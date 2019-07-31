Crime fighting and tracking instruments

In my column titled:’Shi’ites: Before we create another monster published on November 3, 2018, I had expressed fear that we might create a major crisis if the protests by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites are not well handled by our security agents.

My fear was heightened when the group, which has restrained its protests to Abuja and Kaduna extended same to Lagos and boasted to replicate same in some major cities in the country.

IMN is an organised group with solid structures and very large followers who are ready to die for the cause they believe in irrespective of whether we buy their ideology or detest the group.

Prior to the Lagos protest, the IMN members had on July 9 during a protest at the National Assembly allegedly disarmed a security guard before using his gun on another policeman on the NASS premises.

The gate house was also allegedly damaged and some vehicles were also burnt during the protest. The Shiites have been protesting for a while over the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was arrested in 2015 and is being remanded in prison custody on the order of a judge.

After the December 2015 clash between the military and the IMN members, I watched a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of paramilitary groups, which are part of the IMN.

The clip clearly demonstrates that the IMN is operating like a government within a government and no legitimate government will tolerate such except if it wants to surrender its legitimacy to a group that doesn’t have the mandate of Nigerians to act as such. Members of the group pledge their allegiance to El-Zakzaky, who in turn boasted about his multitudinous supporters and how they could be turned into an advantage for him if he is killed.

Here is what El-Zakzaky says in the video: “Even if a man has no knowledge about Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude supporters and live his own life without any repercussions.

His reasons should tell him this.” Thereafter, a group of men, who dress in paramilitary uniforms, raise their hands in front of El- Zakzaky and say: “Our allegiance to you, El-Zakzaky.”

The activities in the video won’t be overlooked by security agents if they watch except if they don’t know their onions. That video has far reaching implications if not an outright indictment on the part of a supposed religious group behaving like a government. But this is not to say members of the group or their leader should be treated as common criminals.

I also believe that the law should not be a respecter of whoever erred. We cannot afford to toy with religious and ethnic issues in a country like ours where we are already divided along those lines.

While I won’t touch the call in some quarters that the president should order the release of El-Zakzaky with a long pole, I will also not hesitate to acknowledge that the system has not treated the Shiites leader well going by his travails in the hands of the authorities since his members had a clash with the military in December 2025. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between soldiers and Shiites members in which 35 members of the sect, including three of El- Zakzaky’s children were killed. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the leader of the sect had lost six of his biological sons to incessant clashes.

The December 2015 clash with soldiers also led to the death of no fewer than 347 members according to findings set up by the Kaduna State Government after a video of how some soldiers invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound went viral in which members of the sect were killed, some wounded and many properties were destroyed.

The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise the constitution of Nigeria and also disrespect constituted authorities. For years, politicians have emboldened the group because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.

Politicians are always wary of offending religious groups with large followership because they are capable of causing political damage to the ambition of politicians on election day. For me, it was suicidal for the Shiites members to have confronted the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, the way they did in December 2015 just as it was wrong for the soldiers to have invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound later and destroyed humans and properties found on the premises. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers is a grand conspiratorial gang-up against the sect.

The panel had revealed that the 347 Shiites killed by the soldiers were given secret burials by some state government’s officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for members of the sect for disobeying the laws of the land, there should be consequences for the soldiers who participated in the extrajudicial killings. Who authorised the secret burials? Who are the participants? Since the panel made known its findings, nothing has been said about the injustice meted to the sect. After the sect was banned by the Kaduna State Government on October 6,2016, I recall that the Shiites were attacked by some youths twice within three days.

The first attack was on October 12 at Tudun Wada and four IMN members were reportedly killed by some irate youths. On October 15, there was another violent attack on members of the sect while they were rebuilding their burnt school. Even attempts made by the group to address journalists on those attacks were frustrated by security agents, yet none of the attackers who took laws into their hands by resorting to self help was arrested security agents.

Could the attacks then the hand of Esau but voice of Jacob? The irate youths who attacked members of the sect did not wear masks yet they were not arrested. Must we give a dog a bad name to justify why it should be killed? While the government arrested El-Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.

His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. I won’t support call that the president should order that he should be released. For those making such call, on what grounds should the president do that? That will amount to interference in the work of the judiciary. But if I were the president, I will liase with the AGF to ensure that his trial is accelerated.

Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be worried about the dimension the Shi’ites’ protest took on Monday. And we should begin to probe if we have created another monster in IMN? Do Shittes now bear arms? Whose bullets killed those who died on Monday? If the Shittes won’t stop protesting, which is legitimate, are we going to witness more avoidable deaths each time the Shiites protest on the streets. This Shi’ites’ uprising can be handled and should be handled in a better way before we have a major crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related