El-Zakzaky: Group hails proscription of IMN

overnors from the 19 northern states of the country have concluded arrangements to convene a summit that would discuss the problem of the Almajiri system of education in the zone.

The idea is to help address the insecurity crisis in the country.

Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, stated this at the weekend while speaking to State House correspondents at the end of a Policy Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lalong said that one of the things that dominated discussions at the retreat was how to tackle the current insecurity challenge in the country.

He said the Northern governors were also planning to organise economic summit with the aim of securing the zone economically as well as tackle the challenges of insecurity in the zone.

According to him, “One of the most important things I am taking away from the retreat is tackling insecurity. I had mentioned here that when I was elected as the chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, I said my priority is security.

“So, part of the lectures, we discussed how to tackle insecurity as presented by the Inspector-General of Police, with a lot of contributions.

“The second aspect is education. We mentioned to the President the Almajiri system. So, these were the things that all of us have taken in and very soon, I will convene the northern summit for us to collectively discuss because at the Northern Governors’ Forum, I have already set up a committee chaired by the Governor of Katsina (Aminu Masari) to look at generally insecurity in the North.

“We also set up another committee to look at education in the North and then the prospect of an economic summit for North. So, these are three things which we are working on.

“We gained a lot, that is why many of us were here from morning till night discussing with Mr. President and I can see the determination because it’s a way of moving forward.”

He said that the retreat was organized by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare the President for the inauguration of his Federal Executive Council (FEC), members.

He said: “Many of us are also going to copy the same and take it home as many of us have not even set up our cabinets. So, we are also going to do the same and transfer it to our various states.”

On the political will to implement the resolutions of the retreat and other policies, the governor said it was the reason why the party set up the retreat.

“I think this is the first time the party is bringing this initiative. They provided the platform and said, Mr. President let us prepare you for your executive and you monitor the implementation and the party said let all the governors come and learn, we are here and we have learned, “he said.

He said that the governors will continue to push for the implementation of the resolution of the retreat at the FEC and the National Economic Council (NEC).

The governor explained that: “It is not our duty but we are also heads of our state, therefore, once Mr. President pulls in the trigger, we will support him and we will also replicate it in our various states.”

On what he will do differently on security in Plateau State, he said: “My state is not one of those that are engulfed in crisis right now. But with this and some of the issues that were raised, I am going to add some of the knowledge I gained to the current method and also the process I have set in place to ensure we have peace in Plateau State.”

Also speaking on what should be expected in terms of agricultural transformation in Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle said: “In Zamfara, we will adopt Ruga in our strategy to address the herders/farmers’ crisis; it is a developmental project on ranch and we are ready for it.”

He said that his administration will go ahead with the Ruga settlement policy initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture to tackle herders/farmers conflict.

