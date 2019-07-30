Sports
Footballers Connect 2.0: Ogu preaches priority to youngsters
Nigeria international John Ogu was on hand to continue the footballing enlightenment to over 500 aspiring players at Footballers Connect 2.0 which took place at Finicky Event Centre, Jibowu, Lagos on Saturday, July 27.
The second edition of the event, an initiative of Sports Management company, Hay Sports, delivered further on its mandate to bridge the wide gap between up and coming footballers, professionals and ex-internationals – and the relevant industries that is relative with the sport.
Ogu, fresh from helping the Nigerian national team to a third-place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, talked the participants through his grass to grace story, detailing his experiences with unscrupulous agents, advisors, club administrators and coaches before going ahead to become a winner.
The session was moderated by BBC ace sports journalist, Shina Okeleji who rolled back the years in Ogu’s career.
“I took a risk, letting go my education to play football in Slovenia. It was cold, and tough. About six of us left Nigeria then, it wasn’t easy,” Ogu, responding to Okeleji’s question, told Footballers Connect 2.0 participants.
“Young players should we wary of bad agents who are only concerned about the money and not the development of the player.”
Ogu also revealed how he had to train on his own for a long period and moved in with Super Eagles teammate Ogenyi Onazi in Rome, during the midfielder’s spell at Lazio.
“I had to terminate my contract with Academica in Portugal,” he continued.
“Staying in Europe without a team was one of the toughest parts of my career. I moved in with Onazi in Italy, he helped and supported me during these times until I had a chance to move to Israel, it wasn’t the best of offers but I had to get playing again.”
“I’m happy today, I came over the period and here I am today.”
Pillars shift focus to Champions League
Kano Pillars players have been ordered to stay put in Kaduna for at least six days after clinching the Aiteo Cup.
According to reports, the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje directed the team to remain in Kaduna for closed camping ahead of their first-leg CAF Champions League qualifying match against Ashanti Kotoko FC.
Pillars media officer Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said the Governor wants to ensure the team is focused on the task ahead.
The team is expected to be back to Kano on the August 5 and their first match in the CAF Champions League will be on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes his players are up for the challenge in their upcoming Caf Champions League encounter with Kano Pillars of Nigeria.
The first tie is slated for August 10 in Nigeria, two weeks before the return match.
“We are monitoring them [Pillars] as much as we can, they played the Nigerian FA Cup final [on Sunday],” Zachariassen told Footballmadeinghana.
“Kano Pillars are strong offensively but possibly we will be on top of our game because we have been preparing for the past three weeks.
“All our players are ready and good enough to play, that’s why we changed the entire team before the end of the game against Rahimo [of Burkina Faso in our last friendly].
“I have a first 28 but not 11. Some players [are out of training] because of slight injuries.
Sit tight, Fenerbahce coach tells Moses
Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal has urged Chelsea-owned winger Victor Moses to be more productive in the new season.
The former Nigeria international ended the 2018-2019 campaign with his highest league goal tally in seven years with four goals in 14 games, not bad for the player who arrived at the Yellow Canaries in the January transfer window.
In a private conversation with Moses and Cape Verde star Garry Rodrigues, manager Yanal advised the two wingers to be close to the penalty area.
”With your performance, you can determine the fate of the season for us,” Yanal was quoted as saying by SuperFB.
”I will speak openly; so far form is not enough. Both of you have a very high capacity. I expect you to be more productive. I believe you will get better every day.”
Moses has been loaned out for the fourth time since joining Chelsea in August 2012 due to his lack of first team opportunities in the first half of last season under Maurizio Sarri, who is no longer coaching The Blues.
Zenith Bank Women Basketball League:Plateau Rocks, Customs, Army record 100% wins
The 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League which started at the weekend across four centres have produced interesting results with top teams maintaining their pedigree in the game.
Savannah Zone which has Abuja and Zaria as centres has been very lively since Friday as Plateau Rocks, Customs and Nigeria Army winning three games in first three matches.
In Abuja, Plateau Rocks whipped Blackgold 57- 44, defeated Benue Princess 44 -33 and also walloped FCT Wings 49-22.
Also in Abuja, Nigerian Customs defeated Nassarawa Amazons 64-28, beat Air Warriors Babes 63-55 and also defeated Kanem Queens of Borno 57-20 in their first three games.
The National Stadium Package B and the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment are the venue of the Abuja centre event.
Still in the Savannah Zone games, Nigerian Army have been fantastic with 100 per cent record recorded so far in three matches decided in Zaria.
The Women Army team was ruthless with a 76-22 victory margin recorded against Equity Angels. The second game against GT 2000 was won 64-45 while the third game ended 57-38 against Exousia Angels.
The Ibadan Centre on Monday observed a rest day after the weekend hostilities.
A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s competition which is witnessing a new format under the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Kida.
It is expected that 144 matches will be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.
“We anticipate a more competitive event with more participation this year and we also expect that this will help in the discovery of more talents and better development of the game across the country,” Kida said.
Work permit forces Onyenkuru to stay at Galatasaray
Henry Onyekuru looks like he could be leaving Everton for another loan spell before the close of the summer transfer window.
Turkish sports daily Fanatik says Super Lig champions Galatasaray and Everton are in talks over the transfer of the Nigeria international.
Based on the Super Eagles FIFA rankings and the fact that the winger has not played 75 percent of competitive matches in the past two years, he is not eligible for a work permit.
Onyekuru impressed during his loan spell at Galatasaray last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches across all competitions and helping them win the Super Lig title and Turkish Cup.
Galatasaray are keen to sign the 22-year-old for at least one season but face competition from clubs in Italy and Russia.
Onyekuru wedded his girlfriend in a ceremony held in Benin City on Saturday, July 27, with several Super Eagles players in attendance.
Enyimba confirm deal for Plateau Utd defender
Enyimba have confirmed they have snapped up right-back Emmanuel James from Plateau United for an undisclosed fee.
The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions have been busy in the transfer window with three earlier signings before the deal for James was confirmed on Monday.
James was a key player with Plateau United where he helped them win the NPFL title three seasons ago, and Enyimba are confident the defender would be a valuable addition to them as they reinforce for the new season.
“The right-back comes with a good deal of domestic and continental experience having won the NPFL with Plateau United and played in the CAF Champions League.” Enyimba wrote on their official twitter handle.
Enyimba secured a record eighth NPFL title last season after winning the Championship play-offs in Lagos.
Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men are also back to compete in the Caf Champions League after a four-year absence.
Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round.
The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso from August 9-11, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.
17 players in as Flying Eagles camp opens for Africa Games
Nigeria U-20 national team on Monday began camping for the 2019 All Africa Games football event.
The 2019 All Africa Games will take place in Rabat, Morocco.
17 players of the Flying Eagles trained in Abuja on Monday under the watchful eyes of goalkeeper trainer Shuaibu in the absence of coach Paul Aigbogun who is expected in the country from his base in London.
Some of the players include; three goalkeepers, Ama John, Matthew Yakubu and Detan Ogundare.
Others are Babawo Mohammed, Success Makanjuola, Emeka Chinonso and Sani Saidu, amongst others.
The 2019 All Africa Games hold from August 16 – 30.
Ilechukwu, Busari star attraction at JC Coaching Clinic
MFM coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu and former Shooting stars of Ibadan coach, Hakeem Busari, were the star attraction at this year’s JC International Football Academy Coaching Clinic.
The need to engage grassroots coaches in training, seminars and clinics on the trend of modern day coaching was once again been brought to the fore as a veritable tool for developing Football at the grassroots level.
The needs were highlighted by the Chairman, JC International Football Academy, United States-based Joseph Ogunsanya on Saturday at a coaching clinic in Papalanto, Ewekoro Local Government, Ogun State.
Ogunsaya while reacting to questions from the media as regards his reasons for putting a lot of money, time and resources into the event revealed that he decided to put his resources into the clinic because of what he witnessed in Sweden.
“Long time ago, I took a US team to Sweden to play, I fell in love with what I saw in Sweden, kids were camped in a hostel, a very big pitch was in use, and then I decided that I will come up with something like that later in future, that’s the Genesis of the JC International Football Academy,” he said.
“The Second aspect is the coaching clinic, which is strictly for the grassroots coaches; it is the second edition because I knew I need to give something back to Nigeria.”
He confirmed that the future of any country’s national team begins with imparting knowledge in the grassroots coaches while appreciating his wife for her continuous support since the dream started.
One of the Clinic instructors, Head Coach of MFM FC Fidelis Ilechukwu was full of praises for the organisers, appreciating the gargantuan edifice for sports development which was erected in that area.
Also in attendance were the former Shooting Stars head coach and current Gateway United coach, Hakeem Busari alongside his assistant, Shakiru Lawal and the Chairman Ogun State Football Coaches Association, Olaseinde Bankole among other Football Coaches.
Sports Ministry hails kbfn on constitution
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has commended Chief Superintendent of Police Abubarkar Yakubu -led Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria for having a constitution ahead of the deadline.
The commendation was made by the ministry’s representative, Mrs Nkana Mbora, during the federation’s Annual General Meeting held on July 26, 2019 at the Media Centre of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.
She also gave special commendation to Yakubu for not only masterminding the enactment of a working constitution for the smooth operation of the federation, but for his charismatic leadership which is responsible for the fast growth of kickboxing in the country
“The infighting which affected the game in the country is now a thing of the past and we are giving kudos to Yakubu for sanitizing the sport,” she said.
The Nigeria Olympic Committee, which was represented, by Mrs Kemi Obidaunsi, also commended CSP Yakubu for his exemplary leadership.
In his welcome address, the KBFN praised his board members and other stakeholders for an encouraging turnout which was the first of its kind in the history of kickboxing in in the country as moststates, clubs and other stakeholders were well in attendance.
“That on its own shows that all the stakeholders are equally interested in developing the sport,” he said.
Man United issue Lukaku transfer deadline
- Left out of squad to Norway
Romelu Lukaku has been given until Thursday to engineer a move away from Manchester United and has been left out of a 26-man squad ahead of Wednesday’s friendly against Kristiansund.
The Belgium international has fallen behind Marcus Rashford and, seemingly, teenage sensation Mason Greenwood in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order. Lukaku has publicly admitted his desire to test himself in Italy with Inter and Juventus both known to be interested in signing the 26-year-old, who joined United in a £75million deal from Everton two years ago.
The former Chelsea striker was present with the rest of the first team squad during the recent tour of Australia and Asia, but did not make a single appearance in any of the four matches and was said to be nursing a ‘minor injury’, reports metro.co.uk.
Rohr begs Ighalo to rescind quit decision
uper Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has appealed to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer Odion Ighalo to rescind his decision to retire from the national team.
The German believes the services of the Shanghai Shenhua striker are still needed in the team until a replacement is found.
He said he would not give up in the move to lure the former Watford of England goal poacher back to the team.
Ighalo announced his retirement from international football after finishing as the top scorer with five goals at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
But Rohr hinted that Nigerians might still see the Shanghai Shenhua striker in the green and white jersey.
“We have to work hard for the success of a new goal scorer,” Rohr said.
“Of course, we have some new strikers that you know already but Ighalo is such an experienced and productive striker that we are going to miss him.
“I still have very good relationship with Ighalo; but I want him to rest now and get over his injury and I would talk to him about his retirement. Even if I have to go China, I would go and talk to him.
“I like this man because he’s a good example of professionalism and very exemplary as one of our captains and all the time, I always want excellent relationships with my players and I don’t think it’s finished with Ighalo if I stay.”
