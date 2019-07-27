Don’t derail Obaseki, Edo group tackles Oshiomhole

Hon Ifeanyi Chudi Momah is a member of the House of Representatives representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State. In this interview, Momah, who is one of the lawmakers that ensured the election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the Ninth Assembly reveals his reason for throwing his wight behind the Speaker. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

You played a very vital role in the emergence of Hon. Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Why did you throw your support behind him?

The truth is that from 2011 when I first contested for the election, I have been watching him. Then he was the minority leader, I admired his personality so much. So when I came on board, lo and behold this was the same guy I have been watching, then I didn’t even know that he will become Speaker. I just had that flaie and conviction that he was the man to work with. I gave him everything completely, we worked together in the South-East zone to ensure he emerged and I coordinated a lot of activities for him in the zone. I can’t forget the time we went from state to state at night, and at about 1am we were still at Imo State on consultation. In all Gbajabiamila is a great guy indeed.

You were on air to defend the decision of the House which saw Ndudi Elumelu emerge as the Minority Leader of the House against the choice of the major opposition party Peoples Democratic Party?

That is democracy in action. Growing up, it was defined as government of the people, by the people and for the people. There is a popular philosopher, A.V. Dicey, he propounded the rule of law, which has three cardinal principles: Equality before the law, justice before the law and in accordance to the law. It is very clear, the standing rules is explicitly, unequivocally and unambiguously clear on how the leadership of the House is gotten.

In fact let me tell you, Order 7 Rule 1 that talks about election of the Speaker, Order 7 Rule 2 talks about election of Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 3 talks about a Speaker protemporary where there is no Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 4 talks about the House leader, Order 7 rule 5 talks about the Chief Whip, Order 7 Rule 6 talks about the Deputy House Leader, Order 7 Rule 7 talks about the Deputy Chief Whip, then Order 7 Rule 8 talks about the Minority Leadership.

From subsistence Rule 1 to subsistence Rule 7 the processes were strictly adhered to by the House, why will it now be in Sub Rule 8 that you now want to make an exemption? It says that the members of the minority parties shall nominate from among themselves Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip; and that was what we did, very clear and simple, so let nobody misrepresent facts to Nigerians that there is acrimony or that there are issues in the House.

Hon. Chinda and Hon. Onyema are great guys that have contributed their quotas to national development and I can assure you, watch out for those guys they will still contribute a lot. We are all one family under Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and he is our father; the opposition we have in that house is constructive opposition that will help in nation building. There are over eight parties there, so if APC is the ruling party, the other parties are the minority parties; so you can see that it is completely wrong for the chairman of one section of the minority parties to write a letter affirming the position of all the minority parties. You can’t be a spokesman person for everybody, you have to be in the House to know what happens in the House.

Obviously in the last election, the people of Ihiala gave you about 75-80 per cent of their mandate, how do you intend to pay them back?

The truth is that I have great plans for Ihiala people, sometimes I think of my plans and I get scared wondering if I will be able to accomplish all my plans in four years, because I don’t belong to that school of thought that always thinks about re-election.

I thank God that I am here and I am focused on what I can do for my people, and after the four years it is up to God and the people who gets re-elected. I’ve realised that there is chronic poverty in the land; the number one goal on the SDGs that was signed to replace the MDGs is eradication of poverty, number two is the eradication of hunger. Now you’ll ask yourself; why did they separate poverty from hunger? When hunger is already embedded in poverty, but with that you’ll come to find out that indeed there is hunger in the land, so I’m going to go on enormous ‘stomach infrastructure.’

When I say stomach infrastructure, I mean if the people have access to agricultural commodities, it will stabilise them for a moment and they can be able to be on the same thinking faculty with you that is one.

Two, I am not PHCN, I am not the Minister of Power, but I will find a way in Ihiala Local Government to make sure that there is regular power supply, because with power small scale businesses can grow; people doing cooling, photocopying, business centres and all others. With this, cost will be reduced and profits will be maximised because obviously you know the inherent challenges associated with lack of power supply.

Again I will try my best to help them in the areas of ecology; I’m not talking about roads here, I’m talking about erosion. Roads and erosive control are two different things. On the first day that the house was inaugurated, a honourable member Ben Callus moved a matter of urgent public importance on erosion, and if you check the amendment paper I was among the people the moved the amendment to include Umuhu-Obaha Ezike road in Okija in it, Usakwa-Uzoakwa road, ubahekwem road, Onuoha road and that Total road in Okija; this was on the first day of sitting after inauguration. So erosion control must be carried out holistically, because it will be the precursor to the construction of good roads.

Fourthly, empowerment. You cannot build roads and not empower people, there is a popular great guy who used to say in our language “a na ru obodo, a na ru mmadu na ga n’obodo”; meaning ‘if you are building the community and the road, you should also build the people that goes in and on them’. I will go into skill acquisition and development programmes that will help the people directly, not the blue chip kind of programmes that will be all in rhetorical.

We will do something that will permeate directly to the membrane of the society, things that can be seen visibly because lawyers say “rare ip sa loquitos” meaning the facts speaks for itself. Empowerment programmes are not exhaustive, it’s not something I can list out for you, because these are things that are continuous. We will engage in capital projects and I thank God that the leadership of the House led by Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is my very good friend; so whatever it takes, instead I’ll go and hold him by his trousers and plead with him to help me do what I can for my people of Ihiala federal constituency, so great things abound for the people.

Your party APGA has been facing a serious wrangling, what are the members doing to put an end to the crisis?

Internal wrangling is not synonymous to APGA alone, and it shows you that the party is growing. Take for example, in 2015 how many Rep members did APGA have? Two, Africa from Anambra and Prestige Ossy from Abia. Now we have 10 Rep members; five from Anambra, one from Abia, three from Benue and one from Taraba. So great things abound ahead for APGA, and we would go places. I think these are trying times for APGA, just like every person goes through his own university of tears; but guess what, once he gets his certificate he becomes problem proof.

You are a lawyer by profession and also a full time polician, how do you intend to strike a balance between your profession and politics?

As I am talking to you my profession cannot be mortgaged for anything, I have a good consultancy firm in Lagos and by God’s Grace I have one that I am still working on here in Abuja; before I came here, there was somebody here, there is going to be life after politics and when I leave here someone will still be here because government is continuous.

You had a memorable early life story, how was your growing up?

I hail from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, and precisely I come from Umunuoha, in Obahumonu Okija, the popular land of the Ozogu’s. Where I come from, there is a popular chant with which we greet ourselves, we say “Ozogu” and they respond “Enyi” (Ozogu means great people, while Enyi is elephant). I was born in Okija General Hospital, I was the only one that was born in that hospital in my family. When I was born my dad was out of the country, my mum came visiting, lo and behold she entered into labour and that was it. Just like the story of Joseph, I didn’t know that me being born in Okija was a significant thing, that I would return back to that same Okija as their servant leader, that God will use to bring good tidings to them, so it is indeed a journey of testimony.

I thank God for my late dad, chief Mike Momah, without him I would not be here, that is the truth; he gave me the best in life, the best of upbringing, I went to the best schools. I schooled in Radius Nursery and Primary School, which was one of the best schools then in Festac town, Lagos. From there I went to Loral International Secondary School, later to Chrisland College and from there to University of Lagos. That is where I learnt my boisterous and rugged nature to be tenacious in my pursuit of ambition. That place grilled me real hard, and by then I had already lost my dad who showed me so much love so I had to learn to be tough. I learnt from my own mistakes and that of others. I was 15 years old when my dad died, but I had an advantage in that God played both the spiritual and physical role in my life.

After my schooling, I bagged my LLB Hons at the University of Lagos, thank God for people like Prof. Chioma Ogomu who was the Dean faculty of law when I was graduating and Prof. Ibidapo Obe who was the VC. From there I did my NYSC in Malumfashi which was a stone throw from Daura local government area in Katsina State.

Others were doing the three weeks orientation after which they were redeployed, but somehow I wasn’t redeployed, so I spent the entire one year of my NYSC in Katsina, where I made lots of friends, amongst whom was the then commissioner for youths. After my service year I went to Scotland, Aberdeen University precisely where I did my legal proficiency course in International Jurisprudence law for nine months.

After that I returned to Nigeria and started working with Rikki Taffa and co chambers; of course before I started work I was called to the bar in Nigerian law school in Bwari. In law school there was what we called chamber attachment, that was where I experienced that new wig that they will always call lawyers. Somehow I did my chamber attachment with Rikki Taffa, who was the biggest then. I remember Atiku Abubarkar, who was either the completing his tenure as Vice President or was still serving, he was a good friend of Rikki Taffa, who happened to be his lawyer then; so I was exposed to a lot of vips coming to either our Abuja or Lagos office, as we did a lot of travelling.

I learnt a lot in my two years there and you know for the new wigs the money, but more about learning the procedural law because what we learnt in the university was more or less substantive/adjectival law which was different from the procedural law that was learnt in the law courts, that was how I learnt that no matter how much substantive and adjectival law you know, if you don’t master the procedural law you will make a mess of your entire case.

From there I came back home to contribute my quota to national development and I started working with Akachukwu Nwankwo, a good friend and a great guy, he exposed me to the politics side of things. I worked with him at SURE P, then he was the Secretary On SURE-P, he also doubled as the senior special assistant to the President on technical matters, so I worked with people like Dozie Obelle, Patrick Okigbo (the son of late Christopher Okigbo). I was exposed to a lot of good prolific brains around me; I mean you can’t be around giants and still crawl like ant. This helped me to be able to position myself for greater things. I thank God for the people like Obi Jackson who I later met after I lost my 2011 election, 2015 he came out fully for me in fact he was in the fore front to defend the mandate of the good people of Ihiala, but somehow it didn’t go through. As they say God’s time is the best, in 2019 he still came out with that tenacity and vociferous nature, and this is where we are now.

What were the significant moments of your life that shaped your upbringing?

The significant moment that shaped my upbringing was when I ran for election, because when I lost the first election it was like everything was going to fall on board, but somehow God came through for me and here we are. So the ability for me to contest elections, loose and win actually taught me the ropes that I have learnt in life.

Is your success in the 2019 election the happiest moment of your life?

Winning 2019 election is the greatest thing God has done for me, I mean being a member of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having the mandate to represent the people in such an enormous capacity. Coming here and working with the speaker who is a very great guy, a prolific person. He’s been a father, brother, friend and a strong confidant. He is a resolute person that will always stand firm. If he is with you, you know he is with you, if you go amiss he will bring you back. He’s been a great father.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related