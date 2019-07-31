Politics
Ihedioha names ex-minister, 16 others as commissioner-nominees
E
xactly two months after his swearing-in as governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has made public, a 17-man commissioner-nominees’ list.
A former minister, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, made the list alongside the former deputy speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji.
Nnaji was running mate to Governor Ihedioha, when he first ran for the governorship of the state in 2015. However, he was dropped for Engr. Gerald Irona in 2019 and it is believed that his nomination, beside competence, is a well-deserved reward for loyalty.
Also on the list is Dr. Vin Udokwu, a medical practitioner who was the Director General of the Ihedioha campaign organisation and former Chief of Staff to then Governor Chief Achike Udenwa.
The list of commissioner-nominees has two female in the persons of Prof. Onwuliri and Mrs. Ibekwe Nkeiruka Imma.
Others on the list include Reginald Ihebuzor, Barr Felix Ebiliekwe, Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme, Prof. Joseph Uwaleke, Nicholas Amaefule, Barr Christopher Nzekwe and Johnbosco Okeahialam.
Others are Meekam Mgbenwelu, Umez-Eronini Okechukwu, Dr. Vincent Udokwu, Sir Bon Unachukwu; Engr. Sly Enwerem; Chief Emmanuel Nwaogu and Hon Tony Okere.
Reps committee: How Dogara, loyalists lost out
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week announced the leadership of standing committees of the chamber with the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and his close allies dropping on the perking order. PHILIP NYAM reports
N
ot many people expected that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila would release the names of chairmen and deputy chairmen of the 105 standing committees of the House last Thursday. This was because, a week earlier, the speaker had disclosed that he would only appoint the chairman and members of the House Services committee to take care of the welfare of lawmakers; and every other committee chairman will be appointed when the House reconvene from the long vacation due to commence on July 25. However, on July 23, the speaker inadvertently hinted that he would actually release the appointment of committee chairmen and deputies before proceeding on the annual recess.
Hence, on July 25, no one was sure as to what would happen until the speaker once again gave an inkling that the appointment would be made that day. After taking the report of the House ad hoc committee on ethics and privileges led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason; and after the resolution that Hon. Gogo Bright, who was investigated be pardoned, Gbajabiamila also chipped in that “I also have to apologise because I know many people will not be happy with me today”, indirectly referring to the outcome of the announcement of committee leadership, which he had planned to make.
The appointment of committee chairmen and deputies was the last item handled by the speaker before adjourning the plenary. Eventually, when the list was announced by the speaker, it left many tongues wagging because it was full of surprises and shock. First, some of the ranking members who held sway in the Eighth Assembly under Gbajabiamila’s predecessor, Hon. Yakubu Dogara were conspicuously missing from the leadership of the standing committees and indeed four other ad hoc committees that were constituted by the speaker.
The non-appointment of Dogara as a committee was expected because being a former speaker, it is believed that making him a committee chairman may be tantamount to dropping down the ladder having led the entire chamber for four years. But many analysts had hoped that with the support the speaker got from the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and with Dogara as their leader, some of the lawmakers that played key roles in the Eighth Assembly would be reappointed. In fact, Dogara is first former speaker since 1999 to be reelected to the House.
All his predecessors never made it back to the House. Senator David Mark sat as a floor member for four years after serving as Senate President for eight years. He was hardly heard throughout the period and this may happen to Dogara too. Since the inauguration of the House on June 11, Dogara has not been seen on the floor of the chambers.
Out of the 105 committee chairmen, the speaker allocated 80 to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC); 21 to PDP, two to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and one each to the Action Alliance (AA) and Allied People’s Movement (APM). He also awarded 31 deputy chairmen slots to the PDP, making a total of 51 committee headship for the party.
Among Dogara’s men who lost out include Leo Ogor, Chukwuka Onyeama, Kingsley Chinda, Tajudeen Yusuf, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, Terser Gbilla and Yakubu Barde.
Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta)
He came to the House in 2003 together with Speaker Gbajabiamila and like the speaker; Ogor had been both majority leader and minority leader of the House. He was majority leader under Speaker Waziri Tambuwal while Gbajabiamila was the minority leader. In 2015, he became the minority leader and Gbajabiamila climbed up to the position of House leader. Ogor is a close ally of Dogara and came close to becoming the deputy speaker in 2015, when Dogara rebelled against his party, APC, contested against the zoning arrangement and defeated Gbajabiamila who was the anointed candidate of the party. Ogor subsequently became the minority leader but worked closely with Dogara. Unfortunately, he took ill half into their tenure and was out of the parliament for a long time before returning towards the end of their tenure in June 2019. He was not given any committee by Gbajabiamila and would spend the next four years as a floor member having served as majority and minority leader respectively for four years each.
Chukwuka Onyeama (PDP, Anambra)
The case of Onyeama is very pathetic because he lost out on two fronts. First, as the deputy to Leo Ogor in the Eighth Assembly, it was largely expected that the Anambra State born lawmaker would be given benefit of first refusal to vie for the position of minority leader or continue in his position as deputy. But he was not lucky and hence not considered for either. When Ogor was away on medical grounds for a long period of time, Onyeama, a close friend of Dogara held sway as acting leader and was the coordinator-in-chief of the caucus during the speakership campaigns. After giving the impression at some point that they were favourably disposed to the candidature of Gbajabiamila, Onyeama with the Dogara group allegedly teamed up with the Hon. Umar Bago campaign team. A ranking member, who was in the House from 2007 to 2011, Chuchu as he is popularly called by friends fell out of favour and did not get any committee leadership from Gbajabiamila.
Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers)
Also conspicuously missing from Speaker Gbajabiamila’s appointment is Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), a staunch supporter of Governor Nyesom Wike and preferred candidate of the PDP national leadership for the position of minority leader. As the chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Eighth Assembly, Chinda was one of the shinning lights of that assembly and also enjoyed the confidence of then speaker, Dogara. Although, he rebelled against the leadership of Gbajabiamila, when Hon. Ndudi Elumelu was recognised as the minority leader instead of him as directed by PDP, it was thought that based on his ranking status and alleged declaration of support for Gbajabiamila by Governor Wike during the speakership campaign visit to the state, he will be considered for committee leadership. But Chinda was left with noth ing as Rivers State was schemed out of the committee allocation.
Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi)
Popularly called TJ, Hon. Yusuf, who was a close confidant of former Speaker Waziri Aminu Tambuwal and Yakubu Dogara lost out in the scramble for committee leadership. His exclusion from the chosen ones list was expected because he campaigned openly against the candidate of Speaker Gbajabiamila and was one of the foot soldiers from the PDP caucus in the Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago’s campaign team. TJ, who chaired the committee on capital market under the leadership of Dogara also stirred the hornet’s nest by taking sides with Chinda who had fallen out of favour with the leadership of the House. On the day, Chinda usurped the seat of the minority leader to protest Gbajabiamila’s recognition of Elumelu instead of him; it was TJ that fought gallantly behind him to upturn the decision. He consequently lost out in the power game alongside Chinda.
Uzonma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia)
Hon. Abonta headed the Public Petitions Committee in the Eighth Assembly. He was very conspicuous during the leader of Speaker Dogara and in fact held the record of sponsoring the highest number of bills in the Eighth Assembly, a feat that earned him an award from the House Press Corps. Although, he was largely ambiguous during the campaign for speaker of the Ninth Assembly, it was gathered that he worked against the emergence of Gbajabiamila, being a loyal party man. A ranking member, having been first elected in 2007, Nkem-Abonta was expected to land a juicy committee in the current Assembly, but his ranking ship failed to fly.
Kwewum Rimande Shawulu (PDP, Taraba)
Hon. Shawulu was first elected to the House in 2015, but he was able to warm himself into the heart of the Dogara-led leadership and that earned him the chairman of the committee on Army. Shawulu was also in charge of publicity in the PDP caucus of the House. Like TJ, he is said to have worked closely with Chinda and by extension supported the candidature of Hon. Bago against Gbajabiamila. The committee on Army has been given to Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, the erstwhile spokesperson of the House, who withdrew from the race for speaker to support Gbajabiamila.
Mark Terseer Gbillah (PDP, Benue)
A very vocal lawmaker, Hon. Gbillah was the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) in the Eighth Assembly. He stanchly supported Dogara to emerge in 2015 against the wish of the APC. Gbillah, who left APC to re-contest election on the platform of the PDP in February 2019, was very active in the campaign team of Hon. Bago. At the emergence of Gbajabiamila as speaker on June 11, Gbillah alongside like minds floated the G-70, which contested the outcome of the speakership election and threatened to go to court. He is also the spokesman for the group. A staunch supporter of the Chinda group, Gbillah was one of the few lawmakers who were courageous enough to openly oppose the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader. He did not get any committee leadership neither has he being named on any ad hoc committee since the emergence of Gbajabimila as speaker. He, alongside TJ had made desperate efforts to raise a point of order and cause Speaker Gbajabiamila to recognise the list of minority leaders endorse by the PDP, but his orders were not sustained.
Yakubu Barde (PDP, Kaduna)
A ranking member, Barde was the minority whip in the Eighth Assembly and was expected to land another leadership position in the Ninth Assembly. However, he lost out as other minority parties teamed up with Elumelu and majority members of the PDP to thwart the letter from the PDP Secretariat. Barde, who was among those who worked tirelessly to make Dogara speaker in 2015, could not get a committee as consolation and would also remain a floor member for the rest of the tenure.
The committees’ chairmen
The committees’ chairmen include Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) for appropriation, Ahmed Idris (APC, Plateau) for constitution review, Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) for ecological fund, Abdullahi Garba (APC, Niger) for FCT, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) for House services, Tunji-Ojo Olubunmi (APC, Ondo) for NDDC, Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) for NEDC, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) for public accounts, Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo) for public petitions, Adamu Fagen Gawo (APC, Jigawa) for constituency outreach, Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina) for federal character, Munir Babba (APC, Kano) for agric colleges and institutions, Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina) for agric production and services, Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for Airforce, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) for Army, Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for aviation, Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta) for banking and currency.
Julius Ihovebere (APC, Edo) for basic education, Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) for communication, Yusuf Kila (APC, Jigawa) for customs and excise, Jimi Benson (APC, Lagos) for defence, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) for electoral matters, Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo) for environment, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for federal judiciary, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) for finance, Yusuf Buba (APC, Adamawa) for foreign affairs, Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) for gas resources, Pascal Obi (AA, Imo) for health institutions, Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi) for healthcare institutions, Nasir Zangon Daura (APC, Katsina) for interior, Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) for land transport, Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) for local content, Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra) for maritime, Shaban Sharada (APC, Kano) for national intelligence, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) for Navy, Mahmaud Abdullahi Gaiya (APC, Kano) for petroleum resources (downstream).
Also on the list are Musa Sarki Adar (APC, Sokoto) for petroleum resources, Bello Kumo, (APC, Gombe) for police, Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna) for ports and harbours, Aliyu Magaji Dau (APC, Jigawa) for power, Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) for public procurement, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) for rules and business, Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) for tertiary education, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) for water resources, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) for works, Safana Dayyabu (APC, Katsina) for aids, loans and debt management, Ibrahim Babangida (APC, Katsina) for capital market, Kabir Idris (APC, Kano) for civil society), Femi Fakeye (APC, Osun) for commerce, Mohammed Bago (APC, Niger) for cooperation and integration in Africa, Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi) for delegated legislation, Tolu Shadipe (APC, Oyo) for diaspora, Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) for emergency and disaster management, Tijani Damisa (APC, Kogi) for FCT Area councils, Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) for FCT judiciary and Femi Bamisile (APC, Ekiti) for FERMA.
The list also has Abdullahi Ibrahim Dutse (APC, Jigawa) for financial crimes, Mustapha Dawaki (APC, Kano) for housing, Dolapo Badru (APC, Lagos) for industry, Abubakar Lado (APC, Niger) for ICT, Segun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo) for NOA, Darlington Nwokocha (PDP, Abia) for insurance, Danjuma Chedeh (APGA, Taraba) for internal security of National Assembly, Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi) for Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), Zakari Galadima (APC, Yobe) for inter parliamentary relations, Ozurigbo Ugonna (APC, Imo) for justice, Ali Wudil (APC, Kano) for labour, Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) for legislative compliance, Gaza Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa) for legislative library and research, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Imo) for media and public affairs, Olododo Cook (APC, Kwara) for national development, Essien Ayi (PDP, Cross River) for Niger Delta Ministry, Alhassan Rumrum (APC, Kano) for pensions, Lawal Idrissu (APC, Kogi) for populations and Abdullahi Salame (APC, Sokoto) for poverty alleviation.
Others are Sani Bala (APC, Kano) for public service matters, Tijani Jobe (APC, Kano) for rural development, Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) for science and technology, Michael Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for solid minerals, Sumaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna) for special duties, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) for sports, Ali Ibrahim (APC, Kogi) for steel, Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos) for SDGs, Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) for youth development, Nicholas Shehu (PDP, Kaduna) for anti-corruption, Ibrahim Bukar (APC, Borno) for climate change, Ihama Ogbeide (PDP, Edo) for culture, Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) for drugs and narcotics, Kolawole Lawal (APM, Ogun) for ethics and privileges, Mayowa Akinfolarin (APC, Ondo) for FRSC and Cornelius Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for FOI and government reforms.
There are also Sarki Dahiru (APC, Nasarawa) for HIV/AIDs, John Dyegh (APC, Benue) for human rights, Ashiru Mani (APC, Katsina) for Lake Chad, Mike Etaba (PDP, Cross River) for legislative budget and research, Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) for governmental affairs, Abubakar Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa) for pilgrims affairs, Gudaji Kazaure (APC, Jigawa) for political parties matters, Garba Gololo (APC, Bauchi) for privatization, Ogbee Lazarus (PDP, Ebonyi) for reformatory institutions, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) for treaties, protocols and agreements, Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu) for water ways, Jide Jimoh (APC, Lagos) for urban development, Wunmi Onanuga (APC, Ogun) for women affairs and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) for women in parliament.
Snake invasion: Ondo Assembly fires back at Akeredolu
T
he Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, tackled Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the claim that the Assembly members lied over the invasion of the Assembly by snakes.
The Assembly in a communique signed by 25 out of its 26 members insisted that the snake prevented its sitting on Wednesday and Thursday contrary to the governor’s claim.
Akeredolu had come hard on members of the state House of Assembly over their clam that snakes prevented them from carrying out their legislative duties.
The governor, who visited the Assembly complex after the report that a snake chased out lawmakers from plenary session accused the legislators of trying to blackmail the state government for pecuniary gains.
But the lawmakers, who found their voice four days after the governor visited the Assembly complex, also accused Governor Akeredolu’s media team of doctoring the video tape of the event that happened when the governor inspected the Assembly complex.
In a communiqué they issued yesterday after a parliamentary meeting held at the official resident of the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the lawmakers described the Ondo Assembly complex as the worst in the country in terms of infrastructure.
They said the current administration of Governor Akeredolu and previous administrations in the state failed to release money for the renovation of the complex.
The lawmakers, who had earlier claimed not to have financial capacity to carry out any project on the Assembly complex, also called for total autonomy of the legislative arm of government for proper functioning.
The communique read by the lawmaker representing Ese Odo State Constituency, Hon. Success Torukerijo, reiterated that the Assembly complex is in a state of dilapidation and needed urged renovation.
It read in part: “We want to restate and reaffirm that on Wednesday July 24, 2019, a snake fell from the ceiling into the chamber of the Assembly. On Thursday July 25, 2019, part of the ceiling caved in and fell into the chamber, preventing us from holding a schedule meeting inside the chamber.
“We take exception to the doctored video released from the media office of the governor as it did not reflect what transpired, when the governor visited the Assembly on Friday July 26, 2019 and we will not want to join issue by releasing the original version of the tape.
“We reiterate the constitutional status of the legislature as an independent arm of government, which therefore, deserve to be accorded as such.
“We want to state without any equivocation that no fund has been released to the Assembly for the capital projects in the last five years, in spite of the yearly budgetary provision and there has not been any cash-backing for the renovation of the Assembly for the past 10 years.
“It is pitiable that the Ondo State House of Assembly is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the whole country. It will also interest the public to know that the office of the speaker and the deputy speaker have no official cars.”
The lawmakers declared that they will not waiver in their responsibility as representatives of the people of the state.
When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, declined comment on the matter.
Senate: Lawan unfolds 69 standing committees
…APC gets 49, PDP 20
T
he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, announced the reconstitution of the upper chambers 69 standing committees with the appointment of their chairmen and vice chairmen.
A breakdown of the committees according to geopolitical zonal arrangement shows that the North got a total of 37 committees, while the South got 32 committees.
Further statistical distribution of the committees also indicated that North-West produced 16 chairmen; North East (11) and North Central (10).
In the South, the South-West got 13 committees, South-South (10) and South East (nine).
Senators adjudged to be loyal to the President of the Senate were expectedly given key committees.
Some of the committees are Appropriations Finance, Police, Defence, Army, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Agriculture, Petroleum Upstream, Downstream, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Communications, among others.
The committees’ chairmen as announced by Lawan are as follows: Appropriations, Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North); Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa West); Interior, Kashim Shetima (APC Borno Central); Finance, Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West) and Communication, Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central).
Others are Petroleum (Downstream), Sabo Mohammed (APC Jigawa North West); Marine Transport, Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central); Customs, Excise and Tarrif, Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North); Judiciary, Human Rights xOpeyemi (APC Ekiti Central); Federal Capital Territory, Abubakar Kyari (APC Borno North) and Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC Kwara Central).
Among the 20 committees allocated to PDP senators as chairmen are Petroleum (Upstream), Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East); Public Accounts, Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South); Gas Resources, James Manager (Delta South); Power, Steel and Metallurgy, Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East); Aviation, Dino Melaye (Kogi West); Local and Foreign Debts, Clifford Ordia (Edo Central) and Sports, Youths and Development, Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central).
Other chairmen of the committees across party lines are Army, Ali Ndume (APC Borno South); Airforce, Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South); Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North); Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central); Capital Market, Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun Central) and Cooperation and Integration in Africa and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East).
Otbers are Culture and Tourism, Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo West); Defence, Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto North); Diaspora and NGOs, Bashiru Ajibola (APC Osun Central); Drugs and Narcotics, Hezekaiah Dimka (APC Plateau Central); Ecology and Climate Change, Mohammad Gusau (PDP Zamfara Central); Education (Basic and Secondary), Ibrahim Geidam (APC Yobe East); Employment, Labour and Productivity, Ben Umajumogu (APC Imo North); Environment, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West) and Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano Central).
The Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions committee is headed by Patrick Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central); Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Danjuma Laah (PDP Kaduna South); Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross River South); Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North); Housing, Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North); ICT and Cybercrime, Yakubu Useni (APC Kogi Central); Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South); Industries, Adebayo Osinowo (APC Lagos East); Information and National Communication, Danladi Sankara (APC Jigawa North East) and Inter-parliamentary Affairs, Godiya Akwashiki (APC Nasarawa South).
Others are Land Transport, Abdulfatai Buhari (APC Oyo North); Legislative Compliance, Oriolowo Adeyemi (APC West); Local Content, Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central); Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye (APC Ekiti South); National Identity and National Population, Sa’idu Alkali (APC Gombe North); National Planning, Olubunmi Adetunmbi (APC Ekiti North); National Security and Intelligence, Abdullahi Gobir (APC Sokoto East); Navy, George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East); Niger Delta, Peter Nwabaoshi (PDP Delta North); Police affairs, Dauda Jika (APC Bauchi Central); Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Programme, Lawal Gumau (APC Bauchi South ) and Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Chuwkuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North).
Others are Privatisation, Theodore Orji (PDP Abia Central); Public Procurement, Shuaibu Lau (PDP Taraba North); Rules and Business, Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North); Science and Technology, Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central); Senate Services, Sani Musa (APC Niger East); Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Tanko Al Makura (APC North); State and Local Government, Lekan Mustapha (APC Ogun East); Special Duties, Yusuf A Yusuf (APC Taraba Central); SDGs, Aisha Dahiru (APC Adamawa Central); Tertiary Institution and TETFUND, Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC Katsina North), Trade and Investment, Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North); Water Resources, Bello Mandiya (APC Katsina Central); Women Affairs and Youth Development, Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers South) and Works, Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central).
Ministerial screening: Senate in endorsement hearing
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the 9th Senate, unusually reduced the 2019 ministerial screening to largely, a mere endorsement hearing as more than half of the nominees were asked to just “take a bow and go,” without answering questions from the senators as well as went through the process without submitting their certificates of assets declaration as required by law
T
he word screen in simple English means to examine in order to test suitability. In other words, to screen ministerial nominees means to thoroughly scrutinize the nominees with a view to ascertaining their suitability or competence to hold such exalted office as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
At the country’s return to civil rule in 1999, those who were nominated as ministers by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, were thoroughly grilled before they were finally confirmed for appointment to various ministerial positions.
However, in the process of time, particularly in 2003, the lawmakers saw the need to make some provisions in their rule book, for former members of the National Assembly, who are nominated for any level of appointment, which requires Senate confirmation, to be granted a privilege to “take a bow and go,” thereby making confirmation and appointment of such people automatic.
This privilege was limited former members of the National Assembly in the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Senate, and never extended to any other categories of nominees.
However, at the commencement of the 2019 ministerial screening by the Ninth Senate, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, urged his colleagues to widen the scope of beneficiaries of the privilege, by extending it to nominees who have served in the states Assembly.
They senators also resolved to extend the privilege to female nominees and nominees from constituencies of presiding and principal officers such as the President of the Senate, the Deputy President of the Senate, and the Majority Leader of the Senate, among others.
This expansion by the Senate consciously or unconsciously made the list of the nominees qualified to enjoy the privilege very large, and it practically became a problem as well as a scandal to the Senate, to the extent that even some senators were appalled by the trend and attempted to truncate it.
Accordingly, as the Senate commenced the confirmation hearing on Wednesday last week after receiving the list from President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, many Nigerians rose to heavily condemn the approach, describing it as a charade.
Most Nigerians tackled the Upper Chamber on the ground that the “take a bow and go” policy has been abused as well as apparently made mockery of the revered nation’s highest legislative institution. They further decried that it amounted to a waste of Nigerians productive hours.
The critics pointed out that the trend won’t help the country as sentiments are now the indices used to approve the nominees’ appointments rather their intellectual potency and experience.
The ‘take a bow and go’ arrangement began in 2003 and it was introduced as a courtesy and privilege for any nominees who has been elected to the Senate or House of Representatives in the past.
The Ninth Senate has now extended the privilege to all persons with previous legislative experience at state levels. Some Nigerians said that they witnessed the worst screening exercise in the history of the country with nominees, related to lawmakers who were asked to “take a bow.”
Based on the criteria, some of the beneficiaries include Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), George Akume (Benue), Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo), Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo).
Others are Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi), Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara) were excluded from being grilled.
The privilege was further extended to Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Chris Ngige (Anambra) and Muhammadu Bello (Adamawa).
The Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe had called the attention of the Senate to the negative effects of the policy. He stated that in global parliamentary practices, confirmation hearings are conducted for nominees to access their competence and qualification for the appointment of being a minister. He explained that confirmation hearings are different from endorsement hearings.
Abaribe said: “This is a confirmation hearing, it is not an endorsement hearing and I so move that we abide by what the constitution says.”
Section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which granted the Senate the power to confirm appointments does not make a provision for the ‘take a bow’ policy.
Another great flaw that trailed the ministerial screening by the Senate was that the Chamber acted in breach of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by screening ministerial nominees, who did not submit their certificates of assets declaration before appearing for screening.
Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (Bayelsa West) disclosed this last week Friday, through a point of order. He pointed out that the constitution stipulates that for every nominee by Mr. President, whois supposed to occupy any office, especially a ministerial nominee, that individual has to submit his or her certificate of assets declaration.
The lawmaker, however, observed that the Senate had, since Wednesday it commenced screening of the ministerial nominees, been going through the process including screening those that did not present their certificates of assets declaration.
Ewhrudjakpo stressed that since the Buhari administration has laid so much emphasis on fight against corruption, it must not just be a lip service, but should be practically demonstrated in carrying out all its functions at all levels of governance.
He insisted that since the exercise was just a screening stage, he would insist at the confirmation stage that the nominees who had submitted their assets declaration certificates should do so, failure of which, he would request that they should be disqualified.
The lawmaker pointed out that his observation was not in any way a mark of witch-hunt against the affected persons, but rather, to ensure that the provisions of the law are followed by strictly adhering to due process.
Addressing journalists on the matter, he said: “The constitution requires the president, vice president, the service chiefs and heads of extra-ministerial departments to declare their assets before they are screened.
“But I noticed that it was not the trend with this screening and I decided to draw the attention of the Senate President to this fact. A few of them have complied, but majority of them have not complied.
“It is a breach of the constitution. If we are fighting corruption, we must be seen to be doing so. We should know what they are worth before coming to office and what they are worth at the end of their tenure.
“We are not witch-hunting anybody. Before we go into the confirmation stage, this is just the screening, we will take all the documents, and at that point, if the certificates of asset declaration are not there, we will draw the attention of the Senate to disqualify such candidates.”
The President of the Senate, had while responding to the point of order, noted that some of the nominees complied by submitting their certificates of assets declaration before appearing. He, however, noted that defaulters would do so before confirmation.
Whether this anomaly would be corrected later or not, the belief is that the Senate actually violated the process because the assets declaration certificate ought to be one of the documents to be scrutinized at the confirmation hearing before subjecting a nominee to screening.
Fashola: Lack of funds, bane of infrastructural devt
…proposes N10trn Infrastructure Bond
The immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, declared that inadequacy of funds is the major problem hindering infrastructural development in the country.
Fashola, who made the declaration, while fielding questions from senators at the ongoing ministerial screening by the Senate, said the challenge of funding is responsible for non-completion of strategic roads infrastructure across the country in the last four years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.
He also noted that paucity of funds frustrated the ministry from actualising all its set goals in terms of fully implementing its infrastructural projects in works, power and housing sectors in the just elapsed political dispensation.
According to him, limited budget allocation for execution of critical infrastructure has resulted in government borrowing from multilateral corporations to fund the budget.
To tackle the problem of funding in infrastructural development, Fashola suggested the need to explore other means of funding such as setting up of an Infrastructure Bond to the tune of N10 trillion, which Nigerians could subscribe to as shareholders for critical infrastructure in the country.
Fashola said the major problem that faced his ministry was the fact that Nigeria’s budgets were usually not cash-backed, and so projects captured in the nation’s budgets in the last four years did not receive adequate funding.
Conseauently, he stressed the need to cash-back the budget to fund critical projects, particularly, major infrastructures that will facilitate rapid national development.
He noted that no ministry in the last four years received all the resources in its budget, pointing out that Nigeria is not yet a rich country as many Nigerians had always erroneously overrated her to be.
He urged the Senate to collaborate with the executive arm of government to fashion out solutions to the funding problems facing the country’s economy, so that Nigerians would have the full dividends of democracy delivered to them.
Fashola also observed that infrastructural deficit is a global phenomenon and not peculiar to Nigeria, urging that the country should do what other countries of the world, such as America and Europe, did to make funds available to finance infrastructural projects.
The former governor of Lagos State, however, said that in spite of the huge challenge of funding, he and his team was able to leave the power, works and housing sectors better than they met it in 2015.
According to him, their impressive performance in the midst of all odds, resulted in the construction of some critical road infrastructure and other projects in housing and power.
He said the ministry had secured the release of 720 stranded containers containing transmission equipment in the last dispensation, assuring that there would be need for improvement if given the second chance.
He said the equipment has been utilised to improve transmission lines across the country, noting that the ministry made significant efforts on off-grid electricity within the period of his stewardship.
He listed the off-grid electricity executed by the government to include the electrification of Araria and Sura markets.
He also said a clear road map has been established for the electrification of other 350 markets and 37 federal universities using off-grid electricity.
The nominee also stated that the state governments were empowered by the constitution to generate, transmit and distribute power in the country.
He said that there was the need for all stakeholders to support the regulators in the ministries to fully enforce the provision of the law in the discharge of their duties.
On road projects, Fashola said the ministry under his leadership, carried out huge works in construction and rehabilitation of roads in the 36 sates of the federation.
He also revealed that construction of affordable housing projects were ongoing in 34 states, noting that some of the houses have been completed.
According to him, the ministry had to make do with the about 50 per cent releases to it, explaining that the funding challenge was evidenced in the budget deficit incurred annually.
He recalled his earlier suggestion to the Senate for a funding innovation outside limited budgetary allocation like the Sukuk, which provided N100 billion to fund road projects across the six geopolitical zones in 2018.
According to Fashola, a possible funding opportunity for critical infrastructure in Nigeria can be accessed from the Sukuk or a slight variation of its kind of funding opportunity.
His words: “I think there is some opportunity and I made this presentation during the 2019 budget presentation that one of the ways I think is to expand instruments like Sukuk.
“Maybe it won’t be Sukuk this time, but I think Nigeria can seek to leverage from the large pool of fund with the ordinary people looking for secured investment.
“And some of them are not even in the banking sector keeping their cash. And I propose that we should consider something like a N10 trillion Infrastructure Bond, backed by parliamentary support and secured by the Federal Government with a reasonable coupon issued in tranches each year, as we need to fund infrastructure.”
He pointed out that solar powered projects were successfully executed in Ariaria Market and some others in Kano and Ondo among others.
Fashola, who was grilled by senators on issues in power, works and housing sectors for over an hour was eventually asked to take a bow after several encomia from senators over his steering performance as minster.
Meanwhile, Senator Oluremu Tunubu, in her submission, urged the Fashola to ensure the allocation of employment slots to senators for their constituents, when he eventually becomes minister.
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, in his submission, said that there was the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive approach to raise fund for critical infrastructure in the country.
Aregbesola proposes heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians
A former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, said that he would recommend imposition of heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians as a means of raising the country’s revenue base.
Aregbesola expressed this view when he appeared before the Senate in plenary in the ongoing ministerial screening. He said that if his nomination as a minister was confirmed by the Senate, he would introduce what he termed “privilege taxes” for those who have huge resources in the country, but were either currently not paying or under paying.
His word: “If confirmed, I will advocate for a just taxation system that will bridge the inequality in the system. I am a federalist and there is a limit to what we can do on taxation as a nation.
“We have left the rich men in Nigeria without allowing them to discharge their responsibilities to the citizens, particularly on taxation. I’m going to pioneer privilege taxes for those who have huge resources or wealth on which Nigerians must tap.
“If I go into details, there could be some ill feelings in some quarters. I will recommend serious taxation for wealthy people in Nigeria. If that will now translate into lifting the burden on the states and the local government councils to reduce their penchant for taxes that made poor people pay from their inadequate resources, I would have been satisfied.”
On controversies that trailed salary payment under his administration in Osun State, Aregbesola said the misinformation about the salary situation when he was governor for eight years was either caused by deliberate mischief or people who were ignorant of the actual situation of things then.
He explained that he stopped the disparity in the payment of salaries in the Osun State in July 2018 before the expiration of his tenure in November.
“The narrative on the issue of salary payment in Osun State is either mischievous or based on ignorance. Nobody can pretend that the Nigerian economy did not suffer a huge downfall from 2014 until when the current administration came in with some palliative to support the states.
“Osun State was hugely affected because we had invested heavily on infrastructure that was totally neglected before. Personnel cost alone was 63 per cent of my total income then. Osun State civil service population is huge and top heavy. Whereas levels one to seven that constitute 73 per cent of the civil servants take less than N1 billion, the fat cats in levels eight and above, were less than 30 per cent of the civil servants, but take over N2 billion.
“I was therefore forced to do interesting balancing short of retrenchment. I had to constitute a panel under the leadership of Comrade Hassan Sunmonu to monitor all revenue income of the state and apportion whatever is left to salaries, which was done innovatively.
“We knew that officers on levels one to seven and pensionrers cannot even survive on their salaries if we didn’t pay their full salaries. We never owed anybody on levels one to seven a dime.
“For officers on levels eight to 10, they earned 75 per cent of their salaries throughout my tenure which ended in July 2018. We stopped all forms of partial payment to anybody in July 2018 and I left office in November 2018. It was only those officers on levels 12 and above that had to earn 50 per cent of their salaries between July 2015 and July 2018,” he explained.
How to tackle xenophobic attacks on Nigerians – Onyeama
Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Federal Government needs to hold a high-level engagement with South African authorities to tackle the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.
Onyeama, a ministerial nominee, stated this while responding to a question by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during his screening by the Senate yesterday. He explained that a bi-national meeting between presidents of both countries has been set up and the issue should be addressed politically.
His words: “What I believe is the issue, is really one of communication and direct oversight of law enforcement agencies in South Africa. This seems to be the real problem for Nigerians in South Africa.
“We have set up a bi-national meeting at the level of presidents, so it’s important that we organise very quickly the next meeting, so this matter can also be addressed so it becomes an issue addressed with political will and by the highest level of government of South Africa.”
Onyeama added that after consultation with leaders of Nigerians living in South Africa, the trust deficit between them and the South African police remained an issue, which has made a cordial working relationship between both parties suffer.
His words: “Members of the Nigerian Union told me that the problem they were having is that they know the criminal elements among the Nigerian community and they will like a situation where they can go to the law enforcement agencies to alert them of those criminals, so that actions can be taken quickly, but because of the trust deficit between the Nigerians and the South Africa police, they are not able to work with the authorities.
“There has to be a hotline between myself if re-appointed, and the ministry of foreign affairs of South Africa. Once there is any sign of problems on any Nigerian, to get it immediately across to the highest level of government in South Africa to engage with our high commission to start addressing the issue.
“The higher echelon of the police in South Africa can engage directly with the Nigerian Union of South Africa and this is a framework I tried to create. To sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we need high-level engagement with them.”
The former Minister for Foreign Affairs further stated that Nigerians in Diaspora would love to come back to Nigeria, saying: “We know there are a lot of Nigerians in the Diaspora who would love to come back, but they don’t know how to go about it.
“We know of many challenges Nigerians are facing around the world: xenophobia, shops being shut, human trafficking, Nigerians in prison, Nigerians looking for visas and passport renewals; we have seen the reactions of some Nigerians when they are confronted with obstacles in Nigerian embassies.
“We have started to create a 24/7 helpdesk for all Nigerians anywhere in the world that they can contact. The helpdesk will route the information to the necessary officials to speed up the action and it will ensure that Nigerians providing services in our embassies know that there is some oversight.”
Commenting on the issue of xenophobic attack, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, said killing of Nigerians in South Africa is not acceptable.
“In fact, I have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in Abuja, asking it to give me all the Nigerians killed in South Africa. We are writing to the Parliament of South Africa; we are taking it to the next level,” he said.
Lawan promised that required steps would be taken as he also asked Onyeama what he would do differently to stop the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.
Buhari’s list of ministerial nominees uninspiring – Akinlude
Chief Willie Akinlude, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, speaks on the state of the party in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Muhammadu Buhari administration, insecurity and the ministerial list, among other issues
Nigeria is presently battling with security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgency, Shiites protests and Fulani herdsmen. How do you feel about this development?
We have to thank our elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; he has given the government in power the most useful advice. He has told the president to look at his security apparatus and do the necessary adjustment. The president has to do something about this insecurity; he should not play politics with it. So, President Muhammadu Buhari should not gloss over such advice. He should not feel that the advice is coming from someone who has been critical of his administration. The security situation is not improving and if it becomes deteriorating, we have to take advice from those who want an improvement in the social, security and economy situation seriously.
Some people are of the view that President Buhari is not sensitive to the plight of Nigerians, considering his perceived silence on the activities of herdsmen. What is your take on that?
The president has severally promised to get to the root of the matter, but from all indications, nothing concrete has been done. But just some months ago, the Fulani herdsmen and farmers had clash in Katsina State, the president’s state and lives were lost. The President spoke and condemned the herdsmen for not respecting the authority of the farmers over ownership of the land and condemned the herdsmen for taking laws into their hands. But he failed to condemn the herdsmen when they invaded lands of farmers in other states and even killed the farmers. Isn’t that act of insensitive? From what has happened in Katsina State, it definitely shows the problem is a national problem and needs to be addressed because we don’t want a bigger problem. So, the best thing to be done is to address the situation.
The economy was in bad shape before the election, and there was the feeling that Nigerians would harp on that to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, but the party’s presidential candidate, President Buhari was re-elected. What are your thoughts on that?
The people voted against APC, but the election was manipulated in favour of the party. Nigerians voted for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) never allowed votes to count. That is why we are at the tribunal.
But INEC has denied ever posting election results to the sever, which the PDP is relying on to claim victory…
INEC cannot corroborate that argument. The evidence we have are incontrovertible. Some INEC officials have accepted that there was a server. A lot of INEC officials, senior officials for that matter have confirmed that the commission had a server, they can’t deny that. The server is like a black box of an aero plane; it tells whatever happened in an accident.
Given the performance of the APC government in its first term, what do you make of its boast of taking Nigerian to the next level in its second term?
To my knowledge, we are not making progressing and I know Nigerians voted against the APC in the last general elections. If a government is not performing, the people have the right to vote it out and vote for the credible alternative party. That was what Nigerians did at the last general elections, but their votes did not count. The essence of allowing peoples vote to count is that, if the party that was voted out gets an opportunity to come back into power again, it would do better than its first term in office by improving on its performance. The judiciary, therefore, needs to be up to the task else it will have adverse effect on democratic practice in Nigeria.
You said Nigerians voted for PDP, but there was an impression that the party contributed to its defeat because of lack of cohesion that many of its members worked against the party’s interest. How true is that?
The PDP is getting stronger. If you consider the outcome of the governorship polls apart from the manipulation of the ruling party, the PDP is waxing stronger. The fact that we have fifth columnist among us cannot be wished away. Definitely, there must be a Judas among 12 people.
The PDP succeeded in winning a state in the South-West during last general elections and it is expected that Oyo State won by PDP would be a launch pad for the party to regain its presence in the South-West…
It was not only in one state in the South-West that PDP won election, the party did very well in some other states in the zone, but the election was manipulated.
Are you saying that votes don’t count in Nigeria?
We will get it right at the appropriate time. God will intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.
President Buhari during his first term never sacked any of his cabinet members even when Nigerians felt some did not perform up to expectation and needed to be changed. The President has even gone ahead to nominate some of them for re-appointment in his second term. How would you react to that?
I am surprised that despite the delay on the part of the president to appoint members of his cabinet, he still came up with an uninspiring list. He keeps recycling the old breed, who have expired and have nothing to offer or to contribute to move the country forward. His claim that he needs to know those that will work with him shows that he does not mean well for Nigeria if indeed he knew those whom he appointed as ministers.
From all indications the Lagos State chapter of the PDP seems to be in disarray. Will you say the party has a leadership structure, and can the party ever get it right in the state?
We will definitely get it right in the state. We are having a collegiate leadership in the state even as we are back at the drawing board to see where we got it wrong. In the last 18 or 20 years, the same people have been leading the party in the state, but this time around, we don’t want them again. We want a change; that is why we have a collegiate leadership.
But, the people you are referring to seem to be established when it comes to Lagos PDP.
That one cannot work this time around. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should intervene in the affairs of Lagos PDP. We need to rescue Lagos PDP from these people because Lagos is a very important state in the country. Lagos PDP is not in disarray as you put it. There are still committed members of Lagos PDP, who are ready to work for the progress of the party.
If you are to consider what happened after the general elections in Lagos State, there were accusations and counter-accusations against the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and the leaders of the party. There is the feeling that such case should be treated internally and not going to the public…
The NWC of the party has not done much in investigating into what is happening in the party in Lagos State, but concerned members of the party are now working round the clock to ensure the PDP bounces back. Lagosians like the PDP and want the party to take over governance in the state, but the NWC is not giving us the support we need to actualise our dream.
What do you expect from the national body of your party?
The national body should have investigated what is wrong with the party, look at the challenges facing the party in the state and render the necessary support. But, we are working towards that, and very soon the party will bounce back.
As a former chairman of a local government chairman under the military regime, how do you feel over the directive issued by the Federal Government that local governments’ funds should be paid directly to the councils?
That is the best way to go. If the money goes directly to the local governments, it is then you can assess the performance of the local government. The money is to be use by the local governments, so it should not be shared to them by the state. If that is done, the local government can’t perform up to expectation and they cannot compete among themselves.
Who is the chairman of Lagos PDP at the moment? Is it Adegbola Dominic or Segun Adewale?
None of the two is the chairman of the party; the party is headed by the deputy chairman. We have sacked the two of them.
Recently, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, dumped the party for APC. How do you see his defection?
I don’t know what informed his decision to dump the PDP after he has been made a grade one minister. It was unpalatable news. Instead of dumping the party, he should have remained in the party to be part of those who will build the party, but he decided to leave the party. He can never be given a position in APC. They will just use the decampees and dump them. That is what has been happening; some are even regretting dumping their former parties.
I can’t see any improvement in the lives of those who left PDP for APC, rather they are regretting leaving the PDP. If they are truly PDP members, they are supposed to remain in the party to build it and restructure it so that the party can move forward.
What advice do you have for PDP faithful in the state, where the party has been in the opposition since 1999?
I want to commend those who are still members of the PDP and the sympathisers of the party. I believe that at the appropriate time, God will intervene in the affairs of the party. But, we need to work assiduously to see that the PDP takes over governance in Lagos State.
What role is former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, now saddled in the party?
He is a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, I don’t know the role he is playing now.
But he is seen as the leader of the party in Lagos State?
He has played that role for 20 years and there is no improvement in the PDP, rather the party is going backward. I think he should step aside and allow the party to move forward.
Jeddy-Agba suggest ways to end subsidy, oil theft
A former Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and a ministerial nominee, Mr. Goddy Jeddy-Agba, yesterday, said he will end subsidy regime in Nigeria, if appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum.
Stating this at the Senate confirmation hearing for ministerial nominees, Jeddy-Agba advocated the establishment of a control room equipped with competent professionals and modern technology to end oil theft and pipeline vandalism.
He said he would push for the optimum functionality of all government owned refineries and the completion of privately owned refineries under construction as we well as the establishment of modular refineries if appointed as a minister.
He pointed out that the Nigerian government does not need to pay trillions of tax payers’ money to subsidise imported refined petroleum products once crude could be taken directly to the existing functional refineries across the country.
His words: “We don’t need to import petroleum products. What we need to do is to strengthen the various agencies to checkmate the actual crude being loaded and write report.
“We do not have the technology to monitor the process of loading up to the point of export. For now, it is the International Oil Companies that determine the quantity of crude they export because we don’t have control over their operations.
“If I am in that ministry, I will push for the establishment of a control room from where we will monitor the process of crude loading up to the point of export.”
Suggesting how to end pipeline vandalism, he said that the most effective and efficient approach is to lay the type of pipes that would be difficult to destroy while drones should be deployed to monitor them and spraying of hot water on the vandals.
Ministerial nomination: Women deserve more than they got – Chukwueke
Barr. Nkechi Chukwueke is a former deputy governorship candidate of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP). She also served as Special Adviser on Women and Ethnic Groups Mobilisation and Empowernment to ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list and women participation in politics
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari naming only seven women in his 43-man ministerial list released last week?
It is not a good representation of women. Before now, we were clamouring for 35 per cent and we shifted it to 50 per cent, but as at today, it is about six per cent. That shows a lot of decline and it is below expectation by all standards. But I wouldn’t know his reason for doing that. But whatever the reasons are, I think there should be more women, who are qualified to do the job that men are going to do as ministers though I believe he has reason for choosing those he had chosen already.
The ministerial list is out now and that has been put to rest. The next thing is board and ambassadorial appointments. Looking at that, I think President Buhari should make some corrections based on peoples complains and since women and interest groups are now voicing out, my opinion is that he should consider more women for ambassadorial and board appointments as well as appointing more women into departments, agencies and commissions. There are lots of women who are capable and willing to do the job.
Are you saying that you are expecting the President to do more for women in terms of appointing them into public office?
Sure. I am expecting government to do more for women by ensuring that more women are appointed as board members and Nigeria’s ambassadors to different countries.
Would you regard President Buhari picking only seven women as ministers as a reflection of his true position regarding women inclusion in decision-making going by what he said few years ago when his wife, Aisha, criticized him, that the place of women is the kitchen and the other room?
I wouldn’t want to conclude on that because I don’t know his thought and I don’t know what his mind is and his mindset. And again, everybody has the right to their belief or what they think. The ministerial nominees by President Buhari showed that he has chosen those whom he feels he can work with and can help him to deliver his change agenda to take Nigeria to the Next Level. So, if he feels he is more comfortable with men; as long as the job is done and is delivered; to me, that is the most important thing.
But a lot of us would have preferred that he has more women, at least maybe 15 or so out of the 43 or even more. But like I said, what he thinks about women or his belief, religion or all of that, that is certain and there is nothing anybody can do about that. The most important thing is that let those he has chosen deliver and help him to actualize his dream. President Buhari is known all over the world as a disciplined and no nonsense person. So, those around him should not spoil that name for him. They should work with him. We want Nigeria to move forward. We want to see stable electricity power, water.
The insecurity in Nigeria is never like before. There is so much stealing and all of that. So, the ministers should be his bodyguards and his foot soldiers. They should be his messengers. The President cannot be everywhere. He cannot do everything; he is not a witch. In as much as he takes responsibilities for whatever goes wrong in Nigeria, these are the people who will help him.
What is your advice to the incoming ministers?
My advice to them is not farfetched. Those of them who came back from the last administration; for instance my former boss, Babatunde Fashola, who presided over three ministries, should continue from where they stopped. I wouldn’t know whether he (Fashola) is going to get that again because the ministers are more in number now than what we had during Buhari’s first term, but he should continue from where he stopped. Even if it is only power he is able to achieve, Nigerians will live to remember him.
Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers State and the immediate past Minister of Transport, who also came back should intensify his efforts and be more committed to actualise his dream. He is hard working and he should make sure that the transport system works and should be subsidised. It shouldn’t be too expensive for the common man. Their four years will start counting immediately after the swearing in. So, by now they should be thinking of what to do.
I am sure those who were just appointed as ministers were doing something before they came on board. Whatever they were doing, they should also be posted to their core areas of competence. You don’t take a medical doctor and give him transport; in as much it is an administrative work because those are professional areas. So, those people who have experience in their fields should be put in those areas where they are specialised.
People like Uche Ogah who has knowledge of the oil and gas sector should go to the Ministry of Petroleum. He will not have any reason not to deliver and it goes to the other persons. Alhaji Lai Mohammed did well as Minister of Information and Culture, he should also continue in that line. They should be more committed and help President Buhari to actualise his dream and it would be better for all of us.
The President has done his beat and in the next four years, he should be relaxing and the rest would be left for Nigerians who are yet unborn. What we do today will determine what our children and grandchildren will inherit and how Nigeria will be. The ministers shouldn’t be there to feed themselves and their pockets. They should serve and be above board.
What is your take on Nigeria not been able to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action and how can that be achieved?
We are not going to achieve it by violence or taking to the street but we will keep working and advocating. I am sure one day, we will get that and supersede it. I am looking at a future where women would have 50 per cent in governance in all aspects of government; both in elective and appointments. One day another government will come and say I prefer to work with more women and by them the men might be grumbling that it is only women. When you start a fight or begin to agitate for something, sometimes you might not get it exactly when you want it. We are not happy that we have not been able to get the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, but I can tell you that between now and the next eight years, it shall be a thing of the past. We will get there and we will have female president and governor soon.
So you believe that Nigeria will soon have a female president and governor?
Sure. I have said it sometimes, what is wrong if I become president. What is wrong if any other women become a president, minister or governor? It is going to happen and even in the next administration, we are going to have a female governor. We have qualified and credible women that can lead us to that height.
