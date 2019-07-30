Egypt 2019: Otedola fulfils $25K per goal pledge to Super Eagles

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has fulfilled his $25,000 per goal pledge to the Super Eagles.

Otedola had pledged the sum of $25,000 for each goal scored by the Eagles during the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He made the promise alongside Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, who is also Africa’s richest man, before the Eagles’ semi final clash against Algeria in Egypt.

A brilliant free kick from Riyad Mahrez, however, ensured that Algeria defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the semi final at the Cairo International Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to its Twitter page to announce that the business mogul has made good his pledge to the Super Eagles.

“Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final,” the NFF wrote.

Otedola has constantly proven to be a man of his word and this was evident recently when he assisted Christian Chukwu, former coach of the Super Eagles, who was in need of medical attention.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related