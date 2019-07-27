Four Points by Sheraton Lagos to host wedding, fashion and food fair

Penultimate week afforded the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) the opportunity to take stock of developments in the Nigerian tourism sector and its activities as a federation, which among others is to interface with both the government and different operators in the sector, including associations under its armpit, as the umbrella body for the private sector.

The occasion was the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation, which held in Abuja, with its federating units in attendance, alongside government officials and other stakeholders in tourism value chain. The federation and its associations used the occasion to pledge its commitment to the development and growth of Nigerian tourism and inaugurate a new executive council to run the affairs of the body for the next two years.

Opportunity to examine, chart a new chapter for tourism – Rabo

In his welcome address at the gathering, which had as its theme: ‘Research and Advocacy as Tools for Sustainable Tourism Development,’ the President of FTAN, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, said the AGM offered another avenue to examine the performance of the sector and chart a way forward for its sustainable growth.

‘‘Today’s gathering will give us the opportunity to x-ray the tourism industry in Nigeria and take a decision on how to move the industry forward,’’ he said, stressing that the theme of the AGM was carefully selected to reflect the wish of the federation to address some of its challenges.

‘‘The theme of the event has been carefully selected to address one of the challenges the industry is facing today. Our special guests, led by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture, will make their contributions on how the industry will move forward.’’

FTAN, he said has under his watch made appreciable strides, as he outlined some of the achievements recorded by the body in the last two years of his leadership. ‘‘In our first tenure in office and with the support of our predecessors, the federation has been able to secure a befitting national secretariat, which has hosted various government agencies and international organisations,’’ he said.

Rabo furthermore disclosed that: ‘‘The federation has also set up a department of research and advocacy, which with support from the Ministry of Information and Culture, government agencies and members of FTAN, will be able to develop a comprehensive data base that will help top build a Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for the industry,’’

He ended his address with a call on the federal government to paid serious attention to the tourism sector. ‘‘I wish to call on the government to give tourism a priority with a view to position tourism as a key economic sector to help grow and diversity the Nigeria economy.’

Govt to give grant for sustainable tourism projects – Gekpe

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Deaconess Grace Gekpe, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director, Domestic Tourism, Hajia Sanni Halima, in her address disclosed that the federal government places premium on tourism because of its important roles.

‘‘It plays an important role in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria as a destination to reckon with,’’ she said.

Given this, the government, she informed is interested in it sustenance as it is ‘‘on the verge of facilitating research grants for sustainable tourism methodologies, impacts analysis of good practices and financing pilot schemes to advance good practices and establish systems for ongoing evaluation and monitoring.’’

She also stressed on the importance of the research and advocacy as tools for sustainable tourism development. ‘‘However, tourism research recommendations and advocacy when fully implemented brings about sustainable tourism development,’’ said Gekpe.

According to her, ‘‘FTAN, the umbrella body of tourism associations and practitioners, has a critical role in the establishment of sustainable tourism development in Nigeria,’’ adding that: ‘‘Today’s theme is apt in our quest to move the sector to the Next Level.’’

She then charged the body to ‘‘endeavor to participate actively in international and regional initiatives as well as organise events that would promote the integration of sustainable growth and development of the sector.’’

Let’s work together to harness Nigeria tourism potential – Uko

The organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market and Accra Weizo, Ikechi Uko, who was the keynote speaker at the event, gave a lively discourse on the theme of the AGM, stressing the importance of research and advocacy in the development and sustenance of the growth of Nigerian tourism.

Nigerian tourism, he said is an encompassing one, with different products and service offers that need to be properly developed and promoted. The future, he said is bright, therefore, he called for a concerted effort by all the players, including the government to push the sector to the next level.

He disclosed that Nigeria is the next destination on the basket list of everyone, as many people across the African continent and the globe look forward to visiting and exploring the diverse business and tourism offerings of the country, however, there is a drawback to this realisation.

This drawback, he disclosed can only be address when both the government and the private sector begin to engage in genuine dialogue and come up with appropriate action plans that can be effectively deployed towards eliminating them and building a sustainable tourism sector.

A charge to be forthright – Alabi

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the federation, Chief Samuel Alabi, in his presentation tasked the body to be alive to its responsibilities, stressing that the federation and its federating units have not lived up to their charge and if Nigerian tourism must grow, the stakeholders must be at the forefront of pushing for its growth.

He spoke on a number of issues affecting the growth of the federation and Nigerian tourism. One of such issues was that of ‘inchoate bills,’ which according to him, has tourism in its throes with some of the associations within the federation and the two parastatals of tourism (Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and National Institute for Hospitality) attempting to foist on the sector bills that are antithetical to the development and growth of tourism and the stakeholders.

According to him, this prevailing circumstance does not bode well for the sector, therefore, he called on the associations and parastatals involved to retrace their footsteps and consult widely within the sector so as to ensure that the various interests in the sector are adequately taken care of with tourism as the focal point of their bills and not sectional interests.

…inaugurates new executive council

At the end of the rancour free business section, a new executive council that will pilot the affairs of the council for the next two years was elected, with the former president, Rabo, mandated renewed for another two years.

A number of the former executive council members were also brought back to complete two term tenures while the few officers that had served out the mandatory two term tenures were replaced by new officers.

Speaking on behalf of the new executive council, the president, Rabo, pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the leadership while seeking to break new grounds. He called for the support of the various associations in achieving the task ahead, which he said is daunting but achievable.

‘‘As FTAN, let all our good hands be on-deck. As executive council members, we are certainly not the most qualified to lead, however, we are determined to do our best. To this end, we will continue from where we stopped and build on it.

‘‘We shall relentlessly work to ensure that government agencies and the broader private industries in Nigeria become actively aware of FTAN’s activities and programmes.

‘‘I wish to assure that we shall build on our past achievements and take FTAN to a greater height by the end of our tenure,’’ said Rabo.

