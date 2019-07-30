Politics
Fashola: Lack of funds, bane of infrastructural devt
…proposes N10trn Infrastructure Bond
The immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, declared that inadequacy of funds is the major problem hindering infrastructural development in the country.
Fashola, who made the declaration, while fielding questions from senators at the ongoing ministerial screening by the Senate, said the challenge of funding is responsible for non-completion of strategic roads infrastructure across the country in the last four years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.
He also noted that paucity of funds frustrated the ministry from actualising all its set goals in terms of fully implementing its infrastructural projects in works, power and housing sectors in the just elapsed political dispensation.
According to him, limited budget allocation for execution of critical infrastructure has resulted in government borrowing from multilateral corporations to fund the budget.
To tackle the problem of funding in infrastructural development, Fashola suggested the need to explore other means of funding such as setting up of an Infrastructure Bond to the tune of N10 trillion, which Nigerians could subscribe to as shareholders for critical infrastructure in the country.
Fashola said the major problem that faced his ministry was the fact that Nigeria’s budgets were usually not cash-backed, and so projects captured in the nation’s budgets in the last four years did not receive adequate funding.
Conseauently, he stressed the need to cash-back the budget to fund critical projects, particularly, major infrastructures that will facilitate rapid national development.
He noted that no ministry in the last four years received all the resources in its budget, pointing out that Nigeria is not yet a rich country as many Nigerians had always erroneously overrated her to be.
He urged the Senate to collaborate with the executive arm of government to fashion out solutions to the funding problems facing the country’s economy, so that Nigerians would have the full dividends of democracy delivered to them.
Fashola also observed that infrastructural deficit is a global phenomenon and not peculiar to Nigeria, urging that the country should do what other countries of the world, such as America and Europe, did to make funds available to finance infrastructural projects.
The former governor of Lagos State, however, said that in spite of the huge challenge of funding, he and his team was able to leave the power, works and housing sectors better than they met it in 2015.
According to him, their impressive performance in the midst of all odds, resulted in the construction of some critical road infrastructure and other projects in housing and power.
He said the ministry had secured the release of 720 stranded containers containing transmission equipment in the last dispensation, assuring that there would be need for improvement if given the second chance.
He said the equipment has been utilised to improve transmission lines across the country, noting that the ministry made significant efforts on off-grid electricity within the period of his stewardship.
He listed the off-grid electricity executed by the government to include the electrification of Araria and Sura markets.
He also said a clear road map has been established for the electrification of other 350 markets and 37 federal universities using off-grid electricity.
The nominee also stated that the state governments were empowered by the constitution to generate, transmit and distribute power in the country.
He said that there was the need for all stakeholders to support the regulators in the ministries to fully enforce the provision of the law in the discharge of their duties.
On road projects, Fashola said the ministry under his leadership, carried out huge works in construction and rehabilitation of roads in the 36 sates of the federation.
He also revealed that construction of affordable housing projects were ongoing in 34 states, noting that some of the houses have been completed.
According to him, the ministry had to make do with the about 50 per cent releases to it, explaining that the funding challenge was evidenced in the budget deficit incurred annually.
He recalled his earlier suggestion to the Senate for a funding innovation outside limited budgetary allocation like the Sukuk, which provided N100 billion to fund road projects across the six geopolitical zones in 2018.
According to Fashola, a possible funding opportunity for critical infrastructure in Nigeria can be accessed from the Sukuk or a slight variation of its kind of funding opportunity.
His words: “I think there is some opportunity and I made this presentation during the 2019 budget presentation that one of the ways I think is to expand instruments like Sukuk.
“Maybe it won’t be Sukuk this time, but I think Nigeria can seek to leverage from the large pool of fund with the ordinary people looking for secured investment.
“And some of them are not even in the banking sector keeping their cash. And I propose that we should consider something like a N10 trillion Infrastructure Bond, backed by parliamentary support and secured by the Federal Government with a reasonable coupon issued in tranches each year, as we need to fund infrastructure.”
He pointed out that solar powered projects were successfully executed in Ariaria Market and some others in Kano and Ondo among others.
Fashola, who was grilled by senators on issues in power, works and housing sectors for over an hour was eventually asked to take a bow after several encomia from senators over his steering performance as minster.
Meanwhile, Senator Oluremu Tunubu, in her submission, urged the Fashola to ensure the allocation of employment slots to senators for their constituents, when he eventually becomes minister.
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, in his submission, said that there was the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive approach to raise fund for critical infrastructure in the country.
Politics
Aregbesola proposes heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians
A former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, said that he would recommend imposition of heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians as a means of raising the country’s revenue base.
Aregbesola expressed this view when he appeared before the Senate in plenary in the ongoing ministerial screening. He said that if his nomination as a minister was confirmed by the Senate, he would introduce what he termed “privilege taxes” for those who have huge resources in the country, but were either currently not paying or under paying.
His word: “If confirmed, I will advocate for a just taxation system that will bridge the inequality in the system. I am a federalist and there is a limit to what we can do on taxation as a nation.
“We have left the rich men in Nigeria without allowing them to discharge their responsibilities to the citizens, particularly on taxation. I’m going to pioneer privilege taxes for those who have huge resources or wealth on which Nigerians must tap.
“If I go into details, there could be some ill feelings in some quarters. I will recommend serious taxation for wealthy people in Nigeria. If that will now translate into lifting the burden on the states and the local government councils to reduce their penchant for taxes that made poor people pay from their inadequate resources, I would have been satisfied.”
On controversies that trailed salary payment under his administration in Osun State, Aregbesola said the misinformation about the salary situation when he was governor for eight years was either caused by deliberate mischief or people who were ignorant of the actual situation of things then.
He explained that he stopped the disparity in the payment of salaries in the Osun State in July 2018 before the expiration of his tenure in November.
“The narrative on the issue of salary payment in Osun State is either mischievous or based on ignorance. Nobody can pretend that the Nigerian economy did not suffer a huge downfall from 2014 until when the current administration came in with some palliative to support the states.
“Osun State was hugely affected because we had invested heavily on infrastructure that was totally neglected before. Personnel cost alone was 63 per cent of my total income then. Osun State civil service population is huge and top heavy. Whereas levels one to seven that constitute 73 per cent of the civil servants take less than N1 billion, the fat cats in levels eight and above, were less than 30 per cent of the civil servants, but take over N2 billion.
“I was therefore forced to do interesting balancing short of retrenchment. I had to constitute a panel under the leadership of Comrade Hassan Sunmonu to monitor all revenue income of the state and apportion whatever is left to salaries, which was done innovatively.
“We knew that officers on levels one to seven and pensionrers cannot even survive on their salaries if we didn’t pay their full salaries. We never owed anybody on levels one to seven a dime.
“For officers on levels eight to 10, they earned 75 per cent of their salaries throughout my tenure which ended in July 2018. We stopped all forms of partial payment to anybody in July 2018 and I left office in November 2018. It was only those officers on levels 12 and above that had to earn 50 per cent of their salaries between July 2015 and July 2018,” he explained.
Politics
How to tackle xenophobic attacks on Nigerians – Onyeama
Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Federal Government needs to hold a high-level engagement with South African authorities to tackle the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.
Onyeama, a ministerial nominee, stated this while responding to a question by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during his screening by the Senate yesterday. He explained that a bi-national meeting between presidents of both countries has been set up and the issue should be addressed politically.
His words: “What I believe is the issue, is really one of communication and direct oversight of law enforcement agencies in South Africa. This seems to be the real problem for Nigerians in South Africa.
“We have set up a bi-national meeting at the level of presidents, so it’s important that we organise very quickly the next meeting, so this matter can also be addressed so it becomes an issue addressed with political will and by the highest level of government of South Africa.”
Onyeama added that after consultation with leaders of Nigerians living in South Africa, the trust deficit between them and the South African police remained an issue, which has made a cordial working relationship between both parties suffer.
His words: “Members of the Nigerian Union told me that the problem they were having is that they know the criminal elements among the Nigerian community and they will like a situation where they can go to the law enforcement agencies to alert them of those criminals, so that actions can be taken quickly, but because of the trust deficit between the Nigerians and the South Africa police, they are not able to work with the authorities.
“There has to be a hotline between myself if re-appointed, and the ministry of foreign affairs of South Africa. Once there is any sign of problems on any Nigerian, to get it immediately across to the highest level of government in South Africa to engage with our high commission to start addressing the issue.
“The higher echelon of the police in South Africa can engage directly with the Nigerian Union of South Africa and this is a framework I tried to create. To sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we need high-level engagement with them.”
The former Minister for Foreign Affairs further stated that Nigerians in Diaspora would love to come back to Nigeria, saying: “We know there are a lot of Nigerians in the Diaspora who would love to come back, but they don’t know how to go about it.
“We know of many challenges Nigerians are facing around the world: xenophobia, shops being shut, human trafficking, Nigerians in prison, Nigerians looking for visas and passport renewals; we have seen the reactions of some Nigerians when they are confronted with obstacles in Nigerian embassies.
“We have started to create a 24/7 helpdesk for all Nigerians anywhere in the world that they can contact. The helpdesk will route the information to the necessary officials to speed up the action and it will ensure that Nigerians providing services in our embassies know that there is some oversight.”
Commenting on the issue of xenophobic attack, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, said killing of Nigerians in South Africa is not acceptable.
“In fact, I have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in Abuja, asking it to give me all the Nigerians killed in South Africa. We are writing to the Parliament of South Africa; we are taking it to the next level,” he said.
Lawan promised that required steps would be taken as he also asked Onyeama what he would do differently to stop the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.
Politics
Buhari’s list of ministerial nominees uninspiring – Akinlude
Chief Willie Akinlude, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, speaks on the state of the party in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Muhammadu Buhari administration, insecurity and the ministerial list, among other issues
Nigeria is presently battling with security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgency, Shiites protests and Fulani herdsmen. How do you feel about this development?
We have to thank our elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; he has given the government in power the most useful advice. He has told the president to look at his security apparatus and do the necessary adjustment. The president has to do something about this insecurity; he should not play politics with it. So, President Muhammadu Buhari should not gloss over such advice. He should not feel that the advice is coming from someone who has been critical of his administration. The security situation is not improving and if it becomes deteriorating, we have to take advice from those who want an improvement in the social, security and economy situation seriously.
Some people are of the view that President Buhari is not sensitive to the plight of Nigerians, considering his perceived silence on the activities of herdsmen. What is your take on that?
The president has severally promised to get to the root of the matter, but from all indications, nothing concrete has been done. But just some months ago, the Fulani herdsmen and farmers had clash in Katsina State, the president’s state and lives were lost. The President spoke and condemned the herdsmen for not respecting the authority of the farmers over ownership of the land and condemned the herdsmen for taking laws into their hands. But he failed to condemn the herdsmen when they invaded lands of farmers in other states and even killed the farmers. Isn’t that act of insensitive? From what has happened in Katsina State, it definitely shows the problem is a national problem and needs to be addressed because we don’t want a bigger problem. So, the best thing to be done is to address the situation.
The economy was in bad shape before the election, and there was the feeling that Nigerians would harp on that to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, but the party’s presidential candidate, President Buhari was re-elected. What are your thoughts on that?
The people voted against APC, but the election was manipulated in favour of the party. Nigerians voted for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) never allowed votes to count. That is why we are at the tribunal.
But INEC has denied ever posting election results to the sever, which the PDP is relying on to claim victory…
INEC cannot corroborate that argument. The evidence we have are incontrovertible. Some INEC officials have accepted that there was a server. A lot of INEC officials, senior officials for that matter have confirmed that the commission had a server, they can’t deny that. The server is like a black box of an aero plane; it tells whatever happened in an accident.
Given the performance of the APC government in its first term, what do you make of its boast of taking Nigerian to the next level in its second term?
To my knowledge, we are not making progressing and I know Nigerians voted against the APC in the last general elections. If a government is not performing, the people have the right to vote it out and vote for the credible alternative party. That was what Nigerians did at the last general elections, but their votes did not count. The essence of allowing peoples vote to count is that, if the party that was voted out gets an opportunity to come back into power again, it would do better than its first term in office by improving on its performance. The judiciary, therefore, needs to be up to the task else it will have adverse effect on democratic practice in Nigeria.
You said Nigerians voted for PDP, but there was an impression that the party contributed to its defeat because of lack of cohesion that many of its members worked against the party’s interest. How true is that?
The PDP is getting stronger. If you consider the outcome of the governorship polls apart from the manipulation of the ruling party, the PDP is waxing stronger. The fact that we have fifth columnist among us cannot be wished away. Definitely, there must be a Judas among 12 people.
The PDP succeeded in winning a state in the South-West during last general elections and it is expected that Oyo State won by PDP would be a launch pad for the party to regain its presence in the South-West…
It was not only in one state in the South-West that PDP won election, the party did very well in some other states in the zone, but the election was manipulated.
Are you saying that votes don’t count in Nigeria?
We will get it right at the appropriate time. God will intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.
President Buhari during his first term never sacked any of his cabinet members even when Nigerians felt some did not perform up to expectation and needed to be changed. The President has even gone ahead to nominate some of them for re-appointment in his second term. How would you react to that?
I am surprised that despite the delay on the part of the president to appoint members of his cabinet, he still came up with an uninspiring list. He keeps recycling the old breed, who have expired and have nothing to offer or to contribute to move the country forward. His claim that he needs to know those that will work with him shows that he does not mean well for Nigeria if indeed he knew those whom he appointed as ministers.
From all indications the Lagos State chapter of the PDP seems to be in disarray. Will you say the party has a leadership structure, and can the party ever get it right in the state?
We will definitely get it right in the state. We are having a collegiate leadership in the state even as we are back at the drawing board to see where we got it wrong. In the last 18 or 20 years, the same people have been leading the party in the state, but this time around, we don’t want them again. We want a change; that is why we have a collegiate leadership.
But, the people you are referring to seem to be established when it comes to Lagos PDP.
That one cannot work this time around. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should intervene in the affairs of Lagos PDP. We need to rescue Lagos PDP from these people because Lagos is a very important state in the country. Lagos PDP is not in disarray as you put it. There are still committed members of Lagos PDP, who are ready to work for the progress of the party.
If you are to consider what happened after the general elections in Lagos State, there were accusations and counter-accusations against the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and the leaders of the party. There is the feeling that such case should be treated internally and not going to the public…
The NWC of the party has not done much in investigating into what is happening in the party in Lagos State, but concerned members of the party are now working round the clock to ensure the PDP bounces back. Lagosians like the PDP and want the party to take over governance in the state, but the NWC is not giving us the support we need to actualise our dream.
What do you expect from the national body of your party?
The national body should have investigated what is wrong with the party, look at the challenges facing the party in the state and render the necessary support. But, we are working towards that, and very soon the party will bounce back.
As a former chairman of a local government chairman under the military regime, how do you feel over the directive issued by the Federal Government that local governments’ funds should be paid directly to the councils?
That is the best way to go. If the money goes directly to the local governments, it is then you can assess the performance of the local government. The money is to be use by the local governments, so it should not be shared to them by the state. If that is done, the local government can’t perform up to expectation and they cannot compete among themselves.
Who is the chairman of Lagos PDP at the moment? Is it Adegbola Dominic or Segun Adewale?
None of the two is the chairman of the party; the party is headed by the deputy chairman. We have sacked the two of them.
Recently, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, dumped the party for APC. How do you see his defection?
I don’t know what informed his decision to dump the PDP after he has been made a grade one minister. It was unpalatable news. Instead of dumping the party, he should have remained in the party to be part of those who will build the party, but he decided to leave the party. He can never be given a position in APC. They will just use the decampees and dump them. That is what has been happening; some are even regretting dumping their former parties.
I can’t see any improvement in the lives of those who left PDP for APC, rather they are regretting leaving the PDP. If they are truly PDP members, they are supposed to remain in the party to build it and restructure it so that the party can move forward.
What advice do you have for PDP faithful in the state, where the party has been in the opposition since 1999?
I want to commend those who are still members of the PDP and the sympathisers of the party. I believe that at the appropriate time, God will intervene in the affairs of the party. But, we need to work assiduously to see that the PDP takes over governance in Lagos State.
What role is former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, now saddled in the party?
He is a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, I don’t know the role he is playing now.
But he is seen as the leader of the party in Lagos State?
He has played that role for 20 years and there is no improvement in the PDP, rather the party is going backward. I think he should step aside and allow the party to move forward.
Politics
Jeddy-Agba suggest ways to end subsidy, oil theft
A former Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and a ministerial nominee, Mr. Goddy Jeddy-Agba, yesterday, said he will end subsidy regime in Nigeria, if appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum.
Stating this at the Senate confirmation hearing for ministerial nominees, Jeddy-Agba advocated the establishment of a control room equipped with competent professionals and modern technology to end oil theft and pipeline vandalism.
He said he would push for the optimum functionality of all government owned refineries and the completion of privately owned refineries under construction as we well as the establishment of modular refineries if appointed as a minister.
He pointed out that the Nigerian government does not need to pay trillions of tax payers’ money to subsidise imported refined petroleum products once crude could be taken directly to the existing functional refineries across the country.
His words: “We don’t need to import petroleum products. What we need to do is to strengthen the various agencies to checkmate the actual crude being loaded and write report.
“We do not have the technology to monitor the process of loading up to the point of export. For now, it is the International Oil Companies that determine the quantity of crude they export because we don’t have control over their operations.
“If I am in that ministry, I will push for the establishment of a control room from where we will monitor the process of crude loading up to the point of export.”
Suggesting how to end pipeline vandalism, he said that the most effective and efficient approach is to lay the type of pipes that would be difficult to destroy while drones should be deployed to monitor them and spraying of hot water on the vandals.
Politics
Ministerial nomination: Women deserve more than they got – Chukwueke
Barr. Nkechi Chukwueke is a former deputy governorship candidate of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP). She also served as Special Adviser on Women and Ethnic Groups Mobilisation and Empowernment to ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list and women participation in politics
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari naming only seven women in his 43-man ministerial list released last week?
It is not a good representation of women. Before now, we were clamouring for 35 per cent and we shifted it to 50 per cent, but as at today, it is about six per cent. That shows a lot of decline and it is below expectation by all standards. But I wouldn’t know his reason for doing that. But whatever the reasons are, I think there should be more women, who are qualified to do the job that men are going to do as ministers though I believe he has reason for choosing those he had chosen already.
The ministerial list is out now and that has been put to rest. The next thing is board and ambassadorial appointments. Looking at that, I think President Buhari should make some corrections based on peoples complains and since women and interest groups are now voicing out, my opinion is that he should consider more women for ambassadorial and board appointments as well as appointing more women into departments, agencies and commissions. There are lots of women who are capable and willing to do the job.
Are you saying that you are expecting the President to do more for women in terms of appointing them into public office?
Sure. I am expecting government to do more for women by ensuring that more women are appointed as board members and Nigeria’s ambassadors to different countries.
Would you regard President Buhari picking only seven women as ministers as a reflection of his true position regarding women inclusion in decision-making going by what he said few years ago when his wife, Aisha, criticized him, that the place of women is the kitchen and the other room?
I wouldn’t want to conclude on that because I don’t know his thought and I don’t know what his mind is and his mindset. And again, everybody has the right to their belief or what they think. The ministerial nominees by President Buhari showed that he has chosen those whom he feels he can work with and can help him to deliver his change agenda to take Nigeria to the Next Level. So, if he feels he is more comfortable with men; as long as the job is done and is delivered; to me, that is the most important thing.
But a lot of us would have preferred that he has more women, at least maybe 15 or so out of the 43 or even more. But like I said, what he thinks about women or his belief, religion or all of that, that is certain and there is nothing anybody can do about that. The most important thing is that let those he has chosen deliver and help him to actualize his dream. President Buhari is known all over the world as a disciplined and no nonsense person. So, those around him should not spoil that name for him. They should work with him. We want Nigeria to move forward. We want to see stable electricity power, water.
The insecurity in Nigeria is never like before. There is so much stealing and all of that. So, the ministers should be his bodyguards and his foot soldiers. They should be his messengers. The President cannot be everywhere. He cannot do everything; he is not a witch. In as much as he takes responsibilities for whatever goes wrong in Nigeria, these are the people who will help him.
What is your advice to the incoming ministers?
My advice to them is not farfetched. Those of them who came back from the last administration; for instance my former boss, Babatunde Fashola, who presided over three ministries, should continue from where they stopped. I wouldn’t know whether he (Fashola) is going to get that again because the ministers are more in number now than what we had during Buhari’s first term, but he should continue from where he stopped. Even if it is only power he is able to achieve, Nigerians will live to remember him.
Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers State and the immediate past Minister of Transport, who also came back should intensify his efforts and be more committed to actualise his dream. He is hard working and he should make sure that the transport system works and should be subsidised. It shouldn’t be too expensive for the common man. Their four years will start counting immediately after the swearing in. So, by now they should be thinking of what to do.
I am sure those who were just appointed as ministers were doing something before they came on board. Whatever they were doing, they should also be posted to their core areas of competence. You don’t take a medical doctor and give him transport; in as much it is an administrative work because those are professional areas. So, those people who have experience in their fields should be put in those areas where they are specialised.
People like Uche Ogah who has knowledge of the oil and gas sector should go to the Ministry of Petroleum. He will not have any reason not to deliver and it goes to the other persons. Alhaji Lai Mohammed did well as Minister of Information and Culture, he should also continue in that line. They should be more committed and help President Buhari to actualise his dream and it would be better for all of us.
The President has done his beat and in the next four years, he should be relaxing and the rest would be left for Nigerians who are yet unborn. What we do today will determine what our children and grandchildren will inherit and how Nigeria will be. The ministers shouldn’t be there to feed themselves and their pockets. They should serve and be above board.
What is your take on Nigeria not been able to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action and how can that be achieved?
We are not going to achieve it by violence or taking to the street but we will keep working and advocating. I am sure one day, we will get that and supersede it. I am looking at a future where women would have 50 per cent in governance in all aspects of government; both in elective and appointments. One day another government will come and say I prefer to work with more women and by them the men might be grumbling that it is only women. When you start a fight or begin to agitate for something, sometimes you might not get it exactly when you want it. We are not happy that we have not been able to get the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, but I can tell you that between now and the next eight years, it shall be a thing of the past. We will get there and we will have female president and governor soon.
So you believe that Nigeria will soon have a female president and governor?
Sure. I have said it sometimes, what is wrong if I become president. What is wrong if any other women become a president, minister or governor? It is going to happen and even in the next administration, we are going to have a female governor. We have qualified and credible women that can lead us to that height.
Politics
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
Governance: Former governors continue to maintain dominance
Felix Nwaneri reports on how some members of the political class, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999, have continued to maintain relevance since then
Today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known in modern history, as half of global population is under 30. However, despite this youth population, 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote.
This, notwithstanding, there is growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, explains why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40.
Many have reasoned that this trend seems to have spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths, who believe that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s numerous problems.
The youth, who insist that less emphasis should be put on age and experience, have continued to cite examples of Sebastian Kurz, who was elected to power in Austria at the age of 31 after serving as the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Other examples cited were Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest ever president elected at the age of 39.
Besides this, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable, has equally contributed to the renewed interest in politics among Nigerian youths.
Though this enthusiasm propelled a number of youths to contest for elective positions in the last general elections, the political space still seems not open for the younger generation as both the legislative and executive arms of government at the federal level are still dominated by the same set of politicians, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999.
While many have reasoned that there is no disputing the fact that experience cannot be dismissed in any human endeavour, however, the belief in some political quarters, is that most politicians, who have been at the helm of affairs in the last two decades have over stayed their welcome.
Among those who hold this conviction, is a renowned professor of Political Economy and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, who recently described politicians, who spend more than 12 years in public offices as social parasites.
Justifying his position, the Second Republic presidential adviser said: “I despise people who live on politics. I think that people who make a career in life based on politics are doing society a disservice.
“I have said that nobody should hold public office for more than 12 consecutive years. You go from a commissioner to the governor, senator; you are a social parasite.
“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it difficult to make progress are social parasites, who call themselves politicians.”
But, there is another political school of thought, which believes that though experience counts not only in politics, but governance, the fear of precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics and governance, either by ones own doing or as a result of circumstances, explains why members of the political class usually cling to power in one or the other.
This, perhaps, is the reason why the legislature, particularly the Senate and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have become a nest for former governors.
The trend which started, when the class of 1999-2007 set of governors left office after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms of four years each, is gradually turning to a norm in the polity.
In the present dispensation, for instance, 15 former governors are in the Senate, while President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated nine as ministers.
The 15 ex-governors, who presently represent their respective senatorial districts in the upper legislative chamber, are Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ibrahim Geidam, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Ibrahim Shekarau, Aliyu Wamakko, Kabiru Gaya, Kashim Shettima, Ibikunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, Tanko Al Makura and Gabriel Suswam.
Those who have been shortlisted to make the 43-man federal cabinet are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Babatunde Fashola, George Akume, Rauf Aregbesola, Niyi Adebayo, Chris Ngige, Timipre Sylva and Ogbonnaya Onu.
Danjuma Goje
The former governor of Gombe State, who returned to the Senate for the third time, served as governor on the platform of the PDP between 2003 and 2011. He had before then served as Minister of State, Power and Steel from 1999 to 2001 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.
On leaving office in 2011, he headed for the Senate, having won election on the platform of the PDP to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District. He was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of APC.
Ibrahim Gaidam
An accountant turned politician, Gaidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State and later Yobe State before he ventured into politics, when he was appointed as commissioner for Youths and Sports in 1995 and later as Commissioner of Commerce and Industries.
After his stint as commissioner, he returned to the civil service and between 1997 and 2007, served as Director in the State Finance Ministry and Permanent Secretary in various other ministries.
He was elected deputy governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party – ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009, following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.
After serving out Ali’s term, Geidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections.
This means that he spent 10 years as governor by May 29, this year, when he bowed out. However, he was not done with public office as he contested and won a senatorial election. He presently represents Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
Adamu Aliero
Aliero has been in the political terrain since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic. He governed Kebbi State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP) and later ANPP. He later defected to PDP and represented Kebbi Central in the Senate between June 2007 and December 2008, as he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory on December 17 that year by then President Umaru Yar’Adua.
Aliero left office on March 17, 2010, when then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet. He, however, returned to the Senate in 2015 and was re-elected for the third time in the recent 2019 general elections.
Aliyu Wamakko
A former chairman of Sokoto Local Government Area (1986-1987), Wamakko was elected deputy governor of Sokoto State in 1999 and held the position till 2006, when he resigned to contest the 2007 governorship election, which he won.
He was re-elected for a second term in the 2011 elections and on completion of his tenure in 2015, contested and won senatorial election to represent Sokoto North Senatorial District. He is among former governors presently in the 9th Senate as he was re-elected in the last elections.
Ibrahim Shekarau
The former governor of Kano State (2003-2011) is presently representing Kano Central Senatorial district in the Senate. He succeeded another ex-governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Shekarau was a founding member of APC, but the defection of Kwankwaso to the party prior to 2015 elections forced him to dump the party. He was later appointed as Minister of Education by then President Goodluck Jonathan.
The former governor, who holds a degree in Mathematics Education, taught in various secondary schools as well as served as principal. He was also a two-term president of all Nigerian Secondary Schools Teachers Assocaition.
Shekarau also held various positions in Kano State civil service. They include Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Education; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Rural and Community Development; Permanent Secretary Administration and General Services, Cabinet Office and Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission.
Malam Shekarau retired voluntarily from the service of Kano State civil service in October 2001 and joined politics in 2002.
Kabiru Gaya
Gaya is another former governor of Kano State and he is in the Senate for the fourth consecutive term as the representative of Kano South Senatorial District. He has been in the Red Chamber since 2007. He was the Senate Deputy Minority Whip from 2007 to 2011.
Before his election to the apex legislature, Gaya served as governor of Kano State during the aborted Third Republic between 1992 and 1993. His quest to return to Kano government house in 2003, failed as he lost in the governorship election on the platform of the National Democratic Party (NDP).
Abdullahi Adamu
Adamu has been on the political before the Fourth Republic, having joined politics in 1977, and was elected to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the constitution for Nigeria’s Second Republic (1979-1983).
He was a pioneer member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN); served as the party’s first Secretary-General and later chairman of the party in old Plateau State between 1978 and 1983. In 1994, he was appointed to the National Constitutional Conference by General Sani Abacha’s regime. In March 1995, he was appointed a Minister of State of Works and Housing and held the position till November 1997.
He was a founding member of PDP in 1998 and was elected governor of Nasarawa State in 1999. He was re-elected in 2007. After the end of his two-term governorship, he became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of PDP. In 2011, he was elected into the Senate to represent Nasarawa West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP.
He later defected to APC and was re-elected into Senate in 2015. He returned to the Senate for the third consecutive term in the present 9th National Assembly.
Orji Uzor Kalu
The accomplished businessman, served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. Prior to his election as governor, he served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited.
On leaving office as governor, Kalu left the PDP on which he was elected for two terms and formed the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on which he contested the 2007 presidential election.
Although Kalu won a senatorial seat to represent Abia North in the last general elections, it is not the first time in the federal legislature. He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993 in the aborted Third Republic.
Kashim Shettima
The immediate past governor of Borno State presently represent Borno Central in Senate.
Before becoming governor in 2011, Shettima had served Borno State in various capacities, including commissioners for Finance and Economic Development; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Education; Agriculture and Health.
He owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.
Ibikunle Amosun
Amosun is the fourth democratically-elected governor out of the 15 governors, including military and civilian, who have ruled the state. He was elected in 2011 on the platform of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).
He was, however, re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the APC, following the merger of then main opposition political parties. Ahead of the end of his tenure in May this year, Amosun contested and won a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections and presently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.
Earlier in 2003, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of the PDP, representing Ogun Central. During his tenure at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Amosun served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce. He also served as member in the Senate Committees on Appropriation, Foreign Affairs, Privatization, as well as Security and Intelligence.
Theodore Orji
The former governor of Abia State was formerly a career civil servant, but at the inception of the Fourth Republic, he first served as Principal Secretary, Government House, Abia State and later as Chief of Staff to then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. He succeeded his principal in 2007 on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA.) He, however, dumped the party, first, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later PDP through which he was re-elected in 2011. Before leaving office in 2015, he contested and won election to represent Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate.
He won a second term in the recent elections.
Rochas Okorocha
The immediate past governor of Imo State was first elected into office in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but he later dumped the party for the APC ahead of the 2015 elections and was re-elected on the platform of the party. Before berthing his political ship in APC, Okorocha has crisscrossed several political parties between 1999 and 2013.
He contested the governorship primaries of the PDP in 1999, but lost to Achike Udenwa.
He moved to the ANPP, and lost its presidential ticket in 2003.
He returned to the PDP, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs. In 2005, he formed the Action Alliance (AA) with the intention to contest the 2007 presidential election before again returning to the PDP in September 2007.
Okorocha, who left office in May, had earlier contested and won a senatorial seat to represent Imo West Senatorial District, but his bid to have his son-in-law succeed him as governor of the south eastern failed.
Sam Egwu
Egwu was governor of Ebonyi State between 1999 and 2007. Before then, he had been a senior lecturer at Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) and Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State.
In 2008, President Umaru Yar’Adua appointed him Minister of Education, a position he held till April 2010, when he was replaced by Professor Ruqayyah Ahmed Rufa’i. Egwu was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice to become National Chairman of the PDP at its 2008 National Convention.
However, at the Convention on March 8, 2008, he withdrew in favour of the compromise candidate Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, who was chosen as an alternative to Egwu and his main rival for the position, Anyim Pius Anyim.
In 2015, he contested and won the senatorial election to represent Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone on the platform of PDP and served as chairman Senate Committee on Industry. He was re-elected for a second term in the last general elections.
Tanko Al-Makura
Al-makura stepped down as governor of Nasarawa State in May after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms and like most of his counterparts, the next port of call was the Senate, which seems to have become a nest for former governors. For the former governor, who presently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District in upper legislative chamber, it has been a long walk in politics.
In 1980, Almakura became the youth leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State.
He was elected to the Constituent Assembly of 1988-89, representing Lafia–Obi Federal Constituency of what is now Nasarawa State. He was state secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) party in Plateau State from 1990 to 1992.
He was also a founding member of the PDP in 1998. He defected from the PDP after losing the primary elections for the Nasarawa governorship in 1999, but was elected governor in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct and re-elected on the platform of the APC.
Gabriel Suswam
Suswam, who was governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015, presently represents Benue North East in the Senate.
He was formerly into legal practice before he ventured into politics in 1999, he contested and won the Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency seat of Benue State on the platform of the PDP.
He was appointed Chairman of the House Services Committee, and later Chairman, House Committee on FCT. He was re-elected in 2003 and served as Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, and later as Chairman, House Committee on Power.
In April 2007 he was elected Governor of Benue State. He won a second tenure in the 2011 gubernatorial elections also on the platform of the PDP. His senatorial bid during the 2015 election did not materialize, but his was lucky the second time as he scaled through during the last general elections.
Rotimi Amaechi
The immediate past Minister of Transportation ranks among those who have been in public office since 1999, when he was elected as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and served as its speaker for eight years (1999-2007).
Before then, Amaechi, who first office in politics was Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State between 1992 and 1994, served as Special Assistant to the then deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, during the aborted Third Republic.
He equally served as Rivers State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee in 1996 during the transition programme of the General Sanni Abacha-led regime. After eight years as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaechi contested and won the PDP’s governorship primary election for the 2007.
His name was, however, substituted by the party and replaced with that of his cousin, Celestine Omehia, an action, he (Amaechi) challenged in court. The case eventually got to the Supreme Court and Amaechi became governor on October 26, 2007, after the apex court ruled that he was the rightful candidate of the PDP and winner of the 2007 governorship election in Rivers State.
He was reelected for a second term in the 2011 elections. On leaving office in 2015, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as minister of Transportation after serving as the Director-General of his campaign organisation in the 2015 presidential election. Amaechi also served in the same capacity in the recent elections. Again, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment and has been screened by the Senate.
Babatunde Fashola
As Chief of Staff in Governor Bola Tinubu’s Cabinet (2003-2007), Fashola also doubled as a commissioner, He was the first person to hold the offices at the same time.
He had before then served in various other capacities such as Secretary of the Lands committee of the transitional Work Groups (1999), member of the Panel of Enquiry into Allocation of Houses on the Mobolaji Johnson Scheme in Lekki (2000) and member of the Lagos State Tenders Board (2002).
On May 29, 2007, Fashola became the fourth elected governor of Lagos, succeeding his principal – Tinubu. He held the position till 2015 (two terms) and on leaving office was appointed Minister of Works, Power and Housing in the current administration by President Buhari.
He held the position till May this year and has been renominated to return as a minister in the President’s second term.
Godswill Akpabio
The former governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-Senate Minority Leader is one of the longest serving public office holders in Akwa Ibom State since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule on May 29, 1999.
A lawyer turned politician, Akpabio was in the private sector for many years before he was appointed as Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources by the then Governor Obong Victor Attah in 2002.
He later served as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as that of Lands and Housing. In 2006, he declared his intention to run for Akwa Ibom State governorship and defeated 57 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate in the state. He went ahead to win the main election and was re-elected for a second term in 2011.
In 2015, Akpabio joined the league of ex-governors in the Senate to represent the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and against all odds as a first timer, he became the Senate Minority Leader.
He resigned the position in August 2018 upon his defection to APC. He lost his re-election bid to former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, who won the poll on the platform of the PDP.
However, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment.
Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola, who left office as governor of Osun State on November 27, 2018 after serving two terms was formerly a Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State (1999-2007).
Prior to his appointment as commissioner, he was Director of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (BATCO), which engineered the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State in 1999.
He performed similar feat using the platform of Independent Campaign Group (ICG) to ensure Tinubu’s reelection for a second term in office. In 2007, Aregbesola contested the governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the then Action Congress (AC) in which the candidate of the PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was declared winner.
The Court of Appeal, however, nullified Oyinlola’s victory and declared Aregbesola winner on October 26, 2010. Many had expected that he would contest for a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections like his colleagues after ensuring that his anointed succeeded him but he opted out.
However, Aregbesola, who is the undisputable second-in command in Tinubu’s political family has been nominated to serve as a minister in the federal cabinet by President Buhari.
George Akume
Akume was governor of Benue State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the PDP. After eight years as governor, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District. He later defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and was re-elected in 2011. He served as Minority Leader from June 2011 to June 2015.
He was re-elected in 2015 for a third, but his bid for a fourth term in the 2019 hit the rocks, but he has been nominated for ministerial appointment by the President.
Timipre Sylva
A former governor of Bayelsa State, Sylva was elected governor during the 2007 general elections on the platform of the PDP, but his opponent, Ebitimi Amgbare of the Action Congress, challenged his victory.
Although the Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal upheld Sylva’s election, Amgbare took the matter to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the tribunal’s decision and nullified Sylva’s election on April 15, 2008. The then Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Werinipre Seibarugo was sworn in to replace Sylva as acting governor.
However, a new election was held on May 24, 2008 and Sylva, again won the poll. He was sworn in again on May 27, 2008, but his tenure was terminated by the Supreme Court on January 27, 2012, with an acting governor appointed to oversee the state until the election of February 2012.
Sylva, who had earlier served as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly (1991-1992) before the creation of Bayelsa State on the platform of the then National Republican Convention (NRC) as well as Political Adviser to then Governor Diepriye Alamieyeseigha up till 2002, contested the 2014 Bayelsa governorship election on the platform of the APC, but was defeated by the incumbent, Seriake Dickson.
However, he is on his way back to political reckoning with his recent nomination as a minister by President Buhari.
Chris Ngige
The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment was governor of Anambra State on the platform of the PDP between May 2003 and March 2006, when he was sacked by the Court of Appeal, which declared the APGA candidate in the election, Peter Obi as winner. The medical doctor turned politician, who accepted the judgement in good faith, attempted to participate in state governorship elections in April 2007, but was disqualified.
He, however, contested the February 2010 governorship poll in the state, but lost to Obi. In 2011, Ngige ran for election for a senatorial election to represent Anambra Central on the platform of the CAN and won. His bid to return to the Red Chamber in 2015 was however dashed as he lost his seat to Mrs. Uche Ekwunife of the PD, who was later unseated by Victor Umeh of APGA through the court.
Succour, however, came his way, when on November 11, 2015, he was named Minister of Labour and Employment by President Buhari. He held the position until May this year, when the Federal Executive Council was dissolved by the President, but he was among the 43 persons recently nominated to make the next cabinet.
Niyi Adebayo
The first executive governor of Ekiti State, Adebayo was in office between May 1999 and May 2003 on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD), when he lost his re-election bid to Ayodele Fayose of the PDP. After the loss, Adebayo opted to stay off mainstream politics, but bounced back at the 2018 National Convention of the APC, following his election as the party’s National Deputy Chairman (South).
He is expected to make a full return to the political scene, this time, at the national level as a member of the federal cabinet with his nomination as a minister by President Buhari. Ogbonnaya Onu A distinguished scholar and academic before his foray into politics, Onu is the first democratically elected governor of old Abia State.
He was in office from February 1992 to November 1993 under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). He was Chairman of the Governors Forum from 1992-1993.
His four-year term was cut short, when General Sani Abacha sacked the Interim National Government set up by General Babangida after he annulled the 12th June 1993 presidential election. Ahead of the Forth Republic, Onu joined the All Peoples Party (later ANPP) after the ban on political activities was lifted in 1998.
He emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, but never contested the 1999 presidential election because the APP went into a political alliance with the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and he had to step down for the AD presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae. He later became the National Chairman of the ANPP at the party’s most trying period of the party.
However, Onu was able to stem the drifting and decimation of the party until its merger with the defunct ACN; CPC and factions of APGA and DPP to form the APC in 2013.
He was among leaders of the APC, who were co-opted into its Interim National Executive Committee that managed the party from July 2013 to June 2014 when a substantive National Executive Committee was elected. He later served as Chairman of the APC presidential Screening Committee that screened aspirants, who vied for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2015 general election.
The APC won the presidential poll through its candidate – Buhari – who appointed Onu as Minister of Science and Technology. Again, Onu is among the 14 immediate past ministers, who the President has nominated to make the federal cabinet in his second term.
Politics
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
Governance: Former governors continue to maintain dominance
Felix Nwaneri reports on how some members of the political class, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999, have continued to maintain relevance since then
Today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known in modern history, as half of global population is under 30. However, despite this youth population, 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote.
This, notwithstanding, there is growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, explains why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40.
Many have reasoned that this trend seems to have spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths, who believe that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s numerous problems.
The youth, who insist that less emphasis should be put on age and experience, have continued to cite examples of Sebastian Kurz, who was elected to power in Austria at the age of 31 after serving as the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Other examples cited were Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest ever president elected at the age of 39.
Besides this, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable, has equally contributed to the renewed interest in politics among Nigerian youths.
Though this enthusiasm propelled a number of youths to contest for elective positions in the last general elections, the political space still seems not open for the younger generation as both the legislative and executive arms of government at the federal level are still dominated by the same set of politicians, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999.
While many have reasoned that there is no disputing the fact that experience cannot be dismissed in any human endeavour, however, the belief in some political quarters, is that most politicians, who have been at the helm of affairs in the last two decades have over stayed their welcome.
Among those who hold this conviction, is a renowned professor of Political Economy and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, who recently described politicians, who spend more than 12 years in public offices as social parasites.
Justifying his position, the Second Republic presidential adviser said: “I despise people who live on politics. I think that people who make a career in life based on politics are doing society a disservice.
“I have said that nobody should hold public office for more than 12 consecutive years. You go from a commissioner to the governor, senator; you are a social parasite.
“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it difficult to make progress are social parasites, who call themselves politicians.”
But, there is another political school of thought, which believes that though experience counts not only in politics, but governance, the fear of precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics and governance, either by ones own doing or as a result of circumstances, explains why members of the political class usually cling to power in one or the other.
This, perhaps, is the reason why the legislature, particularly the Senate and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have become a nest for former governors.
The trend which started, when the class of 1999-2007 set of governors left office after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms of four years each, is gradually turning to a norm in the polity.
In the present dispensation, for instance, 15 former governors are in the Senate, while President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated nine as ministers.
The 15 ex-governors, who presently represent their respective senatorial districts in the upper legislative chamber, are Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ibrahim Geidam, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Ibrahim Shekarau, Aliyu Wamakko, Kabiru Gaya, Kashim Shettima, Ibikunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, Tanko Al Makura and Gabriel Suswam.
Those who have been shortlisted to make the 43-man federal cabinet are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Babatunde Fashola, George Akume, Rauf Aregbesola, Niyi Adebayo, Chris Ngige, Timipre Sylva and Ogbonnaya Onu.
Danjuma Goje
The former governor of Gombe State, who returned to the Senate for the third time, served as governor on the platform of the PDP between 2003 and 2011. He had before then served as Minister of State, Power and Steel from 1999 to 2001 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.
On leaving office in 2011, he headed for the Senate, having won election on the platform of the PDP to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District. He was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of APC.
Ibrahim Gaidam
An accountant turned politician, Gaidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State and later Yobe State before he ventured into politics, when he was appointed as commissioner for Youths and Sports in 1995 and later as Commissioner of Commerce and Industries.
After his stint as commissioner, he returned to the civil service and between 1997 and 2007, served as Director in the State Finance Ministry and Permanent Secretary in various other ministries.
He was elected deputy governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party – ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009, following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.
After serving out Ali’s term, Geidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections.
This means that he spent 10 years as governor by May 29, this year, when he bowed out. However, he was not done with public office as he contested and won a senatorial election. He presently represents Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
Adamu Aliero
Aliero has been in the political terrain since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic. He governed Kebbi State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP) and later ANPP. He later defected to PDP and represented Kebbi Central in the Senate between June 2007 and December 2008, as he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory on December 17 that year by then President Umaru Yar’Adua.
Aliero left office on March 17, 2010, when then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet. He, however, returned to the Senate in 2015 and was re-elected for the third time in the recent 2019 general elections.
Aliyu Wamakko
A former chairman of Sokoto Local Government Area (1986-1987), Wamakko was elected deputy governor of Sokoto State in 1999 and held the position till 2006, when he resigned to contest the 2007 governorship election, which he won.
He was re-elected for a second term in the 2011 elections and on completion of his tenure in 2015, contested and won senatorial election to represent Sokoto North Senatorial District. He is among former governors presently in the 9th Senate as he was re-elected in the last elections.
Ibrahim Shekarau
The former governor of Kano State (2003-2011) is presently representing Kano Central Senatorial district in the Senate. He succeeded another ex-governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Shekarau was a founding member of APC, but the defection of Kwankwaso to the party prior to 2015 elections forced him to dump the party. He was later appointed as Minister of Education by then President Goodluck Jonathan.
The former governor, who holds a degree in Mathematics Education, taught in various secondary schools as well as served as principal. He was also a two-term president of all Nigerian Secondary Schools Teachers Assocaition.
Shekarau also held various positions in Kano State civil service. They include Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Education; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Rural and Community Development; Permanent Secretary Administration and General Services, Cabinet Office and Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission.
Malam Shekarau retired voluntarily from the service of Kano State civil service in October 2001 and joined politics in 2002.
Kabiru Gaya
Gaya is another former governor of Kano State and he is in the Senate for the fourth consecutive term as the representative of Kano South Senatorial District. He has been in the Red Chamber since 2007. He was the Senate Deputy Minority Whip from 2007 to 2011.
Before his election to the apex legislature, Gaya served as governor of Kano State during the aborted Third Republic between 1992 and 1993. His quest to return to Kano government house in 2003, failed as he lost in the governorship election on the platform of the National Democratic Party (NDP).
Abdullahi Adamu
Adamu has been on the political before the Fourth Republic, having joined politics in 1977, and was elected to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the constitution for Nigeria’s Second Republic (1979-1983).
He was a pioneer member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN); served as the party’s first Secretary-General and later chairman of the party in old Plateau State between 1978 and 1983. In 1994, he was appointed to the National Constitutional Conference by General Sani Abacha’s regime. In March 1995, he was appointed a Minister of State of Works and Housing and held the position till November 1997.
He was a founding member of PDP in 1998 and was elected governor of Nasarawa State in 1999. He was re-elected in 2007. After the end of his two-term governorship, he became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of PDP. In 2011, he was elected into the Senate to represent Nasarawa West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP.
He later defected to APC and was re-elected into Senate in 2015. He returned to the Senate for the third consecutive term in the present 9th National Assembly.
Orji Uzor Kalu
The accomplished businessman, served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. Prior to his election as governor, he served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited.
On leaving office as governor, Kalu left the PDP on which he was elected for two terms and formed the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on which he contested the 2007 presidential election.
Although Kalu won a senatorial seat to represent Abia North in the last general elections, it is not the first time in the federal legislature. He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993 in the aborted Third Republic.
Kashim Shettima
The immediate past governor of Borno State presently represent Borno Central in Senate.
Before becoming governor in 2011, Shettima had served Borno State in various capacities, including commissioners for Finance and Economic Development; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Education; Agriculture and Health.
He owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.
Ibikunle Amosun
Amosun is the fourth democratically-elected governor out of the 15 governors, including military and civilian, who have ruled the state. He was elected in 2011 on the platform of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).
He was, however, re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the APC, following the merger of then main opposition political parties. Ahead of the end of his tenure in May this year, Amosun contested and won a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections and presently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.
Earlier in 2003, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of the PDP, representing Ogun Central. During his tenure at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Amosun served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce. He also served as member in the Senate Committees on Appropriation, Foreign Affairs, Privatization, as well as Security and Intelligence.
Theodore Orji
The former governor of Abia State was formerly a career civil servant, but at the inception of the Fourth Republic, he first served as Principal Secretary, Government House, Abia State and later as Chief of Staff to then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. He succeeded his principal in 2007 on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA.) He, however, dumped the party, first, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later PDP through which he was re-elected in 2011. Before leaving office in 2015, he contested and won election to represent Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate.
He won a second term in the recent elections.
Rochas Okorocha
The immediate past governor of Imo State was first elected into office in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but he later dumped the party for the APC ahead of the 2015 elections and was re-elected on the platform of the party. Before berthing his political ship in APC, Okorocha has crisscrossed several political parties between 1999 and 2013.
He contested the governorship primaries of the PDP in 1999, but lost to Achike Udenwa.
He moved to the ANPP, and lost its presidential ticket in 2003.
He returned to the PDP, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs. In 2005, he formed the Action Alliance (AA) with the intention to contest the 2007 presidential election before again returning to the PDP in September 2007.
Okorocha, who left office in May, had earlier contested and won a senatorial seat to represent Imo West Senatorial District, but his bid to have his son-in-law succeed him as governor of the south eastern failed.
Sam Egwu
Egwu was governor of Ebonyi State between 1999 and 2007. Before then, he had been a senior lecturer at Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) and Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State.
In 2008, President Umaru Yar’Adua appointed him Minister of Education, a position he held till April 2010, when he was replaced by Professor Ruqayyah Ahmed Rufa’i. Egwu was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice to become National Chairman of the PDP at its 2008 National Convention.
However, at the Convention on March 8, 2008, he withdrew in favour of the compromise candidate Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, who was chosen as an alternative to Egwu and his main rival for the position, Anyim Pius Anyim.
In 2015, he contested and won the senatorial election to represent Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone on the platform of PDP and served as chairman Senate Committee on Industry. He was re-elected for a second term in the last general elections.
Tanko Al-Makura
Al-makura stepped down as governor of Nasarawa State in May after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms and like most of his counterparts, the next port of call was the Senate, which seems to have become a nest for former governors. For the former governor, who presently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District in upper legislative chamber, it has been a long walk in politics.
In 1980, Almakura became the youth leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State.
He was elected to the Constituent Assembly of 1988-89, representing Lafia–Obi Federal Constituency of what is now Nasarawa State. He was state secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) party in Plateau State from 1990 to 1992.
He was also a founding member of the PDP in 1998. He defected from the PDP after losing the primary elections for the Nasarawa governorship in 1999, but was elected governor in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct and re-elected on the platform of the APC.
Gabriel Suswam
Suswam, who was governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015, presently represents Benue North East in the Senate.
He was formerly into legal practice before he ventured into politics in 1999, he contested and won the Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency seat of Benue State on the platform of the PDP.
He was appointed Chairman of the House Services Committee, and later Chairman, House Committee on FCT. He was re-elected in 2003 and served as Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, and later as Chairman, House Committee on Power.
In April 2007 he was elected Governor of Benue State. He won a second tenure in the 2011 gubernatorial elections also on the platform of the PDP. His senatorial bid during the 2015 election did not materialize, but his was lucky the second time as he scaled through during the last general elections.
Rotimi Amaechi
The immediate past Minister of Transportation ranks among those who have been in public office since 1999, when he was elected as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and served as its speaker for eight years (1999-2007).
Before then, Amaechi, who first office in politics was Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State between 1992 and 1994, served as Special Assistant to the then deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, during the aborted Third Republic.
He equally served as Rivers State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee in 1996 during the transition programme of the General Sanni Abacha-led regime. After eight years as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaechi contested and won the PDP’s governorship primary election for the 2007.
His name was, however, substituted by the party and replaced with that of his cousin, Celestine Omehia, an action, he (Amaechi) challenged in court. The case eventually got to the Supreme Court and Amaechi became governor on October 26, 2007, after the apex court ruled that he was the rightful candidate of the PDP and winner of the 2007 governorship election in Rivers State.
He was reelected for a second term in the 2011 elections. On leaving office in 2015, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as minister of Transportation after serving as the Director-General of his campaign organisation in the 2015 presidential election. Amaechi also served in the same capacity in the recent elections. Again, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment and has been screened by the Senate.
Babatunde Fashola
As Chief of Staff in Governor Bola Tinubu’s Cabinet (2003-2007), Fashola also doubled as a commissioner, He was the first person to hold the offices at the same time.
He had before then served in various other capacities such as Secretary of the Lands committee of the transitional Work Groups (1999), member of the Panel of Enquiry into Allocation of Houses on the Mobolaji Johnson Scheme in Lekki (2000) and member of the Lagos State Tenders Board (2002).
On May 29, 2007, Fashola became the fourth elected governor of Lagos, succeeding his principal – Tinubu. He held the position till 2015 (two terms) and on leaving office was appointed Minister of Works, Power and Housing in the current administration by President Buhari.
He held the position till May this year and has been renominated to return as a minister in the President’s second term.
Godswill Akpabio
The former governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-Senate Minority Leader is one of the longest serving public office holders in Akwa Ibom State since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule on May 29, 1999.
A lawyer turned politician, Akpabio was in the private sector for many years before he was appointed as Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources by the then Governor Obong Victor Attah in 2002.
He later served as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as that of Lands and Housing. In 2006, he declared his intention to run for Akwa Ibom State governorship and defeated 57 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate in the state. He went ahead to win the main election and was re-elected for a second term in 2011.
In 2015, Akpabio joined the league of ex-governors in the Senate to represent the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and against all odds as a first timer, he became the Senate Minority Leader.
He resigned the position in August 2018 upon his defection to APC. He lost his re-election bid to former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, who won the poll on the platform of the PDP.
However, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment.
Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola, who left office as governor of Osun State on November 27, 2018 after serving two terms was formerly a Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State (1999-2007).
Prior to his appointment as commissioner, he was Director of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (BATCO), which engineered the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State in 1999.
He performed similar feat using the platform of Independent Campaign Group (ICG) to ensure Tinubu’s reelection for a second term in office. In 2007, Aregbesola contested the governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the then Action Congress (AC) in which the candidate of the PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was declared winner.
The Court of Appeal, however, nullified Oyinlola’s victory and declared Aregbesola winner on October 26, 2010. Many had expected that he would contest for a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections like his colleagues after ensuring that his anointed succeeded him but he opted out.
However, Aregbesola, who is the undisputable second-in command in Tinubu’s political family has been nominated to serve as a minister in the federal cabinet by President Buhari.
George Akume
Akume was governor of Benue State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the PDP. After eight years as governor, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District. He later defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and was re-elected in 2011. He served as Minority Leader from June 2011 to June 2015.
He was re-elected in 2015 for a third, but his bid for a fourth term in the 2019 hit the rocks, but he has been nominated for ministerial appointment by the President.
Timipre Sylva
A former governor of Bayelsa State, Sylva was elected governor during the 2007 general elections on the platform of the PDP, but his opponent, Ebitimi Amgbare of the Action Congress, challenged his victory.
Although the Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal upheld Sylva’s election, Amgbare took the matter to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the tribunal’s decision and nullified Sylva’s election on April 15, 2008. The then Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Werinipre Seibarugo was sworn in to replace Sylva as acting governor.
However, a new election was held on May 24, 2008 and Sylva, again won the poll. He was sworn in again on May 27, 2008, but his tenure was terminated by the Supreme Court on January 27, 2012, with an acting governor appointed to oversee the state until the election of February 2012.
Sylva, who had earlier served as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly (1991-1992) before the creation of Bayelsa State on the platform of the then National Republican Convention (NRC) as well as Political Adviser to then Governor Diepriye Alamieyeseigha up till 2002, contested the 2014 Bayelsa governorship election on the platform of the APC, but was defeated by the incumbent, Seriake Dickson.
However, he is on his way back to political reckoning with his recent nomination as a minister by President Buhari.
Chris Ngige
The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment was governor of Anambra State on the platform of the PDP between May 2003 and March 2006, when he was sacked by the Court of Appeal, which declared the APGA candidate in the election, Peter Obi as winner. The medical doctor turned politician, who accepted the judgement in good faith, attempted to participate in state governorship elections in April 2007, but was disqualified.
He, however, contested the February 2010 governorship poll in the state, but lost to Obi. In 2011, Ngige ran for election for a senatorial election to represent Anambra Central on the platform of the CAN and won. His bid to return to the Red Chamber in 2015 was however dashed as he lost his seat to Mrs. Uche Ekwunife of the PD, who was later unseated by Victor Umeh of APGA through the court.
Succour, however, came his way, when on November 11, 2015, he was named Minister of Labour and Employment by President Buhari. He held the position until May this year, when the Federal Executive Council was dissolved by the President, but he was among the 43 persons recently nominated to make the next cabinet.
Niyi Adebayo
The first executive governor of Ekiti State, Adebayo was in office between May 1999 and May 2003 on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD), when he lost his re-election bid to Ayodele Fayose of the PDP. After the loss, Adebayo opted to stay off mainstream politics, but bounced back at the 2018 National Convention of the APC, following his election as the party’s National Deputy Chairman (South).
He is expected to make a full return to the political scene, this time, at the national level as a member of the federal cabinet with his nomination as a minister by President Buhari. Ogbonnaya Onu A distinguished scholar and academic before his foray into politics, Onu is the first democratically elected governor of old Abia State.
He was in office from February 1992 to November 1993 under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). He was Chairman of the Governors Forum from 1992-1993.
His four-year term was cut short, when General Sani Abacha sacked the Interim National Government set up by General Babangida after he annulled the 12th June 1993 presidential election. Ahead of the Forth Republic, Onu joined the All Peoples Party (later ANPP) after the ban on political activities was lifted in 1998.
He emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, but never contested the 1999 presidential election because the APP went into a political alliance with the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and he had to step down for the AD presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae. He later became the National Chairman of the ANPP at the party’s most trying period of the party.
However, Onu was able to stem the drifting and decimation of the party until its merger with the defunct ACN; CPC and factions of APGA and DPP to form the APC in 2013.
He was among leaders of the APC, who were co-opted into its Interim National Executive Committee that managed the party from July 2013 to June 2014 when a substantive National Executive Committee was elected. He later served as Chairman of the APC presidential Screening Committee that screened aspirants, who vied for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2015 general election.
The APC won the presidential poll through its candidate – Buhari – who appointed Onu as Minister of Science and Technology. Again, Onu is among the 14 immediate past ministers, who the President has nominated to make the federal cabinet in his second term.
Politics
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
Hon Ifeanyi Chudi Momah is a member of the House of Representatives representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State. In this interview, Momah, who is one of the lawmakers that ensured the election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the Ninth Assembly reveals his reason for throwing his wight behind the Speaker. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports
You played a very vital role in the emergence of Hon. Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Why did you throw your support behind him?
The truth is that from 2011 when I first contested for the election, I have been watching him. Then he was the minority leader, I admired his personality so much. So when I came on board, lo and behold this was the same guy I have been watching, then I didn’t even know that he will become Speaker. I just had that flaie and conviction that he was the man to work with. I gave him everything completely, we worked together in the South-East zone to ensure he emerged and I coordinated a lot of activities for him in the zone. I can’t forget the time we went from state to state at night, and at about 1am we were still at Imo State on consultation. In all Gbajabiamila is a great guy indeed.
You were on air to defend the decision of the House which saw Ndudi Elumelu emerge as the Minority Leader of the House against the choice of the major opposition party Peoples Democratic Party?
That is democracy in action. Growing up, it was defined as government of the people, by the people and for the people. There is a popular philosopher, A.V. Dicey, he propounded the rule of law, which has three cardinal principles: Equality before the law, justice before the law and in accordance to the law. It is very clear, the standing rules is explicitly, unequivocally and unambiguously clear on how the leadership of the House is gotten.
In fact let me tell you, Order 7 Rule 1 that talks about election of the Speaker, Order 7 Rule 2 talks about election of Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 3 talks about a Speaker protemporary where there is no Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 4 talks about the House leader, Order 7 rule 5 talks about the Chief Whip, Order 7 Rule 6 talks about the Deputy House Leader, Order 7 Rule 7 talks about the Deputy Chief Whip, then Order 7 Rule 8 talks about the Minority Leadership.
From subsistence Rule 1 to subsistence Rule 7 the processes were strictly adhered to by the House, why will it now be in Sub Rule 8 that you now want to make an exemption? It says that the members of the minority parties shall nominate from among themselves Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip; and that was what we did, very clear and simple, so let nobody misrepresent facts to Nigerians that there is acrimony or that there are issues in the House.
Hon. Chinda and Hon. Onyema are great guys that have contributed their quotas to national development and I can assure you, watch out for those guys they will still contribute a lot. We are all one family under Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and he is our father; the opposition we have in that house is constructive opposition that will help in nation building. There are over eight parties there, so if APC is the ruling party, the other parties are the minority parties; so you can see that it is completely wrong for the chairman of one section of the minority parties to write a letter affirming the position of all the minority parties. You can’t be a spokesman person for everybody, you have to be in the House to know what happens in the House.
Obviously in the last election, the people of Ihiala gave you about 75-80 per cent of their mandate, how do you intend to pay them back?
The truth is that I have great plans for Ihiala people, sometimes I think of my plans and I get scared wondering if I will be able to accomplish all my plans in four years, because I don’t belong to that school of thought that always thinks about re-election.
I thank God that I am here and I am focused on what I can do for my people, and after the four years it is up to God and the people who gets re-elected. I’ve realised that there is chronic poverty in the land; the number one goal on the SDGs that was signed to replace the MDGs is eradication of poverty, number two is the eradication of hunger. Now you’ll ask yourself; why did they separate poverty from hunger? When hunger is already embedded in poverty, but with that you’ll come to find out that indeed there is hunger in the land, so I’m going to go on enormous ‘stomach infrastructure.’
When I say stomach infrastructure, I mean if the people have access to agricultural commodities, it will stabilise them for a moment and they can be able to be on the same thinking faculty with you that is one.
Two, I am not PHCN, I am not the Minister of Power, but I will find a way in Ihiala Local Government to make sure that there is regular power supply, because with power small scale businesses can grow; people doing cooling, photocopying, business centres and all others. With this, cost will be reduced and profits will be maximised because obviously you know the inherent challenges associated with lack of power supply.
Again I will try my best to help them in the areas of ecology; I’m not talking about roads here, I’m talking about erosion. Roads and erosive control are two different things. On the first day that the house was inaugurated, a honourable member Ben Callus moved a matter of urgent public importance on erosion, and if you check the amendment paper I was among the people the moved the amendment to include Umuhu-Obaha Ezike road in Okija in it, Usakwa-Uzoakwa road, ubahekwem road, Onuoha road and that Total road in Okija; this was on the first day of sitting after inauguration. So erosion control must be carried out holistically, because it will be the precursor to the construction of good roads.
Fourthly, empowerment. You cannot build roads and not empower people, there is a popular great guy who used to say in our language “a na ru obodo, a na ru mmadu na ga n’obodo”; meaning ‘if you are building the community and the road, you should also build the people that goes in and on them’. I will go into skill acquisition and development programmes that will help the people directly, not the blue chip kind of programmes that will be all in rhetorical.
We will do something that will permeate directly to the membrane of the society, things that can be seen visibly because lawyers say “rare ip sa loquitos” meaning the facts speaks for itself. Empowerment programmes are not exhaustive, it’s not something I can list out for you, because these are things that are continuous. We will engage in capital projects and I thank God that the leadership of the House led by Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is my very good friend; so whatever it takes, instead I’ll go and hold him by his trousers and plead with him to help me do what I can for my people of Ihiala federal constituency, so great things abound for the people.
Your party APGA has been facing a serious wrangling, what are the members doing to put an end to the crisis?
Internal wrangling is not synonymous to APGA alone, and it shows you that the party is growing. Take for example, in 2015 how many Rep members did APGA have? Two, Africa from Anambra and Prestige Ossy from Abia. Now we have 10 Rep members; five from Anambra, one from Abia, three from Benue and one from Taraba. So great things abound ahead for APGA, and we would go places. I think these are trying times for APGA, just like every person goes through his own university of tears; but guess what, once he gets his certificate he becomes problem proof.
You are a lawyer by profession and also a full time polician, how do you intend to strike a balance between your profession and politics?
As I am talking to you my profession cannot be mortgaged for anything, I have a good consultancy firm in Lagos and by God’s Grace I have one that I am still working on here in Abuja; before I came here, there was somebody here, there is going to be life after politics and when I leave here someone will still be here because government is continuous.
You had a memorable early life story, how was your growing up?
I hail from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, and precisely I come from Umunuoha, in Obahumonu Okija, the popular land of the Ozogu’s. Where I come from, there is a popular chant with which we greet ourselves, we say “Ozogu” and they respond “Enyi” (Ozogu means great people, while Enyi is elephant). I was born in Okija General Hospital, I was the only one that was born in that hospital in my family. When I was born my dad was out of the country, my mum came visiting, lo and behold she entered into labour and that was it. Just like the story of Joseph, I didn’t know that me being born in Okija was a significant thing, that I would return back to that same Okija as their servant leader, that God will use to bring good tidings to them, so it is indeed a journey of testimony.
I thank God for my late dad, chief Mike Momah, without him I would not be here, that is the truth; he gave me the best in life, the best of upbringing, I went to the best schools. I schooled in Radius Nursery and Primary School, which was one of the best schools then in Festac town, Lagos. From there I went to Loral International Secondary School, later to Chrisland College and from there to University of Lagos. That is where I learnt my boisterous and rugged nature to be tenacious in my pursuit of ambition. That place grilled me real hard, and by then I had already lost my dad who showed me so much love so I had to learn to be tough. I learnt from my own mistakes and that of others. I was 15 years old when my dad died, but I had an advantage in that God played both the spiritual and physical role in my life.
After my schooling, I bagged my LLB Hons at the University of Lagos, thank God for people like Prof. Chioma Ogomu who was the Dean faculty of law when I was graduating and Prof. Ibidapo Obe who was the VC. From there I did my NYSC in Malumfashi which was a stone throw from Daura local government area in Katsina State.
Others were doing the three weeks orientation after which they were redeployed, but somehow I wasn’t redeployed, so I spent the entire one year of my NYSC in Katsina, where I made lots of friends, amongst whom was the then commissioner for youths. After my service year I went to Scotland, Aberdeen University precisely where I did my legal proficiency course in International Jurisprudence law for nine months.
After that I returned to Nigeria and started working with Rikki Taffa and co chambers; of course before I started work I was called to the bar in Nigerian law school in Bwari. In law school there was what we called chamber attachment, that was where I experienced that new wig that they will always call lawyers. Somehow I did my chamber attachment with Rikki Taffa, who was the biggest then. I remember Atiku Abubarkar, who was either the completing his tenure as Vice President or was still serving, he was a good friend of Rikki Taffa, who happened to be his lawyer then; so I was exposed to a lot of vips coming to either our Abuja or Lagos office, as we did a lot of travelling.
I learnt a lot in my two years there and you know for the new wigs the money, but more about learning the procedural law because what we learnt in the university was more or less substantive/adjectival law which was different from the procedural law that was learnt in the law courts, that was how I learnt that no matter how much substantive and adjectival law you know, if you don’t master the procedural law you will make a mess of your entire case.
From there I came back home to contribute my quota to national development and I started working with Akachukwu Nwankwo, a good friend and a great guy, he exposed me to the politics side of things. I worked with him at SURE P, then he was the Secretary On SURE-P, he also doubled as the senior special assistant to the President on technical matters, so I worked with people like Dozie Obelle, Patrick Okigbo (the son of late Christopher Okigbo). I was exposed to a lot of good prolific brains around me; I mean you can’t be around giants and still crawl like ant. This helped me to be able to position myself for greater things. I thank God for the people like Obi Jackson who I later met after I lost my 2011 election, 2015 he came out fully for me in fact he was in the fore front to defend the mandate of the good people of Ihiala, but somehow it didn’t go through. As they say God’s time is the best, in 2019 he still came out with that tenacity and vociferous nature, and this is where we are now.
What were the significant moments of your life that shaped your upbringing?
The significant moment that shaped my upbringing was when I ran for election, because when I lost the first election it was like everything was going to fall on board, but somehow God came through for me and here we are. So the ability for me to contest elections, loose and win actually taught me the ropes that I have learnt in life.
Is your success in the 2019 election the happiest moment of your life?
Winning 2019 election is the greatest thing God has done for me, I mean being a member of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having the mandate to represent the people in such an enormous capacity. Coming here and working with the speaker who is a very great guy, a prolific person. He’s been a father, brother, friend and a strong confidant. He is a resolute person that will always stand firm. If he is with you, you know he is with you, if you go amiss he will bring you back. He’s been a great father.
Politics
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
In this analysis, STEVE UZORCHI writes that besides issues raised by his successor, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha is in fresh trouble as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closes in on him
I
f the current massive investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are anything to go by, Senator Rochas Okorocha may be in fresh trouble.
In the last few days, the EFCC has raised and sealed up several property linked to the former governor.
Meanwhile, Governor Chief Emeka Ihedioha, as determined as he seems to be, is not among the governors whose transition from Governor-elect to Executive Governor of his state was seamless.
Ihedioha’s emergence was a huge hit on the incumbent at the time, Chief Rochas Okorocha; who apparently didn’t make any provision for the hand-over processes, what more a hand-over note.
Okorocha’s succession plan which was built around his son in-law, Uche Nwosu did not consider it necessary to leave a safety net or an alternate plan in the event of an unexpected outcome.
Hence, when it became an immutable fact that Emeka Ihedioha had been returned Governor of Imo State, the instant retort of the outgoing government was unconcealed hostility.
What became the hand-over, executed by a handful of officials of the outgone administration was more like a charade as there was no hand-over note, no proper documentation, no functional offices, no vehicles or equipment. The environment was hostile and laced with booby traps, with some personnel still hanging around, waiting in the wings to sabotage the smooth take-off of the Ihedioha administration.
Governor Ihedioha had to make an express demand on the Principal Secretary to the outgone governor, Emeka Duru, to submit a comprehensive hand-over note within 48 hours.
There was nothing in place to support the smooth take-off of the new administration as even the Government House; Owerri was disconnected from the public power supply for the greater part of eight years due to unpaid electricity bills incurred by the Okorocha administration. A clear case of dereliction. It took Ihedioha to pay part of the electricity bills incured in the last eight years and get the Government House reconnected to public power supply. There was seemingly no sense of responsibility or responsiveness in the past administration.
The state and administrative structures were in shambles but there was an urgent need to hit the ground running as there is so much to be done.
Rather than take impulsive and sentimental decisions sourced from the wayside without empirical facts, Ihedioha set up committees to obtain raw data and facts showing ‘where the state is coming from, where it is, in order to be able to transit with certainty to the desired future.
According to Ihedioha, issues were being taken deliberately; with measured steps and measured assurances. Every area of infraction including the vexed issues of illegal land allocation or the expropriation of public landed properties and last minute looting of moveable and non-moveable assets of government were being addressed.
At a recent stakeholders meeting last week, Ihedioha in spite of the landmines he had had to defuse, he shocked an outraged Imo audience with the disclosure of the disturbing level of malfeasance perpetrated by the outgone administration of Rochas Okorocha.
He said: “Our interim findings show a consistent pattern of massive looting and stripping of public assets, dismantling and carting away of public properties such as electric poles, vehicles, trucks, office equipment, furniture and other items. There were last minute illegal sales of government properties at giveaway prices and unlawful allocation of land including backdating of Certificate of Occupancy. Instances of mindless withdrawals of cash from government accounts in commercial banks without due process as well as illegally recruiting and promoting civil servants were common place.”
He continued: “Unsustainable debts were incurred on behalf of the state running to over a N100 billion without anything to show for it, and consequently, saddling the state with a myriad of lawsuits and Garnishee Orders. I must inform you in this regard that, so far, we have received over N30 billion worth of Garnishee Orders arising from several ill-conceived and fraudulent contractual agreements deliberately consummated by the past administration, to destroy the future of the state and its teeming population by fettering the state in a humongous debt trap.”
The governor noted that most of the said actions were carried out to put the new administration in a very difficult situation. He, however, reassured that his administration is passionate about rebuilding Imo and will definitely surmount the challenges facing it.
The stakeholders meeting marked exactly 50 days Chief Emeka Ihedioha was inaugurated as governor of Imo State and among the issues he has already confronted headlong is the matter of the Imo environment and particularly, in the area of waste disposal and managenent.
Environment
He informed that government has appointed the management of the Environmental Transformation Committee (ENTRACO) to deal the issues surrounding the sanitation of Imo environment. He noted that massive waste disposal has commenced in line with the policy plans of his government kick-started with a tree planting campaign
The governor stated that: “We have also stopped the illegal sand dredging across the state. This was after we visited a most devastating and inhuman dredging activity, close to the Emmanuel College axis in Owerri. We must educate our people on the implications of these unwholesome practices on our environment and the danger it portends for future generations of Imo citizens.”
He continued: “Nevertheless, the activities of ENTRACO are visible across the capital, particularly with the desilting going on along many streets and axis of our capital. We are indeed on the positive route of restoring Owerri, nay Imo State as the cleanest city and State in Nigeria. Only yesterday, the former Governor of Imo State, in the person of Chief Ikedi Ohakim was appointed the Chairman of a high-powered committee whose responsibility, amongst other things, is to restore Imo to the golden era during which Owerri was regarded as the cleanest city and Imo won the prize of the cleanest state in Nigeria consecutively in 2008, 2009 and 2010 respectively. In furtherance to sustaining this our lost legacy, I have equally instituted a monthly award for the cleanest local government in Imo State during the tenure of my administration.”
Pipe-borne water
After eight years of no pipe-borne water supply the state, the governor also used the occasion to promise residents of Imo that some sections of the state will begin to get water supply in the next one month as government intensifies efforts to replace dilapidated water infrastructures in the state and make pipe-borne water available across the state capital.
Ihedioha, who said the meeting with stakeholders was in keeping with his administration’s commitment to openness and unfettered communication, regretted that in the last eight years pipe-borne water became a luxury as there was no tap water anywhere in the state.
He assured the stakeholders that: “The Imo State Water Authority has undergone some restructuring, and is now equipped to begin putting in place the required system for pipe-borne water supply.
“In a month, some parts of Owerri, the Imo state capital, will certainly have access to pipe-borne water.”
International Development Partners
Ihedioha also told stakeholders that his administration has reviewed its partnership with international development partners like the UNICEF with a view to delivering key programs in the water, health, education and sanitation sectors.
The governor frowned at the blunt refusal of the last administration to access interventions from global development partners.
He said: “Suffice it to say that in the last eight years, Imo has not leveraged on any multi-lateral development assistance on account of our inability to comply with certain basic requirements, such as payment of counterpart funding and lack of transparency in the state’s administrative processes.”
Erosion
While lamenting the rampaging impact of erosion in many Imo which is destroying farmlands and roads in communities and cutting them off from their neighbours, Governor Ihedioha informed that he had directed the immediate release of N500million being state’s counterpart fund that engineered the World Bank funds under the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).
“Only last week, we flagged off the Ezemazu-Urualla Gully Erosion project in Ideato North council area valued at N9, 981, 765, 514. 14, a World Bank project supervised by NEWMAP.”
He regretted that the Ezumazu-Urualla erosion site like all the other erosion sites in the state was abandoned by the last administration and the people left to face uncertain fate because of the state’s refusal to pay the necessary counterpart fund.
Local Government:
In its commitment to restoring democracy at all levels of government, the administration has already primed the Imo society for council elections by December. The governor told stakeholders that he was committed to having the local governments fully democratized and running.
Ihedioha described it as a very important step in restoring confidence of Imo people in the democratic process.
He said: “With the approval of the State House of Assembly, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has also been reconstituted to carry out its constitutional functions in this regard.
“Imo people are fully aware that there was no local government election in the last eight years in the state. The charade that took place recently was so patently flawed that even the legal requirement of adequate notice was flouted. We took initiative acting with approval of the House of Assembly to activate our emergency powers to suspend local governments’ political leadership for six months pending inquiry and resolution of legal disputes.
“I can confirm to you that, in line with my promise and pledge, we have commenced the practice of financial autonomy of the local government administration in the state.”
Financial sector
Ihedioha maintained that his administration is sanitizing the Imo State financial sector through the introduction of Treasury Single Account (TSA) system. He regretted that he inherited a government ran from personal accounts and over 250 bank accounts, which ensured that government was ran in a very opaque manner.
According to him, looting of the state treasury which characterized the last administration has become a thing of the past as the TSA is an aggressive institutional mechanism that guarantees transparency, probity, accountability, and essentially protect the people of the State against multiple taxation.
He added: “By this singular action, our global rating in the ease of doing business, no doubt, has improved as investors are beginning to show renewed interest in the state.”
Road Rehabilitation
He said: “Though this is rainy season when road construction is usually very difficult and not advisable, but considering the level of dilapidation of roads across the state and particularly the state capital, the Executive Council has approved the immediate rehabilitation of 10 critical roads both within Owerri and outside it.”
He continued: “We visited the Mgbe-Umuchima Bridge situated along Orlu-Akokwa Road that collapsed last week. It is a huge concern to all of us. I assure that government will take immediate measures to address the situation. Communication amongst rural communities remains a top priority. Indeed, the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), which has been inactive has been resuscitated by the state government.”
Ihedioha noted that the projects will commence soon after the Bureau of Public Procurement and Price Intelligence have conducted its due diligence in line with global best practices.
Among other things, fortifying the state’s security architecture; overhauling sports infrastructure and administration in the state; rejigging the civil service and pensions administration; and fostering honest cordiality and progressive relations with the organized labour in Imo state were part of the conversation with the stakeholders.
It may yet be too early to cheer but the signs are reassuring and holds out great prospects for the people and residents of Imo state.
Politics
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
I
t is a common practice among politicians to quickly prepare their severance and other allowances and issue their cheques even before they leave office at the expiration of their tenure. However, it is with snail and reluctant speed that they allow payment of gratuities of pensioners to be disbursed to them after leaving civil service.
While many senior citizens (pensioners) wallow in abject poverty for months or years before their entitlements could be processed and released to them, politicians, among them many, that had even retired in their various fields before being clinching other elective or appointive posts, smile home even with series of largesse of office.
This scenario of inequality and bastardisation of equitable trust among humans threw itself up recently in Oyo State when Governor Seyi Makinde unearthed a seeming rape of the Oyo people’s collective patrimony by the last administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
Makinde and his maiden appointed officials could not have any official vehicles to use in the discharge of their duties. The Chief of Staff, Chief Olabisi Ilaka, told journalists that Ajimobi, his wife (Florence) and many of their aides had made away with their official vehicles leaving him, the governor and even Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola with no option than to be using their personal vehicles to carry on with their official assignments.
Makinde raised the alarm and warned that all the last government’s officials who went away with their official vehicles should return them, stressing that they remained the people’s patrimony. The vehicles were purchased with state’s money and so should have been left behind for the service of the state.
To many people, it was a mark of greed and an act of insensitivity on the part of Senator Ajimobi and his aides towards the incoming government of Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party. In a State where hundreds of billions of naira were found to have been left as debt for the incoming administration, should the new government start to allocate money for purchase of another set of service vehicles for its officials when most of the ones carted away were bought brand new about three months to the exit of the past government?
A discordant tune rented the air shortly afterwards when some officials of the past government denied ever stealing any government, asking Makinde to shun mundane things, and rather face the serious business of governance. The government was even told to name anyone who stole or went away with official vehicles.
Makinde and his aides insisted that Ajimobi, his wife and aides indeed went away with government vehicles, vowing to recover them at all cost if they refused to return them voluntarily.
In the course of the allegation, counter allegation and denials, the government of Makinde on July 12, 2019 announced recovery of 13 vehicles among the horde taken away by Ajimobi’s officials. Barely two weeks after, five more vehicles were recovered from some mechanic workshops where they were abandoned. One of the vehicles was abandoned close to Government House without the ignition key on it.
Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed that one of the past senior civil servants went away with a N35 million brand new car bought in February, barely three months to the expiration of the government’s tenure. Report has it that the senior official only paid N270,000 to purchase and personalise the vehicle.
In a heated debate on a private radio station recently, Alhaji Bola Akinyemi (Director General of Olabisi Ilaka Campaign Organisation), said it categorically that ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, went away with three vehicles, while his wife Florence went away with seven vehicles, just as many of the aides also went away with their official vehicles.
Though they had been denying the allegation of theft of the government vehicles, a loyalist of Ajimobi and past Chairman of the Omi Apata Local Council Development Area, Adeniyi Oyekunle, who engaged Akinyemi on a radio debate, expressed disgust at the dust created from the declaration that some government vehicles were stolen by officials of the past administration.
To Oyekunle, a legal practitioner, Makinde was just making a fuss over nothing substantial. He said: “Every official that went away with their official vehicles did it legally because they got it through the approval of then Governor Ajimobi.”
In his argument, Oyekunle said all the officials who went away with their official vehicles wrote to the governor asking whether they should go with their official vehicles as part of their severance allowance and it was granted. The papers are here as record of evidence. It is part of the perks (perquisites) of office and such is done everywhere. Executive Officers of companies are allowed to go away with the official vehicles they use in office. “There is no big deal about it. It is one of the ways of appreciating any official who had served the organisation meritoriously. I don’t know why Governor Makinde is making a fuss out of ordinary vehicles instead of facing the business of governance,” he had said.
Akinyemi, the PDP man, would, however, not agree with Oyekunle’s submission as he said that: “It is a shame that a public official, politician who was taken care of for a whole eight years out of the public funds, would still feel insatiable as to think that property of the government that provided for all his needs for eight years should be carted away. It is simply a thiefing idea. These are property bought with people’s money. What else would any such public official say he still needs? If anybody is saying that it is the tradition, this PDP government of Engineer Seyi Makinde does not believe in that and will not tolerate it.”
Recalling that he was part of Late Governor Lam Adesina’s government, Akinyemi said that every vehicle used by all government officials then were submitted to the traffic poll and accounted for then. To him, it was outlandish and a misnormer to now justify the situation where government officials would go away with government property.
He pooh-poohed Oyekunle’s defence when he added that any appointed company officials could be allowed to go with their official vehicles, “but the vehicles we are talking of here were not bought by any company or organisation, but with the people’s money. Why not allow the people to continue to enjoy their property? Why must some few individuals go away with the property of the masses simply because they held had some political offices for few years?,” Akinyemi had fumed.
Speaking on behalf of the governor, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, had referred to the press conference held at the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku, where the former Education Commissioner Professor Adeniyi Olowofela had led other former aides to disparage some claims of Makinde’s administration regarding the debts left by Ajimobi, saying that some officials of the incumbent administration were ambushing and harassing them in the streets all in a bid to collect government vehicles they had hoarded back. Adisa described those justifying the theft of the vehicles as “shameless and unconscionable people”.
In a release he made available to the press, Adisa had said that “the attention of the Government of Oyo state has been drawn to a news report which indicated that some officials of the immediate past administration in the state raised issues about the manner in which the state is retrieving vehicles illegally carted away by some of their colleagues.
“Let us make it abundantly clear that there is no iota of truth in the claims by the former Commissioners and officials of the immediate past government. The Government of Engineer Seyi Makinde had sworn itself to a commitment to probity and accountability.
“It would be recalled that the incumbent government in Oyo State issued an ultimatum to officials of the immediate past administration who illegally carted away government vehicles and other properties to return such or risk being reported to the security agencies.
“The decision was informed by the monumental impunity the new administration in the state has uncovered so far. Even on Inauguration Day, it was so bad that the inauguration committee had to scamper here and there to source vehicles for the new governor and his deputy.
“As we speak, Governor Makinde and his Deputy are compelled to rely on their personal vehicles for use as convoy cars in the discharge of their duties. The same is true of other government officials appointed so far.
“And that is despite the records which show that huge sums were expended on the purchase of new cars in the last year of the immediate past administration. Indeed, a number of such cars were purchased about three months to the end of that government.
“This government will not permit anyone to mix up facts in an attempt to defend a strange tradition of ‘vultures in governance’ which is diametrically opposed to the Service Agenda of the Makinde administration.
“There is a clear difference when a vehicle is boarded and the appropriate amount paid. The records at the disposal of government clearly demarcate the illegally taken cars from the boarded vehicles.
“We also make bold to state that the officials charged with recovery of the said cars and the security operatives have so far been very civil in their procedures and no fewer than 19 cars have been recovered.
“Television cameras were on the toe of the officials who recovered the last set of five vehicles and those who took the cars away are well documented. There is no government instrument or law of the State House of Assembly that permits vehicles to be taken away ‘free of charge’ or in the exercise of ‘discretionary powers’ as shown in a memo elements of the past government secretly leaked in a bid to blackmail the incumbent government.
“Because the government in place in Oyo is all about probity, openness, and accountability, it will not condone attempts to seize public property or distribute them like a Father Christmas in the twilight of his trade.
“It is disheartening that some persons who have had the opportunity of serving our dear state, a state of Omoluabi, would openly defend any absurdity or propensity to loot government property in a manner that debases the true Omoluabi culture that defines us here,” Adisa had written.
An aide of the present administration, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, last week openly admitted that he led some men to track down the already recovered vehicles.
Apparently miffed by the media reports over the development, Olopoeniyan, who disclosed that he led some people “to recover government vehicles from where they hide them” by officials of Ajimobi government, said those addressing the media over the matter were shameless.
According to the PDP chief: “These people were in government from May 29, 2011 till May 29, 2019 and yet they were not satisfied with all the booties in their care and perks they derived so far from holding positions of authority.
“I can’t deny that government stolen vehicles carted away by them are being recovered daily, let them keep quiet or we will be forced to expose the atrocities further.
“It is true I led people to recover the vehicles where they were hidden. We got information that if we didn’t arrive where the vehicles were parked, they could be moved away. We know the police may not act on it before they (vehicles) are relocated, because of official demands and other consideration, so I led people there; got their keys and I asked the drivers to take them to Government House.
“It would have been an offence if on recovery of such vehicles as claimed, I asked the drivers I took there to drive them to my house. But this is a case of ensuring that government vehicles stolen by some people are retrieved and taken to Agodi Government House.
“If the Government House was possible to cart away, these people would have done so. The level of their alleged theft of government property was mind-boggling. They ought to have approached the police to invite me for the said robbery.
“We have gotten more information and lead on more vehicles. We will go after them because those vehicles were bought with tax payers’ money. Some of us feel that denying PDP government access to those vehicles will stifle performance of our government.
He further wondered why official vehicles with no trace of scars or faulty engines, could be taken to motor mechanic and splattered with mud, with a view to concealing them for the use of new officials.
Trending
-
News9 hours ago
Oshiomhole: Saraki is Nigeria’s smartest political player
-
News8 hours ago
EFCC arrests DG, 6 bank MDs over N2bn fraud
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Abiodun mourns as ex-Deputy Gov dies at 79
-
Business11 hours ago
Zola Electric, OVH Energy deepen renewable energy penetration in Nigeria
-
News21 hours ago
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
-
News8 hours ago
INEC to Tribunal: We can’t defend Atiku, PDP’s petition
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Hospital CMD’s son: Police rescue four more kidnap victims
-
Education10 hours ago
When MAUSTECH, MAPOLY tore Ogun apart