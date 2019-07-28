Cryptic pregnancy: A dangerous procedure that leads to cancer –Experts

Chief Olusegun Osoba, a foremost journalist and politician, is a former Managing Director of Daily Times Newspapers and Third Republic governor of Ogun State. He will clock 80 on July 15. In this interview, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain speaks on his 341-page memoir titled “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics”, journalism practice, politics and governance, landmarks issues and events in his life, among other national issues. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

How did you feel celebrating 80 years?

I feel elated that the Almighty God kept my life till now because I had major medical challenges few years ago that could have taken my life. I survived major assassination attempts on my life, which was by the immense grace of God. That is why I take every day as an extra day from God to me and I do thanksgiving daily.

Can you give an insight into why you choose journalism as a career while growing up?

I found myself in journalism by accident. I was to study law because my closest teacher in school, the late Chief Adenola Oshuneye, wanted me to study law. He was even furious that I decided to go into journalism because I had gained admission into the University of Lagos to study law, but Alhaji Babatunde Jose persuaded me to jettison the idea of reading law and take up journalism. In my school days at the Methodist Boys High School, Abeokuta, I was a regular writer in the school magazine called “The Magnate”.

What attracted you to journalism because some of your age category said they ran away from the profession because they felt the proceeds from it wouldn’t take care of their family?

The attraction to journalism was the challenge because a good journalist faces challenge every day. Journalism is adventurous and educative; you learn every day. Journalism gives exposure. And for someone, who is streetwise like me, I found journalism a great profession because you have the ability and training to relate with all sectors of the society including armed robbers, prime ministers, parliamentarians and even petty thieves. For instance, I started my career as a journalist covering little crimes. A journalist must be comfortable with all sectors of the society. It is a great training ground that helped me in my years as a politician. Journalism trains someone to be a leader and to be objective. The profession trains someone to accept other peoples’ opinion because most of the times, we publish articles and stories that we disagree totally with. A journalist’s duty is to report issues so that the public would make their judgment.

How did you break the news of the assassination of the former Prime Minister, Sir Tafawa Balewa?

The story is in my book. People talk of the assassination of Balewa as perhaps the only major story that I wrote. I wrote many exclusive stories. For example, when Joseph Tarka ordered a Mercedes Benz, which became a controversial thing. I exclusively covered the issue. Bolaji Ogunsanwo and I covered the exclusive story. I had many exclusives stories during the civil war and even in my later years when I got to Sketch and Herald Newspapers. The assassination of late Head of State, Murtala Muhammed, and the capture of Colonel Bukasuka Dimka that had held the country to ransom, I was there and I have the full details of all that transpired then. All of these are in my book. When then Military Governor of old Kwara State, Col Ibrahim Taiwo, was assassinated, I was the one who went with the Secretary to the State Government, Obatoyin, to discover his the body on the road to Offa. The case of Shugaba, who was then Majority Leader of the Borno State House of Assembly, who was taken physically and thrown across the border like a stone was another landmark. I witnessed the impeachment of then Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa. There are many others, but there is much emphasis on the Tafawa Balewa case as if it was the only feat. However, it was the major beginning that threw me into the hall of fame.

You said you survived major assassination attempts on your life. Can you give us insight into some of the assassination attempts on your life?

There are people, who I call vicious characters. I named them in my book. One of them is Wale Oshun, who wrote a book and created the impression that I was nobody in the struggle (June 12). (Femi) Okunrounmu, for years tagged me as an Abacha turncoat, because he wanted to be the governor of Ogun State.

I have had occasion to challenge them to state if they suffered as much as I suffered during the struggle. If they suffered as much as I did, they have the right to insult me but if they didn’t go through what I went through, they should keep their mouth shut forever. I have documented the things that happened in my book and I want any of them to challenge the things I wrote and reply in details the way I have put the documentation in this book, the way I have put the names of witnesses.

I was the first to be arrested after the formation of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) by (General Sani) Abacha and I was taken to Kan-Salem House. I mentioned Oba Rilwan Akiolu who was then the Commissioner of Police that gave me his office to use after the closing hour because I was sleeping in a big hall infested with rats. I was the first to be charged to court along with Bola Tinubu and Commodore Dan Suleiman before Justice Sonowo. We were to go to jail but Justice Sonowo ruled on the matter. When we were not given bail, late Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Belgore, intervened and gave us bail. Before then, we were transferred from Kan-Salem House to Alagbon Police Station where we were taking our bath in the open as early as 6am. Apart from Tinubu, Dan Suleiman and myself, there were others who were among us.

Subsequently, the attempt on my life started on August 24, 1994, when Chief MKO Abiola had returned and had then been arrested. We were to go and celebrate his (Abiola) first birthday in detention when he came to my house on the night of August 23 they had attempted to bomb Dan Suleiman’s house on August 22, they had also attempted to set late Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s chamber on fire. When all theses attempts on Fawehinmi and Suleiman had occurred, I went into hiding.

I was lucky to have escaped because they were out to eliminate me but I was not at home. They gained access into my house without using any key. Unfortunately, the State Security Services (SSS) attached to me as a former governor, Stephen Itokpa, didn’t know that the invaders were security people; he engaged them in a shootout but after exhausting his ammunitions, he escaped through the fence. That was the first attempt on my life in 1994. The rest I didn’t know until Sergeant Rogers, the government’s hit man came to give evidence in court and Tell magazines did an interview where he revealed all that transpired.

The third attempt was September 1995 when they wanted to set my house on fire in Abeokuta. I also managed to escape because I didn’t sleep early on that day. I just heard a spark and smoke engulfed the entire room. I have all the narrative in my book. The fourth attempt was the evidence given by Rogers in court that they were sent out to go and kill late Afenifere leader, Senator Abraham Adesanya, myself, late Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Dr. Alex Ibru, Bola Ige and others.

Another time was when they followed me to Shagamu Interchange because they wanted to get to a quiet place to do their job. Unfortunately for them, the military boys at the checkpoint recognised me and asked me to go. As a result of the few minutes they were stopped, I drove away. Four times I escaped attempted assassination. So when Oshun and Okunrounmu start talking, I look at them as small boys in the struggle. If they didn’t go through the kind of things I went through, they should remain silent.

What about the reports about several attempts on your life during the administration of former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel?

He accused me of wanting to kill him on October 19. 2003. It was a lie. He got me arrested and I was taken to Zone 2. It was a makeup story by Gbenga Daniel but it is all over. They are all in my book.

How come the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, described you and two others as three musketeers?

I keep saying that the three of us were the youngest people, who were close to Awolowo. Of the living, those closest to Awolowo, who are my elders are Lateef Jakande and Ayo Adebanjo. The Awolowo family knew that we dined with Awolowo and got tutelage from him. We did our ‘P.hD’ in public life by being mentored by him. He made us part of all Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), organs. There was no organ of the party that the three of us did not belong to. I can challenge them to produce the kind of photographs I took with Awolowo in Yola. I was with Papa Awolowo in Ikenne during the last broadcast that he made before 1983 election. I have the action photographs of those events. Can any of them produce such photographs? I have the record of all the minutes of UPN. I want people to react to my book and I want anyone who is going to react to counter the things I said with documents. If I were to use the photographs it would become a voluminous book. If I were to use all the documents I have, I would have ended up writing an encyclopedia. But I restrained myself from using much documents.

How would you describe the impact of your parents and that of others, who added value to your life till this moment?

I give the greatest thanks to my father, who was a disciplinarian. We were trained to wake up at 6:00am in the morning. Most times, we woke up before 6:00am and still remained in bed but when we hear the sound of his footsteps, we would wake up to avoid being flogged. He taught me how to be frugal. For example, when I was in secondary school, he always told me to go to UTC and Learnads Stores to find out the prices of shoes before making my choice. He chose the cheapest ones. I learned from him that the best material to use is guinea brocade and Aso Oke.

My mother was a reserved person who taught me how to respect people. Another great influence on me was my uncle, Joseph Ayo Babalola. People don’t know that I am related to him. He was one of the founders of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC). I spent most of my holidays with him. He was the one who named me Oluwasegun, because my mother had some children before me who did not survive. Joseph Babalola named me Oluwasegu, saying I would survive.

I am 80 today and I am grateful to God and Prophet Babalola. The religious aspects of my life were learned from Babalola. The rascality side of my life was learned from Lagos. I was a member of virtually everything. I have a picture of myself, which was taken in 1964, when I was a member of Alakoro Boys and Girls Club in Ebute Ero. We were trained on how to be streetwise. We were trained on how to serve humanity and how to serve the people. My exposure was not limited to academic as I was virtually involved in many societies including Red Cross, Scout, Debating Society, and Yoruba Cultural Group, among others. I had broad education.

To what extent did the legendary doyen of Nigerian journalism and Chairman of Daily Times Newspaper, Alhaji Babatunde Jose influence your rise in journalism?

Alhaji Jose stopped me from studying law and immediately made me to go to University of Lagos in 1965. Alhaji Jakande brought the International Press Institute Training at the Nairobi to Lagos. We were the pioneer people, who studied journalism in University of Lagos. The course later metamorphosed into the Department of Mass Communication of the University of Lagos. In 1965, expatriates were sent from the International Press Institute in London to the University of Lagos. And at the time I left the University of Lagos, Alhaji Jose sent me to the United Kingdom for a course under the Commonwealth Press Union. Within two years of joining Daily Times, I had done two major courses in journalism. As at 1970, I had gone to Indiana University, Bloomington for another diploma course in journalism.

It was as if Alhaji Jose was preparing me early for something big in journalism. When people say that I didn’t go to the university, I wonder if someone who attended these institutions and attended Harvard University for a postgraduate course is not educated in their sight. What did they do that I have not done. To have been qualified as Niemen fellow is one of the greatest honours in America because the fellowship is limited to 15 people annually and I did a year postgraduate course in Havard University.

But Oyebola has said severally that Jose liked you more than him…

They said I was Alhaji Jose’s lapdog. That was why I decided to go to Herald after the crisis in Daily Times to prove myself. If I was that lapdog or favourite, who didn’t know the job, how come the paper succeeded? Without being immodest, there is no newspaper I managed that I ever collected subvention from the Federal Government. I made profit in Herald and turn around Sketch when I started managing it. At Sketch, I build new office complex, and bought new equipment. By the time I came back to Daily Times, the NPN had destroyed it but I turned it around to the extent that we were paying dividends to shareholders.

Would a man, who didn’t know his left and right and who they said became editor by favouritism, have been able to lead Daily Times? I am proud to say that I am one journalist in Nigeria, who managed three major newspapers and made them profitable. I paid salaries as and when due and provided housing and car loans.

Apart from managing three successful newspapers, I am involved in The Vanguard and The Guardian, which are major newspapers. When people talk, they don’t know that the idea of starting The Guardian was Alex Ibru and mine. That was why the managing directorship was reserved for me for years.

Can you recall your days as a member of the defunct Constituent Assembly?

That was the beginning of my foray into politics. I was a member of the Peoples Solidarity Party (PSP), which metamorphosed into Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Would you now say that two party systems is better?

Two party systems are the best for Nigeria. That is why I said the mistake Babangida made on June 12 was destroying the political engineering that was put in place by Dr. Cockey. The two-party systems placed the progressives on one side and the conservatives on one side. At that time, nobody defected from SDP to the National Republican Convention (NRC) or from NRC to the SDP.

Nobody did that no matter the problem in the respective parties because the ideological divide was very clear. For example, Senator Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor became a senator with two votes. The primary that was used then was the Open Ballot system where people queued behind the candidates of their choice to vote.

What happened was that Wahab Dosumu was in the forefront to win but there was a disagreement, which made them to boycott the primary. Bucknor-Akerele stubbornly said she was not going to boycott and only two people queued behind her and she won because the SDP said they were boycotting. Her two votes were upheld and she became a senator. In spite of that, neither Dosunmu nor the other person left the party. The party still accepted Bucknor-Akerele despite the fact that she was not the first choice.

If we had gone with the two parties system, Nigeria would have been a better country today. There was only a little difference between the number of SDP and NRC governors. It was also the same in the Senate. The caliber of those, who became governors at the time were high-caliber people. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun (Edo), Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Anambra) and Saidu Bada (Katsina) were all retired Federal Permanent Secretaries. The late Dabo Lere of Kaduna State was a retired General Manager Essential of Commodities. Shaba Lafiagi of Kwara State was the General Manager of Bacita Sugar Industry. I was the Managing Director of Daily Times. Sir Michael Otedola, who governed Lagos State, was a Personal Assistant to Awolowo. Bamidele Olumilua (Ondo) had a successful Foreign Service career. I can go on to name other governors who were people of high caliber exposure. It is different from what we have now.

How do you feel returning as governor in 1999, six years after the aborted Third Republic, which led to sack of civilian administration?

Abacha kicked us out on November 17, 1993. Six years after, the state asked me to come back. In any of my elections, I was never challenged in court. In 2003, I won the election but Obasanjo wrote the figures. The details are in my book.

You once said that you grew up with top military of the leaders of the old. Since you were close to them when they were in leadership positions as young people, how do you feel hearing their names often mentioned anytime Nigeria’s leadership crisis is discussed?

Of course the military was in control for many years. Two weeks ago someone said that I was a security agent during the military era. What they don’t know is that many of these officers were Second Lieutenants when I became famous as a result of the Tafawa Balewa story in 1966. I met some of them in 1961 when I went to Cameroon for Man’O War drills.

I always tell them that they are Generals in the military while I am a Field Marshal in my profession. These are people who I grew up with. (Ibrahim) Babangida was one of them. The greatest “terror” in our days was Air Marshal Abas. That was when we used to visit nightclubs all over Lagos. How can I now be an agent of the people I grew up with? Is it not insulting?

For instance Babangida and I had interesting social life in Lagos as young people. For instance, in the war front, General Danjuma (rtd) was a Major serving under the late General Shuwa at the First Division, which was the first military formation to start the war. I met all of them in the war front. Danjuma was then a field Lt Colonel, can the man I met in the war front intimidate me?

I had hobnobbed with Tafawa Balewa, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Okotie Eboh and others in the parliament, how could my mates intimate me? I covered Sarduana of Sokoto and Awolwo as well as moving with other high people. Those who called me an agent are limited in scope, they lack contacts and they are envious that I had contacts and influence.

As at 1964 I had a telephone, which made it possible for me to relate with ministers and other top people. Wikileaks have been releasing names of agents, have they ever found my name on the Wikileaks list? As the officers were growing in the military, I was also growing in my profession. They must be stupid to think that I was a military apologist. I couldn’t have been an apologist and still ran successful newspaper businesses.

With these explanations, are you dismissing the insinuation that you are a military apologist?

They must be stupid. If I were a military apologist, would I have been able to run newspapers under the military regimes and made profits, which means that what I was giving out was acceptable to the readers. I replied them in my book. For instance, every newspaper has its editorial policy and all staff in the paper must lean in the direction of that policy otherwise you leave. There is no newspaper that is totally free. The freedom of any reporter stops where the editorial policy of the paper starts.

Those saying that we that run newspaper under the military regime are military apologists don’t know anything. I think I deserve some respect from those tagging me as a military apologist because of the achievements I recorded in all the newspapers I managed under the military without collecting subventions from governments. We walked a tightrope under the military governments and still made the newspaper profitable.

Was there a pact between the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governors and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003 and did he betray you?

That is stating the obvious. It is in my book. In fact the last chapter is on the issue of how Obasanjo hoodwinked all of us. He deceived us by promising true federalism, fiscal responsibility and genuine census and our leaders believed him.

The pact we had was that he would do major restructuring in his second term but he failed us. I have no regrets that he did what he did to truncate our second term because my landmark achievement of projects across Ogun is still a benchmark of a successful governor. I have had two governors 16 years after I left office but if you go to any village in the state they will still refer you to what I did for them.

I thank God that Obasanjo truncated my second term but that made me relevant even at 80. How many of my pairs has God given that grace to be respected to still remain relevant and endowed to see through all manner of tribulations that I survived?

How do you view the situation of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, which is divided today?

Our elders started the breakup of Afenifere with Bola Ige issue. The D’Rovans election was the beginning of the end of Afenifere. The details are also in my book but I feel bad that even in his grave, Ige is still been attacked in writing.

And I have challenged the Afenifere elders how many young people are with them now and whom would they hand over the leadership of the group to? When we all go there would not be an Afenifere because our attitude does not accommodate contrary opinion.

I will give you examples, we the Afenifere were registered under AD and Oyegun was part of us. We had a meeting in Kaduna where Oyegun made a suggestion that AD needed a spread to enable it win the presidential election and why don’t we collaborate with the All Peoples Party (APP) under Mahmoud Waziri? If you see how our elders lambasted Oyegun to the point that he was kicked out of AD yet Oyegun suffered more than anybody in exile.

He was kicked out and at the end of the day our father didn’t provide alternative because they are one-way thinkers. But they later returned to what Oyegun had suggested earlier but by then the elected APP governors were against us.

If they had cooperated with us, there was no way Obasanjo could have won the 1999 presidential election. That is why I always hit hard at all the elders that they are the ones who destroyed AD’s opportunity of winning the 1999 presidential election because the whole country had conceded the presidency to Yoruba and Olu Falae was in the forefront to win. Our leaders were always one-way route and once you come up with alternative suggestion, you become an enemy. They don’t read history. When you are fighting for a course, there must be alternative agenda.

Take for example, restructuring; we are all for restructuring and true federalism and you keep saying you want it right and now. Is there any provisions in the constitution where the president is empower to decree restructure?

I have been telling them to let us engage the National Assembly but they will go to the pages of the newspaper shouting to the top and by the time these elders met the 8th National Assembly under Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara the Senate President and Speaker of the House respectively late last year and discovered many of the things that have been done and how far the lawmakers have gone to approve certain provisions in the change of the constitution they were surprised. I challenged them to come out and tell me what they came out with after their engagement with the National Assembly. This country, whether the 1999 Constitution is perfect or not, we have to engage the National Assembly to get restructure even if we want referendum.

The legislature is the only body that can pass an act and cede its powers to that referendum. They will shout and when election comes they cannot produce a single legislator. Which way are we going get this nation restructured?

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has given us example when he was the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State. They went to court to get a lot of things changed. They got the Supreme Court to rule that local government is out of the control of Federal Government but for the state and Tinubu created Local Government Development Council (LCDA), which I also replicated in Ogun State. Osinbajo also gave example of how Lagos got the Supreme Court to rule that all federation money must go to the state and they succeeded. Why is it that our elders don’t think and many of them are lawyers? I am still waiting to see how we can restructure without engaging the National Assembly.

