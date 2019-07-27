Eagles job: NFF pushes Rohr to leave on mutual consent

•Moves to avoid $1m compensation

•More countries target G erman coach

The Nigeria Football Federation is looking a way to avoid $1million severance package for the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr as the NFF is hell-bent on moving on without the German tactician. Calls for the sacking of the coach has gained momentum despite leading the team to qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations after missing out on two editions of the tournament and guided them to a bronze medal in Egypt.

Saturday Telegraph reliably learnt that relationship between the coach and his employers, the NFF, has become chaotic as the two parties are looking for the way out of the union. Although the NFF boss Amaju Pinnick has said the coach will remain in charge despite the immense calls for his sacking, the federation took that decision because it was unwilling to part with the $1million release clause in the contract it signed with the coach last year.

However, sources informed our correspondent that the federation is still looking at all legal options that will guarantee them the opportunity of firing the coach and still avoid paying the severance package. Satuirday Telegraph reliably learnt that the federation was aware of several offers before the coach and was waiting for the coach to consider one of them.

The source said the NFF boss Amaju Pinnick deliberately avoided meeting with the Eagles coach to discuss his future before the coach departed for his base in France. The source said the NFF boss tactically did that to buy time and see how things unfold in the coach’s search for a new job. Rohr has been linked with a vacant job in Morocco and Egypt and sources said the Nigeria coach was hoping to land a new opportunity in North Africa. Another source close to the coach who is a former international told our correspondent that although the coach loves his job and the exciting players he has worked with, he had considered it extremely tedious working in a harsh environment.

The sources said even though he was given some kind of freedom in the first half of his reign, the NFF’s interference became increasing unbearable after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. “The NFF is not ready to pay the $1million severance package,” the source said.

“Pinnick has sources in those countries that have shown interest in signing Rohr and he is hoping that one of them would snap up the Manager soon so that they can sign another coach and not pay the severance package .”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related