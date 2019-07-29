News
Insecurity: Don seeks Buhari’s endorsement for birth control policy
Foremost African Demographer, Professor Uche Isiugo-Abanihe, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to formulate and spiritedly implement birth control policy in order to avert a greater form of insurgency and criminality in the land.
The don stated this on Saturday while presenting his valedictory lecture in the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ibadan, entitled “A Time for Everything.”
According to him, Nigeria’s large population base, with its rapid rate of growth, was the root cause of its persistent underdevelopment and the myriads of problems currently confronting the country.
The demographer, who retired from the department of Sociology, University of Ibadan maintained that population control remained the best option for the government in view of weak policies to address poverty, unemployment and growing insecurity.
To him, while Southern part of Nigeria was experiencing decline in fertility and mortality, the northern part had been facing persistent high fertility and mortality, revealing that seven states in Northern Nigeria had 7 children per woman as against 4.5 in most southern Nigeria.
While lamenting that the poor continue to give birth to more children without provisions for them, Professor Abanihe advised government to have the political will to implement effective birth control measures devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments.
He said: “There must be a strong political will by the government to adopt fertility control measures, and eschew political, ethnic and religious reasons for lack of action. If government fails to take well- advised actions, and aggressively too, the socio-economic problems of Nigeria will be compounded and the current state of poverty, insurgency, banditry, insecurity and criminality in the country may be a child’s play relative to what the future holds.”
News
Bayelsa guber: Ijaw elders’ forum sues for peace
In furtherance of its sustained campaign for a violence-free poll ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayesa State, Ijaw Elders’ Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, in conjunction with other collaborating groups would hold a conference on Wednesday in Yenagoa, to sensitise the people on the need for a peaceful, credible and fair election.
The forum in a statement issued by its Secretary, Efiye Bribena, said the aim of the workshop with the theme; “Peaceful and Credible Governorship Election and Good Governance: Building Consensus through Ijaw charter and Ijaw nation code of Ethics, Leadership and Governance,” was to ensure that prospective aspirants play by the rules of the game to avoid blood shedding.
“As part of our efforts to achieve the set objectives of violence-free, credible and transparent leadership selection process in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State, the collaborating groups in partnership with the international community and civil society organisations have scheduled a conference with major stakeholders on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Yenagoa, to strategise and agree on ways to actualise a violence free, credible and transparent governorship election in the state,” Bribena stated.
He noted that the conference was a follow up to the earlier conference held in Yenagoa on May 22, which had in attendance eminent key stakeholders, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Gboribiogha John Jonah, where all ‘participants unanimously condemned the use of violence and shedding of blood during elections.’
According to him, stakeholders expected at the conference include the leadership of major political parties, traditional rulers, elders/ leaders, governorship aspirants, civil society organisations, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, among others.
News
Delta: Rights activist calls for establishment of new agency
Environmental rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, yesterday said riverine communities in Delta State would like Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state House of Assembly to approve the establishment of Coastal Areas Development Commission (CADA) in the state.
He lamented that the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) was not serving the oil producing communities, but politicians.
Mulade, who spoke with New Telegraph in an interview said: “No, DESOPADEC is a far cry from CADA, their principles and thematic thrusts are different. CADA is deeper and incisive; it gets into the fabrics of the basic reason of its creation. Its ideals, characteristics, principles and what it would solve are basic fundamentals of life, which are quite revealing.”
He said the allusion that oil communities were asking for too much was misplaced, adding that; “Well such insinuation and comparison with CADA may come up, especially when we want to be evasive. As stakeholders, by virtue of being a native, we are very mindful of the sensitive nature of the riverine areas and so we weigh the odds in our desire to request what we envisage could fast track development.
“DESOPADEC is a generalised bull, but again its concept from the beginning has taken the backstage and if we interrogate the system more carefully, which the coastal communities have done, Delta people, of which we are a part, will lend credence to such request as it is clear to many that it has departed from the norms.
“However, this may be our focus as we examine again your question. Let me be frank to state succinctly that DESOPADEC, as many of us see it presently, serves the government in power and our frontline politicians against the interest of oil producing communities.
“The agitators can state categorically that DESOPADEC has drifted from the original purpose for which it was established, that is, to develop oil producing communities of the state.
“Administrative imbalances lowered its objectivity and functionality. Even the staff of the commission could attest that they are not happy, besides the commission is limited and its coverage defined, but CADA, as conceptualised, is for the generality of the coastal communities.”
Mulade said: “From available information, the board and management of DESOPADEC deviated from its original vision and mission by engaging in elephant projects to impress the government, instead of building physical structures in the oil producing communities that need urgent development.”
News
LG allocation: HEDA petitions NFIU, accuses Lagos, Zamfara of violation
T
wo state governments, Lagos and Zamfara, have been accused of gross violation of the new Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) guidelines on the disbursement of funds belonging to local councils.
In a petition to the NFIU, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) asked the anti-corruption unit to investigate the diversion of local government funds by the governments of the two states.
The petition was signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju.
Interestingly, while Lagos is Nigeria’s richest state, Zamfara is at the bottom of the country’s economic scale with the smallest Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR) among the 36 states of the federation.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) had issued guidelines that all the 774 Local Government Councils of Nigeria must get their statutory allocations as released by the Federal Ministry of Finance without the State Governments tampering with them.
Citing data from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), HEDA said state governments continue their serial rape on LG funds.
In the petition, HEDA stated that; “on the 9th July, 2019, that barely a month after the Nigeria Finance Intelligence Unit (NFIU) issued guidelines barring state governments from touching funds meant for the third tier of government, it was reported that the Lagos State government deducted hundreds of millions from Local Governments’ allocation for June 2019.”
The anti-corruption group listed Alimosho Local Government as one of the victims, saying that the council divided into six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) were anticipating splitting the sum of N750 million but that the Lagos government left them with a little over N320 million.
According to HEDA, the Lagos State Government has not refuted media reports that Abimbola Umar, the State’s Accountant-General, had told the Joint Account and Allocations Committee in the State that a waiver had been obtained from the Financial Intelligence body, to make deductions from funds apportioned to the LGA, for the payment of the salaries, gratuities and pensions of Local Government staff.
In the report, there are controversies surrounding the alleged clearance from the NFIU to touch local government funds.
“A similar case was also reported that on July 9, this year, when the Zamfara State chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) said the State Government, through its Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs hijacked the federal statutory allocation due to the 14 councils for the month of June. The council Chairmen were quoted to have said the state government only gave N5million to each Local Government from the allocation.”
HEDA said based on the issue of N5 million given to each local government out of their June allocation as alleged by the ALGON, Zamfara State Government through the Director-General, Press Affairs to the Governor, Malam Yusuf Idris, refuted the allegation, saying the governor was ready to abide by the Federal Government’s policies and programmes, particularly on the issue of Local and State Governments’ joint account for the development of the State’s socio-economic potentials. HEDA said the rebuttal appears to be a mere political statement.
Justifying the urgent need for the probe, HEDA said: “The NFIU enforcement and guidelines to reduce crime vulnerability created by cash withdrawal from Local Government funds throughout Nigeria became effective on the 1st June, 2019 and these reports read July respectively. The reports alleged that both Lagos and Zamfara States have breached the above stated provisions of the guidelines.”
News
Akpatason: PIB, most politicized bill now
Deputy Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason, has said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been highly politicised and until it is de-politicised, the proposed law may continue to elude the nation.
He also said there was a conspiracy by some powerful interests to ensure that the bill did not see the light of day.
Akpatason, who made these revelations at the weekend to the House of Representatives Press Corps, lamented that Nigeria was losing huge revenue in the petroleum sector due to the absence of an enabling regulatory legislation.
It would be recalled that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) was passed by the 8th National Assembly but President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the bill, citing anomalies, particularly the reduction of powers of the Minister of Petroleum over Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Akpatason said the bill which dates back to the 7th Assembly (2011- 2015) has been hampered by vested interests among stakeholders in the oil and gas industry
News
Northern youths tackle Buhari over ministerial nominees
Y
outh groups from the 19 northern states at the weekend tackled President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of ministerial nominees, saying that some of the nominees left much to be desired.
In their separate chat with New Telegraph, National President, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu and Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, said many of those chosen had failed in their national assignments before, adding that they had nothing to offer.
Apart from saying that they allegedly had corruption charges hanging on their necks, they also said that with this calibre of people chosen, confusion and doom looms in the horizon.
Shettima, who was also the Convener, Coalition of Northern Youths; that gave the Federal Government a 30-day ultimatum on the Ruga impasse said: “Ordinarily, one would have expected something better than what we have seen, but it is so unfortunate that most of the characters are already known to us.
“Apart from few individuals that are new faces, new in the sense that most of the nominees have served government at various levels and some of us have known their antecedents and we have not seen what they have done in the first place that made the Buhari administration felt that these people should be given another opportunity in this government that is struggling to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, after wasting the last four years.
“One would have expected something better, if we have seen technocrats in place, one would have said yes, this government is ready to address the challenges because people are brought on board on merit based on their field of professionalism and that was why they were nominated to serve the country.”
News
Osinbajo visits family of late Channels reporter in Kaduna
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to the family of Precious Owolabi, slain reporter of Channels Television.
Owolabi was killed during a clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the police on Monday.
Until his death, he was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
According to NAN, Osinbajo visited Owolabi’s family in Zaria, Kaduna state, urging them to “take heart”, adding that the loss of the corps member would never be forgotten.
Speaking with journalists, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, NYSC director-general, said the visit of Osinbajo is an indication that the government cares.
“Actually, last Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family and for the vice-president to come on behalf of the president on condolence with the family is an indication that the federal government really cares for the NYSC,” he said.
“And the welfare of the NYSC is paramount to the federal government, we appreciate it and I can assure you that we have learnt a lesson from what had happened.
“As you can see, the corps members are very proud of the Federal Government for the President to come to this house, this indicated that Precious Owolabi is a hero, he died in the service of our country.”
Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, accompanied Osinbajo during the visit.
News
IMN’s trying to divert attention from its terrorist activities – Garba Shehu
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has accused the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) of whipping up sentiments.
Responding to the position of the group on Friday’s court order which ordered its proscription, the Shehu said the sect is trying to divert attention from its “terrorist activities”.
The secretary to the academic forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, in his reaction, had said the Federal Government planned to stop the sect from practising its religion.
Speaking to an online news portal, TheCable, Musa had said: “I don’t think any court has the right to ban any religious group. Islamic movement in Nigeria is not an organisation registered under the government, it is a religious group. Are they trying to stop us from saying our daily prayers? They want to stop us from going to Mecca? We are practising religion and we will continue to practice our religion, there is no killing or act of intimidation that will stop us from practicing our religion.”
However, in a statement on Sunday, Shehu said government has nothing to do with the sect’s religion but the “wanton violence, murder and willful destruction of public and private property”.
“The proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has nothing to do with banning the larger numbers of peaceful and law abiding Shiites in the country from practicing their religion,” he said.
“The Presidency explains that contrary to the claim by IMN that it had been banned from practicing its religion, President Buhari’s administration has not banned Shiites from observing their five daily prayers and going to Mecca to perform the Holy pilgrimage.
“Their position is blatantly false and deceptive. The IMN is deliberately changing the narrative in order to gain sympathy and divert the attention of the world from its terrorist activities, including attacking soldiers, killing policemen and a youth corps member, destroying government ambulances and public property, consistently defying authority of the state.
“The Presidency agrees that the constitution protects freedom of worship, but not to the detriment of the society, especially where such freedom harms others, and breaks law and order.
“The Presidency insists that such criminal behavior and disregard for rights of others and human life will not be tolerated by any responsible government, explaining that everywhere in the world protesters operate within legal boundaries and conduct themselves peacefully without molesting others, or engaging in murder and killing of security personnel or destroying public and private property.
“The Presidency regrets that despite all efforts by the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to make the IMN militants to see reason and abandon violence, such appeals fell on deaf ears as they killed, maimed and destroyed willfully, constituting daily nuisance to workers, commuters and other innocent citizens.
“Having defied appeals to operate peacefully, and given their seeming determination to destabilize the country, the government had to act before the situation goes out of control, after admonishing many times over that people should not use religion to perpetuate lawlessness.”
News
Shi’ites attacks: Maharaj Ji backs Buhari on non-release of Zakyzaky
Founder of the “One Love Family”, Sat Guru Maharaji Ji, has pitched his tent with the Presidency over its refusal to release Mallam El -Zakyzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shi’ites, saying that the operation of the Islamic group was a threat to Nigeria’s security.
Maharaj Ji made his position known at the weekend while addressing journalists on some topical issues concerning the country at the sect’s headquarters in Ibadan.
Speaking against the background of the recent group’s protest and attacks on security operatives in Abuja, where many lives were lost including the FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar, Maharaj Ji likened the attacks to coup, saying “This cannot happen in the United States of America”.
According to him: “Shi’ites is a political group and it is crazy for someone to fight the government without going through legal means. If Iran says they should release him, there is no problem with that, but the manner of which they are operating doesn’t call for his release.
“No manner of pressure can make the president allow anybody to take the law into his hand. If the presidency will release Mallam El-Zakyzaky in any case, he should be compelled to sign an undertaking of peace and never to be a threat to the security of the federation.”
While prescribing a solution to the issue of insecurity in the country, Maharaj Ji advised Buhari and governors of the South west states to make use of state and community policing.
“All the kings in Yoruba land should be consulted; the Agbekoya and the vigilante groups should also be empowered and funded to make sure the issue of insecurity is permanently curbed,” he counseled.
News
Ondo Assembly snake: Akeredolu lambasts lawmakers, accuses them of blackmail
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lambasted the members of the State House of Assembly over the allegation that snakes prevented them from carrying out their legislative duties.
Akeredolu, who visited the Assembly complex after the report that snakes chased out lawmakers from the plenary session last week, however, accused the members of the 9th Assembly of trying to blackmail the state government for pecuniary gains.
But the spokesperson of the Assembly, Akogun Gbenga Omole insisted that they saw a live snake in the chambers on Wednesday and that parts of the Assembly caved-in on Thursday leading to their adjournment.
An enraged Akeredolu who visited the Assembly on Friday said the lawmakers did not tell the world the truth about the event in the hallowed chamber but fabricated lies in order to blackmail the executive arm of government.
News
We’re still trying to free Siasia’s mother — Police
The Police Command in Bayelsa has said that its personnel are working round the clock to ensure that the kidnapped mother of Samson Siasia, Nigeria’s former Super Eagles footballer, is rescued from her captors.
Asinim Butswat, the spokesperson of the command, made this known in a text message with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Sunday.
Beauty Siasia, who was kidnapped on July 15 with two others in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have now spent 14 days in the kidnappers’ den.
The 79-year-old woman was kidnapped with Florence Douanana, 65, and her daughter, Selekire Douanana, 17.
According to the police spokesman, the command is on top of the game, stressing that investigation is ongoing to enable the victims to regain freedom.
“Yes, investigation is ongoing to rescue the victims,” he stated.
NAN recalls that the state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, had visited the scene twice and had deployed marine components of the force to comb the creeks of the area in search of the abducted victims.
Trending
-
Features23 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics23 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics23 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
News23 hours ago
Baraje to insurgents: Stop killings in the name of Islam
-
News17 hours ago
Report: Boko Haram gunmen kill 23 mourners in Borno
-
Politics23 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Business23 hours ago
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
-
News23 hours ago
Ohanaeze slams FG: B’Haram, killer herders more deadly than Shi’ites