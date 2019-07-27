Between Mikel and Ighalo’s Eagles’ exit

For the average Nigerian football fan, the most crucial fallout of the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations is the retirement of two key members of the senior national team- Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo. Shortly after Nigeria defeated Tunisia in the third-place match to grab the bronze medal at the 2019 AFCON, Mikel came out to officially throw in the towel after 13 years of active service to the country. It was not strange at all because it was evident that the midfielder was not his usual self in the two games in which he took part in Egypt. He said: “Egypt is a country where I started and have finished my national team career.

In 2006, I played my first official competition for my country. And now in 2019, the Africa Cup of Nations marks my last championship for national team with Super Eagles. “Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 13 years.” It was emotional but it was expected due to his age and overall contribution to the national teams.

At U-20 level in 2005, Mikel won the Silver Ball behind Argentine Lionel Messi at the end of the FIFA U-20 World Cup where Nigeria finished also with a silver medal. Before he began his career in the Eagles as a teenager, he was a subject of a transfer imbroglio between two English giants -Manchester United and Chelsea- but he later settled for the London club where he enjoyed trophy-laden 11-year spell in the colours of the Blues. He won domestic and continental titles including the prestigious UEFA Champions League gold medal.

Mikel is now with Turkish club Trabzonspor. Nigerians will never forget his philanthropic role in the country’s U- 23-team’s bronze-winning campaign at the Rio 2016 Olympics where he displayed a patriotic act by footing the bills of the team that had run into hitches due to administrative lapses during the preparations for the Olympic Games. After 88 games for the Super Eagles including two World Cup appearances at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, five Nations Cup appearances with one win in 2013,

Mikel made a huge impact in the national team. I appreciate the immense contribution of Mikel over the years and urge the Nigeria Football Federation to organize a befitting farewell game for the former Eagles skipper.

It does not have to be friends or some organisations that will take up the valedictory game for the player who is so loved by all the players. His influence in the team camp is amazing. While it is a welcome development for Mikel to retire, same cannot be said of Ighalo. After just five years in the national team, Ighalo with 16 goals and just 35 appearances decided to quit just 24 hours after the news of Mikel broke.

Shortly after he was confirmed as the highest scorer of the 2019 AFCON, Ighalo announced on his Twitter handle that he wanted to concentrate on club football. It was learnt on good authority that Ighalo, who is still very useful to the team, is irked by the level of criticism he received following his performances at the Russia 2018 World Cup. He therefore decided to put in strong efforts to prove people wrong and quit. NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, has assured that Ighalo has not played his last match for Nigeria but is obvious the player is unhappy.

Ighalo’s decision was not unconnected with the death threats the player and his family received from angry fanatical fans after the Eagles’ ouster from Russia 2018. The passionate disposition of many Nigeria to the round leather game is a plus but now that we are in the social media era, many of the negative reactions expressed are being read by the players and it affects them. We are supposed to encourage our athletes and show them love to motivate them for better performances.

Ighalo retired out of anger because, ordinarily, he could still be in the Eagles in the next three years. Only during the week, keeper Francis Uzohor, replied to the Direct Messages sent to him on his Twitter handle, insisting that he was in the Super Eagles to stay and get better. Fans should not take their love for the game too far to extreme level such that the backlash will affect the careers, well-being of players and the development of the game.

