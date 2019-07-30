Education
Don commends ‘blackboard to whiteboard’ initiative
A University of Ibadan (UI) don and the Assistant Coordinator of University of Ibadan Professional Teaching Practice Students 2019 of the Faculty of Education, Dr. Gbadamosi Tolulope Victoria has described the ‘Blackboard to Whiteboard Initiative’ as modern and worth emulating in the delivery of qualitative and effective teaching.
She disclosed this during the commissioning of the ‘Blackboard to Whiteboard Initiative’ at Community High School (Humani Alaga High School), Sango, Ibadan, which was facilitated by University of Ibadan Professional Practice Students -2019 in partnership with The Hope For Us Charity, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).
While commissioning the project, Gbadamosi noted that the project was borne out of knowledge acquired to impact on lives of the students and community at large.
The don, who added that the project was a demonstration and showcasing that learning has gone beyond classroom level, further stressed that the teachers in training had demonstrated that success is not about how much money you make, it is about the difference you make in people’s lives.
Gbadamosi, however, recalled that the teachers in training had been taught in their course “Economics Methodology,” where she taught them service learning, which allows students to learn while impacting the society.
She also reiterated that learning should not stop at the four walls of the classrooms, insisting that it is what you translate learning into that shows whether learning has taken place or not .
“It is noteworthy that any reform in education that fails to be tailored towards needs of the society will not bring about the desired outcomes, thus there is need for the university to incorporate service into its curriculum in order to produce democratic citizenry.
Meanwhile, on behalf of The Hope For Us Charity, the non-governmental organisation partnering the students on the project, Mr. Timothy Morenikeji as well as the student-teachers, the initiators of the project, including Timothy Akujobi and Olusesi Aliu, the President of the National Union of Education Students Association (NEUSA) underscored the need for schools to embrace modern technology, as the use of blackboard for classroom teaching is not only old, it is also backward.
In his remarks, the former Dean of Faculty of Education of the university, Prof. Clement Olusegun Kolawole described the initiative as novel, and commended the student-teachers for the initiative.
At the event were the Principal of the benefiting school, Mrs. Iyabo Olayiwola; the Vice-Principal, Mrs. Akindele, teachers and students, among other guests.
Education
WAEC restates commitment to improved service delivery
The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Olu Adenipekun, has restates the commitment of the examination body to improved performance and ensure the delivery of hitch-free examinations.
This is as the Council also said that candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of its examinations.
On the candidates with special needs, he stressed that a total of 1,918 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination, out of whom 299 were visually challenged, 842 with impaired hearing; 158 with low vision; 75 with spastic cum mentally challenged; and 85 were physically challenged.
“All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination. The results of these candidates have been processed and released along with other candidates,” Adenipekun stressed.
According to him, these set of candidates were identified by their challenges through interface with their respective schools.
Also, the HNO noted that measures had been put in place to checkmate the activities of impersonators, which had hitherto been the major bane of examination malpractice confronting the Council in the conduct of its examinations.
To eliminate the menace, he said the Council had deployed technology through biodata and biometric capturing of candidates, as well as the use of Smart Identity Card to verify bonafide candidates writing its examinations.
He said: “Impersonation and other forms of examination malpractice had been greatly reduced or eliminated through the deployment of technology, such as biodata, biometric capturing devices and Smart Identity Card. Through this technonoly we were able to apprehend some supervisors and candidates, who were fond of snapping the question papers during the examinations and posted same online. We have handed over these supervisors and candidates to the police for prosecution.
Adenipekun disclosed this while announcing the release of the results of the 2019 May/June Diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which he added indicated improved performance over that of last year.
In the results released, the HNO said a total of 1,020,519 candidates, representing 64.18 per cent obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, against the aggregate performance of 50 per cent recorded in the same examination last year.
Adenipekun, who pointed out that a total of 1,590,173 candidates sat for the examination this year in 18,639 recognised secondary schools across the country, said that 1,309,570 candidates, representing 82.35 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.
This was as he said that the results of 180,205 candidates, representing 11.33 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.
“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course. The Committee’s decision will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools,” the HNO noted.
He said the WASSCE was also conducted or administered to candidates from some schools in Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, where the Nigeria school curriculum for senior secondary schools were in use.
Adenipekun, who said the Council did not charge any fee for its certificates, except the registration fees, described as unfortunate a development where some private schools are charging their students certain fees as complained by parents for WAEC certificates.
Education
Varsity unfolds plans for a dual mode institution
Plans have concluded by the management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) to set the institution to become a ‘dual mode university,’ the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has said.
Towards this end, the Vice-Chancellor was said to have held several meetings with the leadership of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver in Canada in effort to strategise on transiting the institution into a Dual Mode University.
Under the dual mode system, the university is expected to combine the existing conventional academic programmes with Distance Learning Programme.
The COL is an intergovernmental organisation established by the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1988 to encourage the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, as well as resources.
Founded mainly for enhancing the quality of educational programmes of the Commonwealth Nations, COL hosts a biennial Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (PCF) and Excellence in Distance Awards programme.
“Nigeria as a prominent member-nation of the Commonwealth and has representatives on COL Board of Governors, and this enables the country’s fast growing academic institutions to have linkages with the organisation on open learning and distance programme,” a statement by the university added.
Soremekun said: “I have visited COL and held series of meetings with the organisation and the matters discussed were focused on developing FUOYE with regards to quality assurance, employability and the strategy to transit the university to a dual mode university.
“The dual mode university means that we are complementing our existing orthodox programmes with the Distance Learning Programme.”
Education
Rector tasks graduating students to sustain standard
Graduating students of Divine Blessing Bible College and Seminary, founded by Cherubim & Seraphim Church Worldwide, Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos have been challenged on the need to sustain the high standard and quality of the college in the various capacities.
The students, who were also asked to be good ambassadors of the interdenominational Bible College, founded in 2016, were advised to contribute immensely to populating of the kingdom of God and depopulating that of the devil.
The advice was given by the Grand Patron of the college, Mr. Remi Awode, during the second combined graduation of the institution, held at the main Cathedral of the church, where no fewer than 80 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of certificates, diplomas and degree in Theology.
Awode, who is also the Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, said: “Today, we are celebrating our men and women that have gone through successful rigorous teachings and trainings for some period of years to learn better at the feet of our Lord Jesus Christ in this great institution.
“This event will be indelible in our heart because it is a platform used in bringing people of different background, denominations and character together with a view to exchanging ideas and coming out with resounding methodology and strategies to evangelise the society at lasrge.”
He, however, lauded the graduating students, lecturers and the management of the college for their commitment to uplift and sustain the quality and standard of the college.
On his part, the Lord Rector of the college, Mrs. Funmilayo Odeyinka, while admonishing the students, said one of the core values of the college is anchored on the mission, which is: “We value the scriptural call to go into the world and make disciples of all nations and therefore position ourselves individually and corporately to fulfill this Great Commission both through personal evangelism and global mission.”
She, therefore, urged them to go into the world to project the name of the college in good light, as well as uphold the standard and quality of the institution.
Meanwhile, the Dean of the college, Pastor S. Ayobami, congratulated the graduating students, saying they had been equipped for the work of God spiritually and physically to preach the Gospel.
“Therefore, move out, go, proceed in the strength of God and rekindle the fire of revival in your denomination, assemblies, environment and families in various ways. Remember all you have learnt, challenges you have received and the necessary amendment to be made on the field in the power of Holy Spirit,” he further advised them.
The high point of the college was the presentation of certificates to the students and gifts to the best graduating students for all the levels.
Education
Institute advocates improved science education, donates lab to school
As part of efforts to improve quality of education, and particularly science and technology education, the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu State has donated mobile laboratory to the Police Children School 1 in Enugu.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi, who presented the items on behalf of the institute during the 2019 passing out parade and graduation ceremony of the school, said the laboratory, in a collapsible box produced by SEDI had 95 per cent local content.
Ndubisi, who was represented at the event by Mr. Emmanuel Ufomba, an engineer, however, stressed that the mobile laboratory was developed to encourage then study and promote science education in the country, noting that the nation’s quest for increased standard of education could only be realised through improved education infrastructure.
The Chief Executive said: “We want to assist the Federal Government in its quest to make sure our children possess quality education.
“Obviously, if we have quality teachers without infrastructure, we cannot have education. SEDI is producing quality scientific equipment and other education infrastructure to produce quality education and it is part of our efforts to boost local content development.”
Meanwhile, the Head-Teacher of the school, Lady Gloria Nneka Esom Udogu, stated that through the support of Force Education Directorate, they were able to make modest improvement to face-lift the school in terms of facilities and structure, including construction of water drainage, rehabilitation of toilet facilities in the school, repainting of the entire school buildings, and provision of sick bay facilities.
She, therefore, listed some of the challenges facing the school, saying: “We want to erect a two-storey building to accommodate the Computer laboratory, Home Economics laboratory, and additional eight classrooms. The school clinic and the topmost floor of the building will be used as the school hall. We also need a school bus to enable us carry out extra-curricular activities; and also landscaping of the premises to reduce accidents in the school.”
The high points of the event were installation of patrons for the school and passing out parade, where the wife of the state Commissioner of Police, Hajia Miriam Balarabe, took the salute.
Those appointed as patrons are the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter Governmental Affairs, Prince Sam Ejiofor; the Ezeaba of Agbani, HRH Igwe Samson Nnamani of; Mr. Emmanuel Ufomba; the Ekpulata Mgbowo, HRH John Ibe, Ohabuenyi II; and HRH Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu of Ibagwa Nike.
Other dignitaries at the event were MR. Gab Ofoma Agbo, who represented the former Inspector General of Police and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Mr. Mike Okiro; the Chairman of House Committee on Education, Hon. Jamea Akaadu, who represented the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi.
Education
Total Education, Total Man
The Faculty of Arts Students Association (FASA) of the University of Ilorin, under the exceptional leadership of Folorunsho Fatai Adisa, hosted the 2019 edition of its oratory contest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Faculty of Arts Lecture Hall. Though, organised in my honour, which is ancillary, the aptness of the theme: “Education: The Panacea to Global Pandemonium”, with the sheer communicative competence and oratory skills displayed by the contestants, especially those who were ultimately adjudged winners, left deep impressions in all those who attended the event.
The relevance of the theme derives from the fact that the world is in disarray and for many individuals and nations, what applies today are the lines of 100 years ago that inspired the title of the first and most famous book of Chinua Achebe. In other words, in 1919, Y. B. Keats in his “The Second Coming” wrote of how “the falcon cannot hear the falconer/Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold/ Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
As I pointed out on the occasion, Nigeria as a microcosm of the world is ensnared by a myriad of tragedies which can only be adequately addressed by total education. Unfortunately, instead of total education, partial education, or at best advanced literacy, is what is considered education by the vast majority. The outcome of this situation is that, in the words of George Carlin, “we have taller buildings, but shorter tempers, wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but have less, we buy more, but enjoy less. We have bigger houses, but smaller families, more conveniences, but less time. We have more degrees, but less sense; more knowledge, but less judgement, more experts but more problems, more medicine, but less wellness…We’ve cleaned up the air and polluted the soul….”
The fact that education is supposed to train the head, the heart and the hands is lost to many students and graduates. Even among the educators themselves, education appears to have been narrowed to the ability to speak foreign languages or the regurgitation of ill-digested bits and chunks of knowledge in order to acquire some certificates or some highfalutin titles in academic disciplines and professional circles. Therefore, much of our education produces big men with small character, ‘civilised’ people with zero culture.
It is this background that feeds into the much-desired need for total education.
According to Dr. Leo Las Gourgues, total education is designed “to produce more mature, well-integrated individuals who can realize their potential at all levels: physical, intellectual and spiritual. It is based on the principle that knowledge must evolve from within and cannot be imposed from outside” (Gourgues, 1997). Total education, it can be deduced, builds the intellect, character and skills, against the conventional ‘education’ that is mainly about the notion of filling empty vessels or considering learners as tabula rasa.
Of what relevance is the education that is centred on self-interest that is prominent in the global society today, whereas the philosophy of education, based on the teachings of Plato, is for the common good? How can a nation develop when leaders are obsessed with prebendal politics and corrosive kleptomania? What is the value of education in the owners of magnificent buildings in high-walled fences surrounded by kwashiorkor-infested children in the same neighbourhood? Of what essence to the world is the education that produces weapons, but does not produce compassion? What is the benefit of our meretricious civilisation that is bereft of culture?
The natural corollary of Total Education is Total Man, otherwise known as Whole Person. The Total Man is that person who is trained or equipped physically, mentally and spiritually. A person is made of three components, the body, the soul and the spirit, just as education is about the physical, the mental and the emotional. To train the physical alone is to create a brute or a fighting machine; to train the mental alone is to create a self-centred theorist and sadist; and to train the spirit alone is to train the fanatical and the bigoted.
It is when the mind, the soul and the body are trained or cultivated that education is total; it is when the head, the heart and the hands are prepared that education is whole. The bane of the wild world we live in is that we have partial education in our conventional education that excludes the spirit in most of the developed world or excludes both the body and the spirit in much of Africa and the developing world. As Keats puts it in the 1919 poem under reference, we are in the age of half or partial men where “the best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
If education will truly be the panacea to global pandemonium, it has to be total. If education will solve the myriad of problems facing us, it has to be functional. If education will be of maximum benefit to the recipients, it has to be appreciated from the viewpoint of Imam Abu Hanifah who construes it as “a process of self-discipline which involves the physical, mental and spiritual training of man.”
Education is essentially for self-discipline and common good. Conventional education itself is part of the problem. Total education is the answer.
Education
SUBEB cautions head teachers against illegal fees, levies
The Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana has warned head-teachers against collection of illegal fees from pupils in public primary schools in the state.
This was as he declared that any teacher caught sending pupils away from school on account of non-payment of fees or any form of levies, would be severely sanctioned.
Aladejana gave the warning in a meeting with the SUBEB management with head-teachers of public primary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
According to her, by the provisions of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Executive Order 1 of 2018, and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Act, basic education is free and compulsory for all children of school age in the state, and the country in general.
While adding that the governor had mandated SUBEB to ensure that no child is being sent out of school on account of non-payment of fees, the Chairman said: “It is a gross violation of the Universal Basic Education Commission Act for pupils to be charged fees no matter under what guise.”
Aladejana further explained that the Governor Fayemi’s administration was working persistently towards ensuring and providing a conducive teaching and learning environment in the state schools.
“Existing school buildings and other critical infrastructure are currently undergoing renovation while efforts are in top gear to provide pupils and teachers’ furniture, toilet facilities, construction of perimeter fencing, and building of new structures, among others, are being put in place in order to give basic education a boost in the state.
The SUBEB Chairman urged teachers to redouble their efforts in the task of providing qualitative basic education to pupils, saying that apart from giving the welfare of teachers topmost priority, the governor recently approved the payment of running grants for the entire three terms of the 2018/2019 academic session to all public schools in the state.
Aladejana, who enjoined teachers to key into the various reforms in the basic education sector in the state, especially the training and retraining of teachers, introduction of child-friendly initiatives and provision of modern teaching techniques, however, reiterated that education remains one of the pillars of the Governor Fayemi-led administration.
The chairman noted that the support and cooperation of all critical stakeholders in the sector were required by government in its quest to return the state to its pride of place in the field of education, warning members of staff of the Local Government Education Authorities, head teachers and other stakeholders against demanding for gratification from the contractors handling school projects.
She also declared that the present administration had zero tolerance for corruption and sharp practices, especially in the school system.
Responding, a head-teacher, Mr. Femi Ojo, thanked the Board for the meeting and promised to acquaint the teachers with government policies and plans for the development of the basic education subsector.
“No reasonable individual would want to circumvent and be a clog on the wheels of progress of what the state government is doing in basic education,” the teacher noted.
Also addressing head-teachers in Ilejemeje, Moba, Oye,Ido/Osi Ijero and Efon Local Government Areas, the Commissioner II of the Board, Mr. Kayode Adeoye, urged teachers to shun absenteeism, lateness to duties, partisan politics and other vices that could affect their productivity.
Education
Abiodun: I’ve not cancelled MAUSTECH
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said his administration has not cancelled the contentious Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta.
Abiodun, who spoke when a delegation from the Abeokuta Club visited him in his office, stated that the executive bill sent to the House of Assembly was not intended to abrogate MAUSTECH or repeal the law establishing the institution.
He explained that the bill sought to ask for the return of assets of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and not repeal the university.
The Abeokuta Club had, last week, kicked against the governor’s bill to the House of Assembly, saying his request was filled with “hidden agenda” and against the interest of the Egba people.
But at the parley with members of the club, Abiodun said he has no objection to the existence of MAUSTECH, stressing that the executive bill was to enable MAPOLY to come back to life.
The governor said it was unfortunate that MAUSTECH, MAPOLY and the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia could not commence academic activities as a result of unresolved issues.
He said: “Government’s intention is transparent on the issue of MAPOLY. We felt it was expedient and important for us to immediately do something so that out of the three institutions at least one will begin to function.
“MAPOLY itself was never repealed either by accident or by design, but more importantly, all the assets of the school had been invested on MAUSTECH, which was not functioning.”
Abiodun, who acknowledged the setting up of a committee on the institutions, explained that repealing MAUSTECH law would have amounted to preempting the committee from looking into the establishment of the institution.
Education
Power crisis: NREA to the rescue at OAU
FAILURE
With the ongoing electrification project at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the institution is to save between N35 million and N60 million monthly, but stakeholders have condemned Nigerian universities for failure to think out of the box and be innovative enough to address power challenges confronting the system
The apparent failure or inability of the Nigerian university system, the supposed opium of development and repository of knowledge, to galvanise intellectual resources to generate electricity for its use, rather than relying on public source that has continued to hamper research and other academic development in the institutions, has for long remained a source of worry to stakeholders.
To their dissatisfaction, the failure of the system to attain such necessity, which is aimed at accelerating the overall development of the country, however, is a signal that all is not well with the nation’s university system, and other tertiary institutions.
But, last week, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to the surprise of some stakeholders unfolded plans to exit the National Grid in October, as the university has almost completed work on its power generation that will restore the ivory tower on the path of academic development and high research profile.
This is courtesy of the National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA) programme, a Federal Government project in partnership with the World Bank and African Development Bank for no fewer than eight universities across the country and one university teaching hospital.
On completion, the project would definitely save the university the cost of energy, accelerate and facilitate meaningful research that will impact on the lives of the people.
Under the first phase of project in the eight universities, the policy of this administration is to have a mix of sources of generating electricity through solar, wind, thermal, hydro and renewable energy, and for which the pilot universities will use either thermal or solar.
According to plans, the eight universities and one university teaching hospital that would benefit from the first phase of the electrification project had already signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REA.
The institutions are Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Bayero University, Kano; Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, Anambra; University of Lagos, Akoka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Warri, Delta State; Obafemi Awolowo University and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
The project includes provision of independent power plant, upgrading existing distribution infrastructure, street lighting to improve security within the universities’ campuses, as well as the development of a world class training centre on renewable energy for each university.
The project, which is being implemented by the REA and to be developed in phases, under the first phase would deliver 28.5MW to the benefiting universities and university teaching hospital, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.
Given the spate at which the project is moving, New Telegraph learnt that the National Rural Electrification Agency would test run the project in the university for one year without any financial commitment on the part of the institution before handing over the electricity project finally to the OAU management.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, who broke this cheering news at the biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation, held at the university, the institution is set to complete its power plant in October to generate its own 24-hour electricity.
The project, which he said had started since 2017, would be ready by the end of October, adding that the institution was working with a rural electrification agency that would provide a gas-powered turbine which would generate 8.0 megawatts of electricity for the institution.
The electrification project after completion will save the university between N35 and N60 million on in energy cost monthly being electricity bills to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and money spent on diesel to power its generators to supplement electricity supply to the campus, which is irregular.
“Because of the fast pace of the work, the project will be delivered by October end. We are now very sure that by October end, the university will be generating its own electricity and what that means is that we will be off the national grid,” Ogunbodede said.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, the university’s daily energy need was below six megawatts, and that the plant would also power the institution’s teaching hospital, while its neighbouring communities would also benefit from the excess energy that the plant would generate.
He said: “We will be generating our own electricity on campus and will no longer be depending on the national grid. OAU will enjoy 24-hour power supply and that is exciting. It will enhance our research output among other developments.”
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said is heart-warming that some of our universities would be able to save as much as N60 million they spend monthly on diesel for the supply of electricity on their campuses.
According to him, this will also free some good funds for addressing other critical areas of need, such as teaching and research facilities.
However, he said they needed to probe further whether the new development was a product of internal research efforts or through the “special intervention” on campus power supply the immediate past Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, was talking about.
Ogunyemi added: “My strong suspicion is that the report from OAU is not unconnected with the latter. And, if it is so, we need to look into the contents and conception of the project which also ongoing in some other campuses very closely. This is with a view to knowing cost and its sustainability potentials.
“Our experience in respect of many externally-driven projects suggests that such interventions come via loans from the IMF and World Bank at exorbitant costs to Nigeria in the long run. Such loans add to our debt profile, with potentials for further enslaving the country. They would have been unnecessary for universities if government had provided the enabling environment for relevant departments (electrical engineer, physics etc) and units of the university system to conduct cutting-edge research to launch their university communities and our nation to the expected breakthrough in power supply.”
He, however, attributed the principal reason for the inability of universities to generate their power need to the absence of the enabling environment, lamenting that the 2012 report of the Federal Government’s Committee on Needs Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities clearly showed that no meaningful research could be carried out in many faculties of Science, Engineering and Technology.
This is because in the first generation universities which the younger ones look up to, most their facilities in science and technology-related fields were obsolete.
“The cost of addressing the scandalous level of rot and decay as documented in the 2012 report was put at N1.3 trillion, but government has to date only released a total of N220 billion. That is why ASUU has consistently called for full implementation of the Needs Assessment report in order to restore the competitive research capacity of our universities,” ASUU said.
According to ASUU President, the lasting efforts of universities to generate their own electricity will only come with internal capacity for project conception, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
But, a don at the University of Ibadan (UI) and Dean of Faculty of Arts, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, however, condemned Nigerian university system for its inability especially in the 21st Century to come up with innovations to generate electricity to power the campuses.
He, therefore, expressed regret that like all the states of the federation, the universities hardly look inward to innovate or create wealth internally for the purpose of driving their researches, and impact on their immediate environment and communities.
“Just like in all the states of the federation, the potential to create and generate wealth is always there, latent within us, waiting to be activated or tapped, but it requires the right consciousness or vision and quality leadership to motivate,” he said.
According to Dasylva, like most state governors, rather than look inward, the universities find it more convenient to always go cap-in-hand to Aso Rock for their share of the crumbs from the national cake, while the political class take the real chunk as salaries and emoluments.
However, the don applauded the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University for chosen to take the bull by the horns by spearheading this initiative, even as he expressed optimism that other universities and higher institutions in the country, including the University of Ibadan would take a bold step to follow suit.
While underscoring the importance of electricity to human activities, he said power was central to driving daily economic activities of the nation’s social life and germane to the basic university functions of teaching, research and learning.
He, therefore, gave kudos to the Vice-Chancellor and his management team, wondering that almost all the high institutions in the country still have to combine the use of power generating sets with the high cost of diesel for survival.
“The Obafemi Awolowo University initiative, apart from guaranteeing regular supply of electricity, it will save so much cost that would have been diverted to other academic and social services on campus,” Dasylva further explained.
Specifically, the former Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mr. Olawumi Gasper, described the OAU’s move as “indeed gratifying,” saying that the university is to generate its own power to enhance the quality of academic activities and services.
Though, the project, according to him, is under the National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA) programmes for some universities in the country, “it would definitely save cost of energy, accelerate and facilitate meaningful research and academic programmes that would impact on the people in all spheres.
OAU, being one of the beneficiaries of the programme, Gasper, an engineer and former Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), said that the products and efforts of research from the university would further be commercialised in the mini-industrial clusters that would be established in the ivory tower.
He added: “This initiative will further spur mini-enterprises and with good mentorship and support from the appropriate development and financial institutions, SMEs will evolve, while employment will be generated for the youths in the immediate university community.
“With several SMEs that will grow in the university neighborhood and communities, it will be needless for any young man and women to migrate to Lagos, or other urban cities for ever-elusive jobs.”
The policy of this administration, according to him, is to have a mix of sources of generating electricity through solar, wind, thermal, hydro and renewable energy.
Gasper added: “The pilot is for the universities using either thermal or solar. For Obafemi Awolowo University, the institution’s daily energy needs is six megawatt and eight megawatts will be generated daily from the installed gas turbine, with the excess of two megawatts to benefit the neighbouring communities.”
Education
Kalu raises the alarm over poor state of UNIABUJA
A former governor of Abia State and the current Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has raised concerns over the poor state of facilities, infrastructure and academic environment of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), describing the horrible sight as shameful.
Kalu, who was at the university for the first time to deliver the 2019 Nelson Mandela Day Lecture, lamented that the institution did not represent a university and has failed to pride itself as the pride of Nigeria, being the only Federal University in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
He, however, noted that unlike other universities in the country, such as the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in Kaduna State, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, UNIABUJA has fallen short of expectations of what a university should look like right from the main gate to other areas of the university community.
He said: “Any visitor to this university will not have good impression because there is nothing that inspires someone here. What impression will foreigners, who come here, go with? UNIABUJA ought to be an example for other institutions to emulate, but otherwise seems to be the case.
“This university ought to be likened to University of Pretoria, Cape Town in Johannesburg or other Ivy League institutions in Africa. However, the hope is not totally lost.”
Kalu, who said the hope had not totally lost, therefore, stressed the urgent need for Federal Government’s intervention in terms of an increased investment to the institution, challenging the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the management of the university to ensure the infrastructural needs of the institution was captured in the 2020 budget proposal to the Senate.
The legislator promised to mobilise legislative support for the university ahead of 2020 budget, saying: “I will brief the President of the Senate that we should look out for budget coming from the University of Abuja.”
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, who agreed with Dr. Kalu that university was below standard in terms of infrastructural development, assured the people that his administration, which assumed office few months ago, was already working towards repositioning the institution in all ramifications, especially in the areas of provision of infrastructure, research and innovations.
“Any Head of State or President coming to Abuja should want to visit this university, that is, the way it should be. I assure you that next time you visit the university, you will be proud to identify with us.
“This is a pledge that the University of Abuja will become the number one university in the country. That is, the way it should be in the spirit of Mandela,” he said.
Education
LASU admits 315 sandwich degree students, warns against bad conduct
Some 315 fresh students admitted into the Lagos State University (LASU) Sandwich Degree programme at its Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Osiele campus for 2019 academic session have been admonished to be good ambassadors of the institution by adhering to its rules and regulations.
The advice was given during the matriculation ceremony of the students, where they undertook the matriculation oath of the university to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour such as cultism, examination malpractice and other misconduct on campus, but to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the studentship.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), who was represented at the ceremony by the Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Ambrose Akinkuotu, congratulated the matriculating students and warned them to take their studies serious, as well as obey rules and regulations and eschew all kind of vices that could hinder their graduation at the appointed time.
Fagbohun also assured the students that the university management would do everything humanly possible to ensure they graduate at the right time and to collect their certificates on the day of their graduation, which has now the norm in the university.
The matriculation oath was administered on the matriculating students on behalf the Registrar, Mr. Olayinka Amuni by the Deputy Registrar, Senate Division, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, who represented the Registrar at the event.
Meanwhile, the Director Sandwich Degree Programme of the university, Prof. Olusola Oladipupo, who coordinated the ceremony, expressed delight over what he described as the huge success of the ceremony.
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Abiodun mourns as ex-Deputy Gov dies at 79
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Four kids injured as another building collapses in Lagos
-
News14 hours ago
Zakzaky: Kaduna court sets aside Aug 5 bail ruling
-
News21 hours ago
Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office
-
News10 hours ago
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
-
News21 hours ago
Three killed, several injured in shooting at California food festival
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Lalong appoints NTA official as DOPA