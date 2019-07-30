Enyimba confirm deal for Plateau Utd defender

Enyimba have confirmed they have snapped up right-back Emmanuel James from Plateau United for an undisclosed fee.

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions have been busy in the transfer window with three earlier signings before the deal for James was confirmed on Monday.

James was a key player with Plateau United where he helped them win the NPFL title three seasons ago, and Enyimba are confident the defender would be a valuable addition to them as they reinforce for the new season.

“The right-back comes with a good deal of domestic and continental experience having won the NPFL with Plateau United and played in the CAF Champions League.” Enyimba wrote on their official twitter handle.

Enyimba secured a record eighth NPFL title last season after winning the Championship play-offs in Lagos.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men are also back to compete in the Caf Champions League after a four-year absence.

Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso from August 9-11, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.

