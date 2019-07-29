Delta: Rights activist calls for establishment of new agency

Environmental rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, yesterday said riverine communities in Delta State would like Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state House of Assembly to approve the establishment of Coastal Areas Development Commission (CADA) in the state.

He lamented that the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) was not serving the oil producing communities, but politicians.

Mulade, who spoke with New Telegraph in an interview said: “No, DESOPADEC is a far cry from CADA, their principles and thematic thrusts are different. CADA is deeper and incisive; it gets into the fabrics of the basic reason of its creation. Its ideals, characteristics, principles and what it would solve are basic fundamentals of life, which are quite revealing.”

He said the allusion that oil communities were asking for too much was misplaced, adding that; “Well such insinuation and comparison with CADA may come up, especially when we want to be evasive. As stakeholders, by virtue of being a native, we are very mindful of the sensitive nature of the riverine areas and so we weigh the odds in our desire to request what we envisage could fast track development.

“DESOPADEC is a generalised bull, but again its concept from the beginning has taken the backstage and if we interrogate the system more carefully, which the coastal communities have done, Delta people, of which we are a part, will lend credence to such request as it is clear to many that it has departed from the norms.

“However, this may be our focus as we examine again your question. Let me be frank to state succinctly that DESOPADEC, as many of us see it presently, serves the government in power and our frontline politicians against the interest of oil producing communities.

“The agitators can state categorically that DESOPADEC has drifted from the original purpose for which it was established, that is, to develop oil producing communities of the state.

“Administrative imbalances lowered its objectivity and functionality. Even the staff of the commission could attest that they are not happy, besides the commission is limited and its coverage defined, but CADA, as conceptualised, is for the generality of the coastal communities.”

Mulade said: “From available information, the board and management of DESOPADEC deviated from its original vision and mission by engaging in elephant projects to impress the government, instead of building physical structures in the oil producing communities that need urgent development.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related