Buhari, S’West monarchs meet over security
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted several monarchs from the South West region of Nigeria at the State House, Abuja.
Tolu Ogunlesi, who oversees the digital communications of the Presidency, on his verified Twitter handle revealed that the agenda of the meeting was security.
He said that the delegation of South West monarchs was led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.
Also present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Senior WAEC official confirms Buhari’s secondary school results
President Muhammadu Buhari opened his second day of defence on Wednesday before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) by calling a senior official of the West African Examination Council (INEC) as his first witness of the day.
The official, Oshindeinde Henry Adewunmi said he is the Deputy Registrar Charge of School Examination in Nigeria.
The petitioners – Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are challenging Buhari’s election at the last presidential election on among other grounds, qualification.
The petitioners are claiming the President did not have a school certificate for him to be qualified to run for election.
He confirmed the copy of the University of Cambridge school certificate tendered by Buhari on Tuesday was what he certified.
The witness, who said he has been with WAEC for 30 years, confirmed that by the result, Buhari sat for eight subjects and scored five credits.
He gave details as English C5, History C3, Geography C6, Hausa C5, Health Science C6.
The witness said a person with such certificate cannot be said not to have attended secondary school.
Buhari’s lawyer plays video on INEC’s stand on results transmission
A lawyer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alex Izinyon (SAN), at the resumption of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Tuesday morning, played a video, where the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu said his commission could not transmit results electronically, because of inadequate communication facilities/coverage in the country and the challenge of cybersecurity.
Prof Mahmoud Yakubu explained why results of last general elections could not be transmitted electronically, contrary to claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its last presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku and the PDP, who are challenging the outcome of the last presidential election before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), claimed to have won the election by virtue of some results they got from a certain server, into which they said INEC transmitted the results of the election.
Izinyon further tendered a digital video disc (DVD) which contained the interview Yakubu granted to a private television station, in which he gave details of the challenges of transmitting results electronically.
2 non-executive directors for chemical firm
Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc has appointed Mrs Muhibat Omobolanle Idowu Abbas and Mrs Bolarin Okunowo as non-executive directors.
The company said in a statement that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public had been notified of the appointments.
Abbas obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Lagos.
She has attended various courses organised by IMD, Euromoney, Ashridge Business School and the Lagos Business School.
Abbas is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 30 years experience in internal audit, financial accounting, management accounting, treasury management and pension fund administration.
Also, she has worked variously as group treasurer, UAC of Nigeria Plc; finance director/company secretary, CAP Plc; divisional commercial director, UAC Foods; divisional commercial director, GBO/MDS/Textiles and divisional commercial director, Bordpak Premier Packaging and managing director of UNICO CPFA Limited.
Okinawa obtained a bachelor degree in commerce from the University of Birmingham United Kingdom and a master degree in information systems from the London School of Economics (LSE).
She has over 15 years experience in debt advisory and finance, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.
Okunowo joined UAC of Nigeria Plc in 2018 as head, corporate finance and was charged with the recapitalisation of UACN Property Development Company Plc, a subsidiary of the UAC of Nigeria Plc.
Prior to joining the UAC Group, she was the head, Energy & Infrastructure Finance at Stanbic IBTC Capital (Stanbic) with responsibility for the oil and gas, power and infrastructure debt finance portfolio.
She led the execution of debt advisory and debt arranging mandates for large-scale energy and infrastructure projects in Nigeria.
MASSOB to Buhari: You’re using Abiola to score cheap political points
Movement of Actualization for Sovereign State of Biafra(MASSOB) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that his posthumous honour of Late MKO Abiola was aimed at wooing the people of the south-west to support him in next year’s presidential election.
It frowned at the President’s declaration of June 12 as democracy day as a mark of respect to Abiola.
In a statement issued in Abakalkiki, Ebonyi state capital by its leader Comrade Uchenna Madu, MASSOB said not that it was unhappy about
honouring Abiola but that the honour coming few months to the general election was an indication that the honour was political.
The statement reads “the leadership of the Movement for The Actualization of The Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have frowned
over the recent change of Nigeria democracy day of May 29th to June 12th as a mark of respect, honour and salutation to Aare Moshood K.
Abiola (MKO).
“Though MASSOB received the news with consternation that President Mohammed Buhari has changed the May 29th Democracy Day to June the
12th to honour the fallen heroes of Oduduwa people, we condemned this sheer hypocritical gesture of the Islamic caliphate run by President Buhari and his Fulani kinsmen.
“It is not that MASSOB and the people of Biafra are not happy about the fact that Abiola is acknowledged. It is the cheap attempt to use
his supreme sacrifice to score some unearned political points and cornered subtle political favours for the caliphate.
“President Buhari was an active part of the General Sani Abacha administration that incarcerated Moshood K Abiola for several years.
It is instructive that throughout that struggle, the voice of Buhari who at the time was already an elder statesman having ruled Nigeria as
a Military Head of State and retired before that time was not heard on the issue. He was deathly silent on the gravely travails and
persecutions of Abiola.
“He found his voice when the General Sani Abacha administration made him Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and Abacha became his
hero. The same Abacha had Abiola incarcerated for several years until his inglorious passing away of June 8, 1998. At no time did Buhari on
record appealed to Abacha to release Moshood K Abiola from detention and accord him his due respect and mandate freely given to him by the
electorates.
It is on a note that this same Buhari has been President for three years, he has celebrated May 29th Democracy Days four times. At no
time did he deem it fit to even acknowledge Abiola as a hero of Nigeria democratic experience. Now one year to another general
election, ten days after honouring and observing the only Democracy day he truly believes in and possibly his very last as President now
wants to grant a gift to the Oduduwa people with some posthumous awards for their heroes in the Oduduwa land. MASSOB believes that
millions of Oduduwa people cannot be fooled .
“MASSOB wishes to remind the progressive-minded persons and true sons and daughters of Odua land that Ottoman Dan Fodio caliphate as
presently run by president Mohammed Buhari and his Fulani kinsmen are real parasites that have no conscience in dealing with non Fulani’s.
They have an agenda against the general interest of the nations that made up this geographical expression called Nigeria”.
Buhari presiding over a failed government – Secondus
National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus said the threat by the National Assembly to invoke its constitutional powers on President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged infringement of the constitution was evident that the president is presiding a failed government.
Secondus in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on media, Ike Abonyi, said President Buhari should quit immediately since it is now evident that he could not hold the government and the country together.
“We in the opposition have been saying it interminably that this government has no direction and does not mean well for the country,” Secondus noted.
He added that even though the National Assembly resolution came late given the damage already done to democracy, the position was a reflection of a cross section of Nigerians and should be respected.
According to him, the resolution of the National Assembly means that the people have lost confidence in the president and he should quit.
He called on all lovers of democracy to queue behind the National Assembly at this critical time and put pressure on President Buhari to leave the stage now to save the nation’s democracy.
“History is a witness that when a government is bereft of ideas and still wants to cling on to power, it resorts to use of brute force, intimidation and harassment of opponents, a quality we have seen very blatantly in this regime,” he said.
Secondus noted that the Buhari’s government has exhibited all traits of a failed administration and did not need to wait for the parliament to give it a quit notice.
The PDP National Chairman asserted that a supposed civilian government that does not want institutions of democracy to thrive should be called its exact name, dictatorship.
He said that the PDP is privy to various clandestine moves including raising a special killer squad to further cow or even eliminate opposition leaders to pave way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) agenda of hoisting a one party system on the country.
“The legislature and the judiciary are the two main arms of any democratic government all over the world, but this administration has deliberately made the operations of the two very tasking in the last three years.
“How do you explain the assault on the nation’s Senate by an ostensibly executive backed hoodlums who not only disrupted proceedings but abducted the mace, the symbol of parliamentary authority, the framing up of the Senate President and some of his vocal colleagues in an armed robbery and other related criminal cases or the forceful infiltration of homes of Justices and Judges at the wee hours of the night with arms by operatives of a supposedly democratic administration,” he asked.
He further called on the National Assembly to quickly invoke its powers on the president and avert further bruises to the nation’s democratic advancement.
Killings: Take responsibility and stop sitting on the fence, Catholics tell Buhari
Catholic bishops, priests and faithful in Imo State yesterday embarked on a mournful procession across the major streets of Owerri, the state capital in condemnation of the widespread killings across the country.
The clerics also called on the federal government to take responsibility and fish out the perpetrators of the serial killings in the country particularly the masterminds of the gruesome murder of Catholic priests in Benue state.
The Catholics who marched from the Pastoral Centre on Wetheral road terminated the procession at Assumpta Cathedral at control post urged president Muhammadu Buhari to stop sitting on the fence and rise up to the occasion and protect the citizenry.
The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna,who addressed journalists at the diocesan headquarters in Owerri during the protest described the killing of the two Catholic priests in Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen as very provocative.
The crowd which consisted of Catholic bishops Priests, men, women, youths, and children drawn from the diocese in state caused major traffic gridlock within the metropolis.
Brandishing placards of various inscriptions, they alleged that recent developments in the country clearly suggest that Christians have been singled out for cleansing.
According to the Catholic prelate “We are experiencing the type killings which do not show that we have left the military era.”
He said, “There have been intertribal marriages in Nigeria, and the people have lived in harmony until the rampaging herdsmen made cohabitation an issue.”
Charging Buhari to rise up to his responsibility of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians, Obinna said, “We want President Buhari to disarm these violent herdsmen and criminals. We know he is doing something but we need it to be more visible and impacting. President Buhari should know that he should be a father to everyone and not some as perceived. His public statement and body language should communicate his resolve to protect every Nigerian.”
The Archbishop continued, “Security agencies must ensure they are clean and do not harbour or cover these criminal elements as alleged by Gen T.Y. Danjuma (retd). President Buhari and the security agencies should be on the same page. There seem a bloody competition for power, domination and money. And unless something is decisive is done, the killings will persist.”
The protest march was delayed for two weeks owing to security concerns.
BREAKING: Buhari Holds Security Meeting With Service Chiefs
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The President will be discussing an appraisal of the security situation in the country.
In attendance at the meeting are the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, Director General of the NIA, Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
This follows an earlier meeting on Monday where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo held separate meetings with the security chiefs.
The president first met with the security chiefs and heads of security agencies after which the Vice President held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris; the Director-General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura; and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.
Both meetings were held behind closed doors.
Although the IGP refused to disclose details of the meeting which lasted for over two hours to journalists, it is believed to be in connection with the ongoing case involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and the police.
Nigeria is safe, secure, says President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is safe and secure for tourism, citing improved security and country’s burgeoning economy.
The President stated this when he received Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
President Buhari noted that it would have been inconceivable to host an international tourism conference in Abuja four years ago, because of security concerns.
‘‘I am pleased that the country is now sufficiently safe and secure, and the message should go out to the world for all tourists and business travellers.
“The first thing tourists look out for is security and I am happy we have it now.
‘‘Minister Lai Mohammed has been trying to convince the world that Nigeria is safe and has great potentials for tourism and investment.
“I am glad that you and your team have come here to see things for yourself,’’ the President told the UN tourism chief, who is in Abuja for the 61st UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) conference.
While highlighting the nexus between tourism and sustainable development, the President said Nigeria would not be left behind in ensuring that communities and businesses benefit from tourism development.
In his remarks, Pololikashvili commended Nigeria for the successful hosting of the conference which brought together African Ministers of Tourism, principal executives of the global tourism body and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.
The UN tourism chief told the President Nigeria had huge potential to develop the tourism sector considering its large economy.
‘‘We can do it in Nigeria, we can create, convert Nigeria to the main tourist destination in Africa. There is a huge potential here. Culture, nature, food you have everything here.
‘‘You are investing in agriculture, improving seamless travel through visa-on-arrival programme, reforming the economy and doing so much on security. Nigeria is safe,’’ Pololikashvili said.
Also speaking, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said 166 delegates, including 26 tourism ministers from Africa are attending the UN tourism conference, holding from June 4 to June 6 in Abuja.(NAN)
Don’t take credit ‘Not Too Young To Run Act’, PDP tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not take credit over ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ because it was an initiative of PDP lawmaker.
The party said Buhari has no choice but to assent to the bill because it has passed through the constitutionally required approval of two-third of states in the federation.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill’ was sponsored by Hon. Tony Nwulu, a PDP member from Lagos State.
“President Buhari had no input whatsoever in the bill; never showed any support or enthusiasm towards the initiative but had no option than to perform a mandatory statutory duty of assenting to the bill, given that it had already passed through the constitutionally required approval of two-third of states in the federation
“This development is indeed a democratic victory for the Nigerian youths over forces, particularly, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that had hitherto disdained and disregarded them as lazy and inconsequential but had to succumb to the dictates of the law and pressure by the youths and the PDP,” the party said.
PDP noted that the Act is in line with its vision to allow younger Nigerians to actively participate in elective positions in governance at all levels.
“In preparation for the passage of the bill, the PDP had since launched our ‘Generation Next Movement’, which has already put younger Nigerians at vantage positions to participate in elective positions ahead of the 2019 general elections.
“In line with the ‘Generation Next Movement’, the rebranded PDP among other pro-youth incentives, has since approved certain critical clauses and waivers so that the young people will actively vie for positions in the 2019 general elections.
“In line with our dream of providing enabling environment for youths participation in elections and governance, the PDP, after winning in 2019, will further lower the age qualification to entrench our vision that ‘whoever can vote can be voted for’, which is a global standard.
“The PDP therefore urged the Nigerian youths to immediately take advantage of the Generation Next platform and incentives already established by the repositioned PDP and actively participate in the collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC,” the statement added.
