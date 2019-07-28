W

elcome to the concluding part of this teaching! I hope you were blessed by the teaching for last week. Today, we shall focus on Commanding the Supernatural by the Power of the Tongue!

From scriptures, we understand that the sound produced by a believer is vital in determining whether he/she walks in the supernatural or not because signs are products of sound (John 3:8). By sound, we mean the words we produce with our tongue. For instance, the creation story is one of the greatest miracles ever documented; yet all that were created came to be by the spoken Word of God (Genesis 1:1-31). Hence, we need to understand the place of the mouth in the production of signs. Our mouth is like an outlet for the rivers of the miraculous. Once it is closed, the river is damned but when you open it, miracles begin to flow unhindered (Psalm 81:10). Also, our mouth is a weapon of authority ordained by God to keep us in dominion; it is our instrument for the exercise of supernatural authority on the earth. Let us remember that every sign and wonder is a direct product of a sound; that is why only the confident loud-mouths command the supernatural in the Kingdom.

However, the tongue is an important part of the mouth that helps in the production of sounds in the operation of the supernatural. John 3:8, it says: …And thou hearest the sound thereof… It takes “the sound” to command “the signs”. From scriptures, we understand the disciples went forth and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word they spoke (their sounds) with signs following. It is making appropriate sounds (the use of our tongues) that puts us in command of signs (Mark 16:20). Furthermore, no matter how anointed an individual is, a closed mouth hinders the flow of the supernatural. For instance, the scriptures talking about Christ in prophecy and the price of redemption from Isaiah 53:7, records: He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth. Jesus the most anointed, the living Word of God sent as a sign, was oppressed and afflicted because ‘He opened not His mouth.’ That means no matter our level of anointing, if we do not open our mouths to utter words of authority against our situations and circumstances, we stand the risk of being oppressed and afflicted.

Also, it is important to know that what we say is what we see and what we cannot say, we cannot see. Thus, whatever is too big for our mouths is too big for our lives. However, it is important to recognise that it is not just saying the words that make it work, but saying it boldly, openly and unashamedly (Mark 8:38; Psalm 119:46). Therefore, it is not enough to believe it, we must declare it confidently before it can be made manifest in our lives.

What, then, are in the Words we speak?

•The words of our mouths are creative after the order of Christ: (Genesis 1:1-31; Proverbs 18:21).

•The words we speak are prophetic: (Isaiah 14:24; Mark 11:23; 2 Peter 1:19).

•Our words are reproductive: Our words are spiritual seeds sown into our future. What we say today is what we will see tomorrow. Remember, the seed is the Word of God (Genesis 8:22; Luke 8:11; 1 Peter 1:23).

In conclusion, our tongue is one mystery we engage to be in command of signs. The challenges of our lives are not the issue; it is our declarations that determine whether that situation remains a problem or a solution. This is because God cannot do anything outside what we say. Thus, we must be careful what we say because a misuse of our tongues can lead to disuse of our lives (Psalm 81:10-15; Luke 21:15). However, for your tongue to command signs, you must be born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour.

Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now I know I am born again!”

