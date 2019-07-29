Bigger waistlines increase brain ageing risk

Lenders have developed cold feet over planned funding of $2 billion Africa energy corporation being championed by Nigeria.

This, an impeccable source at the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) told New Telegraph, was buoyed by the inability of APPO President, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to return as minister in charge of oil in Nigeria.

Kachikwu, who was announced as APPO president for a two-year-term last February at a conference in Abuja had, until his ouster from the ministerial list, led talks as the group’s leader with lenders to secure funding for the project.

APPO, the former minister said, was sourcing for about $2 billion for an energy corporation.

Fielding questions at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit conference in Abuja a few months ago, Kachikwu said: “We are presently looking at expanding the role of a particular financing body that we are going to be calling the African Energy Investment Corporation.”

The whole idea, he explained, “is to mobilise between $1 billion and $2 billion of resources to fund all the essentials necessary for us to properly collaborate.

“Today, most African countries are silos, everybody does their own thing; you build your own refineries, plants, gas turbines, etc. If we could just cross the Rubicon and be able to extend hands of infrastructural relationship across Africa, build joint pipelines, plants and refineries; begin to protect the African market, we would have taken a huge step, not only in the development of Africa but to the stabilisation of independent countries.

A source at APPO, however, told this newspaper that the failure of Kachikwu to make the list of ministerial nominees is causing serious confusion at the Africal oil producers group.

“The list (ministerial list) generated as much interest among members of APPO, as it generated among Nigerians. Mr. Kachikwu was the promoter of APPO and his inability to return as minister of state for petroleum resources is a big minus to the $2 billion funding of Africa oil corporation

“As we speak, expectedly, some lenders have turned down request for funding,” he added.

The patronage for the next NIPS conference, he said, is also being threatened except the next minister develop as much interest in the summit as Kachikwu did.

Meanwhile, the former minister had earlier noted that the oil sector in Africa was facing some challenges.

Kachikwu said: “On the challenge side, certain things jump out; such as shale, oil pricing, investment limitation, President Trump and so many other things. At the opportunity side, so many other things are going. However, with the opportunities arise challenges, especially those to do with the environment.

“Unless you get your policies right, unless you get your market place right, unless you get your collaborative mechanisms right and get your infrastructure right, you would face a huge amount of challenge in the competition for the very scarce resources and scarce capital.”

Kachikwu stated that aside from Nigeria’s effort in domestic gas supply, the country was also expanding frontiers in the export market.

The Federal Government had, in the words of Kachikwu, executed the Memorandum of Understanding between NNPC and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines Morocco for collaboration in the construction of a gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco.

“The NGMP feasibility study was completed in July 2018 and the FEED Phase 1 scope is expected to be completed by end of Q1, 2019,” the minister said.

On the skills in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Kachikwu stated that over 90 per cent of the oil majors’ workforce was Nigerians.

“This means that some of the best skill sets are here. One of the things I found going into the NNPC in 2015 was that every detail of capability that you need to run a global company sat in NNPC. They are much trained, very well exposed. We have issues in terms of policies, but in terms of skill sets, we are solid,” the minister added.

He noted that Africa’s place as a significant producer and net exporter of oil in the world was forecast to grow by about 15 per cent by 2020 due to new discoveries in some Sub-Saharan countries.

