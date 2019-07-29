Buhari dragged to Supreme Court over qualification

…appellants seek nullification of President’s election

Appellants in the suit challenging the qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 election have approached the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the candidacy of the President in the February 23 poll.

The appellants had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which held that suit filed at the lower court was statute barred and, as such, cannot be heard.

The appellants specifically want Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the February 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that President Buhari lied on oath in his form 001 he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.

The appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, in the Notice of Appeal marked: CA/A/436/2019, are asking the apex court for an order to set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and hear the matter on merit and grant the reliefs sought in the originating summons.

The Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, had, on July 12, 2019, held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The suit was accordingly dismissed for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

In the Notice of Appeal dated and filed July 24, 2019, the appellants, through their counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, presented 12 grounds for the setting aside of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, amongst which are that: “The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying on a Preliminary Objection withdrawn and struck out by the Court of Appeal in striking out and dismissing the appeal.

“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law and breached the right of the Appellants to fair hearing by relying on a Preliminary Objection, withdrawn by the 2nd Respondent and struck out by the court, thus being a case not made out or relied upon or abandoned by a party in entering a decision in a judgement.

“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that “the failure of the Registrar to sign the Originating Summons is fatal and goes to the issue of jurisdiction” and thereby struck out the Originating Summons.

“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that the cause of action for the purpose of calculating the 14 days provided for in Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution, (4th Alteration) Act, 2017 within which to file an action under Section 31(5) of the Electoral Act arose on the day the 1st Respondent submitted his Form CF 001 to the 3rd Respondent.

“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that the Appellants did not put a date as to when the cause of action arose.

“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law by denying the right of the Appellants to fair hearing by failing to decide on issue one argued by the Appellants which challenged the competence of the processes filed by the 1st Respondent.

“The Learned Justice of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying for the purpose of determining the appeal, on the processes filed by the law officers in the Ministry of Justice.

“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that delving into the other issues raised in the appeal will be regarded as an academic exercise as the case has been held to have been statute barred by virtue of Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 4th alteration and robs this court of its jurisdiction.”

According to Ukairo, the appellants in the brief of argument distilled two issues for determination: “Whether the Learned Trial Judge was right in relying on the processes filed by the 1st defendant through a Law Officer in the Ministry of Justice?

“Whether the Learned Trial Judge was right in holding that the suit was statute-barred by computing the number of days from the 28th day of September 2018 when the 2nd Respondent held its primary election wherein the 1st Respondent was elected as a candidate of the 2nd Respondent?”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related