Faith
How prophecies led El Salvador’s new President to run for office
N
ayib Bukele was elected president of El Salvador this past February. At the age of 37, he is the youngest president ever elected in El Salvador, and the youngest president in Central America. He has little political experience prior to this election, having only served briefly as a mayor. He is a successful businessman who had no ultimate desire to run for president.
Yesterday in El Salvador, President Bukele addressed a conference of pastors, businessmen and businesswomen, and local leaders. The day before, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the presidential palace. He and Bukele announced joint efforts between the United States and El Salvador to confront drug trafficking, reduce pressures on immigration and pursue joint economic development.
At today’s conference, instead of highlighting the successful state visit, Bukele delivered a personal testimony on his feelings about government. He told the story about being of Palestinian heritage and finding purpose in Christianity. He was a successful businessman by the age of 29, making more money than he ever dreamed. He had no desire to be a politician. He served as mayor to give back to his community as many self-sacrificing people do. Service on city councils, school boards and city task forces are often thankless jobs.
Last year, Bukele was approached by a group of pastors who told him they had received a spiritual message that he should run for president. His response was as you might expect: “No way; you’ve got to be kidding.” Later, another group approached him with the same prophecy. He thought it odd, but this time took note. As the deadline for making a decision about running for president neared, he was approached a third time. These pastors were certain they were correct in their message to him. They asked him to prayerfully consider a run. When they pressed him for an answer, they told him they would respectfully accept his decision. He again told them no.
Bukele struggled with his final decision. Soon thereafter, another pastor whom he did not know advised him not to “fall into the fourth place.” When asked to expand on what he meant, the pastor said it was missing God’s call on your life. Bukele then decided to reconsider and filed for the office of presidency.
In the opening days of the campaign, Bukele fell into disagreement with his political party. They threatened to kick him out of the party, which would eliminate his position on the ballot. He stood his ground, and the party expelled him. In his testimony to the audience, he said he asked God: “Why would You lead me to this point if You wanted me to run? Why did You allow this to happen?” He paused and then referenced the fact that God did not answer him.
As was the normal in this scenario, a stranger turned up at the campaign headquarters and explained that Bukele could still get on the ballot with 50,000 citizens’ signatures on a petition. He had no idea how to obtain them. The stranger said, “We’ll take care of it.” Forty-eight hours later, 200,000 people had signed a petition for his candidacy. When advised of this, the campaign manager thought they had said 20,000 because even that seemed like an unrealistic number.
Bukele won the general election with 53% of the vote, trouncing all party candidates at one time. No individual had won the presidency in that country since 1972 without a major party endorsement. On the night of the election, he was still surprised at the results. In discussions with his spiritual leaders, he was asked, what makes you think God needs a political party?
Since his election, Bukele has instituted more reforms than all presidents of the previous 49 years combined. For instance, he swept all prisons of cell phones so inmates could not direct illegal activity outside of the prison walls. Funny, no one ever thought of that before!
After his speech today, Bukele attended lunch with a smaller group of us. He told us that he had no prepared remarks for the morning speech. He walked to the stage intent on speaking from his heart to simply give his personal testimony. He was most grateful for God’s faithfulness. A few of us had an opportunity to address him directly. It was clear that the way he receives information and decides how to act upon it is based upon an analysis of whether or not such action will help the families of El Salvador. In his general address, he said through all this, he finally came to the conclusion that when God continues to give you the picture so many times, and always shows up in support of the vision, then maybe it is time to start believing Him.
What if there is a God? What if He is who He says He is? What if He has a plan? “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future'” (Jer. 29:11, NIV). And what if nations at least believed it was possible?
Bukele closed with: “It’s important to put government in the hands of God. Pray for wisdom, and run government God’s way.”
Bukele now enjoys 80% approval ratings. He is following a new trend, from Kiev to Guatemala City to Washington, DC, where citizens have sought non-career politicians for a new hope for their nations’ futures. He is taking full responsibility for all of the national problems plaguing El Salvador, including lost population from migration to the United States. President Bukele is believing in the possible.
Culled from BCN
Faith
Set Leah, Grace, others free –CAN pleads with Buhari
T
he President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Dr Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of Miss Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku and other hostages in the den of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Ayokunle made the plea in a statement made available to our correspondent through his Special Assistant (Media &Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.
According to the CAN president, the primary duty of any serious government is the security of lives and property of the governed.
“Any government that cannot guarantee this primary responsibility may lose the confidence of the citizen,” he emphasise.
He explained that CAN had watched a video Boko Haram terrorists’ camp where Grace Taku, an aide worker of Action for Hunger, had appealed to the Federal Government, CAN, and other well-meaning people to secure her freedom and those of the other five victims, who were recently attacked and abducted by their captors recently.
“Boko Haram sect sometimes in April this year reportedly kidnapped a National Youth Service Corps member, Abraham Amuta and a cleric with Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), identified as Pastor Moses Oyeleke in Borno State. We have not heard anything about their whereabouts.
“We have heard the prompt response made by the Federal government to the Save-Our-Soul cry of Grace and we join her in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and the security agencies, especially the Department of State Security to secure her freedom, and that of Leah Sharibu. Grace Taku has cried out on behalf of other hostages, like Amuta and Pastor Moses Oyeleke before getting too late.
We urge the Federal Government to expedite action toward the captives release, as in that of Dapchi girls except Leah Sharibu. We believe strongly that Leah Sharibu is still alive, hale and hearty and she will and others must be set free from the captivity. Enough of paying lips service to the menace of security challenges in the country,” Ayokunle pleaded.
The CAN president also said that CAN have also been calling for a total overhauling of the security apparatus of the country; and we have also asked the developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges before the country becomes unbearable.
He added that it is not an exaggeration to say Nigeria roads are unsafe as kidnappers, terrorists, killer herdsmen and bandits are operating with impunity.
“How come these six aid workers were abducted and taken to the den of the captives without the awareness of the security agencies? What has become their intelligence gathering? Are we sure there are no saboteurs among our security agencies? Is there anything the government and the security agencies are doing to stop this menace that we don’t know to avert its negative effect as some notorious people taking law into their hands,” Ayokunle asked.
The CAN President therefore called on well-meaning people and agencies to join CAN in pleading with our government and the security agencies to wake up from their slumber before it will be too late.
“Our prayer is that the awesome God will come to the aid of this country. He will free all the captives and comfort all the bereaved of the killings in the country,” he said.
Faith
The Church of Christ must continue to preach peace, love –Bishop Adedeji
The Anglican Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Bishop James Olusola Odedeji, who conducted at the 135th Anniversary of the oldest Anglican parish, Saint Peters Anglican Church, Iseri-Ok, Lagos State, speaks on issues affecting Christians in this interview with TAI ANYANWU
In your sermon, you spoke about oneness and unity of purpose in the body of Christ do you think the church today in our country really have unity of purpose?
We are not really there yet. But we are not doing badly. If it has not been the church, Nigeria would not be where it is today. You can see the kind of sermons we give on Sundays that people should live together as brothers, people should run away from whatever amounts to evil and the church can only be for good.
Look at this church environment for instance; it is this church that is the only edifice that is giving the place the recognition it has. You can see ‘area boys’ all over, with lots of others and you can see what they do even while service is on. So, we are not there yet, but then, room for improvement is the largest room in the whole world. We enjoin everyone in the body of Christ to join hands to achieve peace in our nation. We are asking members of the church of Christ to continue to preach peace and love.
Looking at the larger society, Nigeria, do you think Christians are giving good examples in positions of leadership and governance?
We cannot say they are giving or not giving leadership by example as long as it has not been so pronounced. We have not gotten the real effect and so we can still say, they can do better. This is because, if those in authority that is, Christians in authority, if they can stand their ground for what is good, the country would be better than what we have now.
What do you think Christians in leadership position can do to make a whole lot of difference?
We should be careful who we vote for; because we know those who have integrity among us and are ready to stand for the truth and holiness. We know those who can make the difference, we do but in Nigeria today, it is difficult for such people to get there. What they expect of them, they cannot do.
On the issue of sexual immorality in the church, what does the Lord Bishop have to say?
It is most unfortunate if anyone who is in the church is caught in that web. It is mere pollution. What I tell anybody is, if you have evidences of anybody who is in leadership position and who is in immorality, let us know. The idea of I don’t want him to be exposed or to get things worse is why it is getting worsened. If you know anybody involved in immorality, you can call your Lord Bishop to report such. If you know any mistress with any of the clergymen, please, let us know. It is unfortunate that someone will have his own wife and yet be troubling other people’s wives. We do hear about it but there must be evidences as there is what is called fair hearing everywhere. If anyone is found guilty we act. But it cannot be based on rumour. They have said many things about me also in the past but were never true.
Do you think the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN] can be trusted as a good representation in dealing with issues of sexual immorality in the body of Christ?
CAN is a body that comprises denominations and may not be able to do much. Like we have denominations such as the Anglican Church of which I can talk about, it is not possible for me to go to other denomination and be chastising whoever is troubling them there. And it is because there are limitations as they concern jurisdictions in churches. So, CAN may not be as effective as they should be. However, the PFN is a bit different in how it can affect those under it. Even in the Anglican Church, we have various dioceses and each is autonomous even though we have a head which is the meeting point.
What is your message to the Parishioners of SPAC?
The church should endeavour to be source of positive light to the locality and evangelize to bring in more into the fold.
Faith
Give prayer pride of place, Rev Adeniran
•Says evil doers in the country under control of wicked power
The District Superintend of the Apostolic Faith Church (West Africa District], Rev Bayo Adeniran, has frowned at what he described as despicable activities by Boko Haran, herdsmen, kidnapers and all those who are shedding blood of fellow human beings.
The Cleric therefore called on Nigeria to continue in fervent prayers for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.
Rev Adeniran, who made call at a press conference held in Lagos, ahead of the church’s camp meeting slated for August 4 -25, also urged government to rise up to its primary responsibility and ensure safety of lives and properties of the Nigerian populace.
He stressed that, in seeking for permanent solution to the escalating insecurity in the land, there is indeed the need for Nigerians to give the power of prayer a pride of place.
Rev Adeniran also contended that those who are perpetuating killings, kidnappings and other crimes and criminality in the land are actually victims of power that are beyond their control.
“We need to pray that God will open the eyes and inner understanding of Boko Haram, all the people that are perpetuating nefarious activities, other people that are in ungodliness, those who are kidnapping people and those who are killing people, those who are doing all kinds of things. All of them are victims of the powers that are beyond them and that are the power of the devil,” he said.
The District Superintendent added that God will not want people to be involved in banditry and in slaughter of fellow human beings.
“So we still need to be praying that God of heaven will stem the tide of ungodliness manifesting itself in killing people either by book Haram or by herdsmen or anyone. We want to pray that God will intervene in the affairs of our nation,” maintained.
Rev Adeniran, however, stated that government has a responsibility to rise up and stem crime and criminality in the nation adding: “I will want the government to please transparently as it has done in suspending RUGA, to further make transparent effort to convince the nation that our nation will be safe, will be free for transactions in the market, in the public places and in our places of work.
“That is the duty of government to the people and we thank God that our government has moved a step forward by arresting certain things. We want government to move all the steps forward and to ensure the safety of the populace,” the cleric further said.
According to the District Superintendent, “We all owe the government the duty to pray that God will give the wisdom and understanding to do this very well. To manage people even a small family is not easy. Now to manage a whole nation is a big thing, bigger than what one man can do.”
Annually, members of the Apostolic Faith Church all over Nigeria and West Africa, converge at the church’s camp ground fondly called Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun State, for a spiritual refreshing.
“It is the period of the year we all cherish and to which we look forward to a season of divine visitation; wherein the power of God is revealed in greater dimension to save, heal and deliver; and for all forms of spiritual upliftment,” Adeniran explained.
The theme of this year’s convention, which also coincides with the church’s Silver Jubilee, is ‘The Gospel of Power and Exploit.’ According to Adeniran, the theme underscores the potency of the gospel of Christ.
He said: “You will discover that the gospel of Christ indeed, is a gospel of power; power for exploits on the whitened harvest field; power above sin, flesh and all manner of sicknesses and diseases. And power above all situations; power above natural and human challenges.”
This year’s retreat will among other activities feature such as the Apostolic faith church’s celebrated music concert/ orchestra, Ministers’ conference, pre-camp meeting conference, sacred inspirational songs, sermons, bible teachings, youths services, French services for the francophone, children services, seminars and film shows.
Adeniran invites all to come and experience a most refreshing and spiritual fulfilling moment and manifestation of the power of God in greater measure adding: “Being a beneficiary of this glorious I make bold to say that we are living witnesses to the movement of the Holy Spirit through the grace and inherent power of the gospel.”
Faith
The necessity of tithe and offering
B
eloved, we all must realize that every commandment of God is serious, important, and must be obeyed, as disobedience to any will amount to sin. We should also remember that mankind is paying the price sin of disobedience by Adam and Eve from then, till now. -Genesis 3v1-19.
In the face of present day realities of lack, pains, and other life challenges, it becomes necessary that we be taught about the secrets of sowing, and reaping in order to frontally face these challenges and overcome them.
Remember, Moses was instructed by God to just speak to the rock for it to bring water for the children of Israel, but, he rather chose to strike the rock. That singular action of striking the rock, as against the instruction of speaking to it, cost Moses the promise land. God barred him from entering the promise land. God is serious with any of His instruction, or commandment.
Malachi 3: 8-11 says ‘’Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, whererin have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings. Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation. Bring ye all the tithes into the store house, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, said the Lord of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it. I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in field, saith the Lord of host’’.
Beloved, we should realize that God created us all, and all that we have now, and the ones we will have in future, including wife, husband, cars, jobs, contracts, houses, property, monies, among other things. He created us, and them. And gave them to us -Genesis 1v1-31
Now, if that is the case, that he created, and gave us all that we have, and has instructed us to give him just ten percent of our income by way of tithe, we must obey Him. If you shot change God in the way you pay your tithe, you are seen, or classified as a thief. You also rob God if you don’t pay your tithe.
When you rob God by not paying your tithe, you close the avenue for more. Through the avenue of tithe, God have saved many people from sicknesses, diseases, calamities, and other dangers, known, and unknown to them. Tithe is a commandment from God. We, therefore, must not disobey it.
Faith
Commanding the supernatural by the power of the tongue
W
elcome to the concluding part of this teaching! I hope you were blessed by the teaching for last week. Today, we shall focus on Commanding the Supernatural by the Power of the Tongue!
From scriptures, we understand that the sound produced by a believer is vital in determining whether he/she walks in the supernatural or not because signs are products of sound (John 3:8). By sound, we mean the words we produce with our tongue. For instance, the creation story is one of the greatest miracles ever documented; yet all that were created came to be by the spoken Word of God (Genesis 1:1-31). Hence, we need to understand the place of the mouth in the production of signs. Our mouth is like an outlet for the rivers of the miraculous. Once it is closed, the river is damned but when you open it, miracles begin to flow unhindered (Psalm 81:10). Also, our mouth is a weapon of authority ordained by God to keep us in dominion; it is our instrument for the exercise of supernatural authority on the earth. Let us remember that every sign and wonder is a direct product of a sound; that is why only the confident loud-mouths command the supernatural in the Kingdom.
However, the tongue is an important part of the mouth that helps in the production of sounds in the operation of the supernatural. John 3:8, it says: …And thou hearest the sound thereof… It takes “the sound” to command “the signs”. From scriptures, we understand the disciples went forth and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word they spoke (their sounds) with signs following. It is making appropriate sounds (the use of our tongues) that puts us in command of signs (Mark 16:20). Furthermore, no matter how anointed an individual is, a closed mouth hinders the flow of the supernatural. For instance, the scriptures talking about Christ in prophecy and the price of redemption from Isaiah 53:7, records: He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth. Jesus the most anointed, the living Word of God sent as a sign, was oppressed and afflicted because ‘He opened not His mouth.’ That means no matter our level of anointing, if we do not open our mouths to utter words of authority against our situations and circumstances, we stand the risk of being oppressed and afflicted.
Also, it is important to know that what we say is what we see and what we cannot say, we cannot see. Thus, whatever is too big for our mouths is too big for our lives. However, it is important to recognise that it is not just saying the words that make it work, but saying it boldly, openly and unashamedly (Mark 8:38; Psalm 119:46). Therefore, it is not enough to believe it, we must declare it confidently before it can be made manifest in our lives.
What, then, are in the Words we speak?
•The words of our mouths are creative after the order of Christ: (Genesis 1:1-31; Proverbs 18:21).
•The words we speak are prophetic: (Isaiah 14:24; Mark 11:23; 2 Peter 1:19).
•Our words are reproductive: Our words are spiritual seeds sown into our future. What we say today is what we will see tomorrow. Remember, the seed is the Word of God (Genesis 8:22; Luke 8:11; 1 Peter 1:23).
In conclusion, our tongue is one mystery we engage to be in command of signs. The challenges of our lives are not the issue; it is our declarations that determine whether that situation remains a problem or a solution. This is because God cannot do anything outside what we say. Thus, we must be careful what we say because a misuse of our tongues can lead to disuse of our lives (Psalm 81:10-15; Luke 21:15). However, for your tongue to command signs, you must be born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour.
Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now I know I am born again!”
Faith
Rescuing your loved one who is blindly in love
I
n my article in this column last Sunday, I wrote about how I was blindly in love.
After about three days of my being sacked and consequent depression, my eyes became open to the fact that I was an idiot. The signals that this girl will never make a good wife were many but I ignored them.
Chei! It was much later I realized if she had not sacked me, I would have ended up marrying her and would have been one of the miserable husbands on earth. I would not have also fulfilled my God ordained destiny. I am still very grateful to God today that even while I was yet a sinner, He put insurmountable road blocks on my path without which I would have walked like a nama (cow) to the slaughter.
From my years of being a marriage and family counsellor, I have found out that the following are among the steps that people take to rescue their loved ones who are blindly in love.
*Some approach the matter like Samson’s father and mother as can be seen in Judges 14:15&16.
All they could say as stated in Judges 14:3 was “Is there no other woman in the whole of Israel that you can pick to be a wife, apart from this pagan Philistine?” Samson, seeing that his parents were very soft on him took advantage of their softness and replied, “Get her for me;for she pleases me well”
*Another approach families use to rescue their loved ones who are blindly in love is to shout, scream and threaten that they will not attend the wedding. The way some blind lovers respond to this tactics is to abscond.
*A third approach some family members use is to go and threaten the lady or man their loved one is blindly in Iove with, with words such as, “leave my son alone” or “leave my daughter alone”. A young man got angry with his mother and loved ones for going to harass his “innocent” girl. A woman whose son was blindly in love used this third approach some weeks ago in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. She went to tell the girl her son was blindly in love with to leave her son alone.
A fight ensued and the mother of the girl was accidentally stabbed and she died.
What then should be done to a blind, deaf and mad lover? Parents of such a person and loved ones should individually or collectively put such a serious matter into deep and constant prayer and fasting without tormenting the blind lover with quarrelsome words such as, “We are praying and fasting for you. You will never marry him/her.” Pray and fast secretly but once within respectable intervals, you sit the blind lover down and begin to paint the picture of how the marriage is likely to be and likely to end. Make the person know that you love him/her and you hate to see him/her in a marriage that will be filled with sorrow.
I pray that your children’s marriages will bring joy to your life. Love you.
Faith
Two traits of a true disciple
Memorise:
If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed. *John 8:36*
READ: John 8:31-36*
31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
33 They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free?
34 Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.
35 And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever.
36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.
*MESSAGE*
*There are two very important characteristics of a genuine disciple of Jesus Christ which we shall be reflecting on today.* The first of these is knowledge of the truth. *The Truth is no other person than the Lord Jesus Christ.* He declared Himself to be The Truth in John 14:6, saying:
*“…I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”*
*He further declared that the word of God in truth, thereby indicating that He is the Word of God* (John 17:17), John 1:1-12). *By implication, whoever rejects the word of God rejects Jesus Christ, and whoever rejects Jesus Christ rejects the Truth.* Through this principle, we know those who are genuine disciples of Jesus Christ. *Real disciples of Christ accept the infallible word of God as the truth, which no accent or modern philosophy can change.* Speaking on the constancy of God’s word, the Lord said in Luke 21:33:
“Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.”
He further declared in John 6:63b:“the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”
True disciples of Jesus Christ are known by their lifestyles which reflect God’s word. Today, many who call themselves disciples of Jesus Christ pick and choose which of Jesus’ Words they would live by. Some even say that if Jesus had to live in our time, He would reverse many of His teachings! What a lie from the pit of hell! If you want to finish your Christian race in heaven, beware of such people, because they will try to mislead you. Into believing their falsehood.
A second characteristic of genuine disciples of Jesus Christ is that they are free from the bondage of the devil.* When I come across some so-called disciples of the Lord complaining of one form of demonic oppression or the other, I often wonder.
Jesus Christ said we shall know the truth and the truth shall set us free. Why then are some disciples not free? They are either ignorant of the truth concerning who they really are, or they are not genuine disciples of the Lord in the first place (Hosea 4:6). *Beloved, I counsel you to re-examine your position as a disciple of Christ and find out if there is any missing link between you and the Master, subjecting you to any form of bondage. If this is the case, quickly do something about it today.* *Freedom from every form of oppression is your inheritance in Christ. Claim it now!
PRAYER POINT:
Father, I lay hold of the freedom that Christ has purchased for me, and I claim total liberty from every form of devilish oppression in Jesus’ Name.
Faith
Mercy is directly opposed to justice
M
ercy is absolutely a heavenly object creating marvelous wonders as it is continuously being rediscovered in the hearts of its recipients. Mercy is a disposition to pardon the guilty. It consists in arresting and setting aside the penalty of law, when the penalty has been incurred by transgression. It is directly opposed to justice. Justice treats every individual according to what they deserve; mercy treats criminals very differently from what he deserves to be treated. Mercy pre-supposes guilt. The penalty of the law must have been previously incurred; else, there can be no space for mercy. If great punishment is deserved, great mercy can be shown.
His mercy is like the fountain, a fountain that flows and never stops. All we need to do is to let down the bucket of faith and drink from this fountain, which is the fountain of His mercy. Believe God for your mercy and you will receive mercy. Unbeliever hinders the current of God’s mercy from flowing. Mercy is essentially God’s relieving love, poured out upon man in deep misery, pain, affliction, frustration and trouble. Such affliction is spiritually rooted in the soul, though with manifest physical consequences.
Have mercy upon me O Lord; for I am in trouble, my eye is consumed with grief, yea, my soul and my belly. For my life is spent with grief and my years with sighing, my strength faileth because of mine iniquities, and my bones are consumed” –Psalm31:9-10.When God’s mercy relieves the soul, it may be expected that there will be attending physical benefits. In the Old testaments, mercy is God’s practical exhibition of loving kindness which ought to be evident on His children.
Oh God, the proud have risen against me, and the assemblies of the violent men have sought after my soul and have not set thee before them. But thou, O Lord are a good God full of compassion, and gracious longsuffering and plenteous in mercy and truth” –Psalm 86: 14-15.
Mercy also means practical pity and compassion. In the New Testament, mercy is similarly God’s compassion. The Greek word ‘eleos’ means a relief from distress or an outward manifestation of pity. He saved us, not on the basis of deeds which we have done in righteousness, but according to His mercy, by the washing of the regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit” –Titus3:5.
The parable of the Good Samaritan pictures the physical relieving aspect of mercy, and also it is a communicable nature. “But a Samaritan who was on a journey, came upon him, (most likely being a Jew] and when he saw him, he felt compassion and bandaged up his wounds, pour oil and wine on them and he put him on his beast and brought him to an inn and took care of him,” Like 10:33-34.
Most often, it refers to God’s mercy towards the miserable sinner. “Blessed be the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3. For you were once not a people, but now you are the people of God; you had not received mercy but now you have received mercy” -1Peter 2:10.
Faith
I can change Satan’s word
A
gain, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;
And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.
Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve. (Matthew 4:8-10)
Was it not an insult for Satan to tell his creator, the Lord Jesus Christ to worship and bow to him. Was the Lord Jesus working in his company? Assuring that Satan told you that type of thing, are you under his domain? What relationship do you have with him? Can light and darkness mix? (2 Cor. 6:14, 15).
In other words, I am not working in the company of the devil for him to promise me promotion or any kind of glory? If Satan promises to give all that he has if you can bow down to him or obey him, you are in another company and he is in his own company. Can he leave his company to promote me in God’s company? He cannot. So it looks foolish for Satan to promise Christ any good thing – for both are not in the same company. He does not even have what he promised Christ. Christ owns all things. What is the reason Jesus told him to worship Him? It can’t be the other way round. Satan did the right here.
(Mark 5:4-6)
Your name is not and will never be among the ones that will bow to Satan in any way. About 7,000 men and women in every location have been destined NEVER to bow down to Satan his agents or any enemy.
(Rom. 11:4)
So it is not possible to bow to the devil. Satan in the time of Daniel and his Hebrew Friends at the face value, it was Nebuchadnezar, but Satan was the one commanding everybody to bow to him. Did you see what the King said that even himself could not change the law.
Daniel 3:15 – Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego changed Satan’s, not Nebuchadnezar’s law.
(Daniel 3:28)
Satan did the same thing again, that all must bow to him and him alone. Satan said for 30 days all should bow to him, offering prayers to no other God. Praying to God is bowing to God. The focus this time was Daniel whom King Darius loved – but as already said, the law signed by him, King Darius, could not revoke. It is then you will notice that it was Satan.
Daniel refused to bow and he revoked what King Darius himself could not. Daniel revoked what Satan did.
1 John 3:8.
If you refuse to bow to Satan, you will have power to revoke all that he has decreed, even death. You can do it in Jesus Name. That is why Jesus Christ came. Satan always comes to take away God’s word and authority from you. (Mark 4:15) Refuse him; resist him and revoke or cancel all that he (Satan) has done in your life, home, business or ministry. You will experience sudden change. I am among the 7,000 persons in Rom. 11:4 and 1 Kings
19:18. What of you? Then Satan’s decree can be revoked by you, among the 7,000 persons.
Faith
No weapon formed against thee shall prosper
T
here was a man in the Bible who was the spiritual champion of the world. His name was Balam, about him Balak said in Numbers 22:6.
“Come now therefore, I pray thee, curse me this people; for they are too mighty for me: peradventure I shall prevail, that we may smite them, and that I may drive them out of the land: for I wot that he whom thou blessest is blessed, and he whom thou cursest is cursed”. (Numbers 22:6)
Balam was commissioned by Balak, the King of the Amorites to curse the children of Israel in order to weaken their power so that Balak would defeat them. A curse is that pronouncement that derails life and destroys destinies. Balam was a specialist and world champion in spiritual manipulation of people and their destinies. But the Bible has said concerning the true children of God.
“Let people serve thee, and nations bow down to thee: be lord over thy brethren, and let thy mother’s sons bow down to thee: cursed be every one that curseth thee, and blessed be he that blesseth thee”. (Gen 27:29)
Here again in Isaiah 54:17,
“No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD”. (Isaiah 54:17)
Balam, (despite a warning from God) because of greed, nevertheless followed the servants of Balak to where he would curse the children of God. A curse is a weapon of spiritual warfare upon which the true believer has absolute authority. Despite the offerings of cows, Balam failed to curse the children of God rather, he blessed them. (Num 24:3-9)
Dear Children of God, I prophesy through this medium to your life that all weapons that are at war with you, your children, your destiny and indeed your progress shall be destroyed. Every Balak and his Balam in your life will be consumed by the wrath of God.
“For the LORD thy God is a consuming fire, even a jealous God”. (Deut 4:24)
I refer here to the weapon of Senacherib against Hezekiah that failed when 185,000 of his army were struck dead by one single Angel of the Lord. Upon this invocation the weapons and the weapon bearer of your enemy shall be wasted.
“Then the angel of the LORD went forth, and smote in the camp of the Assyrians a hundred and fourscore and five thousand: and when they arose early in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses”. (Isaiah 37:36)
David used spiritual incantations to demobilise the weapon of Goliath after which he sent one of his five smooth stones to the mathematical centre of his head and killed him. Same way your pronouncement today against your enemies will lead to their immediate death.
As Ananias and Sapphira collapsed and died for their deceit and dishonesty, every enemy that pretends to be friend to you will suffer the same fate.
I request you from now to begin to walk in absolute and total authority over your enemies, your situations and your environment.
“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth”. (Gen 1:26)
Begin now to exercise your complete dominion over the physical and spiritual dimensions of the earth. May the peace of the Lord be with now and always.
Trending
-
Features15 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics15 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics15 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
Politics15 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Business15 hours ago
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
-
News15 hours ago
Ohanaeze slams FG: B’Haram, killer herders more deadly than Shi’ites
-
News15 hours ago
Baraje to insurgents: Stop killings in the name of Islam
-
Sunday Extra15 hours ago
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas