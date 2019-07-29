News
Insecurity: Igbo group tasks FG on protection of Nigerians
Worried over the rising spate of insecurity across the country, an Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ochie-Igbo has called on the federal government to tackle the multifarious cases of the scourge, describing insecurity as the bane of societal growth and development.
The group, also known as Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation, while briefing newsmen on Monday, urged the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to reassure Nigerians of their safety as most Nigerians across geopolitical regions of the country, seem to be contemplating self-help as an option owing to the rampaging insecurity in the country.
The National President of the group, Dr. Chukwuma Orji represented by the Board of Trustees Chairman, Okoro Chinedum Benedict, stated that Ochie-Igbo since its inception in 2016, has been proffering solutions to contemporary issues in the country by reaching out to the people and preaching peace across ethnic divides.
He said that pursuant to this, the group had created a research team that recently visited the Oni of Ife and other elite groups to chart a way forward in the interest of Nigeria.
“The idea is mainly to renegotiate our togetherness. Mind you, the problem is not the Igbos or any other region, it is a national issue.”
Zamfara govt lauds Miyetti Allah for embracing peace dialogue
The Zamfara State Government has commended Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for embracing the peace and reconciliation programme initiated by the state government.
The initiative was introduced by the state government to end banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Zamfara.
It was later adopted by the Sokoto State Government as a strategy to restore normalcy and rescue kidnap victims.
The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, made the commendation while receiving the state officials of MACBAN who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Gusau, the state capital.
Bello, according to a statement issued to newsmen by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the state government is making tremendous efforts to ensure success of the peace dialogue.
He said the programme has already started yielding fruitful results “as even people from outside Zamfara are calling to rejoice with us on the current peace and stability situation that the state is witnessing.”
“The present administration in this state, led by Governor Bello Matawallen, is highly committed to freeing the state from armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping bedevilling the state.
“Lack of consultations and contacts on the true situations of insecurity in the state had earlier made the state critically ill until the present government came and initiated peace initiative, which has started yielding fruitful results,” he said.
According to the SSG, the governor had visited President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff to get their support on and commitment to how to end the menace of insecurity in the state.
He noted that within 57 days of the peace dialogue, several bandit commanders, members of Civilian JTF, popular known as “Yansakai”, and the vigilante groups across the state agreed to embrace peace.
“As a result of this development, attacks and kidnapping have stopped across the state. It also led to the release of over 300 captives by the bandits and kidnappers voluntarily without demanding ransom,” the SSG said.
While thanking MACBAN leaders for the visit, he appealed for continued support and cooperation with government in restoring peace and stability in the state.
“I am calling on you to continue enlightening your members to embrace peace,” he added.
Earlier, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ardo Nakura, said they visited the SSG to congratulate him on his appointment and register their support to the peace initiative by the state government.
Nakura described the project as a welcome development and pledged MACBAN’s readiness to cooperate with government to ensure that peace returns in the state.
In another development, stakeholders from various non-governmental agencies (NGOs), government agencies and the media yesterday converged in Jos to fashion out best ways of ending the farmer-herder clashes in Plateau State.
The meeting was at the instance of the Rural Development Counsellors for Christians Churches in Africa (RURCON).
Declaring the event open, Mr. Kenneth Seidu, the Peace Building Officer of the organization, said the meeting was aimed at developing a document that would influence government policies toward achieving lasting solutions to the incessant clashes.
He explained that discussion would centre on developing best strategies for government to adopt in ending the rift between the two groups, particularly at the rural level.
Expert advises Nigerians as U.S. prepares to increase EB-5 visa fee
Nigerian investors have been advised to be swift as the United States of America (USA) gets ready to hike its Employment -Based Fifth Preference Category 1, EB-5 Visa Fee by 270 per cent. Chief Executive Officer of Brandleys International Limited, Olumide Idowu, gave this advice in a press statement on the heels of the completion of EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme Modernisation’s review by the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in June.
The EB-5 Visa Programme is a citizenship programme that allows investors and all their immediate family to become permanent citizen and after six years, so far they engage the right Regional Center and attorney. It affords foreigners opportunity to bring capital investment into the United States in exchange for citizenship. According to Idowu, as a result of the review, the investment fee is expected to grow to about $1.35million from current $500,000 and increase as much as $1.8million from the current $1million rate. Providing more details, he said: “It is believed that once the final rule is published in the Federal Register, the usual time for a legislative change to take effect is 30-60 days.
“The time to act is now. With the priority dates still in place, any interested investor can still get their petition signed under the old fee if they act now. One major cause of delay in filing for EB-5 is the Source of Funds (SOF) .
“It takes two or more months for attorney to get pass these stage before filing the main petition Form i526. It is pertinent at this point, prospective investors should contact a regional centre and a reputable attorney to get started. For those who can afford the higher minimum investment level of $1.35million and above, it is advisable that they should apply as normal.
Submit ministerial list to EFCC, PDP tells Senate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Senate to subject the ministerial list sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to further scrutiny by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
This, according to the party, is to ensure credibility of the screening exercise.
PDP also wants the lawmakers to investigate the allegations of bribe-for-ministerial-slot, making the rounds in the public space.
In a statement Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP alleged that some of the nominees, included individuals, who as former governors and ministers, wrecked their states and ministries and have serious allegations of corruption, abuse of office and stealing of public funds hanging on their necks.
It added that: “The nomination of persons with corruption badges to serve in the federal cabinet has overtly established the fact that President Buhari not only condones but also explicitly promotes corruption, which has escalated into a state art since he assumed office in 2015.
“This is particularly as President Buhari had asserted that he would only nominate persons he knows ‘personally.’
“It therefore speaks volumes that the persons Mr. President ‘personally’ knows and has nominated as ministers include such individuals that have been publicly indicted and known to be answering questions as accomplices in on-going corruption cases in various courts.”
Brazil jail riot leaves 52 prisoners dead
- 16 of them decapitated
Fifty-two prisoners have died after a five-hour riot at a prison in Brazil’s southwestern region of Para.
State prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said the riot was started by two criminal gangs inside the prison at around 7am while breakfast was being served.
Inmates set parts of the prison on fire, preventing authorities from getting inside.
At least 16 prisoners were beheaded and other victims were asphyxiated.
The number of victims could rise as other parts of the prison are searched.
No prison staff were injured, although two were held hostage and later released.
According to Globo.com, the prison has a capacity of 200 detainees but was occupied by 311 prisoners.
Brazil has the world’s third-largest prison population – 704,000.
However, there is only cell space for just under 416,000, leading to severe overcrowding, inhumane conditions and regular riots.
In May, 55 inmates died at prisons in the country’s Amazonas state.
Fifteen prisoners were found dead at one prison, many strangled and stabbed with sharpened toothbrushes.
Another 40 bodies were found at another prison a day later, the victims reportedly dying from asphyxiation.
In January 2017, nearly 150 prisoners died during three weeks of violence across several prisons as gangs backed by Brazil’s two largest drug factions attacked one another.
That riot lasted several weeks and was related to control of drug-trafficking routes in the region.
Prison officers in Brazil are often severely outnumbered and many criminal gangs are able to run much of their day-to-day business from prisons.
Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to regain control of the country’s prisons as well as building additional ones but most jails are run by states and have been overcrowded and out of control for decades, reports Sky News.
Alleged N2bn SME fraud: EFCC arrests Kwara DG, 6 bank MDs
…investigates 5 others
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director General of the Kwara State Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Mr. Segun Soewu, over an alleged N2 billion fraud.
Also arrested were Ogudu Samuel of Brightway Micro Finance; A.K. Imam of Magajingari of Micro Finance; Adeleke M.S. of Sincere Micro Finance Bank; Yusuf Muideen of Balogun Fulani Micro Finance Bank; Issa Abdulrasheed of KCMB Micro Finance Bank, as well as Oyebode Asimiyu of Apels Micro Finance bank.
Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, said the separate arrests were effected by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission.
He said the anti-graft agency went after the suspects upon discovery that the N2 billion, which was meant to serve as soft loan facilities to boost small scale businesses across the state, was allegedly distributed to highly placed politicians, traditional rulers and other prominent people across the 16 local government areas.
He added that 50 per cent of the loan was allegedly shared to a select group of businessmen and women, who failed to pay back the money, as was originally conceived.
Apart from those already arrested, Orilade said five other persons were being investigated over similar allegations of fraud.
’22 killed, women abducted as gunmen hit Katsina communities’
Twenty-two persons were reportedly killed while many women were abducted when suspected bandits attacked Zangon-Kankara and Makera in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.
A resident of Zango-Kankara told online news portal, TheCable that the attacks occurred on Thursday evening.
He said while 18 people were killed in Zangon, four lost their lives in Makera where several women were abducted.
The resident said the attackers had written letters to the villagers ahead of the attack, warning them that they would strike.
“The bandits had attacked Zangon earlier on Sunday and they came back on Thursday around 8pm. They wrote letters to the village that they were coming to attack but nothing was done. Several people were killed in the attack, while many of our women were abducted,” he said.
“Our people fled the town when the bandits attacked them. Police came nine hours later. Even with the presence of security operatives in the villages as we speak, people are leaving in droves.”
When the online news portal attempted to reach Gambo Isah, police spokesman in the state, his telephone lines were not reachable but text messages were sent.
Katsina is among the states with high level of insecurity in the north-west.
On June 11, suspected bandits abducted the village head of Garin Labo in Batsari local government area of the state.
On July 13, at least 10 persons were killed in an attack on Kirtawa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina.
How Nigeria’s election can be credible – Atiku
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for the implementation of Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais National Electoral Reform Committee (NERC) report.
He also wants the creation of an Electoral Crimes Commission to try election offenders.
In a statement Monday, the former Vice President stated that to ensure the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the power to appoint Chairman and board of the commission should be taken away from the president and given to the judiciary, as recommended by Justice Uwais panel.
“Of all three arms of government, the judiciary is the least affected by elections, meaning that it has the highest objectivity in matters relating to the INEC.
“It is therefore in the best position of the three arms, to appoint a chairman and board members for the electoral body that are impartial, competent and patriotic,” he stated.
Atiku said he was challenging the conduct of the 2019 presidential election not just to correct the past mistakes but to ensure that such mistakes do not happen in future.
He added that the nation’s electoral system should not only be brought up to date “by the acceptance of the amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the eight National Assembly, we also need to be up to tomorrow, by taking steps today to ensure that the lapses that made it possible for the 2019 elections to be manipulated or rigged are addressed.”
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar on Monday expressed fears over the incessant security challenges in parts of the country, saying “there is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.”
He disclosed that some of the problems Nigeria faces currently as a nation, especially on issues and matters around the peaceful co-existence and security, call for urgent action by government and other well meaning Nigerians.
General Abdulsalami, while speaking at a two-day roundtable discussion on how to address issues of national concern organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS), solicited for a forum that can help in the accurate identification of the problems and solutions for a united peaceful Nigeria.
According to him: “Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country. There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly. It is clear that the situation requires that we all live up to the expectations of a nation that puts so much value in elders and leaders.
“We are all here as Nigerians who share responsibility for the state of our nation, therefore if any forum can help in the accurate identification of the problems and solutions for a united peaceful Nigeria, let us be counted among such fora.”
Furthermore, he said: “This roundtable discussion has participants drawn from across the country with prominent qualified personalities who represent interests and perspectives as regards to the nature of the issues and solutions needed to resolve them, is the center’s contribution to the search for solutions to the problems we are currently experiencing.”
Lagos Assembly probes Ambode’s N7bn Renal Centre
Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday moved to probe the abandonment of the N7billion cardiac renal facility centre at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.
The probe is sequel to the report read by the Acting Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Hon. Akeem Sokunle.
Sokunle, in his report stated that members of his committee had embarked on a tour to ascertain health facilities across the state.
“We observed that there is shortage of manpower, non-functioning ambulances, insecurity, unequipped laboratories and more importantly abandonment of multi- billion naira cardiac renal facility,” he said.
According to him, most of the equipment in the hospital are not working and he got report that the cardio renal machines only worked for two weeks before the facility was locked up. Also, most of the sensitive equipment are obsolete.
Ministerial screening: Senate resumes
The Senate has resumed its screening of the ministerial nominees after going on a short break.
Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola is the first to be interviewed in the afternoon session.
However, before going on break the Red Chamber had screened former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), who was well grilled by the Senators, Gbemisola Saraki Saraki (Kwara) and Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna State).
