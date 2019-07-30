Four kids injured as 54-year-old building collapses

A t least four kids were severely injured when a 54-year-old two-storey building collapsed at 30, Ososa Street, Bariga area of Lagos State.

Three of the victims are siblings comprising twin sisters (Taiwo and Kehinde) and their brother, Idowu. The identity of the fourth victim, who is a boy, could not be ascertained at press time.

The incident occurred about 9.30p.m. on Sunday.

The General Manger, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said those injured had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said: “The agency received the distress call about 9.30p.m. through the emergency toll free line 767/112 on Sunday 29th July, 2019. On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building at the aforementioned address partially collapsed, injuring four children two girls (twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy (with bruises).

“Further investigation revealed that the building had some cracks on the section that collapsed.”

According to him, the landlord of the building, identified as Pa Ayilara, initially refused all entreaties to be moved out of the fallen building, but was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the building had been condoned off after all the residents were evacuated by the emergency responders.

The LASEMA boss advised the owner of the structure to ensure holistic assessment is carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repairs.

The Acting General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Bodunrin Oki, said the building collapsed owing to structural failure.

He said the structure was one of the many buildings in the built-up area which the agency’s monitoring team had hitherto captured and served notices to undergo a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) at Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory (MTL) for further probing to ascertain the status of the building.

