Arts & Entertainments
Free Edo language summer school holds in August
T
he 2019 edition of the Benin Cultural Heritage Centre (BCHC) free Edo language summer school for children is set to hold from 2nd – 30th August 2 to 30, in lecture centres across the state capital, Benin City.
The Centre in a statement signed by its Secretary, Harrison Uwangue, said all “Edo parents and guardian are encouraged to send their wards and children to this summer school, which is meant to teach our children how to read, write and speak in Edo language.”
According to the statement, venues for the summer school initiative include Ogba Zoological Garden, Airport Road; Olua Primary School, Uselu; and Unicoach Education Centre, Upper Sokponba Rd, Ugbekun Quarters.
Lectures will hold on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“There will be free writing and reading materials and lunch for the children during lectures.”
Arts & Entertainments
WSICE@10: Harvest of drama, dance, poetry, book presentations for Soyinka at 85
I
t was a harvest of performances – drama, dance and poetry – and book presentations, essay writing among others, at the 2019 annual Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, WSICE, which clocked 10 on July 13. Its maiden edition was held in July 2010 – to mark the 76th birthday anniversary of Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Akinwande Soyinka, who was also 85 on July 13, 2019.
Therefore, July 2019 is, indeed, a landmark for the WSICE project primarily motivated by the life and career of the quintessential artiste – dramatist, poet, theatre director, teacher, culture scholar and public intellectual. Clocking 85 is as well a milestone in the life of the illustrious son of Africa; distinguished father of Nigerian and African arts and cultural heritage, who is also an iconic global citizen.
This year’s edition, held in three states, namely Lagos, Ogun and Ondo, was also epochal as it marked a decade of consistent programming, which has featured over 10,000 secondary students and more than 200 local and international resource persons, who have served as speakers, artistes, or mentors to the students and youths among others.
For the 85 students from various schools around Nigeria, preselected to (as has been the tradition since inception of the OpenDoorSeries/WSICE) symbolically signpost the 85th birthday anniversary that participated in the essay competition, it was also memorable as they were hosted by Professor Soyinka at his Ijegba Residence, where they engage him in conversations, and drew from his fountain of wisdom, and knowledge.
Indeed, Sunday July 14 was a day of glory for Ajayi Kolajo (Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State), Ifeanyichukwu Kemdinachi Lyonette (Dority International Secondary School, Abia State), Soladoye Toluwanimi (The Vale College, Ibadan, Oyo State), Samuel Onyinyechi Goodness (West End Mixed School, Delta State), Okonkwo Okechukwu (Heritage International School, Nasarawa State), Ibrahim Maina Saleh (Gombe high School, Gombe), and Mujahyd Ameen Lilo, as they emerged winners in various categories of the essay writing competition. While Ajayi Kolajo as emerged winner of the 10th anniversary Special Essay writing competition, Ifeanyichukwu Kemdinachi Lyonette, Soladoye Toluwanimi, Samuel Onyinyechi Goodness, Okonkwo Okechukwu, Ibrahim Maina Saleh, Mujahyd Ameen Lilo emerged regional winners, namely, South East, South West, South South, North Central, North East and North West, respectively, and were rewarded with various prizes.
The WSICE, a prime project of the OpenDoor Series, is essentially anchored around Soyinka’s humanist principles as enunciated in his body of works and his consistent patriotic engagement with the socio-political and cultural affairs of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.
As the Co-Executive Producer of the WSICE, Teju Kareem, notes: “The OpenDoorSeries/WSICE is not to be misconstrued as a mere celebration of Wole Soyinka’s date of birth — the man is not, in anyway, really interested in such vanities as staging a party to celebrate his yearly birthday — but the project is designed to celebrate the quintessential artiste as an eminent promoter of the good of humanity. And especially to set his exemplary philosophies and visionary ideals as promoted in his works and lifestyle as veritable examples for peoples across race, gender, age, religious and political persuasions, especially the young ones, who need models they can relate to.”
Remarkably, the 2019 edition also marked a grand return of the OpenDoorSe-ries/WSICEto Lagos, where its maiden edition was staged, then at the MUSON Centre. Also, as was the design at its birth, the Project extended its programming beyond its traditional base in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
While the adult session – advocacy session, drama, dance and poetry performances, film screening, book presentations etc., were held at the historic Freedom Park, Lagos, the mostly students/youth-focused programmes like essay writing, workshop, youth creative expressions (Do Your Own Thing, DYOT) etc. took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which had served as traditional base of the programme in the past eight years. The mentoring session was held in Akure, Ondo State.
Kareem, a renowned theatre designer, scenographer, and chief executive officer of the popular production outfit, ZMirage Multimedia Company, further stated: “The resolve to take the 10th anniversary celebration to the Freedom Park, which remains the topmost hub for artistic productions and creative expressions in the country, is partly in recognition of Wole Soyinka’s status as the patron saint of the Park, and of creativity in Nigeria and Africa.”
From dance, drama to music and poetry, the celebration offered a rich array of performances. These include the stage production of two of Soyinka’s plays: Death & the King’s Horseman by Live Theatre Lagos in collaboration with Park-Theatre; and Childe Internationale by Creative Majesty Theatre Company. Both plays were staged at the Kongi Harvest’s Art Gallery/Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, Lagos; musical and poetry session, featuring a coterie of performers at the Food Court.
There were formal presentations of books: Memo on our Future: Essays by Nigerian Children as inspired by Wole Soyinka’s Visions”, “Igho goes to School”, a children book by the culture journalist, Anote Ajeluorou, which reprint has been facilitated by the WSICE — to be distributed to about 1000 students across the country, “Introduction of The Soyinka Impulse: Essays on Wole Soyinka” (ed. Duro Oni and Bisi Adigun, published by Bookcraft Publishing), at Freedom Park, Lagos.
Memo on our Future: Essays by Nigerian Children as inspired by Wole Soyinka’s Visions” is a compilation of winning essays by past winners of the annual WSICE essays competition, while Introduction of The Soyinka Impulse: Essays on Wole Soyinka is a collection of presentations by various scholars during an international conference held on occasion of the 80th birthday anniversary celebration of Soyinka five years ago.
A new concept in theatre presentation, the Projection Theatre featured the Kendrick and McKenzie multiple projection surfaces. It was held in collaboration with the American theatre artiste, Rebecca Jackson-Moeser, an interdisciplinary artist and activist based in Los Angeles, California.
At the Ijegba, Abeokuta, home of the Nobel Laureate, the 85 students from various schools around Nigeria, preselected to (as has been the tradition since inception of the OpenDoorSeries/WSICE) symbolically signpost the 85th birthday anniversary participated in the essay competition.
Arts & Entertainments
Young, black, successful African youths
Book Title: Young, Black and Beautiful
Author: Temitope Adeyemo
Publisher: Makehaven Ltd
Year of Publication: 2015
Number of Pages: 267
Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde
In this book, Young, Black and Beautiful, the author Temitope Adeyemo talks about slavery, colonialism, racism, the role African leaders played in slavery and how Africans can get out of poverty. Ngugi Wa Thiong’o posits that the whites did not teach the blacks violence and greed. It was already inherent in us. Just one man can re-position Africa. Just one black man can be the Messiah that will birth and lead the way to the promise land. We suffer in the midst of plenty. The problem is that we think collectively and nature does not like it. The crowd is always weak. We have arable lands and yet we struggle to feed ourselves in Africa. For Africa to move forward we have to change our thinking process. We need creative visualization. Adeyemo writes: “Why are we so backward? Why must it be that almost everything negative is associated with the black race? What have we done wrong as a race?”p19.
These are pertinent questions begging for answers. Africa is a meal for other races to have a chunk of her wealth and resources. Nevertheless, Africans are the problems of Africa. Can any good thing come out of Africa? Why can’t we have United State of Africa? The gospel truth is that Africa is a burden to the world. All our able bodied youths are getting to Europe by air or by sea for greener pastures at the detriment of their lives. White means purity and we buy the idea that black means darkness and despair. Our black skin is our consciousness. We need to be black and beautiful in our thinking process.
The Africans have their ways of lives and well organized system of government before the advent of colonialism. All these are rooted in her culture, writing, medicine and their tools for hunting and farming. The author says: “I often wondered, and I am sure many black Africans would too, if Africa would have modernized if we were never colonized. I often wonder where Africa would be today if we never had slavery and colonialism in our history. Could we have joined the rest of the world in modernization? Or would we remain as we were before the era of slavery and imperialism?” p 44. The memory of slave trade has really damage our self-image. We were Hopeless and voiceless during the slave trade. The blacks suffer at home and on the plantations. Men, women and children were stored and packed like spoons inside a drawer in the slave ship. They think and dream of freedom on their bed at night. We eventually got our freedom but what do we do with the freedom? We depend on the Europeans for grant, and the wealth we have, we kept in their banks and impoverished ourselves. We have to move past our past and embrace our future. Adeyemo observes: “the shackles of racism have for long held black race in self-pity, inferiority complex and lack of motivation to succeed.” p 84.
African countries ultimately need to explore and harness the mental and natural resources for her to complete with the developed countries of the world. We should create a foreseeable future for our children. The solution to Africans problems can only be solved by Africans. After independence what can we point out to as global achievement? The outbreak of diseases, genocide, and bad leadership are the proverb and parable spreading about the black race. We have dwelled too long for so long about slavery and colonialism. We have to break the chain of mental slavery and dependency syndrome. The author affirms: “we as a people have focused so much on everything else apart from ourselves. Our story will remain as it is if we do not start developing human capital of Africa.” p 119.
The title of the book depicts that African youths ought to be young, black and successful. The reverse is the case. Our teeming youths cannot lay hands on jobs. The idle mind is the devils workshop. Mind is all: Mind is all. The author points out: “if they do not have what to live for, they will surely look for what to die for. Proof of this lies in many young Africans sojourning through dangerous North Africa routes to Europe.” p 185.
Adeyemo has challenged all African youths to have a daring spirits to change the course of our destiny. This is a motivational piece lace with hope and aspiration for a better Africa.
Arts & Entertainments
Rainoil lauds Hymnodia, celebrates Season 1 finalists
F
or reigniting the almost-forgotten hymn culture among young Nigerians, Rainoil Limited, the integrated downstream oil and gas company, has commended Hymnodia, as it celebrated the five finalists of the popular reality television show.
Hymnodia, which concluded its first season last April, that witnessed four other hymntestants (contestants) demonstrate strong resolve to outwit themselves in a keenly contested grand finale dubbed the Hymncert with Kenneth Ekhuemelo, the bassofundo, adjudged the winner and first custodian of the ASAPH.
The other hymntestants who made it to the grand final of the 14-week show were Olumide Dada, the baritone singer and first runner-up, Mobolanle Oladimeji, the architect-baker-hymn writer who came third, Abigael Nnadi and Rachael Darley. Five of them were hosted to a special reception and dinner at Parkview Astoria Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
The reception/dinner turned out to be a reunion of some sort with nine of the 12 hymntestants of the Hymnodia Season 1 present at the event and taking turns to regale the audience with tales from the Hymnstitute and reminder hymns from their time in the show.
The Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie said Philosoville Limited, the initiators of Hymnodia, have successfully demonstrated that a reality TV show on hymns and church music could be well structured and produced to the admiration of a wide-ranging audience. She noted that Hymnodia has created the desired impact which could change the perception of young Nigerians in the art of worship.
“Hymnodia has promoted the culture of hymns which gives in-depth knowledge and understanding to hymns, which are not fashionable among young Nigerians. Hymnodia has captured the interest of Christians and its worth celebrating for redefining hymns which inspire and inculcate ethical values. I believe we should be able to sing hymns everyday of our lives, and this has been reinforced through Hymnodia,” she said.
The Rainoil boss therefore urged the initiator to continue in the same stride which made Season1 successful, as interest for the show has heightened. She invited other corporate organisations to support the show while pledging further backing for the programme going forward.
According to her “all the twelve hymntestants took hymns rendition to new dimensions throughout the competition which is worth emulating by young Nigerians. I commend the five finalists for making it to the final out of such an intense talent pool. The excitement and potential that Hymnodia has ignited in the worship of God is enormous and deserves to be supported”.
While applauding Rainoil for the reception, the initiator of Hymnodia and Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, Kufre Ekanem commended the five finalists and the collective efforts of all the hymntestants which led to the creation of 62 new hymns in the course of Season 1. He urged the hymntestants to utilise their talents for gainful purposes to justify the enormous investments made to groom them while at the Hymnstitute.
Show Biz
I ‘ll never act in movies that promote indecent dressing –Adeniyi Johnson
Bubbly actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has furthered his meteoric rise in showbiz despite setbacks caused by his indiscretion when he was still married to fellow actor, Toyin Aimakhu. Johnson has since shrugged off the gloom, moved on to a fresh marital bliss he wouldn’t like to talk about. In this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA, he spoke about his career and the industry.
You are one of the few Yoruba-speaking movie actors that get called up for jobs from the English-speaking movie producers. How do you see the two sides?
They are both acting anyway, but one goes farther due to the language and the other is restricted because of language barrier. Also, I don’t see it in any special way because the fact remains that both sides are lovely and they present almost a similar experience for me. As a matter of fact, each comes with its sweetness, pleasure and pains. That’s the way I see it.
It is believed the English-speaking producers pay more because they have the biggest market and financiers. Is this true?
The fact that the language cut across gives them leverage and makes their market bigger and when you sell well, you pay well. It is not a hidden fact that Yoruba movies are restricted due to language barrier. But I love my job and I am always ready to give my best anytime the opportunity to tell a story presents itself, whether in English or Yoruba-speaking movies.
Looking back at the journey, will you say acting has been rewarding?
Of course, for something that puts food on my table at all times, I can drive my own car and pay my bills, most definitely it has really been profitable and I’m getting fulfilled as well.
If not acting, what else would you have ventured into?
Definitely football and music because I love playing drums. It will interest you to know that my friends oftentimes call me drummer boy because I sometimes play the drums in the church during service.
It’s the second quarter of the year, how has the year been for you so far?
Firstly, I will give God all the praise and adoration for how far He has brought me as an actor of note.
And, of course, I will describe the experience as awesome and great. I would not have come this far without the grace of God and support of my fans. I don’t take these things for granted because they
mean so much to me. I appreciate the growth and the success stories that people are associating with.
It shows I have done quite well. I am not resting on whatever laurels that I have got; I just want to keep going. So, talking about the experience, I will say I am truly enjoying the experience even though it has been a bitter-sweet experience but all I am thankful.
Any regrets along the way?
None at all. God has been on the throne and things have fallen in place for me.
Despite all the upheavals, you are considered one of the busiest actors now; how does that make you feel?
It makes me feel like I have God. God who knows the truth and sees all of our challenges.
Did you see any of accomplishments coming when you started out as an actor?
The truth is that I have always seen the bigger picture in my head. I knew how I wanted my career to pan out and I have consistently worked on my flaws to give my best to any good job that comes my way.
Having said that, I saw success coming because as a man or somebody who wants to keep growing in life, you should understand the philosophy that no one starts small and wants to remain small forever.
At every stage of growth, there will be challenges, strong enough to pull you down. But you must never remain down should you fall at any point. I guess that was what worked and still works for me.
As a professional, what do you think qualifies a script as good?
A good script as we all know is one which must have a good plot, a concise central idea with its theme and the major which is the storyline.
What would make you reject a role?
The weakness in a story/script will sometimes make me reject one because once a storyline is loose, it will be difficult for the audience who are the consumers to understand and appreciate the efforts of the actors involved. Also, I will reject role if it promotes nudity because my culture frowns at it and I will definitely not be a part of it.
If you are to write a story about yourself, what will be the title and why?
I will title the story ‘Aanu’ which means ‘Mercy’ because despite all my shortcomings and challenges of the past, only one thing has kept me going and that God’s mercy and that is what I have been enjoying and doors of favour have been opening for me at all time.
Do you have dream roles, if yes share with us?
Of course, I am yet to play my entire desired roles. Although I have played some roles, believe me sincerely, I look forward to playing the role of a deaf and dumb man or a blind man.
What does style mean to you?
Style means simplicity and comfort to me because I am of this school of thought that you don’t have to break the bank to look good. Keep it simple always and have at the back of your mind that the way you dress is the way you will be addressed.
What won’t you be caught dead wearing?
Definitely earrings except in movies; don’t get me wrong I don’t detest those that put it on; it’s just not my style.
What is your assessment of the movie industry generally?
I can boastfully say that the industry before I joined and now has been a growing one; there have been a lot of improvements in terms of the quality of movies we roll out, the industry still needs lots of reforms but it is also noteworthy that we have raised our game in terms of the kind of equipment that we use in shooting our movies; for me we can only get better over time.
What personal projects are you currently working on?
All things being equal, I’m still planning from story to cast and all. Stage play is one aspect I feel the industry also needs to focus and channel more resources towards. My team and I are currently putting resources together to come up with something beautiful that the world will like.
If you are to advise the younger version of yourself what will you tell him?
Just a few words to the younger version of myself which is work hard, pray harder and be focused.
Show Biz
Chioma Iwuchukwu: Controversies can only affect you if you allow them
Although not exactly an automobile mechanic, delectable Chioma Iwuchukwu is a beauty queen with a difference. Apart from her frank nature, the 2018 Face of Candy City Tourism has a unique project known as Trace which is based on history and background as it relates to pupils. She spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA in this interview.
How do you relate with your old friends since becoming a beauty queen?
As a beauty queen, you need to appreciate people, whether they are your friends or not, you have to treat everybody equally, no one is too exceptional, everyone is equal.
Most models don’t get encouragement at the beginning. Is your story different?
When I started, I was discouraged by a lot of people. I started with a competition and a lot of people said that I should not compete because I wasn’t sure of winning. I didn’t give in because I have always being a goal-getter.
What is the story behind your emergence as Face of Candy Tourism for 2018?
The competition was highly competitive. We were about 364, and almost all of the contestants were above 6ft. Threatened by this, a couple of people left, but I never did. I guess I just believed in myself. The rest is now history as they say.
Most models have ended up in Nollywood, are your plans different from that?
I don’t mind trying the movie industry. I already have plans for that.
With all the controversies?
Controversies will arise, but it all depends on how you handle them, if you want it to get to you or not.
With being a beauty queen putting you in the spotlight even more, how do you handle the many advances you must be getting from men?
The truth is that I am a lady and should naturally know how to handle them. However, I would rather focus on what I’m working on presently.
Are you in a relationship presently?
I don’t have a relationship; I’m just trying to get a love life.
Tell us about your style?
My style is mixed. I wear all sorts. I love dresses like evening dresses and short dresses.
What sacrifices have you made for your career?
For me, sacrificing is not as complex as it sounds. You just need to do what you can and leave the rest. To every glory, there is a story to tell.
What is Trace, your tourism-focused project about and how is it going?
History is very important, but a lot of Nigerian children don’t know their history. Our schools don’t even teach local history anymore. You can’t bring out a Nigerian pupil and ask of his or her background, they don’t know it because they are not taught anymore. If someone can bring that back, I think there will be a lot to write about this country, people will know where they are coming from.
This is Africa; we have all it takes to be who we want to be. It is only people with little minds that believe in impossibility. I am not going to run a project that will give people food. If I give them food today, will I give them till the end of their lives?
That sounds impressive but how do you see beauty queens donating food stuff to motherless homes as pet projects?
As a beauty queen, people are supposed to know you for something good. Eighty percent of Nigerian beauty queens go about sharing food on the streets during their reign; some of them don’t even fulfill the purpose behind their projects, maybe because they don’t understand it enough or are unable to deal with it. When you share food on the streets, you have not done anything.
If there is anything you could change about the Nigerian youth, what would it be?
Their mindset. In Nigeria, everyone relies on the government to put food on their table which isn’t right, people only love where the money is being shared forgetting that before you are given money, you have a role to play. There are a lot of things to gain if people think well.
Not many people know that you also have an interest in auto repairs. How does one explain a model being into an auto repair business?
I have an auto diagnosis, repair and programming centre in Owerri, Imo State. It is built to standard. It was influenced by my dad. My dad has been involved in the business for the past 22 years. We run a kind of partnership now.
What do you consider the success secret of the business?
I think in life you just need to create an idea for yourself, you don’t need to wait for the government. Some people look for jobs when they are through with school, I don’t think that works for me, it never worked for me. For my business, I created the idea myself and it worked. Everything we have today started from scratch, the government never contributed to our success. So, entrepreneurs out there need to think of something new, anything can bring you out, just be determined. When I started my diagnostic business, people asked why I was doing a man’s business, but I told them that there is no business meant for any sex, as long as you can manage it yourself. Being an entrepreneur doesn’t require much money, it’s just an idea, you don’t need millions to become somebody because there are people that have the money, but don’t know what to do with it. Some people started with one thousand Naira and they are big today. So, start something, no matter how small, it will grow.
What is your biggest fear in life?
I don’t have any. Some people say that they fear failure, but I don’t have any fear. Nothing really, challenges come and go, you have to believe that nothing lasts forever; you need to do what you are supposed to do at the right time.
Show Biz
Bimbo Oshin celebrates 48th birthday with glam photo
Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin, turned 48 years old and celebrated with a grand photo on social media.
Dressed in a fabulous grey gown and looking resplendent, the actress mostly known for her roles in the Yoruba section of Nollywood, expressed appreciation to God in several posts on Instagram.
“I can’t keep calm am +1 today. I give glory to God Almighty. May divine peace and happiness follow me for the rest of my life. On this special day, I pray that the good Lord gives me all the joy that my heart can contain,” the actress wrote.
Although refusing to dwell on her age or any personal recollection, Bimbo Oshin, who became a bankable actress after producing the successful “Eji Owuro” well over a decade and half ago, also prayed for her family, friends and fans as well.
“May you never remain like the shadow of your past, I pray that as you celebrate with me there will be a renewal of your strength and abundant growth in everything that is yours, in Jesus mighty name I pray,” Bimbo, a University of Lagos graduate in in philosophy, added.
Show Biz
2Baba, Mercy Johnson, others for MIDEA Awards
Alphatainment Nigeria Limited is introducing the Middle Belt Entertainment Awards (MIDEA Awards) to recognise outstanding celebrities from the middle belt part of the country.
The MIDEA Awards, set to be an annual event, is set to distinguish itself in the field of celebrating great men and women in the industry, with organisers targeting personalities from states like Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Teritory (FCT).
While the concept aims to recognise artistes and entertainers from the Middle belt, it will generally inspire other upcoming entertainers to excel in their line of work.
Several entertainers have emerged from the Middle belt including 2Baba (2face) Idibia, Mercy Johnson-Okogie, the Zule Zoo duo, Blackface, among others and the event, whose date and other details, will be unveiled later, will see top notch performances from the A-list acts from the middle belt.
Show Biz
Davido announces addition of Justin Bieber to new album
Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is not dwelling on being ignored for the trending “Lion King: The Gift” album curated by Beyonce.
Rather, he is doing his own thing, with the latest announcement that Canada-born American music star, Justin Bieber, would be featured on his forthcoming album.
With underlying rumours that he previously signed a deal with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun not given much heed, Davido made the announcement in a recent video on social media.
“I’m about to drop my album which comes out in July. I’ll also drop a big single featuring Chris Brown. We’ve got so many guest artistes on the album. By the grace of God, I’ll have Justin Bieber on that too,” he said.
Show Biz
LYTA says desire for freedom led to exit from YBNL
It might be an opportunity many young acts would be ready to give a lot to have but up-and-coming act, LYTA, has insisted he left YBNL, Olamide’s record label, to have more freedom on all fronts.
According to him, the YBNL lead act, through the label, deprived him of the freedom his music career needed to thrive. In an interview with Hip TV, LYTA said the label’s music release calendar was inconsistent with how often he intended to push out materials.
“When we want to drop new songs, we do so in a group of five artsites. I was dropping my songs and they were talking about a calendar of some sort that I knew nothing about. I couldn’t always have to wait that long before dropping songs for my fans,” he said.
“That was why I made the move to leave the label. Olamide treats me well. He takes me like a son and taught me lots of stuff, told me I had to hustle. While I’ve been there, I’ve been okay with the family. But for the good of my music career, I decided to move,” he stated.
Show Biz
Emeka Ike shares photo of son’s graduation from college
He might be divorced from Emma, the mother of Kelly but Emeka Ike has shared a photo to suggest he is still part of the lives of his children.
The former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) shared the photo of the event on Instagram along with the caption: “Yes it is the LORDS DOINGS, as my 2nd Son KELLY IKE GRADUATES from NAOWA COLLEGE today… CONGRATULATIONS SON… e no easy.”
Back in 2017, about two years after his former wife, Emma, kicked off divorce proceedings, a Lagos Island Customary Court dissolved his marriage over irreconcilable differences after a 14-year union.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Oshiomhole: Saraki is Nigeria’s smartest political player
-
News24 hours ago
EFCC arrests DG, 6 bank MDs over N2bn fraud
-
News24 hours ago
INEC to Tribunal: We can’t defend Atiku, PDP’s petition
-
News24 hours ago
Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension
-
News24 hours ago
MTN secures CBN’s Licence for financial services
-
Politics24 hours ago
Aregbesola proposes heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians
-
Politics24 hours ago
Fashola: Lack of funds, bane of infrastructural devt
-
News2 hours ago
APC threatens Atiku with Felony charges