contributions of Henry the Navigator, another great historical figure we were taught in the Primary School.
Henry the Navigator was born in 1394 in Porto, Portugal.
In 1415, Henry, his father and his older brothers led an attack on Ceuta, a town in Morocco, along the Strait of Gibraltar. The attack succeeded, and Ceuta fell under Portuguese control. Henry became fascinated with Africa, a continent about which the Portuguese knew little. He thereafter developed a desire to learn about the Muslims who lived there, primarily in hopes of conquering them and spreading Christianity. And he became aware of Africa’s many resources, which he hoped to exploit for Portugal’s gain.
Under his patronage, Portuguese crews founded the country’s first colonies and visited regions previously unknown to Europeans. Henry is regarded as an originator of the “Age of Discovery” and dubiously, of the Atlantic slave trade.
NOW THIS
HENRY THE NAVIGATOR’S SIGNIFICANCE IN HISTORY
Henry is often credited with beginning the Age of Discovery, the period during which European nations expanded their reach to Africa, Asia and the America. Henry himself was neither a sailor nor a navigator, his name notwithstanding. He did, however, sponsor many exploratory sea voyages, along the West African Coast. In 1415, his ships reached the Canary Islands, which had already been claimed by Spain. In 1418, the Portuguese came upon the Madeira Islands and established a colony at Porto Santo.
In addition to sponsoring exploratory voyages, Henry is also credited with furthering knowledge of geography, mapmaking and navigation. He started a School for Navigation in Sagres, at the southwestern tip of Portugal, where he employed cartographers, shipbuilders and instrument makers. It was from Lagos, near Sagres, that many of his sponsored trips began.
AND THIS
Henry has the dubious distinction of being a founder of the Atlantic slave trade. He sponsored Nuno Tristao’s exploration of the African coast, and Antao Goncalves’s hunting expedition there in 1441. The two men captured several Africans and brought them back to Portugal. One of the captured men, a chief, negotiated his own return to Africa, promising in exchange to provide the Portuguese with more Africans. Within a few years, Portugal was deeply involved in the slave trade.
Henry died in 1460 in Sagres, Portugal. By the time of his death, Portuguese explorers and traders had advanced as far as the region of modern-day Sierra Leone. It would be another 28 years before Vasco da Gama, under the Portuguese flag, would sail clear around Africa and complete an expedition to India. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“What is history? An echo of the past in the future; a reflex from the future on the past.” (Victor Hugo).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Back Page Column
Women as instigators of rape
The spiralling cases of rape in our society is worrisome and condemnable but in some cases, the victims – women – are found to be instigators or causes of some or few of these criminal acts. I have many instances at my disposal that could serve as data for this claim.
The percentage of rape incidents inspired by women is low compared to the ones committed by sex predators but I think we should also look in the direction of some of the victims in the collective quest for solution. I decided to come up with this angle though it may not be palatable to some feminists or gender issues campaigners, howbeit, we should put things in the proper perspective.
There are a number of tricks some women use (either shrewdly or surreptitiously) to tempt some weak or violent men that eventually assault them sexually. One of the difficult cases to prove in court is sex related allegation. This is because it is done behind locked doors. It happens only between two people without a third party. Most of the time, reliable evidences in rape cases are usually based on tore dresses or under wears and/or scars sustained in the process of struggle. Another evidence is medical examination to ascertain if there is any forceful penetration into her vulva by the accused.
I know a woman who passed a night with a man she met on a dating site based on mutual understanding as lovers. But throughout the night, she didn’t allow the man to touch her. The man, a single father of two children at the time, endured her action calmly, behaved like a gentleman he is. While she was about leaving the next day, she demanded more money than what he gave her. The man smiled and warned her never to try that with some other men who might not be tolerant of her daring attitude. Thus, they parted ways. He’s now married.
In 2017, a secondary school teacher proposed to his colleague for a relationship. Both of them were single at the time but she declined. The guy had moved on searching for love elsewhere but this female teacher kept hanging around him. Sometimes at the weekend, she would come to his place to relax, yet, she insisted that nothing could ever bring them together as lovers.
The guy now called me for counselling saying, “Sir, what can I do about this woman before I misbehave?” I told him to tell her to stop visiting his place. She is sending a wrong signal to any other woman he may want to date. In the school environment, he should reduce their closeness so as to disprove the raging rumour about them. He found it hard to say because he really loved the lady but eventually he did and the woman was aghast that he could have the courage to utter such a statement to her. The following month, he met the lady he married early this year.
I know a married woman who declined overtures for an extra-marital affair with a single dad but chose to keep the man as a friend. I’m aware of two occasions she had passed the night in the man’s house without permitting sex on the ground that they were mere friends. The first time, her husband travelled and she didn’t want to stay at home alone. Her children were in boarding schools. The second time, she had malaria while her husband was on another trip. So, she went there for two days to treat herself.
You might think that something actually happened that I didn’t know about, not at all. He vacated his bedroom for her on the two occasions and shared the same bed with his younger brother who was living with him at the time. I actually stopped the woman from coming to the house uninvited. Apart from other stories I was told, I know of several other cases that I can’t exhaust mentioning.
Supposed the men I mentioned their cases forcefully had their way with these women, would it be right to allege rape? A woman becomes an instigator of rape through any of the following:
λ Hanging around a man she does not desire sexual intimacy with probably for pecuniary benefits
λ Sleeping in a man’s house without an intent of having sex
λ Insisting that a man should exercise self-control while provoking his sexual urge within his domain
λ Turning ‘sex by consent’ to rape just to blackmail or exploit the man
λ Dressing seductively in order to trap the man
At the heat of COZAgate three weeks ago, a good governance activist sent a video clip of Pastor (Mrs) Ifeanyi Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, Lagos, to me. I really appreciate her rebuke for indecent manner of dressing to the house of God. She was on point just like Rev. Funke Adejumo, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya (of blessed memory) and a host of other ministers in the crusade for decency in the Body of Christ as well as in the society at large.
People often cast aspersions on the ministers of God found in error of sexual immorality. Yes, it sounds right but I think we should appreciate the burden of intimidating temptations they face on daily basis. I think the society is harsh on the ‘fallen’ ministers of the gospel simply because they are expected to be “blameless.” 2 Tim 3: 3.
A man of God that is sleeping with his members is committing a breach of trust. A man bearing the mark of Christ in whatever form should not condescend to defiling his seamless relationship with the Holy Spirit by partaking in filthy lucre or falling for momentary pleasure of sexual sin. If it happens, it is a spiritual tragedy to the Body of Christ.
It is more calamitous if he fails to seek help, repent and be quickly restored. Relaxing in the ‘fallen state’ often lead to uncovering his secret sins that would heap ignominy upon him, his family and his ministry. That’s why the Word warns that we should distant ourselves from every APPEARANCE of evil (emphasis mine). Appearance means anything that could easily be construed to be sinful, uncouth or immoral even if indeed, he is practically innocent of the deed. Loitering in the corridor of lustful indulgence could turn out scandalous!
Back Page Column
As the storm clouds gather…
The madmen with serious criminal intent and terrorism as core value have taken cutlass of security”
– Olusegun Obasanjo
Great American composer, Irving Berlin wrote a lyric which he copyrighted in the 60s to the God bless America Fund International and the opening reads thus: “While the storm clouds gather far across the sea, let us swear allegiance to the land that’s free, let us all be grateful for a land so fair as we raise our voices in a solemn prayer.”
What does that tell us, that storm clouds gather far away from a nation that is fair as they raise their voice in prayers? The lyric also shows that allegiance is actually due and could easily be sworn to a land that is really free from injustice.
When a nation like ours crowds the churches and mosques daily in prayers and vigils and is not free and fair in their dispositions to their citizens, it would never stop the clouds from gathering and the weather man tells us that when clouds gather what follows will always be stormy.
Undoubtedly, the indicator signs are apparent showing that cloud is gathering in Nigeria and men of vision and experience are telling us that we need to make haste and look for rain coats because soon it’s going to drench us.
The first person who brought the metaphoric cloud gathering into the country’s current awful situation is no less a person than the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan. “As we all gather here in this peaceful environment, we cannot but draw attention, with grave concern to the ominous and dangerous clouds of destabilization hovering on the horizon of our nation,” the foremost cleric screamed. The Archbishop was actually referring to the tensed situation created by Federal Government’s plans to appease the nuisance Fulani herdsmen by creating havens for them in the states of the federation amidst protests from citizens over their ancestral land. The vexed project called RUGA is an Hausa term called cow settlement.
Since the conclusion of the general election in March this year nothing has preoccupied President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration more than trying to satisfy the cattle breeders operating under the umbrella body called Miyetti Allah. All the policies of government for this body have not gone down well with the rest of the country, but government’s commitment to it remains unhidden amidst general insecurity mostly arising from the herdsmen like rape, kidnapping and killings.
Nigeria’s only Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka was also on line to express his distraught over President Buhari’s handling of the menace of Fulani herdsmen. Prof. Soyinka who backed the President during the last election was so frustrated that he had to declare that Nigeria’s problem are beyond Buhari and that the President’s failure to tackle the activities of marauding herdsmen has wiped away the positive achievements of his administration.
According to the literary giant, “The problems of this nation are beyond the solution that can be offered by this government, that’s the first admission. There is a minimal level which any government, which has been elected to power, must achieve to be considered a true representative of the people.”
Perhaps the most awe-inspiring of all the reactions to the embarrassing security situation in the country occasioned merely by the ineptness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, is last Monday’s open letter to the President by the former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo.
In the letter very characteristic of Obasanjo everything was laid bare. The nakedness of this regime all along camouflaged by propaganda and lies was unconcealed in the letter. “Say what you will, Boko Haram is still a daily issue of insecurity for those who are victimised, killed, maimed, kidnapped, raped, sold into slavery and forced into marriage and for children forcibly recruited into carrying bombs on them to detonate among crowds of people to cause maximum destructions and damage.
“Herdsmen/farmers crises and menace started with government treating the issue with cuddling glove instead of hammer. It has festered and spread. Today, it has developed into banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and killings all over the country. The unfortunate situation is that the criminality is being perceived as a ‘Fulani’ menace unleashed by Fulani elite in the different parts of the country for a number of reasons but even more, unfortunately, many Nigerians and non-Nigerians who are friends of Nigeria attach vicarious responsibility to you as a Fulani elite and the current captain of the Nigeria ship. Perception may be as potent as reality at times,” Obasanjo said.
For Obasanjo, if the President refuses to stand up to confront the security challenges frontally, one or all of the four calamities itemized below will befall the nation under his watch.
“To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr. President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities:
1. abandoning Nigeria into the hands of criminals who are all being suspected, rightly or wrongly, as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type;
2. spontaneous or planned reprisals against Fulanis which may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened.
3. similar attacks against any other tribe or ethnic group anywhere in the country initiated by rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge capable of leading to pogrom;
4. violent uprising beginning from one section of the country and spreading quickly to other areas and leading to dismemberment of the country.
A nation that makes a 94-year-old nationalist to bury his 58-year-old daughter killed due to the inability of the government to provide security really need not be told before it realizes that all is not well. And to show that such nation has lost any sense of sorrow their leaders in the name of sympathizing have been embarking on photo showing.
What a dance on the grave it has been since the weekend’s mindless murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, on the Benin-Ore Road by suspected gunmen was made public.
Yoruba leaders and other Nigerians including the Vice President of the federation who should be mourning and sympathizing with the old man has turned his abode into a political ground to settle scores. Lagos strong man Bola Tinubu found the mourning place a platform to show his love to the Fulani and to demonstrate his no love lost on Ndigbo for daring to thwart his popularity in Lagos in the last election. The media themselves have instead of sending social sorrowful writers to the man’s home to capture the grief-stricken mood have instead despatched political reporters and photographers for the needless and heartless after sympathy press conference.
I am one of those who believe very strongly that any new crime will flourish in the land so long as its victims remain the ordinary people. Imagine the hullabaloo over this death because a big iroko is involved but this is what goes on across the land daily.
Late Nigeria military dictator Gen. Sani Abacha couldn’t be more right when he said on the marble that any insurgence or massive violent crime that lasts beyond 24 hours uncrushed by the nation’s security forces, then the government must have some questions to answer on the possibility of culpability.
Have you bordered to wonder why and how the Fulani herdsmen suddenly turned from their timid nomadic business to potent terror group? Could this abrupt transformation been possible without some drumming from critical areas? In between the line reading of Obasanjo’s letter one could find some answers to some questions all pointing to the fact that all is not well with our nation and that the storm is indeed gathering.
