Insecurity: Fayemi advocates state policing as panacea

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado- Ekiti

In order to curb the rising wave of insecurity ravaging the nation, the Ekiti State government said it has concluded arrangements to build a modern and well-equipped police station at Iwaraja, a border town between Ekiti and Osun states to make the axis safe for commuters.

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed the plan, said the measure would help curtail the rising wave of trans-border crimes like kidnappings and killings being perpetrated between Efon Alaaye Ekiti and Iwaraja of recent.

Following the killings of some residents by suspected herders at Iyemero early this year, Fayemi had ordered the immediate construction of a police post at the Ekiti-Kwara border to plug that seemingly porous section of the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Monday evening while appearing on the monthly programme tagged “Meet Your Governor” being aired by Ekiti-based media outfits, Fayemi said the Ekiti State Security Trust had been signed into law and this, he said, would help in fortifying the security architecture of the state when it commences operation.

The governor restated that the federal police structure in operation is grossly inadequate to secure the country, harping on the need to create State Police, which understands the terrain and that will facilities better security cover for the 170 million Nigerian citizens.

