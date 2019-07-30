Business
Dangote promo: Labourer wins first car in Lagos
A laborer at a block moulding site in Lagos Island yesterday emerged the first saloon car star prize winner in the ongoing multi-billion naira Dangote Cement National Consumer Promotion tagged “Bag of Goodies.”
The winner, Mujahid Shiabu, who just returned from Borno state two weeks ago, was full of surprises as the management of Dangote Cement officially presented his car to him amid ecstasy by his other colleagues and friends.
Making the car presentation, the Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Hajiya Halima Aliko Dangote, explained that the promotion was meant to give economic empowerment to Dangote Cement end users, adding that the company had also done same for its retailers and distributors in the past.
Besides, she stated that the consumer promotion was in tandem with the philosophy of the Dangote Group, which is to touch people’s lives by providing their basic needs.
Halima pointed out that Dangote Cement considered its customers as partners and “you know the meaning of partnership; we are all working together for our mutual benefits. We are all winners when you buy Dangote cement.
“At Dangote Cement, we don’t just produce quality cement for customer satisfaction, we produce quality for customer excellence and that is why we are the biggest and the best,” she stated.
Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, commended the Chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote, for his giant strides in industrial undertakings, pointing out that government could not venture into sectors where Dangote had his footprint.
The monarch, who was represented by his son, Aremo Adesegun Oniru, stated that Nigerian government was hugely indebted to Dangote for helping Nigeria’s economic growth through investments for self-sustenance even far beyond cement.
According to him, Nigerians should keep praying for Dangote because by the time he finishes his refinery, Nigeria would be occupying a better place in the world economic map.
He added that Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical currently under construction was beyond Federal Government’s ability.
The star prize winner, Shuaib, who could barely communicate in pidgin English, said he never expected that his day would take a new turn the day he opened a bag of Dangote Cement only for him to find a scratch card inside and upon scratching it “only to reveal you have won a saloon car.”
He thanked the management of Dangote cement for living up to its promise, saying he never expected things would turn around for him.
Another consumer, Tiamiyu Quadri, who also won a television set, was presented with his winning by Prince Aremo Oniru
Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs Funmi Sanni, urged the people to continue to buy Dangote cement because there are various prizes for a whopping 21 million Dangote cement buyers, a figure she described as about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s population.
Business
NNPC: Compelled to raise govt’s revenue
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is under pressure to raise remittances to the federation accounts above N1.26 trillion. Adeola Yusuf weighs the Corporation’s prospects in meeting the target.
The NNPC is under pressure to meet a number of targets, which it had severally highlighted at every opportunity it had. One of such targets the Corporation is striving to meet is to increase remittances to the Federation Account.
Last Wednesday, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the corporation, Mr. Umar Ajiya, laid bare the task ahead of the NNPC for a surge in remittances and he took full advantage of a strategy session of the heads of account departments from all subsidiaries of the NNPC to do this.
There are plans to “improve on deliverables,” particularly the remittances to the Federation Account this year, he said. The Corporation, it would be recalled, remitted N1.26 trillion into the Federation account in 2018 as against N1.22 trillion projection for the year.
Restating the commitment by the NNPC to improve and ensure the prompt payment of proceeds from its operations, the CFO also promised the Corporation’s steady supply of petroleum products to Nigerians.
Task ahead
The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ajiya, declared at the strategy session that the strategic role of the Account Directorate was crucial to the realisation of the new Group Managing Director’s (GMD) goals and objectives.
The strategic meeting, the statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, read, was part of the initiatives to rally the corporation’s business leaders’ support of the new management’s agenda.
He stressed that there was a need for all managers of accounts to improve on deliverables.
“This important meeting is to ensure that the management of Finance and Accounts Directorate corporatewide are properly briefed on the direction of the new NNPC management and work as a team to deliver on the GMD’s commitments to the nation among which are: paying what is attributable to the federation by way of FAAC remittances and meeting up with obligations to all stakeholders as and when due,” he said.
Crux of the matter
New Telegraph recalls that the Corporation had on March 22 announced that it met its financial obligations to the Federation Account in 2018 by remitting N1.26tn as against the N1.22tn projected in the 2018 budget.
The Managing Director of NNPC Capital, Mr Godwin Okonkwo, who disclosed this when he represented the immediate past Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, during a presentation to the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Investigation of the Non-Remittances of Funds to the Federation Account by the corporation between July 2017 and December 2018 in Abuja, added that the NNPC recorded a surplus of N41bn in its remittance to the Federation Account last year.
Declaring plans to improve the derivablea to the federation account, the CFO, on Wednesday, listed eight key areas where the Accounts Directorate can help in actualising the GMD’s agenda to include liquidity management; financing for growth; business process improvement; budget and budgetary controls payment system; cost control/discipline; real-time financial reporting; capacity building; autonomy for SBUs; and maintenance of pension funding.
He stated that the GMD’s mandates and commitments have financial implications and pointed out that the Directorate was looking ahead and ready to implement the Direct Debit and Cash Sweep mechanism to grow other businesses for a more viable corporation.
He explained that the Direct Debit and Cash Sweep concept is a system whereby, “the corporate has the right to debit SBUs with excess cash flow by cash-sweeping the excess for the purpose of investing in other SBUs by way of inter-company loan or equity contribution. This way, we can grow the several businesses to their full potentials”.
Ajiya disclosed that under his watch, SBU autonomy would be enhanced, adding however that such freedom must be tied to the responsibility of going beyond self-funding to contributing to the general purse.
He equally charged his team to embrace process automation for their individual Strategic Business Units (SBUs).
Modus operandi
Meanwhile, the Corporation has also promised to work closely with ENI/Agip to speedily resolve all pending issues that led to the suspension of cash-call repayment.
Quoting the Group managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, to have said this, a statement by the Corporation said that Kyari made the commitment during a business visit by delegation from ENi/Agip led by the Executive Vice Chairman, Sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr. Brusco Guido.
“The GMD explained that the failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement settled,” the statement read.
“The money is there, it is ready. We will pay as soon as the issues are resolved by the end of the week,” Mele Kyari was quoted to have stated.
On the issue of some of the expired assets, the GMD explained that there was no immediate plan to renew the licenses as the Federal Government was interested in having the exploration and production arm of the NNPC, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) operate them.
Cutting production cost
Expectedly, the NNPC on Thursday pressed harder to crash unit cost of crude oil production in Nigeria as a part of plans to achieve the surge in revenues to the government coffers.
Dragging Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and other major oil producers for the move, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, tasked them to work closely with the corporation to evolve modalities for a downward review of the cost structure of crude oil production in Nigeria in order to boost profit and revenue for the country.
Kyari, according to a statement from the corporation, stated this when the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) was led by its Managing Director, Jeff Ewing, on a business visit to the NNPC Towers, Abuja, calling for collaboration with Chevron Nigeria Limited to establish a condensate splinter refinery.
Setting up refineries, the statement issued by the NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, read, is “to end the shame of fuel importation was not just a responsibility for NNPC alone, but also for its Joint Venture partners.”
The GMD also urged CNL to work closely with the corporation to evolve modalities for a downward review of the cost structure of crude oil production in Nigeria in order to boost profit and revenue for the country.
“We hold Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in a very high esteem for her efficiency and cost optimization. We look more up to the company to increase production and reserve, reduce cost and increase local refining capacity,” Mallam Kyari stated.
On cash call, he said NNPC had done very well in meeting its financial obligations to the company in the last three years, adding that the move was expected to boost the confidence of JV partners to commit to further investment in the upstream.
He urged the company to further collaborate with NNPC to increase crude oil production and grow reserves in the country, stressing that NNPC was ready to work with Chevron to ensure that the Final Investment Decision (FID) on NLNG Train 7 was taken soonest for the benefits of all the investors.
He said efforts were on top gear by government and security agencies to secure all the oil and gas pipelines across the country, assuring that the reinvigorated security architecture would provide safe working environment for all operators.
Speaking earlier, Managing Director of CNL, Mr. Jeff Ewing, said his company was prepared to work with the new management of NNPC to grow production.
He applauded NNPC for the prompt payment of the cash calls arrears, noting that the gesture has further bolstered the activities of the rigs and the entire operations of the company.
Others areas of interest
On the Okpai Independent Power Project, Mele Kyari explained that the issues that led to the delay in payment have been resolved and that payment would be effected as soon as possible.
“We will work with you. You can count on us”, he assured the Agip team, urging them to fast-track the Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure that it was delivered before the scheduled date of October 2019.
Support from partners
The Executive Vice Chairman, sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr. Brusco Guido, said the company was fully aligned with the GMD’s three-point agenda of growing reserves, growing production, and cutting cost.
He, however, listed a number of challenges that had hampered its operation and urged the NNPC Management to help resolve them in order to meet its target of growing production from the JV assets by 30% over last year’s rate.
Last line
The Corporation needs to work hand-in-hand with other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of this target.
The Federal Government, on the other hand, needs to increase exploration for crude oil for more discoveries. It should also work hard on security of oil assets to sustain production at increased level.
Business
FAAN tasks workers on service delivery
As part of efforts to improve service delivery across airports in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it was determined to improve service delivery to ensure passengers have value for their money.
This is just as the agency said it had established a management taskforce on service delivery .
The Managing Director FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, who disclosed this during an interactive forum at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, explained that the tasks force was put together in 2018 and that it was borne out of the negative experiences observed at Enugu International Airport, where service delivery was at a very low ebb.
Yadudu, who spoke through the General Manager, Customers Service /SERVICOM, Mrs Ebele Okoye, said that the department was actually out to create awareness and sensitisation but that the task force found out that Enugu Airport was operated more as a domestic airport.
Yadudu stated that it was also discovered that interaction of agencies with passengers on service delivery were unhealthy and was not an acceptable global practice and that management was consulted and approval was granted.
He added that at Enugu Airport passengers were subjected to sever and unhealthy scrutiny and also kept on queue after arrival for hours in the pretence of searching for hard drugs.
Business
Oando posts N7.2bn HY’2019 profit
Oando Plc., Nigeria’s indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg stock exchange, has reported a profit after tax of N7.2 billion for the six months period ended June 30, 2019 as against N8.5 billion posted in 2018, accounting for a drop of 16 per cent.
The company’s revenue grew by six per cent to N315.409 billion from N297.308 billion in 2018.
Commenting on the result, Group Chief Executive, Oando, Wale Tinubu, said: “Half year 2019 was a positive period for us as we achieved strong top and bottom line earnings despite our overall performance being tempered by a one-off N14 billion charge.
“Our crude oil and natural gas production grew by 15 per cent and eight per cent respectively compared to the similar period last year while we also achieved a significant reduction in our reserve based lending facility to approximately $0.4 million from $450 million at inception- a 99 per cent reduction.
“We also concluded the divestment of our residual interest in Axxela for $41.5 million, in line with our strategy of divesting from non-strategic assets and remain on track to deliver on all our initiatives for the year. Looking ahead, our focus will be on achieving further growth and profitability by delivering on our production growth initiatives through strategic alliances and partnerships.”
He noted that during the six months ended June 30, 2019, production increased by eight per cent at 40,873boe/day, compared with 37,814boe/day in the same period of 2018.
Oil production in particular increased by 15 per cent from 14,675bbls/day in H1 2018 to 16,876bbls/day in H1 2019, whilst natural gas production increased by 8 per cent from 118,866mcf/day in H1 2018 to 128,533 mcf/day in H1 2019.
“Capital expenditure of $62.3 million (N22.5 billion) was incurred in the six months of 2019 compared to $24.7 million (N8.9 billion) in same period in 2018. This consists of $59.7 million (N21.6 billion) at OMLs 60 to 63, $1.9 million (N686.2 million) at OML 56, $0.04 million (N14 4 million) at OML 13, and $0.8 million (N288.9 million) on other assets.
“Total group borrowings for the period stood at N200.7 billion, a five per cent decrease from FYE 2018 (N210.9 billion) whilst in our upstream specifically, our borrowings reduced by 13 per cent to $221.3 million compared to $255.6 million in FYE 2018. Since FYE 2014, the Group has reduced its debt by 58 per cent from N473.3 billion while our upstream borrowings have reduced by approximately 72 per cent from $801.6 million in 2014.
“Oil prices have averaged $65 per barrel for most of 2019 and we shall continue employing price protection strategy by hedging our production.
“Our focus will be largely on driving profitability via growth in our upstream business where we will pursue production growth initiatives through strategic alliances, whilst ensuring operational efficiency and fiscal prudence. We will also continue to work with our partners to achieve cost optimization on our Joint Venture operations, ensuring the gains from higher revenues are not lost to increasing operating costs,” he noted.
Business
Union Bank reports N12bn half year pretax profit
Union Bank Plc has reported a profit before tax of N12.1 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019 as against N11.7 billion posted in 2018, representing a growth of four per cent.
The bank’s unaudited financial statements for the period also showed a profit after tax of N11.9 billion in contrast to N11.5 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for a growth of three per cent.
Gross earnings declined by nine per cent to N76.0 billion from N83.3 billion in H1 2018, due to a decrease in average earning assets while non-interest income was down 12 per cent to N18.7 billion from N21.1billion in H1 2018; due to muted volatility negatively impacting trading income.
This is despite a 27 per cent growth in credit-related fees and 169 per cent growth in cash recoveries at N5.3bn from N1.9 billion in H1 2018 according to the bank in a statement.
Commenting on the results, Emeka Emuwa, CEO, union Bank, said: “Notwithstanding the realities of operating in a challenging economic environment, the group delivered a 4 per cent growth in profit before tax to N12.1 billion from N11.7 billion in H1 2018.
“To sustain growth in earnings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering value and first-class customer experience to all our customers. We have developed a concerted and clear plan to increase our risk assets with our loan book growing by eight per cent to N563.0 billion compared to year-end 2018.
“The ability to take on more risk is hinged on our robust risk management and debt recovery processes working in sync which led to recoveries of over N5 billion in the period.
“We successfully closed our Series 3, 10 year N30 billion bond in June, as part of our N100 billion debt capital programme. This series, which was once again fully subscribed, is the largest 10-year bond issued by a Nigerian corporate to date.
“This further reinforces the confidence of the investor community in Union Bank. With this new injection of Tier 2 capital, we are well positioned to deliver on our growth strategy and priorities.
“Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on opportunities to deliver our simpler, smarter banking promise to our customers while improving internal operational efficiencies which will translate to enhanced shareholder value.”
Speaking on the H1 2019 figures, the Chief Financial Officer, Joe Mbulu, said: “In the first half of 2019, we continued with our expansion strategy to grow our agency banking footprint which in turn boosted customer confidence in our brand.
“Customer deposits have followed the same trajectory with a four per cent growth, to N889.5 billion as at June 2019 from N857.6 billion in December 2018. Net Interest Income after Impairments is also up three per cent to N30.5 billion compared to N29.7 billion in the same period in 2018.”
Business
Rewane: Telco PSBs’ll accelerate CBN’s financial inclusion
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) commitment towards achieving 95per cent financial inclusion rate by 2024 would be enhanced if the Apex Bank licenses mobile network operators (telcos), as Payment Service Banks (PSBs), the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited’s (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.
According to the financial expert, Telco PSBs have some key advantages over Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) which will make them more effective agents in promoting financial inclusion in the country.
Mr. Rewane, who stated this in the FDC’ s latest Monthly Economic Update, obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, cited Telcos large customer base, their existing finTech capabilities, low service costs and the narrow range of services that they offer, as some of the factors that Telco PSBs will leverage to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria.
As he put it: “The most obvious lever telco PSBs have to decrease the unbanked population is their large customer base, the telcos could use their existing finTech capabilities to increase the number of adults that are granted access to simplified, quality and affordable financial services. When paired with another goal of the CBN – increasing access points to financial services – telcos really shine. A lack of infrastructure has constrained banks from setting up physical branches in rural areas. With mobile devices as the primary access point for PSBs, telcos could ease access for depositors, improving the customer to access point ratio.”
Also, commenting on PSBs’ low service costs advantage, the FDC boss stated: “PSBs are also likely to have lower charges compared to the deposit money banks, as they compete to gain increased market share. Findings from a KPMG-UBS study indicate that the cost of effecting a transaction on a mobile device is half the cost of internet banking, 13 times cheaper than ATM banking, and 43 times cheaper than branch banking. Increasing competition for market share amongst the telcos would drive down service costs. This is similar to what Nigeria has experienced with the cost of mobile phone credit dropping as more players have joined the market.”
He further pointed out that the limited services offered by PSBs would improve their operating efficiency as , “the administrative bottlenecks associated with some services including provision of credit facilities and forex trading would be absent.”
“Telco PSBs could attract a number of account users as they currently loan airtime to their subscribers. This would increase the proportion of unbanked adult population absorbed into the financial system,” Mr. Rewane added.
The financial expert noted that, “despite the introduction of several initiatives by the CBN, such as, microfinance banking, agent banking, know-your customer (KYC) requirements, and mobile money operators, the rate of financial inclusion remains low in Nigeria.”
Stressing that telcos present an opportunity to change the situation, he stated: “Leveraging the telcos as PSBs will not only grant the unbanked public increased access to financial services, but will also ease their access to funds.”
He, however, identified, “high level of illiteracy among target population” as a factor that could hinder telco PSBs.
According to him: “Poor adaptability to modern technology by rural residents, who constitute the bulk of the unbanked public, could limit the success of PSBs, despite the increasing traction of the telcos. By implication, the services of these companies may not be recognized beyond rendering call services by a majority of the uneducated unbanked adult population. “
It would be recalled that in an effort to leverage technology to promote financial inclusion, the CBN had in October 2018, introduced regulations and guidelines for the licensing and operations of PSBs. The operations of the banks are, however limited to transactions involving deposits, withdrawals and money transfers.
They are also not allowed to provide credit facilities and participate in forex trading unlike the traditional banks.
Already, leading telcos such as MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, have applied for PSB license.
Business
NSE halts losing streak, gains N15bn
Local equities rebounded on resumed bargain hunting activities as overall performance measures, NSE All Share Index (ASI), grew by 0.11 per cent halting three days losing streak.
The Nigerian stock market had tumbled for three days as investors retreated following sell offs and low market sentiments.
The bullish activities were driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks, which were highly sought after as firms continued to release half year results.
At the close of business, 20 stocks appreciated while 14 other stocks declined.
Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 46.92 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 27,950.36 basis points as against 27,918.59 recorded last Friday while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N15 billion to close at N13.621 trillion from N13.606 trillion as market sentiment returned on green zone.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 93.1 million shares exchanged in 3,056 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 25.4 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,058 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.
The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. followed with a turnover of 18 .6 million shares in 343 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that C and I Leasing Nigeria Plc topped the gainers’ table with 10.00 per cent to close at N5.50 per share while Vitafoam k Plc followed with 9.95 per cent to close at N4.09 per share. Japaul Oil Nigeria Plc added 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share.
On the flip side, Total Oil Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.96 per cent to close at N114.80 per share while Chams Plc shed 7.14 per cent to close at 26 kobo per share. ETI Plc plunged by 5.33 per cent to close at N8.00 per share.
Business
Driving sustainable housing finance
Housing and financial experts are not leaving any stone unturned in their bid to unlock the potential in real estate sector and bridge accommodation deficit. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
For Nigeria to bridge its housing deficit of over 17million units, construction of additional 900, 000 new houses will be required yearly for the next 20 years.
Besides, the nation would require N59.6 trillion to meet the housing gap of low and medium income groups, a huge amount which all stakeholders said would require collaboration of government and the private sector to provide.
However, better ways to tackle these issues and drive sustainable and affordable housing finance in the country were brought to the fore by stakeholders in a forum that took place in Abuja at the weekend.
The forum, themed: “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainties,” saw both local and international stakeholders in the real estate and financial sectors sharing experiences and suggesting practical and alternative approaches to housing finance in the country.
The stakeholders comprised investors, developers, mortgage providers, building materials manufacturers, home builders, policy makers, legislators and other service providers.
After the three-day brainstorming sessions, the experts proffered best ways to tackle challenges confronting housing affordability, mortgage finance, high interests and building cost, multiple foreign exchange regime, access to land, people’s purchasing power and unemployment.
The Nigeria’s home ownership rate is pegged at 25 per cent, lower than Indonesia with 84 per cent, Kenya 73 per cent and South Africa 56 per cent.
Setting the tone, organiser of 13th edition of the Abuja International Housing Show, Mr. Festus Adebayo, urged all stakeholders to seek out alternative approaches to financing the dreams of providing every man with decent and affordable shelter.
He maintained that the forum was a medium to proffer practical solutions to the problems in the housing sector with far reaching effects across the continent.
“We are out to realise a housing sector that will not only shelter man, but contribute to Gross Domestic Products (GDP), provide jobs and economic opportunities,” he said.
Experts’ views
A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, sought for the repositioning of monetary policies in order to serve the needs of real estate sector.
While canvassing for a new road map and blueprint for diversification of the economy, Mailafia sought for a holistic housing policy that puts families at the heart of the development process.
He challenged the private sector to become the engine of growth and transformation.
To overcome housing challenges, the former CBN deputy director enjoined government at all levels to upscale physical infrastructures.
He called on governments to build industrial clusters, hook up to global digital economy, enhance national competitiveness and fix electricity challenges.
He tasked the national economic team to showcase bold leadership as well as reinvent government as a smart and entrepreneurial developmental state.
Mailafia disclosed that planning and budgeting remained real challenges in the country, adding that the Federal Government’s budget for housing had been declining over the years.
The financial expert pointed out that a sum of N141 billion was budgeted for the housing sector in 2017, but declined to N35.4 billion and N30 billion respectively in 2018 and 2019.
Considering the huge sum of N59.5 trillion to close the housing gap, he said the CBN had been in talks with the National Pension Commission, mortgage firms and other stakeholders since 2018 to boost housing finance.
On CBN conduct of monetary policy in recent years, Mailafia said the apex bank focused on dual mandate, which captured growth and employment, massive intervention schemes, promotion of development financing and repositioning as a developmental central bank.
Some of the challenges in the sector, according to him, include high interest rates, crowding-out the private sector, multiple exchange rates, weak naira and erosion of independence and autonomy.
He said though the real estate has been growing fast and rated the sixth largest in the economy, the Nigeria’s home ownership rate was pegged at 25 per cent, lower than Indonesia with 84 per cent, Kenya 73 per cent and South Africa 56 per cent.
Challenges
Managing Director, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), Debra Erb, blamed lack of market data to plan, limited investment in technical innovation and difficulties in obtaining affordable mortgage loans for Nigeria’s housing problem.
The managing director of OPIC noted that affordable mortgage loans were difficult to obtain given high interest rates and lack of local sources of long term capital.
Erb maintained that it would be difficult to efficiently deliver large scale housing in unpredictable macro environment.
She said: “Lack of market data to plan, investment in technical innovation is limited in this sector, municipal utility capacity cannot keep pace with rapid development, affordable housing competes with more profitable segments, overall lack of professional housing developers specialising in affordable- are private sector limitations to housing.”
Executive Director of Brains & Hammers, Ifeoma Okoye, said the sky was wide enough for every developer to fly, urging the need to work on how to bring the cost of housing down for low income group.
“We are all pursuing the same goal of providing affordable housing for low and medium income earners whose demand for homes is obviously high,” he said.
Speaking on “sustainable development in Nigeria housing market – prospects for debt/equity financing through the capital market,” CEO, Exima Realty, Hakeem Ogunniran, maintained that real estate was a financing game and that Nigeria’s money market was largely unsuitable for housing development.
Funding through the capital market, he said, should be the focus, especially through bonds.
He said: “We can’t grow this sector when a significant chunk of the money is going back to government. We need to work assiduously on the issue of security of land titles. We need to also work on our legal and legislation framework. We must have a proper legislation for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) to thrive.”
Affordable Housing and Mortgage Finance Advocate, Mr Kunle Faleti, called for capacity building and technical assistant to mortgage bankers for improved service delivery.
He pointed out that Nigeria’s mortgage bankers were ill-experienced since Nigeria is new to the world of mortgage banking.
President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Ugochukwu Chime, said that N60 trillion was required as mortgage to address the 17 million housing deficit at an average unit price of N3.5 million.
Chime called for an urgent need to create a national housing council different from the existing National Council on Housing domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Housing and dedicated to enhance the coordination of activities of professionals and organisation involved in the supply side of the real estate industry.
He called on the 36 state governments to enhance the ease of doing business in their respective domains.
Boost
The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Shelter Afrique Kenya, a Pan-African housing finance institution, Mr Andrew Chimphondah, stated the readiness to aid significant growth in Nigeria by investing over $180 million ( N650.9 billion) through lines of credit to financial institutions, issuance of mortgages and providing construction finance for public private partnership (PPP) projects in the next five years.
He said the investment was in line with its 2019-2023 strategic plan that will help in reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit and increase the supply of over 100, 000 housing units annually.
Chimphondah said that though there was housing crisis in Africa, but that professionals needed strategic contributions to reduce the deficit.
As at December 2018, the managing director said that Shelter Afrique’s portfolio in Nigerian market rose to $14.6 million, as the board approved the disbursement of lines of credit worth $16 million to two major financial institutions in Nigeria within the same year.
He assured that as soon as Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment stabilises, Shelter Afrique would commence the process of raising bond for the country, adding that efforts have been on ground to partner the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on the Affordable Nationwide Housing Project (ANHP), aimed at providing housing units to low and middle-income earners.
Chimphondah maintained that impact of the project in over 46 sites across the country would reduce unemployment rate and create over 460,000 jobs.
The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, assured stakeholders of a number of housing policy reforms including the contentious Land Use Act.
Represented by Senator Ashiru Oyinlola, he said: “There are critical areas that require legislative intervention like the Land Use Act, the National Housing Fund (NHF), housing regulation, and many more enabling policies. It is in the agenda of the 9th National Assembly, especially the Senate to see to them and all policies required to get us closer to our collective dreams are achieved.”
Last line
Now that the die is cast, members of the organised private sector should collaborate with government and financial regulators to walk the talk.
Business
Zola Electric, OVH Energy deepen renewable energy penetration in Nigeria
ZOLA Electric and OVH Energy have struck a deal to provide more Nigerians with access to clean 24 hour Power.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zola Electric, Bill Lenihan, a statement from the company read, declared this at partnership meeting between Zola Electric and OVH Energy in Lagos. He stated that the partnership is consistent with company’s plan to make access to renewable energy products easier across Nigeria.
“Lenihan further explained that the partnership offers Zola Electric access to OVH Energy’s over 385 filling stations pan-Nigeria, a strong platform to reach millions of homes and businesses with its advanced solar power solutions,” the statement read.
This is in line with its mission to deliver ‘Clean 24 hour power, anywhere’.
“Beyond making the lives of all Nigerian’s easier and more comfortable through better access to our efficient solar energy solutions, this partnership means ZOLA would also be driving more economic growth as we improve business productivity across the country,” Lenihan said.
Also speaking at the partnership meeting, the Managing Director, Zola Electric Nigeria, Abdallah Khamis explained that Zola remains committed to meeting the energy needs of consumers regardless of their economic status.
“It is a great delight to be a part of this partnership which we believe is bound to reinforce our commitment to address the energy needs confronting Nigerians. We believe this collaboration is a clear demonstration of our strong resolve to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians,” he said.
In his own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, revealed that the partnership is a huge step toward the expansion of its Non-Fuel Revenue base, expanding its product offering beyond fuel, lubricant and gas related products and services to now include renewable energy solutions by ZOLA.
“We believe this collaboration has a huge potential of promoting and growing our business. Beyond this, we are confident that this partnership would help push the innovative solar solutions of ZOLA to meet the energy needs of Nigerians,” he added
Stokman commended Zola Electric for offering itself as a solution provider in tackling the challenge associated with access to clean, reliable energy.
Business
Firm marks 100th vessel berth at Lagos Midstream Jetty
ASPM Limited has marked the receipt of its 100th vessel berth at the Lagos Midstream Jetty (LMJ) barely two years after it became fully operational, netting an average of four vessels every month.
The Lagos Midstream Jetty, West Africa’s first privately-owned midstream jetty, was rated the highest receiving jetty by CITAC during the month of June.
Since the official commissioning of the Jetty in October 2017, this engineering masterpiece, the company said in a statement, has supported the economy by supplying over 3.8 billion litres of fuels, providing quick and safe discharge services, aiding Government’s zero-fuel-scarcity drive, reducing significantly the demurrage costs associated with vessels waiting to berth, and enabling employment and skills transfer opportunities to Nigerians.
In his remarks, the Group Head, ASPM, Engineering and Terminals, Deji Osikoya stated that “with these achievements, we are progressively delivering on our value proposition to radically transform the Nigerian downstream business by improving operational efficiencies in the downstream petroleum sector.
“In its less than 2 years of operations, the Lagos Midstream Jetty has recorded zero downtime, zero lost time injury, zero spills and zero total recordable case frequency (TRCF), demonstrating our commitment to the highest safety standards. We are indeed very excited about this and we look forward to our next milestone”.
“We will like to use this opportunity to thank our customers and business partners who have made this feat possible. Achieving these milestones is an indication of the trust and confidence they have in us to support their business aspirations and we are indeed happy to be part of this with them”, he further added.
Mr. Osikoya also remarked that the Jetty has the capacity to receive up to 60,000MT (cargo size) vessel because of the facility’s draft of 13.5 which makes it the deepest privately owned midstream jetty on Lagos waters.
Business
Local air travel: Experience dogged by apprehension
The recurring aircraft incidents is beginning to erode confidence in air travel, signalling a red flag about the nation’s air safety, writes WOLE SHADARE
Unsettled travelling public
These days, passengers call, send emails to know what airline tickets they should buy for their trips within the country.
Assurances that Nigerian airlines are very safe despite the many incidents/accidents recorded in recent times did not assuage their fears.
But nothing has so unsettled the traveling public recently as the string of incidents involving Nigerian airlines.
The assurances stem from statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the clearing house for over 290 global airlines.
Last year was the safest year ever for air travel, with zero passenger airline fatal accidents on jets world-wide. Nigeria has equally enjoyed a long run of aviation safety. There hasn’t been a major accident since Dana crash of June 3, 2012.
Tough choices
Some people said they would rather take to road transportation than embark on what they termed, “risky air transport” venture.
They failed to realise that road transportation is not as safe as it used to be because of unpleasant stories of high level banditry.
A growing number of experts have been warning of an “erosion” of safety in air travel. Although the low number of accidents/incidents that have occurred during the last few months would normally be reassuring, critics see several disturbing trends.
The number of crash landing, depressurisation and many disturbing trend have sharply risen, while stiff airline competition has resulted in alleged cutbacks in safety and engineering staffs and the hiring of less-experienced or inadequate pilots.
An anonymous respondent to an inquiry on safety said: “I don’t even know which one is the safest anymore, whether air, land or sea; they are all dangerous in Nigeria.”
His fear could be as a result of his phobia for heights (Acrophobia) just as some people have phobia for water.
While some people believe that air is the safest is due to the fact that fewer accidents and fewer dangers in the air have been recorded than on land.
Besides road accidents that are caused by bad roads, the menace of Boko Haram, armed robbers, kidnappers stopping vehicles on the roads, robbing, kidnapping or killing them are also rampart.
He, however, agreed with the pain to convince him that air crashes rarely happens.
He said: “Yes, but air accident when it occurs, is always fatal … almost always, there are no survivors unlike road accidents. If a driver is over-speeding, you can tell him to stop and you get down but can you try that in the air?” he stated with an air of triumph.”
The incidents/accidents
Never has there been a situation where intending travellers call to ask which airlines are safe for them to travel with than this period when four serious incidents occurred in a space of six month; three of which involved Nigeria’s biggest airline by fleet size, Air Peace and one involving Medview Airlines.
Last week Tuesday, some of the 133 passengers and six crew members were left injured when Air Peace’s B737-500 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQO crash landed on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
Tuesday’s incident was one out of the many incidents involving the airline in the last six months raising concern about air safety in the country’s aviation industry.
The aircraft on landing on 18R veered off the runway and lost its nose wheel.
The following Medview Airline’s B737-500 aircraft with registration 5N-BQM was involved in a serious incident en-route Lagos from Abuja leading to depressurisation while descending from 32000ft altitude.
Medview Airlines Chief Operating Officer (COO), Michael Ajigbotosho said the aircraft Flight VL2105 was on its way to Lagos about 15.10 pm on Wednesday when the captain noticed a warning sign of cabin depressurisation while descending from 32, 000 feet altitude.
He explained that the captain called for priority landing because he had been on number seven on queue for landing in sequence.
AIB, Air Peace spat
Just recently, the Air Peace was embroiled in a spat with AIB over allegations that the carrier refused to notify the accident investigative body of the previous incidents.
Olateru explained that on June 5, 2019, the Bureau received notification about a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with Registration Marks 5N-BUK, belonging to Air Peace Limited from a passenger-on-board.
He stated that the said incident occurred on May 15, 2019, while the aircraft was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt. The aircraft was said to have experienced a hard landing as it touched down on the runway (18R).
Upon receipt of the notification, he noted that the Bureau visited Air Peace Limited office and confirmed the said occurrence, adding that the agency further conducted a damage assessment on the aircraft, which revealed that the air-craft made contact on the runway with the starboard engine cowling as obvious from various scrapes, scratches and dents, an evidence of tyre scouring on the sidewalls of the No. 4 tyre.
There was also visible damage to the right-hand engine compressor blades. The aircraft had since been on ground, awaiting implementation of the hard landing inspections recommended by the aircraft manufacturer, the Boeing company.
This, according to him, includes an inspection of the right-hand engine pylons and the wing root, due to the heavy impact concerns.
Expert’s view
Aviation safety consultant, Group Captain John Ojikutu (Rtd), was worried that within a week, three unrelated incidents from three different airlines occurred; an act of unlawful interference on Azman Airline, a ‘crash landing’ by Air Peace aircraft and the latest emergency deployment of oxygen masks for passengers on a flight on Medview’s aircraft.
“In other climes, with over a hundred airlines flights per day, these are nothing. But in our environment where we are not only suspicious of our neighbours, but ourselves too, anything and everything are real not perception.”
Ojikutu stated that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) reports on them would be sufficient to point fingers in the direction we should be looking at.
He said: “Meanwhile, on the particular recurring incidents of bad landings, I have my reservations. Three bad landings by the crew of an airline within a month needs some form of auditing of the crew management or operational programmes.”
The defence
But Air Peace has stoutly defended its operations and assured of their commitment to the safety of their passengers at all time.
According to the airline, “we will continue to operate in line with international practices and in accordance with regulatory guidelines.
“We are being assisted by the various authorities to determine to cause of the incident”.
Last line
The development has called to question the quality of civil aviation regulations in the country as experts believe some operators may not be doing enough to make the airspace free for air travellers.
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Abiodun mourns as ex-Deputy Gov dies at 79
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Four kids injured as another building collapses in Lagos
-
News14 hours ago
Zakzaky: Kaduna court sets aside Aug 5 bail ruling
-
News21 hours ago
Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office
-
News10 hours ago
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
-
News21 hours ago
Three killed, several injured in shooting at California food festival
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Lalong appoints NTA official as DOPA