Education
Institute advocates improved science education, donates lab to school
As part of efforts to improve quality of education, and particularly science and technology education, the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu State has donated mobile laboratory to the Police Children School 1 in Enugu.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi, who presented the items on behalf of the institute during the 2019 passing out parade and graduation ceremony of the school, said the laboratory, in a collapsible box produced by SEDI had 95 per cent local content.
Ndubisi, who was represented at the event by Mr. Emmanuel Ufomba, an engineer, however, stressed that the mobile laboratory was developed to encourage then study and promote science education in the country, noting that the nation’s quest for increased standard of education could only be realised through improved education infrastructure.
The Chief Executive said: “We want to assist the Federal Government in its quest to make sure our children possess quality education.
“Obviously, if we have quality teachers without infrastructure, we cannot have education. SEDI is producing quality scientific equipment and other education infrastructure to produce quality education and it is part of our efforts to boost local content development.”
Meanwhile, the Head-Teacher of the school, Lady Gloria Nneka Esom Udogu, stated that through the support of Force Education Directorate, they were able to make modest improvement to face-lift the school in terms of facilities and structure, including construction of water drainage, rehabilitation of toilet facilities in the school, repainting of the entire school buildings, and provision of sick bay facilities.
She, therefore, listed some of the challenges facing the school, saying: “We want to erect a two-storey building to accommodate the Computer laboratory, Home Economics laboratory, and additional eight classrooms. The school clinic and the topmost floor of the building will be used as the school hall. We also need a school bus to enable us carry out extra-curricular activities; and also landscaping of the premises to reduce accidents in the school.”
The high points of the event were installation of patrons for the school and passing out parade, where the wife of the state Commissioner of Police, Hajia Miriam Balarabe, took the salute.
Those appointed as patrons are the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter Governmental Affairs, Prince Sam Ejiofor; the Ezeaba of Agbani, HRH Igwe Samson Nnamani of; Mr. Emmanuel Ufomba; the Ekpulata Mgbowo, HRH John Ibe, Ohabuenyi II; and HRH Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu of Ibagwa Nike.
Other dignitaries at the event were MR. Gab Ofoma Agbo, who represented the former Inspector General of Police and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Mr. Mike Okiro; the Chairman of House Committee on Education, Hon. Jamea Akaadu, who represented the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi.
Education
Total Education, Total Man
The Faculty of Arts Students Association (FASA) of the University of Ilorin, under the exceptional leadership of Folorunsho Fatai Adisa, hosted the 2019 edition of its oratory contest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Faculty of Arts Lecture Hall. Though, organised in my honour, which is ancillary, the aptness of the theme: “Education: The Panacea to Global Pandemonium”, with the sheer communicative competence and oratory skills displayed by the contestants, especially those who were ultimately adjudged winners, left deep impressions in all those who attended the event.
The relevance of the theme derives from the fact that the world is in disarray and for many individuals and nations, what applies today are the lines of 100 years ago that inspired the title of the first and most famous book of Chinua Achebe. In other words, in 1919, Y. B. Keats in his “The Second Coming” wrote of how “the falcon cannot hear the falconer/Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold/ Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
As I pointed out on the occasion, Nigeria as a microcosm of the world is ensnared by a myriad of tragedies which can only be adequately addressed by total education. Unfortunately, instead of total education, partial education, or at best advanced literacy, is what is considered education by the vast majority. The outcome of this situation is that, in the words of George Carlin, “we have taller buildings, but shorter tempers, wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but have less, we buy more, but enjoy less. We have bigger houses, but smaller families, more conveniences, but less time. We have more degrees, but less sense; more knowledge, but less judgement, more experts but more problems, more medicine, but less wellness…We’ve cleaned up the air and polluted the soul….”
The fact that education is supposed to train the head, the heart and the hands is lost to many students and graduates. Even among the educators themselves, education appears to have been narrowed to the ability to speak foreign languages or the regurgitation of ill-digested bits and chunks of knowledge in order to acquire some certificates or some highfalutin titles in academic disciplines and professional circles. Therefore, much of our education produces big men with small character, ‘civilised’ people with zero culture.
It is this background that feeds into the much-desired need for total education.
According to Dr. Leo Las Gourgues, total education is designed “to produce more mature, well-integrated individuals who can realize their potential at all levels: physical, intellectual and spiritual. It is based on the principle that knowledge must evolve from within and cannot be imposed from outside” (Gourgues, 1997). Total education, it can be deduced, builds the intellect, character and skills, against the conventional ‘education’ that is mainly about the notion of filling empty vessels or considering learners as tabula rasa.
Of what relevance is the education that is centred on self-interest that is prominent in the global society today, whereas the philosophy of education, based on the teachings of Plato, is for the common good? How can a nation develop when leaders are obsessed with prebendal politics and corrosive kleptomania? What is the value of education in the owners of magnificent buildings in high-walled fences surrounded by kwashiorkor-infested children in the same neighbourhood? Of what essence to the world is the education that produces weapons, but does not produce compassion? What is the benefit of our meretricious civilisation that is bereft of culture?
The natural corollary of Total Education is Total Man, otherwise known as Whole Person. The Total Man is that person who is trained or equipped physically, mentally and spiritually. A person is made of three components, the body, the soul and the spirit, just as education is about the physical, the mental and the emotional. To train the physical alone is to create a brute or a fighting machine; to train the mental alone is to create a self-centred theorist and sadist; and to train the spirit alone is to train the fanatical and the bigoted.
It is when the mind, the soul and the body are trained or cultivated that education is total; it is when the head, the heart and the hands are prepared that education is whole. The bane of the wild world we live in is that we have partial education in our conventional education that excludes the spirit in most of the developed world or excludes both the body and the spirit in much of Africa and the developing world. As Keats puts it in the 1919 poem under reference, we are in the age of half or partial men where “the best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
If education will truly be the panacea to global pandemonium, it has to be total. If education will solve the myriad of problems facing us, it has to be functional. If education will be of maximum benefit to the recipients, it has to be appreciated from the viewpoint of Imam Abu Hanifah who construes it as “a process of self-discipline which involves the physical, mental and spiritual training of man.”
Education is essentially for self-discipline and common good. Conventional education itself is part of the problem. Total education is the answer.
Education
Don commends ‘blackboard to whiteboard’ initiative
A University of Ibadan (UI) don and the Assistant Coordinator of University of Ibadan Professional Teaching Practice Students 2019 of the Faculty of Education, Dr. Gbadamosi Tolulope Victoria has described the ‘Blackboard to Whiteboard Initiative’ as modern and worth emulating in the delivery of qualitative and effective teaching.
She disclosed this during the commissioning of the ‘Blackboard to Whiteboard Initiative’ at Community High School (Humani Alaga High School), Sango, Ibadan, which was facilitated by University of Ibadan Professional Practice Students -2019 in partnership with The Hope For Us Charity, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).
While commissioning the project, Gbadamosi noted that the project was borne out of knowledge acquired to impact on lives of the students and community at large.
The don, who added that the project was a demonstration and showcasing that learning has gone beyond classroom level, further stressed that the teachers in training had demonstrated that success is not about how much money you make, it is about the difference you make in people’s lives.
Gbadamosi, however, recalled that the teachers in training had been taught in their course “Economics Methodology,” where she taught them service learning, which allows students to learn while impacting the society.
She also reiterated that learning should not stop at the four walls of the classrooms, insisting that it is what you translate learning into that shows whether learning has taken place or not .
“It is noteworthy that any reform in education that fails to be tailored towards needs of the society will not bring about the desired outcomes, thus there is need for the university to incorporate service into its curriculum in order to produce democratic citizenry.
Meanwhile, on behalf of The Hope For Us Charity, the non-governmental organisation partnering the students on the project, Mr. Timothy Morenikeji as well as the student-teachers, the initiators of the project, including Timothy Akujobi and Olusesi Aliu, the President of the National Union of Education Students Association (NEUSA) underscored the need for schools to embrace modern technology, as the use of blackboard for classroom teaching is not only old, it is also backward.
In his remarks, the former Dean of Faculty of Education of the university, Prof. Clement Olusegun Kolawole described the initiative as novel, and commended the student-teachers for the initiative.
At the event were the Principal of the benefiting school, Mrs. Iyabo Olayiwola; the Vice-Principal, Mrs. Akindele, teachers and students, among other guests.
Education
SUBEB cautions head teachers against illegal fees, levies
The Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana has warned head-teachers against collection of illegal fees from pupils in public primary schools in the state.
This was as he declared that any teacher caught sending pupils away from school on account of non-payment of fees or any form of levies, would be severely sanctioned.
Aladejana gave the warning in a meeting with the SUBEB management with head-teachers of public primary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
According to her, by the provisions of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Executive Order 1 of 2018, and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Act, basic education is free and compulsory for all children of school age in the state, and the country in general.
While adding that the governor had mandated SUBEB to ensure that no child is being sent out of school on account of non-payment of fees, the Chairman said: “It is a gross violation of the Universal Basic Education Commission Act for pupils to be charged fees no matter under what guise.”
Aladejana further explained that the Governor Fayemi’s administration was working persistently towards ensuring and providing a conducive teaching and learning environment in the state schools.
“Existing school buildings and other critical infrastructure are currently undergoing renovation while efforts are in top gear to provide pupils and teachers’ furniture, toilet facilities, construction of perimeter fencing, and building of new structures, among others, are being put in place in order to give basic education a boost in the state.
The SUBEB Chairman urged teachers to redouble their efforts in the task of providing qualitative basic education to pupils, saying that apart from giving the welfare of teachers topmost priority, the governor recently approved the payment of running grants for the entire three terms of the 2018/2019 academic session to all public schools in the state.
Aladejana, who enjoined teachers to key into the various reforms in the basic education sector in the state, especially the training and retraining of teachers, introduction of child-friendly initiatives and provision of modern teaching techniques, however, reiterated that education remains one of the pillars of the Governor Fayemi-led administration.
The chairman noted that the support and cooperation of all critical stakeholders in the sector were required by government in its quest to return the state to its pride of place in the field of education, warning members of staff of the Local Government Education Authorities, head teachers and other stakeholders against demanding for gratification from the contractors handling school projects.
She also declared that the present administration had zero tolerance for corruption and sharp practices, especially in the school system.
Responding, a head-teacher, Mr. Femi Ojo, thanked the Board for the meeting and promised to acquaint the teachers with government policies and plans for the development of the basic education subsector.
“No reasonable individual would want to circumvent and be a clog on the wheels of progress of what the state government is doing in basic education,” the teacher noted.
Also addressing head-teachers in Ilejemeje, Moba, Oye,Ido/Osi Ijero and Efon Local Government Areas, the Commissioner II of the Board, Mr. Kayode Adeoye, urged teachers to shun absenteeism, lateness to duties, partisan politics and other vices that could affect their productivity.
Education
Abiodun: I’ve not cancelled MAUSTECH
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said his administration has not cancelled the contentious Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta.
Abiodun, who spoke when a delegation from the Abeokuta Club visited him in his office, stated that the executive bill sent to the House of Assembly was not intended to abrogate MAUSTECH or repeal the law establishing the institution.
He explained that the bill sought to ask for the return of assets of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and not repeal the university.
The Abeokuta Club had, last week, kicked against the governor’s bill to the House of Assembly, saying his request was filled with “hidden agenda” and against the interest of the Egba people.
But at the parley with members of the club, Abiodun said he has no objection to the existence of MAUSTECH, stressing that the executive bill was to enable MAPOLY to come back to life.
The governor said it was unfortunate that MAUSTECH, MAPOLY and the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia could not commence academic activities as a result of unresolved issues.
He said: “Government’s intention is transparent on the issue of MAPOLY. We felt it was expedient and important for us to immediately do something so that out of the three institutions at least one will begin to function.
“MAPOLY itself was never repealed either by accident or by design, but more importantly, all the assets of the school had been invested on MAUSTECH, which was not functioning.”
Abiodun, who acknowledged the setting up of a committee on the institutions, explained that repealing MAUSTECH law would have amounted to preempting the committee from looking into the establishment of the institution.
Education
Power crisis: NREA to the rescue at OAU
FAILURE
With the ongoing electrification project at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the institution is to save between N35 million and N60 million monthly, but stakeholders have condemned Nigerian universities for failure to think out of the box and be innovative enough to address power challenges confronting the system
The apparent failure or inability of the Nigerian university system, the supposed opium of development and repository of knowledge, to galvanise intellectual resources to generate electricity for its use, rather than relying on public source that has continued to hamper research and other academic development in the institutions, has for long remained a source of worry to stakeholders.
To their dissatisfaction, the failure of the system to attain such necessity, which is aimed at accelerating the overall development of the country, however, is a signal that all is not well with the nation’s university system, and other tertiary institutions.
But, last week, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to the surprise of some stakeholders unfolded plans to exit the National Grid in October, as the university has almost completed work on its power generation that will restore the ivory tower on the path of academic development and high research profile.
This is courtesy of the National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA) programme, a Federal Government project in partnership with the World Bank and African Development Bank for no fewer than eight universities across the country and one university teaching hospital.
On completion, the project would definitely save the university the cost of energy, accelerate and facilitate meaningful research that will impact on the lives of the people.
Under the first phase of project in the eight universities, the policy of this administration is to have a mix of sources of generating electricity through solar, wind, thermal, hydro and renewable energy, and for which the pilot universities will use either thermal or solar.
According to plans, the eight universities and one university teaching hospital that would benefit from the first phase of the electrification project had already signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REA.
The institutions are Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Bayero University, Kano; Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, Anambra; University of Lagos, Akoka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Warri, Delta State; Obafemi Awolowo University and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
The project includes provision of independent power plant, upgrading existing distribution infrastructure, street lighting to improve security within the universities’ campuses, as well as the development of a world class training centre on renewable energy for each university.
The project, which is being implemented by the REA and to be developed in phases, under the first phase would deliver 28.5MW to the benefiting universities and university teaching hospital, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.
Given the spate at which the project is moving, New Telegraph learnt that the National Rural Electrification Agency would test run the project in the university for one year without any financial commitment on the part of the institution before handing over the electricity project finally to the OAU management.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, who broke this cheering news at the biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation, held at the university, the institution is set to complete its power plant in October to generate its own 24-hour electricity.
The project, which he said had started since 2017, would be ready by the end of October, adding that the institution was working with a rural electrification agency that would provide a gas-powered turbine which would generate 8.0 megawatts of electricity for the institution.
The electrification project after completion will save the university between N35 and N60 million on in energy cost monthly being electricity bills to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and money spent on diesel to power its generators to supplement electricity supply to the campus, which is irregular.
“Because of the fast pace of the work, the project will be delivered by October end. We are now very sure that by October end, the university will be generating its own electricity and what that means is that we will be off the national grid,” Ogunbodede said.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, the university’s daily energy need was below six megawatts, and that the plant would also power the institution’s teaching hospital, while its neighbouring communities would also benefit from the excess energy that the plant would generate.
He said: “We will be generating our own electricity on campus and will no longer be depending on the national grid. OAU will enjoy 24-hour power supply and that is exciting. It will enhance our research output among other developments.”
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said is heart-warming that some of our universities would be able to save as much as N60 million they spend monthly on diesel for the supply of electricity on their campuses.
According to him, this will also free some good funds for addressing other critical areas of need, such as teaching and research facilities.
However, he said they needed to probe further whether the new development was a product of internal research efforts or through the “special intervention” on campus power supply the immediate past Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, was talking about.
Ogunyemi added: “My strong suspicion is that the report from OAU is not unconnected with the latter. And, if it is so, we need to look into the contents and conception of the project which also ongoing in some other campuses very closely. This is with a view to knowing cost and its sustainability potentials.
“Our experience in respect of many externally-driven projects suggests that such interventions come via loans from the IMF and World Bank at exorbitant costs to Nigeria in the long run. Such loans add to our debt profile, with potentials for further enslaving the country. They would have been unnecessary for universities if government had provided the enabling environment for relevant departments (electrical engineer, physics etc) and units of the university system to conduct cutting-edge research to launch their university communities and our nation to the expected breakthrough in power supply.”
He, however, attributed the principal reason for the inability of universities to generate their power need to the absence of the enabling environment, lamenting that the 2012 report of the Federal Government’s Committee on Needs Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities clearly showed that no meaningful research could be carried out in many faculties of Science, Engineering and Technology.
This is because in the first generation universities which the younger ones look up to, most their facilities in science and technology-related fields were obsolete.
“The cost of addressing the scandalous level of rot and decay as documented in the 2012 report was put at N1.3 trillion, but government has to date only released a total of N220 billion. That is why ASUU has consistently called for full implementation of the Needs Assessment report in order to restore the competitive research capacity of our universities,” ASUU said.
According to ASUU President, the lasting efforts of universities to generate their own electricity will only come with internal capacity for project conception, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
But, a don at the University of Ibadan (UI) and Dean of Faculty of Arts, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, however, condemned Nigerian university system for its inability especially in the 21st Century to come up with innovations to generate electricity to power the campuses.
He, therefore, expressed regret that like all the states of the federation, the universities hardly look inward to innovate or create wealth internally for the purpose of driving their researches, and impact on their immediate environment and communities.
“Just like in all the states of the federation, the potential to create and generate wealth is always there, latent within us, waiting to be activated or tapped, but it requires the right consciousness or vision and quality leadership to motivate,” he said.
According to Dasylva, like most state governors, rather than look inward, the universities find it more convenient to always go cap-in-hand to Aso Rock for their share of the crumbs from the national cake, while the political class take the real chunk as salaries and emoluments.
However, the don applauded the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University for chosen to take the bull by the horns by spearheading this initiative, even as he expressed optimism that other universities and higher institutions in the country, including the University of Ibadan would take a bold step to follow suit.
While underscoring the importance of electricity to human activities, he said power was central to driving daily economic activities of the nation’s social life and germane to the basic university functions of teaching, research and learning.
He, therefore, gave kudos to the Vice-Chancellor and his management team, wondering that almost all the high institutions in the country still have to combine the use of power generating sets with the high cost of diesel for survival.
“The Obafemi Awolowo University initiative, apart from guaranteeing regular supply of electricity, it will save so much cost that would have been diverted to other academic and social services on campus,” Dasylva further explained.
Specifically, the former Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mr. Olawumi Gasper, described the OAU’s move as “indeed gratifying,” saying that the university is to generate its own power to enhance the quality of academic activities and services.
Though, the project, according to him, is under the National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA) programmes for some universities in the country, “it would definitely save cost of energy, accelerate and facilitate meaningful research and academic programmes that would impact on the people in all spheres.
OAU, being one of the beneficiaries of the programme, Gasper, an engineer and former Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), said that the products and efforts of research from the university would further be commercialised in the mini-industrial clusters that would be established in the ivory tower.
He added: “This initiative will further spur mini-enterprises and with good mentorship and support from the appropriate development and financial institutions, SMEs will evolve, while employment will be generated for the youths in the immediate university community.
“With several SMEs that will grow in the university neighborhood and communities, it will be needless for any young man and women to migrate to Lagos, or other urban cities for ever-elusive jobs.”
The policy of this administration, according to him, is to have a mix of sources of generating electricity through solar, wind, thermal, hydro and renewable energy.
Gasper added: “The pilot is for the universities using either thermal or solar. For Obafemi Awolowo University, the institution’s daily energy needs is six megawatt and eight megawatts will be generated daily from the installed gas turbine, with the excess of two megawatts to benefit the neighbouring communities.”
Education
Kalu raises the alarm over poor state of UNIABUJA
A former governor of Abia State and the current Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has raised concerns over the poor state of facilities, infrastructure and academic environment of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), describing the horrible sight as shameful.
Kalu, who was at the university for the first time to deliver the 2019 Nelson Mandela Day Lecture, lamented that the institution did not represent a university and has failed to pride itself as the pride of Nigeria, being the only Federal University in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
He, however, noted that unlike other universities in the country, such as the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in Kaduna State, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, UNIABUJA has fallen short of expectations of what a university should look like right from the main gate to other areas of the university community.
He said: “Any visitor to this university will not have good impression because there is nothing that inspires someone here. What impression will foreigners, who come here, go with? UNIABUJA ought to be an example for other institutions to emulate, but otherwise seems to be the case.
“This university ought to be likened to University of Pretoria, Cape Town in Johannesburg or other Ivy League institutions in Africa. However, the hope is not totally lost.”
Kalu, who said the hope had not totally lost, therefore, stressed the urgent need for Federal Government’s intervention in terms of an increased investment to the institution, challenging the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the management of the university to ensure the infrastructural needs of the institution was captured in the 2020 budget proposal to the Senate.
The legislator promised to mobilise legislative support for the university ahead of 2020 budget, saying: “I will brief the President of the Senate that we should look out for budget coming from the University of Abuja.”
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, who agreed with Dr. Kalu that university was below standard in terms of infrastructural development, assured the people that his administration, which assumed office few months ago, was already working towards repositioning the institution in all ramifications, especially in the areas of provision of infrastructure, research and innovations.
“Any Head of State or President coming to Abuja should want to visit this university, that is, the way it should be. I assure you that next time you visit the university, you will be proud to identify with us.
“This is a pledge that the University of Abuja will become the number one university in the country. That is, the way it should be in the spirit of Mandela,” he said.
Education
LASU admits 315 sandwich degree students, warns against bad conduct
Some 315 fresh students admitted into the Lagos State University (LASU) Sandwich Degree programme at its Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Osiele campus for 2019 academic session have been admonished to be good ambassadors of the institution by adhering to its rules and regulations.
The advice was given during the matriculation ceremony of the students, where they undertook the matriculation oath of the university to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour such as cultism, examination malpractice and other misconduct on campus, but to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the studentship.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), who was represented at the ceremony by the Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Ambrose Akinkuotu, congratulated the matriculating students and warned them to take their studies serious, as well as obey rules and regulations and eschew all kind of vices that could hinder their graduation at the appointed time.
Fagbohun also assured the students that the university management would do everything humanly possible to ensure they graduate at the right time and to collect their certificates on the day of their graduation, which has now the norm in the university.
The matriculation oath was administered on the matriculating students on behalf the Registrar, Mr. Olayinka Amuni by the Deputy Registrar, Senate Division, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, who represented the Registrar at the event.
Meanwhile, the Director Sandwich Degree Programme of the university, Prof. Olusola Oladipupo, who coordinated the ceremony, expressed delight over what he described as the huge success of the ceremony.
Education
Nasarawa school wins international science fair in Turkey
Pupils of PTA Nursery/Primary School, Lafia in Nasarawa State and their teachers, who represented the country in the International Science Fair in Turkey, are still savouring the excellent performance of the school in the contest.
The school emerged the overall winner of the competition, which was concluded a forthnight ago.
With the performance, the state has once again written its name in gold on the global map of education.
The feat was achieved when two primary six pupils of the school, Angel Titus Kyuni and Faruza Al-Kasim, who competed in the Junior Category of the international fair with pupils from 60 other countries across the world, came first after beating other competitors in the competition.
To win the world fair, the pupils presented an exhibition, entitled: “Watering Cycling for Agricultural Purpose,” to the admiration of the panel judges and scientists, as well as the spectators.
As a mark of honour for the pupils, school, state and the country, the authority of the school has declared a lesson free day to celebrate the giant strides achieve by the school.
The Head-Teacher of the school, Mr. Kefas Engla Allu, told New Telegraph in his office in Lafia, that the journey began at the local level of the competition on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where the pupils participated and qualified for the national level
According to him, at the national level, the pupils also defeated other competitors from 32 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to qualify for international level of the contest.
He said the brilliant performance of the pupils attracted the interest of a group, “Promoter of Science and Technology,” which encouraged the pupils to enroll for the competition at the International level, for which they were sponsored by the Nasarawa State Government, under Governor Abdullahi Sule.
The head-teacher further explained that on arrival from Turkey, the pupils and the team were received by the governor at a ceremony, held at the Government House in Lafia, where Governor Abdullahi doled out N1.5 million to the two pupils, the head-teacher and the Coordinator of the fair for making the school, state and the country proud.
Allu, therefore, called on government at all levels to and other institutions of learning to promote science education, especially at the elementary level in order to encourage the study of science in schools so as to produce more scientists for the country.
Education
TVET, key driver of national economy, industrial growth – Provost
The curtains have been lowered on a three-day International Conference and Homecoming, organised by the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in collaboration with Lucubrate Norway, an international partner.
The conference, which was declared open by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Arinze Igwe, was attended by TVET educators, heads of Nigerian tertiary institutions, scholars from the State University of New York, officials from Norwegian Directorate of Education and Training, representatives of the European Union, captains of industries, policy makers, industrialists and students, among others.
The high point of the conference was the conferment of the Distinguished Alumni Award on the Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State, Dr. Tessy Okoli by the university in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the development of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.
Also honoured by the university with Distinguished Alumni Awards at the conference are the Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Dr. Anene Okeakwu and the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.
The UNN Dean, Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Prof. Emmanuel Osinem, said the award was in recognition of Dr. Okoli’s giant strides and accomplishments in the management of vocational and technical education and overall development of the TVET sector in the country.
Osinem further explained that the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education was the first in sub-Saharan African, which was founded in 1963, with the core mandate of preparing teachers to equip the youths with technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills in schools.
“Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is central to the achievements of sustainable growth in industries because they need people with the right set of knowledge, skills and attitude to grow. However, the skills deficit in various industries as well as the economic situation in many African countries, including poverty and unemployment, suggest that the TVET institutions may not be delivering their mandate successfully,” the Dean said.
While receiving the award, Dr. Okoli, who obtained her first and second degrees at UNN, commended the university for pioneering the establishment of the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Provost described vocational education as a key driver of Nigerian economy, stressing that the international conference would go a long way in strengthening the commitment of stakeholders towards TVET activities in the country.
“At FCET, Umunze, we are driving vocational education to equip our students with entrepreneurship skills. Our students are trained to acquire the latent skills to become job creators, and not job seekers. I am grateful to Prof. Olaitan and other Professors from this Faculty, who groomed many of us and made us what we are today. I am particularly excited with the growing interest in vocational and technical education across tertiary institutions in the country,” she said.
Education
We’ve rid Ambrose Alli Varsity of cultism, other vices – VC
For almost two hours, last week, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, before the principal officers and other members of the university community gave the score card of his over three-year administration.
According to him, the major areas of concern of the administration on assumption of office was how to give the university a new brand and change its outlook from a mere glorifying secondary school to a university of international standard through massive infrastructural development, curtail cultism and other anti-social misdemeanor among students on campus, and to make sure that cult activities became a thing of the past on campus.
“Cultism and other social vices are now a thing of the past in the university. For over 36 years of its existence, the institution has made a lot of progress, but that to me, has not been enough. The institution before now had issues with cultism and all kinds of evil practices, but our joy is that over the last few years, successive administrations have fought these evils to a standstill. As we speak now cultism and other sharp practices are at the lowest ebb at Ambrose Alli University,” he said.
Onimawo, who assumed office on May 11, 2016, said before his assumption of duties he had already crafted for his administration a vision and mission of resilience and commitment, as well as put in place strategic plans to be actualised during his tenure.
The vision, according to him, is that at the end of his five-year tenure, he would have left the university better than he met it, in terms of repositioning it as the best ivory tower in the country among the best 10 universities.
The Vice-Chancellor, who noted that university system was not all about students and academics, said provision of adequate and relevant infrastructure and facilities, as well as enabling environment for teaching, learning and research to thrive also take the centre stage in the development of a university.
He, however, told journalists how displeasing was the state of infrastructure and the dearth of facilities confronting the university over the years, where the available few structures on ground could be described as poultry houses.
To address this, he said the management approached the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Federal Ministry of Education on how to access some of the university’s funds trapped in the agency, as the funds had not been accessed for three years.
Towards accessing TETFund intervention, the last Governing Council raised money to complete the Faculty of Social Sciences complex which had been abandoned by the contractor.
Now, with this on ground the Vice-Chancellor said that TETFund allowed the university access its entire three years intervention funds, which was spent to build the new Faculty of Laboratory Sciences and Faculty of Physical Sciences.
After the completion of the projects, the university was able have access to the Special High Impact Intervention also from TETFund.
“Last year only, six universities were selected to benefit from this special fund, and Ambrose Alli University was selected to enjoy N3 billion Special High Impact Intervention to build three faculties, above the two specified by the agency under the grant,” he added.
Onimawo, however, listed the projects being executed with the funds to include Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Education and Faculty of Management Sciences, which construction is ongoing, because the university had no Department of Mass Communication.
Basking the euphoria of his administration’s developmental stride, the Vice-Chancellor hinted that by November, this year, the university would admit its first set of students into the Mass Communication Department.
So far, he noted that more than 33 projects had been completed through TETFund and the Needs Assessments under the Federal Government’s interventions in which about N740 million had been accessed by the university.
Other areas of assistance, the Vice-Chancellor added, came from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which tarred some of the university access roads; Shell Company, which donated an ICT centre and the Tony Elumelu Foundation that donated examination centre to the institution.
With the vision: “To have a first class university that would be rated as the best state university and among the best ten in Nigeria in knowledge and skill for efficient service delivery,” Onimawo attributed the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment on ground to the management’s commitment to offer the best in the business of human development through education.
This was as he added that with the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) for its operations, the institution had eliminated bad conduct, especially among lecturers in the areas of missing examination scripts, sex for marks and other sharp practices that had in the past given the university bad image.
“Areas where ICT has been of immense help to our operations include the Senate meetings, presentation of examination results and compilation of student results, student registration, payment of school fees, among others,” the Vice-Chancellor said, insisting that efforts had been intensified to sanitise the university of all forms of excesses and to encourage excellence among students.
The vice-chancellor added: “We no longer have such cases on this campus and the minor instances you still hear about is definitely not inside the campus. We have the vision to become the best state university in Nigeria and one of the first 10 universities in the country.”
He further explained that his past three-year administration has witnessed monumental innovation, especially in the area of elimination of money for marks for 100-Level and 200-Level students, and this innovation has also given the university 99 per cent compliance to payment of school fees.
“One of the things we introduced was computer-based examination especially for 100-Level and 200-Level undergraduates, whereby the students’ results are shown immediately he or she is through with the examination. The issue of missing scripts is no longer part of our system and this has also helped us to achieve at least 99 per cent payment of school fees because once a student does not register he cannot log in to write our examinations,” the Vice-Chancellor noted.
As part of moves to address infrastructural development needs of the institution, Onimawo recalled that the university through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is setting aside N3 billion for the construction several projects, including Faculty of Education and Management Science, Mass Communication Department, Faculty of Physical Science, among others.
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor hinted that the state government-led by the Governor and Visitor to the university, Godwin Obaseki, had promised to complete the multi-million naira administrative building complex.
He lauded the state government for being regular in the release of monthly subventions to the institution, which he said had gone a long way in ensuring the payment of staff salary and other allowances.
On the crisis between the management of the university and the Chairman of the university’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Monday Igbafen, Onimawo said though there was an on-going intervention by the local chapter of the union, the case is still being investigated by the police.
