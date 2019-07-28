Give prayer pride of place, Rev Adeniran

•Says evil doers in the country under control of wicked power

The District Superintend of the Apostolic Faith Church (West Africa District], Rev Bayo Adeniran, has frowned at what he described as despicable activities by Boko Haran, herdsmen, kidnapers and all those who are shedding blood of fellow human beings.

The Cleric therefore called on Nigeria to continue in fervent prayers for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

Rev Adeniran, who made call at a press conference held in Lagos, ahead of the church’s camp meeting slated for August 4 -25, also urged government to rise up to its primary responsibility and ensure safety of lives and properties of the Nigerian populace.

He stressed that, in seeking for permanent solution to the escalating insecurity in the land, there is indeed the need for Nigerians to give the power of prayer a pride of place.

Rev Adeniran also contended that those who are perpetuating killings, kidnappings and other crimes and criminality in the land are actually victims of power that are beyond their control.

“We need to pray that God will open the eyes and inner understanding of Boko Haram, all the people that are perpetuating nefarious activities, other people that are in ungodliness, those who are kidnapping people and those who are killing people, those who are doing all kinds of things. All of them are victims of the powers that are beyond them and that are the power of the devil,” he said.

The District Superintendent added that God will not want people to be involved in banditry and in slaughter of fellow human beings.

“So we still need to be praying that God of heaven will stem the tide of ungodliness manifesting itself in killing people either by book Haram or by herdsmen or anyone. We want to pray that God will intervene in the affairs of our nation,” maintained.

Rev Adeniran, however, stated that government has a responsibility to rise up and stem crime and criminality in the nation adding: “I will want the government to please transparently as it has done in suspending RUGA, to further make transparent effort to convince the nation that our nation will be safe, will be free for transactions in the market, in the public places and in our places of work.

“That is the duty of government to the people and we thank God that our government has moved a step forward by arresting certain things. We want government to move all the steps forward and to ensure the safety of the populace,” the cleric further said.

According to the District Superintendent, “We all owe the government the duty to pray that God will give the wisdom and understanding to do this very well. To manage people even a small family is not easy. Now to manage a whole nation is a big thing, bigger than what one man can do.”

Annually, members of the Apostolic Faith Church all over Nigeria and West Africa, converge at the church’s camp ground fondly called Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun State, for a spiritual refreshing.

“It is the period of the year we all cherish and to which we look forward to a season of divine visitation; wherein the power of God is revealed in greater dimension to save, heal and deliver; and for all forms of spiritual upliftment,” Adeniran explained.

The theme of this year’s convention, which also coincides with the church’s Silver Jubilee, is ‘The Gospel of Power and Exploit.’ According to Adeniran, the theme underscores the potency of the gospel of Christ.

He said: “You will discover that the gospel of Christ indeed, is a gospel of power; power for exploits on the whitened harvest field; power above sin, flesh and all manner of sicknesses and diseases. And power above all situations; power above natural and human challenges.”

This year’s retreat will among other activities feature such as the Apostolic faith church’s celebrated music concert/ orchestra, Ministers’ conference, pre-camp meeting conference, sacred inspirational songs, sermons, bible teachings, youths services, French services for the francophone, children services, seminars and film shows.

Adeniran invites all to come and experience a most refreshing and spiritual fulfilling moment and manifestation of the power of God in greater measure adding: “Being a beneficiary of this glorious I make bold to say that we are living witnesses to the movement of the Holy Spirit through the grace and inherent power of the gospel.”

