Insecurity: Don seeks Buhari’s endorsement for birth control policy

wo state governments, Lagos and Zamfara, have been accused of gross violation of the new Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) guidelines on the disbursement of funds belonging to local councils.

In a petition to the NFIU, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) asked the anti-corruption unit to investigate the diversion of local government funds by the governments of the two states.

The petition was signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju.

Interestingly, while Lagos is Nigeria’s richest state, Zamfara is at the bottom of the country’s economic scale with the smallest Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR) among the 36 states of the federation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) had issued guidelines that all the 774 Local Government Councils of Nigeria must get their statutory allocations as released by the Federal Ministry of Finance without the State Governments tampering with them.

Citing data from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), HEDA said state governments continue their serial rape on LG funds.

In the petition, HEDA stated that; “on the 9th July, 2019, that barely a month after the Nigeria Finance Intelligence Unit (NFIU) issued guidelines barring state governments from touching funds meant for the third tier of government, it was reported that the Lagos State government deducted hundreds of millions from Local Governments’ allocation for June 2019.”

The anti-corruption group listed Alimosho Local Government as one of the victims, saying that the council divided into six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) were anticipating splitting the sum of N750 million but that the Lagos government left them with a little over N320 million.

According to HEDA, the Lagos State Government has not refuted media reports that Abimbola Umar, the State’s Accountant-General, had told the Joint Account and Allocations Committee in the State that a waiver had been obtained from the Financial Intelligence body, to make deductions from funds apportioned to the LGA, for the payment of the salaries, gratuities and pensions of Local Government staff.

In the report, there are controversies surrounding the alleged clearance from the NFIU to touch local government funds.

“A similar case was also reported that on July 9, this year, when the Zamfara State chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) said the State Government, through its Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs hijacked the federal statutory allocation due to the 14 councils for the month of June. The council Chairmen were quoted to have said the state government only gave N5million to each Local Government from the allocation.”

HEDA said based on the issue of N5 million given to each local government out of their June allocation as alleged by the ALGON, Zamfara State Government through the Director-General, Press Affairs to the Governor, Malam Yusuf Idris, refuted the allegation, saying the governor was ready to abide by the Federal Government’s policies and programmes, particularly on the issue of Local and State Governments’ joint account for the development of the State’s socio-economic potentials. HEDA said the rebuttal appears to be a mere political statement.

Justifying the urgent need for the probe, HEDA said: “The NFIU enforcement and guidelines to reduce crime vulnerability created by cash withdrawal from Local Government funds throughout Nigeria became effective on the 1st June, 2019 and these reports read July respectively. The reports alleged that both Lagos and Zamfara States have breached the above stated provisions of the guidelines.”

