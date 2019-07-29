Four kids injured as another building collapses in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have smashed a cartel which specialised in planting house helps in homes, to steal and rob their employers. The man at the centre of the cartel is Francis Okputu (37), a former drycleaner operator. Okputu left his dry cleaning job and took to sourcing house helps for wealthy families.

Okputu used to go to rural areas to get the girls, who he later distributes to different homes as house helps. Police said the suspect used to plant the girls as maids in wealthy homes, ostensibly to use them to steal from their employers.

The suspect’s charade was blown open after he tried to make one of his girls, Joy Onoz, to steal foreign currencies and gold jewellery from her mistress.

Rather than comply, Onoz ran to her mistress and spilled the bean. They both decided to set a trap for Okputu. Police said Okputu and his wife were jointly running the cartel. Okputu’s mode of operation and agreement with the job seekers was to assist them get house help jobs, where they will work as domestic servants. The suspect said he used to collect half of the girls’ salaries for the first month as commission. He confessed to have been doing this since 2003, predominantly on the Lagos Mainland. Okputu also admitted that every year, he used to install at least 15 domestic servants in different homes.

The suspect claimed that he had to upgrade his method of making money, when his finances could no longer meet his needs. He said: “I have been helping Lagosians get house helps and everybody in my neighbourhood knows that is what I do.

They also make recommendations and link me with their relatives who need my services. Sometimes in May this year, a friend directed Joy Onoz to me to help her get a housemaid job, which I did. Everything was fine until the following month when Joy began to call me, complaining that her mistress didn’t like her. She said that she would like me to help him do something about it.”

Okputu, getting to know that Onoz’s madam was wealthy, began to find means of stealing from the woman. He called Onoz one day and warned her not to speak English throughout their conversation. During their interaction, he told her to steal her madam’s money, jewellery and also help him get her picture. He wanted the items to be delivered to him at an undisclosed place.

The suspect told Onoz that the gold jewellery would be replaced with copper, and that he would take the picture to a prophetess, who would help him bewitch and make her not to question any of the maid’s actions. A police source said: “Joy quickly told her madam of Okputu’s plans and they played along with his arrangement. The mistress gave Joy some hard currencies, jewellery and her picture.

Unaware of the thickening plot against him, Okputu instructed Joy to meet him at Iyana- Ipaja to handover the loot to him.

He promised to arrange how to get the fake across to her by doing imitations of the jewellery to avoid any suspicion. “Officers, who had been contacted by the employer, swung into action and laid siege for Okputu at the agreed location. He was caught and arrested after receiving the loot from Joy.”

After his arrest, the decoy team of RRS visited some housemaids who Okputu had installed in different parts of the state, to question them and find out if the suspect at any time asked them to steal valuables from their employers.

The RRS team also advised them to stay away from crime. The police also visited the said prophetess, who was to help Okputu to hypnotise Onoz’s mistress.

The prophetess disclosed that the last time she saw him was in February 2018 when he came for prayer and ask her to help hypnotise a woman who employed one of his clients. The prophetess explained that she turned down his demand and sent him out of the church. She told him that her church doesn’t indulge in such practice. Recovered from Okputu were $15 notes, gold jewellery worth N450,000 and a picture.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Muazu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID). Muazu advised Lagosians to be conscious of who they employ as domestic servants to avoid theft of their hard-earned valuables

