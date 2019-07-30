Ilechukwu, Busari star attraction at JC Coaching Clinic

MFM coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu and former Shooting stars of Ibadan coach, Hakeem Busari, were the star attraction at this year’s JC International Football Academy Coaching Clinic.

The need to engage grassroots coaches in training, seminars and clinics on the trend of modern day coaching was once again been brought to the fore as a veritable tool for developing Football at the grassroots level.

The needs were highlighted by the Chairman, JC International Football Academy, United States-based Joseph Ogunsanya on Saturday at a coaching clinic in Papalanto, Ewekoro Local Government, Ogun State.

Ogunsaya while reacting to questions from the media as regards his reasons for putting a lot of money, time and resources into the event revealed that he decided to put his resources into the clinic because of what he witnessed in Sweden.

“Long time ago, I took a US team to Sweden to play, I fell in love with what I saw in Sweden, kids were camped in a hostel, a very big pitch was in use, and then I decided that I will come up with something like that later in future, that’s the Genesis of the JC International Football Academy,” he said.

“The Second aspect is the coaching clinic, which is strictly for the grassroots coaches; it is the second edition because I knew I need to give something back to Nigeria.”

He confirmed that the future of any country’s national team begins with imparting knowledge in the grassroots coaches while appreciating his wife for her continuous support since the dream started.

One of the Clinic instructors, Head Coach of MFM FC Fidelis Ilechukwu was full of praises for the organisers, appreciating the gargantuan edifice for sports development which was erected in that area.

Also in attendance were the former Shooting Stars head coach and current Gateway United coach, Hakeem Busari alongside his assistant, Shakiru Lawal and the Chairman Ogun State Football Coaches Association, Olaseinde Bankole among other Football Coaches.

