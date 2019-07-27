Assets declaration: We’re not under any pressure –Govs

Preamble…

On July 15, this year, Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, made good his campaign promise to publicly declare his assets worth over N48 billion. His declaration had raised commendations and mixed feelings from some quarters with the social media abuzz with calls to other governors to declare their assets before they settle in for governance. However, Makinde, who visited the state office of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan to receive a copy of the asset declaration form, said his decision to make the assets public was in fulfilment of his electoral promise. It was gathered that details of the assets as contained in the CCB 1 with the name Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, and declared at the High Court of Oyo State, on May 28, 2019, revealed that the assets declaration form, marked OYSE/2019/001 contained details of cash at hand, in the bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, share and bonds owned by the governor and his wife, Omini Makinde, as well as his companies. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Taiwo Adisa, noted that Makinde had cash at hand and in the bank worth N234, 742,296.01, as at May 28, 2019 while in dollar terms, he had $30,056.99 as of the same date while properties and household items indicated on the asset forms showed that the governor was worth N2, 624,800,500. In dollars, the governor declared properties and household items worth $4,400,000 while in South African Rands, the governor declared buildings and household items worth R4,400,057,550,04 . Speaking with journalists at the CCB office in Ibadan, Makinde said: “I came here to collect the photocopy of the form that I signed in fulfilment of the campaign promise to the people that I will declare my asset publicly and release the document to the public. “I will encourage all the members of my cabinet to do the same thing but in as much they stay within the ambit of the law, I will encourage them to do the same.”

Makinde as a role model…

Following Makinde’s exemplary leadership display and transparency, pundits argue that the governor’s action had jolted the political space for other public, political and government workers to emulate as required by law in declaring their assets to the CCB.

Before now…

Before the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had made public his assets upon assumption of office in 2007. He was the first Nigerian leader to so declare his assets publicly. But the then Vice-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, didn’t declare his asset which attracted backlash at the time. Just as Makinde has set a precedence, the focus has now shifted to his colleagues to emulate his unprecedented act.

Ihedioha: It’s a familiar routine

The perception that most governors may be under pressure to declare their assets has been dismissed by Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, who said for people like him, asset declaration has become a familiar routine. Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Steve Osuji, the governor said he was under no pressure whatsoever to declare his assets as it is a process he is familiar with. Osuji said: “I cannot imagine Governor Ihedioha being under pressure because of asset declaration. He has done this over and again. Ihedioha has been in public service and has played politics at the highest level. “For more than a decade he was a federal legislator and rose to become the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. For such a person, assets declaration is not a big deal. It is nearly a way of life, a familiar routine and cannot by any means put him under pressure. “Certainly, Governor Emeka Ihedioha will declare his assets but whether he would make it public or not, would be left for him to decide as no law mandates him to make public disclosure of his assets declaration.” Osuji assured that Ihedioha is a principled and dueprocess compliant leader who would do everything in conformity with acceptable best practices.

I’ll declare my asset -Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has said he is ready to declare his assets as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution. Speaking on his behalf on the issue, the Director General, Media and Communications to the governor, Mr. Solomon Kumanga, said governors were not under pressure to declare their assets as it remains a constitutional provision from the government. According to him, declaration of assets should be done in the open or secret, depending on one’s mindset or how the governor wants it to be done. On the part of the governor, he explained that Fintiri had filled and submitted the forms to the appropriate quarters, adding that it is an act of transparency for every public service holders. Kumanga, however, described asset declaration as a powerful tool used to reduce and manage corruption and illicit enrichment of public office holders, especially the politicians. He added that Fintiri had demonstrated zero tolerance on corruption hence the implementation of the law to the full, even as he is yet to receive his salaries and other entitlements as governor since the inception of office.

Ikpeazu has complied with constitutional provisions –Aide

When contacted to ascertain if he is under any pressure to follow suit with what his Oyo State counterpart had done, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, the CPS to Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said his boss was not under any pressure. He stressed that the Abia governor had already complied with the provision of the Constitution as regards to Asset Declaration by an elected governor. Ememanka said: “Please be assured that my boss has since complied with the requirements of the constitution as it relates to declaration of assets. There is a law called the Freedom of Information Act. “It is a federal legislation and it applies to the Code of Conduct Bureau, the body charged with receiving and keeping information regarding assets declaration by political office holders. Any interested person is free to activate the provisions of the law in that direction. “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is not a man who believes in grandstanding. He takes the business of governance very seriously. He is naturally a very simple and calm person. “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will at all times, comply with what the law says. It’s as simple as that, (Chapter VI Section 185).”

Oyetola: I’ve fulfilled my obligation

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday affirmed that he has complied with the constitutional provision regarding assets declaration. The governor, who made this known in Osogbo, through his CPS, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, said the Oyo state governor decision to make his asset declaration public has not indicated that other state governors have not declared theirs. He explained that the law mandated every public servant to declare his or her asset for which he (Oyetola) has complied with accordingly. The governor, however, said: “It is not contain in the law that compulsorily you must make the declaration public. So, if a state governor has chosen to make his own public, it has not compelled others to follow suit.”

Okowa: No pressure from any quarter

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is unperturbed about the pressure arising from the declaration of assets by Oyo State governor. The governor said the state, especially his administration, is known for doing the right thing at the right time and he is not disturbed by the recent public outcry about asset declaration. Okowa, while speaking through his CPS, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said having carved a niche for himself politically, he would not make the mistake of not adhering to the stipulations of the law. He said: “When the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is in full compliance to the dictates of the constitution. Considering his political pedigree, he has fulfilled what is required of him according to the law.”

Tambuwal: I’m not under any pressure

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is not under any pressure to declare assets or follow the example of Oyo State governor in doing so, an aide to the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, has said. Our correspondent in the state gathered that as at the time of filling this report there was no any pressure either from the opposition- All Progressives Congress (APC), pressure groups or any individual, mounting pressure on the governor to take a cue from his Oyo State counterpart to declare his assets. It was also gathered that the APC in the state has focused its attention on the sittings and outcome of the 2019 Election and Petition Tribunal in which it is challenging the declaration of Tambuwal as the PDP governorship winner.

Nasarawa gov has declared his asset –Aide

The Director General, Strategic Communication and Media Affairs, Mr. Yakubu Lamai, has confirmed the declaration of assets by Governor Abdullahi Sule. It was gathered that Sule, until his emergence as helmsman of the state, was a former managing director of Dangote Sugar Company Limited in Lagos. Lamai, who confirmed this to Saturday Telegraph in a telephone interview, said the governor had since declared his assets long before now and was widely reported in the media. He said: “You know His Excellency, the executive governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, is a man of impeccable character and law abiding citizen and so he would not go against the law.in fact he has since declared his assets long ago which was covered by media.” When asked the monetary value of the governor’s assets, he said: “I wouldn’t know because I didn’t as him about that aspect but you can find out from colleagues.”

Fayemi declared his since Oct.16 -CPS

The CPS to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said Governor Kayode Fayemi has declared his asset on assumption of office in October16, 2018. Oyebode said: “Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, assumed office in October 16, 2018, he has declared his asset, according to the procedural laws, so also all his aides including myself we have all declared our assets accordingly He said: “Asset declaration is based on stipulated laws it depends on whether you want to make it public. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, came to office barely a month, and declared asset, this is what Fayemi has done immediately his assumption of office according to the law of the land.”

Bala declared asset before taken oath of office

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has fulfilled all requirements demanded of him by the CCB before his inauguration. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Communication, Alhaji Muktar Gidado, said his boss remained a law abiding citizen and, therefore, had declared his asset before taking his oath of office. He said: “The governor filled all the CCB forms and submitted same to the organisation and anytime if he is require to present himself to authorities he will do so because he is law abiding citizens.”

Conclusion…

However, with Makinde being the first governor in this era to make public his assets, his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sought to add “political colouration” to it. While the declaration had since assumed a political tussle bordering on credibility posturing, it remains to be seen what will become of the governors finances after he leaves office. In other climes, political office holders are often said to leave office less wealthy. As it is now, analysts say the same measure of leadership display perhaps cannot be said about the Nigerian scenario, where virtually all the former governors since 1999 have an alleged financial crime or the other in court.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related