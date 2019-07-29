Metro and Crime
Gunmen kill 65-year-old businessman, kidnap son’s wife
Gunmen yesterday killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and abducted his daughterin- law, Mrs. Aisha Yusuf.
A member of the family, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told journalists that the gunmen invaded the community about 2a.m., and attacked the home of 65-year-old Garkar-Bore, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife. He said: “Alhaji was shot several times in the chest.
We took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead. He was buried today, according to Islamic rites.”
The source, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also said no information had been received on the whereabouts of the son’s wife. He said: “We do not know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident. He said: “We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene.” Abubakar added that no contact had been established with the criminals.
Metro and Crime
Kidnappers ambush IRT operatives, kill Inspector
Operatives of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), nationwide, have been plunged into mourning, following the murder of one of their colleagues, Inspector Mohammed Hassan, on Saturday.
Hassan was said to have been killed about 3p.m. on Saturday during an ambush attack on IRT team by suspected kidnappers at Giwa area of Kaduna State. The inspector, with Force Number 228061, was said to be the only operative killed in the attack, while his colleagues escaped death by a whisker.
The operatives, however, repelled their attackers and killed three in the process. According to a police source, the remains of the inspector had been deposited at Barau Dikko General Hospital, Kaduna State.
The family of the deceased was contacted and Hassan was buried yesterday in Kaduna State, according to Islamic rites. One his colleagues said: “Hassan remains a hero for ever as he died in the line of duty, fighting for his country. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”
Metro and Crime
RRS smashes cartel planting maids in homes to steal
Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have smashed a cartel which specialised in planting house helps in homes, to steal and rob their employers. The man at the centre of the cartel is Francis Okputu (37), a former drycleaner operator. Okputu left his dry cleaning job and took to sourcing house helps for wealthy families.
Okputu used to go to rural areas to get the girls, who he later distributes to different homes as house helps. Police said the suspect used to plant the girls as maids in wealthy homes, ostensibly to use them to steal from their employers.
The suspect’s charade was blown open after he tried to make one of his girls, Joy Onoz, to steal foreign currencies and gold jewellery from her mistress.
Rather than comply, Onoz ran to her mistress and spilled the bean. They both decided to set a trap for Okputu. Police said Okputu and his wife were jointly running the cartel. Okputu’s mode of operation and agreement with the job seekers was to assist them get house help jobs, where they will work as domestic servants. The suspect said he used to collect half of the girls’ salaries for the first month as commission. He confessed to have been doing this since 2003, predominantly on the Lagos Mainland. Okputu also admitted that every year, he used to install at least 15 domestic servants in different homes.
The suspect claimed that he had to upgrade his method of making money, when his finances could no longer meet his needs. He said: “I have been helping Lagosians get house helps and everybody in my neighbourhood knows that is what I do.
They also make recommendations and link me with their relatives who need my services. Sometimes in May this year, a friend directed Joy Onoz to me to help her get a housemaid job, which I did. Everything was fine until the following month when Joy began to call me, complaining that her mistress didn’t like her. She said that she would like me to help him do something about it.”
Okputu, getting to know that Onoz’s madam was wealthy, began to find means of stealing from the woman. He called Onoz one day and warned her not to speak English throughout their conversation. During their interaction, he told her to steal her madam’s money, jewellery and also help him get her picture. He wanted the items to be delivered to him at an undisclosed place.
The suspect told Onoz that the gold jewellery would be replaced with copper, and that he would take the picture to a prophetess, who would help him bewitch and make her not to question any of the maid’s actions. A police source said: “Joy quickly told her madam of Okputu’s plans and they played along with his arrangement. The mistress gave Joy some hard currencies, jewellery and her picture.
Unaware of the thickening plot against him, Okputu instructed Joy to meet him at Iyana- Ipaja to handover the loot to him.
He promised to arrange how to get the fake across to her by doing imitations of the jewellery to avoid any suspicion. “Officers, who had been contacted by the employer, swung into action and laid siege for Okputu at the agreed location. He was caught and arrested after receiving the loot from Joy.”
After his arrest, the decoy team of RRS visited some housemaids who Okputu had installed in different parts of the state, to question them and find out if the suspect at any time asked them to steal valuables from their employers.
The RRS team also advised them to stay away from crime. The police also visited the said prophetess, who was to help Okputu to hypnotise Onoz’s mistress.
The prophetess disclosed that the last time she saw him was in February 2018 when he came for prayer and ask her to help hypnotise a woman who employed one of his clients. The prophetess explained that she turned down his demand and sent him out of the church. She told him that her church doesn’t indulge in such practice. Recovered from Okputu were $15 notes, gold jewellery worth N450,000 and a picture.
The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Muazu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID). Muazu advised Lagosians to be conscious of who they employ as domestic servants to avoid theft of their hard-earned valuables
Metro and Crime
Mom, dad, pleaseforgiveme–Teenagecultist
A 19-year-old suspected cultist, Ayo Afiolorunsho, has asked his parents and family members to forgive him for bringing their names into disrepute.
The suspect, who urged youths to shun crime, was arrested at the weekend by a team of policemen from Oworoshoki Police Division, led by a Superintendent of Police (SP), Nkereuwem Joshua.
Afiolorunsho was arrested for allegedly being a member of the Aiye Confraternity and in possession of illegal weapons.
A police source said: “The suspect was picked up at Oworoshoki area of the Third Mainland Bridge, as his group was planning a deadly attack on rival Eiye cult group.
“The suspect confessed that they went to Oworonsoki, after leaving a meeting at Obalende.
He said that they were supposed to have another meeting at Oworoshoki, when police appeared and arrested them all.” The cultists, on sighting the police team, took to their heels.
However, Afiolorunsho was arrested, in possession of a sword, which he said was for self-defence.
The suspect, who is a ‘vulcanizer,’ said he was initiated into the Aiye cult group in Ikorodu area of the state by other members of the cult who kept threatening him for refusing to become their member.
Afiolorunsho, who is the second child in a family of six, pleaded with his parents to forgive him for bringing their names to disrepute.
He said: “There is nothing to gain from cultism. I regret being a member of Aiye.
Those that forced me to join cultism made so many promises to me, but all were lies. “Since the police arrested me, not one member of the group under any guise has visited me. I am left to my fate.
My parents are ashamed of me. I plead with youths to shun cultism. If I should regain my freedom, I would relocate to my village immediately and practice my trade.
I have ruined my future with the group that I joined. I’m finished. My future is gone! I don’t know if I will ever leave the police custody.”
Metro and Crime
Soldier stabs driver to death, arrested
Police in Edo State have arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal Moses Oguche, for allegedly stabbing a commercial bus driver to death.
The incident occurred at Okene town in Kogi State about 11a.m. on Sunday last week. Oguche of 4 Brigade Command Benin, Edo State, reportedly attacked the driver, identified simply as Mr. Ogbimi of Big Joe Motors, with a jack knife.
Ogbimi, in company with a mechanic, Kekere, had gone to recover a broken down vehicle belonging to Big Joe Motors when the unfortunate incident occurred. Trouble started when a towing van driven by the driver and a silver colour Nissan Premera marked Abuja KWL 811 AP belonging to the soldier collided. Oguche, who was in mufti, allegedly stabbed Ogbimi during an argument that ensued between them.
After killing the driver, the soldier allegedly jumped into his vehicle and fled the scene because of the fear of a mop attack. Some passers-by chased the fleeing soldier, which forced him to abandon his car and run inside the bush behind a private building at Agbede town in Edo North Senatorial District.
He was said to have made a call to his colleagues at a military base in Auchi. But he was later arrested and taken along with his vehicle to Agbede Divisional Police Headquarters.
Some armed soldiers later stormed the Agbede Police Station in two Hilux vans ostensibly to rescue their colleague but were prevented by residents of the community and policemen on ground, a development that nearly sparked a row.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, who was promptly notified of the incident, ordered immediate transfer of the suspect to the state Police Command Headquarters in Benin.
Mohammed promised that justice would be served in the case as nobody was above the law. He said: “The case is under investigation. It is a case of murder; he is a Nigerian and he is not above the law.
I assure you that justice will be done in this case.” The Public Relations Officer for the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, Captain Maidawa Ibrahim Mohammed, confirmed the incident.
He said: “The loss of life in this controversial circumstance is highly regret table. This is certainly not in line with the professional disposition of the Nigerian Army which places high premium on the sanctity of human life.
“As alleged, this unfortunate circumstance will be thoroughly investigated and if established justice shall take its course. I want to reassure the general public of the safety of their lives and property.”
Mr Jonathan, the Personal Assistant to Mr. Sunny Joseph Osayande, who is one of the directors at Big Joe Motors, described the incident as unfortunate. He disclosed that the management of the transport company and relations of the deceased had been invited by the police at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on the matter.
Metro and Crime
Zulum promises security beef-up, as insurgents kill 60 villagers
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies to protect lives and property. Zulum stated this yesterday when he visited Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the people over the murder of 60 villagers by Boko Haram insurgents.
The governor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said government would not relent until permanent peace was restored in the state. Condemning the attack, Zulum called on the people to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies in their communities.
He prayed for the re pose of the souls of the deceased and the families, the fortitude to bear the loss. Zulum also visited Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, and sympathised with persons who sustained injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Muhammad Bulama, told journalists that the insurgents attacked Badu village and killed over 60 persons, while 11 others were wounded.
He said: “Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Badu village but the attack was repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilance group. “The villagers resisted the attack, killed 11 insurgents and recovered 10 AK47 rifles in the encounter.
“On Saturday, about 11.40a.m., the insurgents came on a reprisal mission, attacking mourners at a grave yard in the area, killing over 60 persons and injuring 11 others.” Bulama added that the wounded had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment. Efforts to get reactions from the military on the attack proved abortive, as the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, did not respond to inquiries sent to him through Short Service Message (SMS).
Metro and Crime
Ibadan residents flee as NURTW men shoot, cause commotion
* Factions deny involvement
Residents of Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan were on Sunday morning thrown into panic when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members clashed.
According to checks by New Telegraph, trouble started when a former chairman of the union in the state, Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a Auxiliary), in company with some of his men and two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stormed the house of an estranged aide, Musliudeen Muideen, with some dangerous weapons.
It was learnt from some residents around the area that while their victim was being beaten shooting was heard, prompting residents who heard the gunshots to flee.
Auxiliary, however, said that the claim was not true, alleging that some members of the union, were out to paint him black in order to stop the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde announcing him as the new NURTW Chairman.
Auxiliary, who spoke through one of his aides, Alhaji Ahmed Raheem, said the allegation was an attempt to destroy his reputation, stating that as a peace- loving person, he would never engage in acts that would bring disrepute to the state.
However the victim, Muideen while speaking with journalists on Sunday, said his house was invaded by six vehicles loaded with NURTW members and two NSCDC men brandishing dangerous weapons, stating that if it had been in the night, he would have been killed.
He said that after he was beaten to the point of death and his family members traumatized, he was driven to the headquarters of the state Joint Security Task Force, and handed over to the State Commander.
Another member of NURTW who was also attacked, Kabiru Adekunle, said he bolted away from his house immediately he was informed by a source that the members of the union were heading towards his house.
Metro and Crime
Army arrests, parades 10 kidnappers, robbers recover weapons in Benue, Nasarawa
From: Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi
Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army on Saturday said they have arrested 10 suspected armed bandits and kidnappers in Benue and Nasarawa states.
Commander of the OPWS covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Operation’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said five suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State while the others were arrested in Benue.
Yekini stated that one of the suspects was shot dead during an exchange of fire with troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State while an AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.
He said three out of the four other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam were linked with the wanted militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ while another suspect was nabbed in Tomatar area of the local government with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition which is a standard ammunition for assault rifles.
The OPWS Commander said one of the suspects that was arrested in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was handed over to the Nasarawa State Police CID because he was linked to another kidnapping in the state.
Items recovered from the suspects include two locally fabricated pistols, a Self Loading Riffle (SLR), five locally made rifles, one AK-47 riffle, some quantities of ammunition and three phones with a Toyota Corolla car popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ which is very popular with kidnappers in this part of the country.
Metro and Crime
50-year-old law undergraduate: How I made millions preparing charms for politicians, others
…to win elections, get rich
Mr. Okah Raphael Ekechi (50) aka Raghdra Anandra, a 100Level undergraduate of the Open University, studying Law, has narrated how he conned many Nigerians of millions of naira by preparing fake charms for them to perform miracles in churches, win elections, and get rich quick, among other charms.
The self-acclaimed Indian Metaphysical Master, who claimed to be an online trained metaphysical master, allegedly operated between Lagos and Ogun states. Ekechi was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex. According to police, before his arrest, the suspect had swindled thousands of Nigerians of millions of naira To ensure they didn’t dash to report him to the police for fraud, Ekechi usually threatened that any victim who dared to report him would die within three to seven days.
The police disclosed that Ekechi allegedly used to prepare charms for protection, business boom, do as I say, win big contracts, win betting, initiation into mysticism, love potion especially for gold diggers, getting successful marriages, win election, getting anointing and powers to perform miracle, among other charms. While fielding questions from journalists, Ekechi said: “Let me tell you two things that made me to become a fraudster.
First, I used to sell electrical parts at Alaba International. One day, I travelled to Accra, Ghana, and customs operatives seized my goods. It disorganised me. It was during the military era. I lost about N3million. I was frustrated and couldn’t think of how to raise money to help myself. It was in that horrible state of idleness that I decided to become a fraudster.
“My second reason is that I found out that some Nigerians are gullible to get rich quick. I decided to use my brain instead of gun to get what I wanted. I lied to all my clients or should I call them victims? I lied to them that I had power, and that I learnt Metaphysical Science from Indian university.
That was how became a fraudster. I had sold sachet water and was making N400 daily. I had followed people who sell drugs in open market with loudspeakers. These drug sellers used to give me N500 after sales. It was the activities of these fake drugs sellers that helped to sharpen my mind.” Ekechi’s crime finally caught up with him after one of his victims, Emmanuel Ekpe, dares Ekechi’s death threats and reported the matter to the police.
Ekpe on July 8, 2019, petitioned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu. The IGP instructed the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and IRT, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari to find and arrest Ekechi. Ekechi was tracked to his hideout at Alagbado area of Lagos State and arrested. Ekechi, married with four children said: “I am a holder of Senior Secondary School Certificate, but I am now with Open University, 100Level, studying Law.
I started this business by putting up posters on the road with Ragen Hindu Monk Temple. I boldly wrote an inscription on the posters, stating that people’s desires could be achieved whenever they visited my temple.
I charged N7, 700 for consultation form, N500, 000 for power, N2, 000,000.00 to see my Master General and N1,000,000.00 to win contract. I believe in the Bible; I believe that the Bible is supreme.
I don’t mention Bible because I know that what I was doing was not genuine. You cannot joke with the Bible or Koran.” Recounting how he met Ekpe, who became his nemesis, Ekechi said: “Emmanuel came to my office and complained that the work I did for him was not genuine; that it didn’t work. He wanted his business to boom and also wanted power and ability to pray for people and the prayer would work.
I charged him N167, 000, but he deposited N57,000, promising to pay the balance in a month’s time. I insisted that he must pay the complete money before the charm would work.
I told him that he couldn’t cheat the spirit. Unfortunately, it still didn’t work for him. “When I told him how people like him ran away to avoid the wrath of the mystic gods, I thought that he would do the same, not knowing that he had gone to report me to IRT. I plead for forgiveness.
I will not defraud people again.” Narrating his side of the story, Ekpe (36), a businessman, married, with three children, who deal in fairly used clothes, said: “When my business crumbled, I became desperate, looking for what to do to revive it. I tried to secure loan from many places, but failed.”
Ekpe added: “While wandering about, I saw his poster, stating that he could boost failing and failed businesses. I called him on phone, he directed me to take a motorbike to Kola bus stop, Alagbado. When I got to AIT Road, I took another motorcycle to Amikonle bus stop, where I met him. He took me to his office, which he used as his temple.
I paid N7,700 for consultation form. I told him that I wanted to revive my business, but that he should count me out if the process involved ritual. “He gave me a ring and I paid him N18,000. He opened a black box and asked me to pick the ring with my left hand. After manipulating the box, I saw a ring and picked it.
He said I should do a sacrifice for it to work. He asked me to pay N120,000, but I deposited N80,000. He said I should pay N18,000 for spiritual tax, another N35,000 for sacrifice, bringing the total amount I paid to him to N167,000.
I later went to tell him that I didn’t get what I paid for; I asked for a refund. He refused and instead started threatening my life.” When operatives raided Ekechi’s temple, they recovered $3,700 US dollars suspected to be counterfeit, Hindu ancient monk temple consultation forms; statue of Shiva which he claimed was his Master General, Hindu Goddess frame, fake international metaphysical/ mystic science, university of India certificate, religious books, prayer posters, pink and red robes, among other items.
Metro and Crime
Be vigilant, proprietor urges parents
Parents have been advised to be vigilant with respect to the security of their wards. In his address at their 2019 Graduation/ Prize-giving events, the proprietor of Saint Agnes Schools, Adiyan, Mr. Oluwambo Balogun, urged parents never to take anything for granted when it concerns child’s security. Mr Balogun further implored parents to maintain regular interaction with the school as this provides effective means for proper monitoring of their children.
He noted that the issue of child security has continued to assume worrisome dimension across Nigeria; adding that nothing should be left to chances. “We are in perilous times!”, he declared. The proprietor disclosed that the school recorded some landmark achievements during the 2018/19 academic year.
The school successfully conducted their first ever WASSCE on their premises last May/June, following approval by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The proprietor was full of appreciation to the parents for their encouragement and co-operation. The theme for the school’s Graduation/ Prize-giving for this year is, ‘Profiting by Talent’. Addressing the large gathering of parents and guests who attended the occasion, Mr. Balogun explained that the theme was selected to encourage children to treasure the gifts that God had deposited in them. According to him, many parents did not understand that education is only a means to an end, but not an end in itself.
He said that his school’s extra-curricular activities are organized as talent workshop for discovering kids’ potential, or talents that could be nurtured for future profit. “The routes to prosperity are many; and talents are among them.
It is not only doctors and lawyers that are happy in life, many musicians, actors/actresses, models, even comedians are happier doing what they know best and smiling to the banks.
Unfortunately, many parents help to bury their children’s talents by imposing careers on them,” lamented the school proprietor.Earlier, the keynote speaker, Engr. Abiodun Sewabo, had addressed the graduands on some talent-based vocations from which he said many individuals had attained prominence and prosperity. He explained that the road to entrepreneurship is faster and cheaper through talent-based occupations.
The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Kunle Soyinka, advised the graduands to be focused and determined as they step out into the open world. Gold award for exemplary parenting was conferred on Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Ojedele while the day’s prizes were dedicated to Princess Iyabode Ogunyemi; they included prizes for best graduating students as well as overall best students in the various classes.
Metro and Crime
Red Cross donates assorted items to Bauchi prison inmates
The International Committee of the Red Cross has donated assorted items worth millions of naira to Bauchi Prison inmates. Distributing the items to the inmates yesterday, head of the delegation who is also the Protection Delegate of the society, Mr. Moussa Sall, noted that the items are meant to assist the inmates to improve their hygiene conditions and improve their wellbeing while in custody. He urged the Bauchi Prison authorities to ensure the appropriate use of the items donated, saying it would go a long way in assisting the inmates while in custody.
The ICRC officials have earlier visited the Controller of Prisons, Bauchi State Command,Suleiman T. Suleiman, in his Office, who lauded the Red Cross Society for their passion towards assisting prison inmates and calling on them to sustain the good gesture while urging other humanitarian organisations to emulate the ICRC.
The items donated include 3 units of wheel barrow, 10 units of rake, 10 shovels, 10 hoes, 150 mops, 150 broom scrubbing brushes and 150 units of local brooms. Other items include 280 units of detergent household disinfectant liquid, 190 units of 2kg washing powder, 180 units of plastic buckets and 190 units of jerry cans. The International Committee of the Red Cross also donated 2,010 units of soap bars, 1,005 units of toothpaste and 1,005 units of toothbrush.
Trending
-
Features24 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics24 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics24 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
News18 hours ago
Report: Boko Haram gunmen kill 23 mourners in Borno
-
Politics24 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Sunday Extra24 hours ago
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas
-
News18 hours ago
Abducted son, workers of Ibadan hospital boss regain freedom
-
Body & Soul24 hours ago
When fowl fouls the air