Insurance: FDI influx stimulates sector’s growth potential
head of the planned recapitalisation in Nigeria’s insurance sector, foreign investors have started taking strategic positions by partnering local underwriters through equity acquisitions.
Reinforcing this last week, the management of Nigeria’s foremost underwriting firm, Royal Exchange Plc. announced that a German firm, InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF), had acquired 39.25 per cent stake in one of its subsidiaries, Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC).
With the acquisition, IIF established by German Development Bank (KfW) and managed by Swiss based Impact Investment Manager, BlueOrchard Finance Investment Limited (“BlueOrchard”), is injecting a total of N3.6 billion into Regic. The acquisition brings to two the number of foreign interests into the local sector in one year.
The current spate of alliance is expected to ease National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) regulatory order for the underwriters to shore up their capital from as little as N2 billion to N20 billion, depending on the segment they operate among Life, non-Life, Composite or Reinsurance.
Last year, Allianz Group took over Ensure, as it acquired 98 per cent stake from its core shareholder, Greenoaks Global Holdings Ltd. (GGH).
The acquisition was propelled by Allianz Group views of Africa as one of the important future growth markets as well as seeing Nigeria as one of fastest growing country with a population of more than 180 million citizens.
While sealing the deal, the Regional CEO, Africa of Allianz SE, Coenraad Vrolijk, had described Nigeria as “one of the most dynamic economies in Africa. The acquisition of Ensure Insurance Plc gives us full access to this key insurance market in Africa and marks a major milestone for Allianz’s long-term growth strategy on the continent,” he said. “This new step of development will allow us to offer the best products and services to Nigerian customers in both personal and commercial lines. In addition, as we grow our excellent African teams, we are laying particular emphasis on hiring and developing local talent.”
As one of the leading non-life insurance companies operating in the insurance market in the country and having a strong presence in the agric-insurance space through its partnerships with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and some state governments, the investment by the IIF in REGIC is expected to have a huge impact on the company’s presence in the agric-insurance space to enable it increase its presence even further.
The proceeds of the investment will help REGIC to spur growth by increasing its risk capital and supporting its underwriting capacity in agriculture, thereby extending its outreach to low income farmers.
Prior to the current development, France’s AXA had acquired 77 per cent interest in Mansard Insurance for €198 million.
Besides AXA, Old Mutual had acquired Oceanic Insurance, Sanlam of South Africa and bought into (FBN Life Assurance), NSIA had a deal with ADIC Insurance. Greenoaks Global Holdings had also bought into (Union Assurance) before eventual emergence of Allianz into the scene that changed its identity from Ensure to Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc.
Also, Axa had disposed of 8.9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) of assets in developed markets since 2010 to invest in faster-growing nations, including African markets. It also completed the purchase of a 7.2 per cent stake in pan-African reinsurer, Africa Re, which is headquartered in Nigeria for $61 million.
The Head of Axa Global Property and Casualty Business, Jean-Laurent Granier, while making reference to the previous election process, said: “We think that political stability and the respect of democratic rules in this vote can only consolidate development potential in Nigeria and other African countries.
“We are not making a political interpretation of this outcome,” he said. “This reinforces and confirms our will to grow in Nigeria.”
Speaking on the importance of REGIC’s strategic investment, Managing Director, Benjamin Agili, said: “With this investment, REGIC will be able to achieve its key objective of reaching out to over 1million farmers within the next five (5) years, offering the best-of-bred agric-insurnace services to enable them increase their productivity, make Nigeria more self-reliant in food production, which impacts the economy with growth of our GDP and the agro-allied economy.
Wema Bank supports Bet9ja retreat
ema Bank Plc., the pioneer of Nigeria’s first fully digital bank ALAT, has sponsored the 2019 retreat of the Super Agents for Bet9ja, an online bookmaker company that offers betting on major sporting events operating in Nigeria.
The retreat is an annual event organized by the Super Agents of KC Gaming Networks Limited (Bet9ja) spread across the country. This year’s edition held at Orchid Hotels, Lekki, Lagos from July 23 to July 26, 2019.
Addressing participants at the event, Kunle Alarapon, Head, Gaming, Wema Bank Plc, commended the Super Agents for their commitment to the gaming business in different parts of the country.
He said their doggedness and passion for the line of business had been noticed by the management of Wema Bank. As a result of this, Alarapon disclosed that his management was ready to complement their efforts towards strengthening their business ventures.
According to him, Wema Bank has a banquet of financial products and services that are normally tailored around the specific needs of its clients. He, therefore, charged the Super Agents in attendance to embrace ALAT, a menu-driven digital banking solution that allows customers to conduct financial transactions with ease on their mobile phones.
Alarapon disclosed that on ALAT, customers had access to seamless account opening through their mobile phones, adding that prospective beneficiaries of ALAT could access a soft loan without collateral.
His words: “As with everything else on ALAT, you can now apply for a loan without a paper work, no visitation to any physical location and response time between acceptance of offer and loan disbursement is in minutes. You can borrow as much as N200, 000 without any collateral.”
He stated that ALAT’s Goals were created by each customer based on the immediate requirements of their businesses, saying “whether you’re setting up a budget, saving for that special item or just looking for a rewarding investment plan, ALAT’s Goals will get you covered. You can create as many goals as you need.
“It’s as easy as setting your target, choosing your saving frequency and watching the magic happen. ALAT handles the rest and makes you some good money in the process.”
Alarapon further clarified that the super agents could access the numerous benefits of ALAT through their cooperative societies.
According to him, the super agents could instruct their cooperative societies to collate and channel their goals to Wema Bank for the purpose of accessing the benefits of ALAT.
Ayo Ojuroye, Chief Executive Officer, Bet9ja; had earlier revealed that the purpose of the retreat was to deliberate on how to expand the sport betting business. In order to actualize that, he said the agenda for this year’s retreat was robust as it included trainings, seminars, outdoor activities as well as presentations by sponsors.
FMN reports 17% growth in profit
lour Mills of Nigeria Plc., one of the integrated food business and agro-allied group, has posted 17 per cent growth in profit after tax for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The group’s profit after tax stood at N4.2 billion, compared to N3.6 billion reported in 2018 Q1, accounting for 17 per cent- YoY growth.
According to its unaudited first quarter results for 2019, the group’s profit before tax was N5.5 billion, compared to N5.2 billion in 2018 Q1, representing 6 per cent YoY growth.
The company’s finance cost reduced to N4.5 billion, compared to N6.2 billion in 2018 Q1 (YoY).
According to the management, the group’s deleveraging strategy achieves desired results as finance cost drops by 27 per cent. Groups earnings stood at N134 billion, compared to N133 billion in 2018 Q1, representing a marginal 1 per cent YoY growth.
Commenting on the result, the Group Managing Director, Paul Gbededo, said: “The results for the first quarter revealed a strong performance as the group continues to make significant gains with its strategy to improve operational efficiency and implementing cost control measures across its operations. Deleveraging and active balance sheet management strategy achieved significant reductions in finance costs which dropped by 27 per cent.
“Revenue, for the most part, remained stable, even in the light of strong economic headwinds and depressed consumer demand. Sales volumes appreciated by seven per cent while gross margins remained largely in line with figures from the previous year at 12.2 per cent.
“The turnaround in the agro-allied division remained on track with profit before tax at break-even. This was largely due to significant improvement in Premier Feeds and robust growths recorded in Golden Fertilizer. After the recently concluded restructuring and optimisation of the agro-allied division, the businesses are now properly positioned to pursue value accretive opportunities which we envisage will continue to yield positive results in the year.
H2: Analysts predict slowdown in Nigeria’s capital flows
Forecast
Real returns in Egypt, Mexico, Turkey are higher
espite widespread expectation that the United States Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its crucial meeting scheduled for tomorrow and day after, the development may not be enough to prevent Nigeria from receiving a lower volume of capital flows in the second half of this year compared with what it got in the first half, analysts at ARM Research have predicted.
The analysts, who made the forecast in the firm’s “National Strategy Report (NSR) H2 2019(8)” obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, stated that although a Fed rate cut would lead to foreign investors chasing higher yields in economies they consider sound, Nigeria will not benefit from the move as much as some other emerging economies.
According to the analysts, “going into the rest of the year, we highlight two factors dominant to flows into the country. First, a sustained dovish stance from the US Fed and secondly, the attractiveness of fixed income yields (OMO and Treasury bills) relative to other EM peers. We believe a prolonged dovish posture by the US Fed will spur increase in global liquidity and definitely see foreign investors chase higher yields in fundamentally sound economies.
“At its last monetary policy meeting, though the US Fed left rates unchanged, it however opened the door for a rate cut in the future as the US economy weakens under the burden of trade tariffs and a slowdown in consumer spending after years of rapid growth against a backdrop of subdued inflation.
“That said, we went further to make a comparison of domestic yields against comparable frontier and emerging markets. To buttress, we computed real returns between domestic yields across the markets against the US 10-Yr bond yield. From our findings, we observed that while Nigeria real return remains positive, real returns in specific markets including Egypt, Mexico and Turkey are few notches higher. Hence, while we believe inflows into the country will persevere, we think flows will however slow relative to H1 19 on the back of thinner carry trade opportunities.”
Also commenting on asset classes, they said: “Barring any near transformation that could trigger economic growth in the country, we expect foreign investors to remain biased, leaning towards short term instruments.”
German firm acquires 39.25% stake in Royal Exchange
German firm, InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF), has acquired 39.25 per cent stake Royal Exchange General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Royal Exchange Plc.
IIF), established by the German Development Bank (KfW) and managed by by Swiss based Impact Investment Manager, BlueOrchard Finance Investment Limited (“BlueOrchard”), is by the acquisition injecting a total of N3.6 billion into REGIC, which is expected to boost the firm’s chances of meeting National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) directive for insurance companies to increase their share capital.
As one of the leading non-life insurance companies operating in the insurance market in the country and having a strong presence in the agric-insurance space through its partnerships with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and some State governments, this investment by the KfW is expected to have a huge impact on the company’s presence in the agric-insurance space to enable REGIC increase its presence even further.
The proceeds of the investment will help REGIC to spur growth by increasing its risk capital and supporting its underwriting capacity in agriculture, hereby extending its outreach to low income farmers.
Speaking on the importance of this strategic investment, the Managing Director, Royal Exchange General Insurance, Mr. Benjamin Agili, said: “With this investment, REGIC will be able to achieve its key objective of reaching out to over one million farmers within the next five years, offering the best-of-bred agric-insurnace services to enable them increase their productivity, make Nigeria more self-reliant in food production, which impacts the economy with growth of our GDP and the agro-allied economy.
“Other strategic impacts this investment will bring to the company will be in the areas of information technology, market expansion, as well as helping the company meet its financial inclusion targets by enabling REGIC develop new products, as well as create alternative channels of distribution to reach our various clientele, especially those who are financially excluded as a result of accessibility, availability and knowledge of insurance and how insurance
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
Prominent shipping industry stakeholder, Otunba Sola Olatunji is the Managing Director of Victory Energy Resources Limited and member of Nigerian Indigenous Ship Owners Association (NISA). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he expresses his determination to ensure that the Olokola Deep Seaport is realized, saying if the port comes on stream, it will create over one million jobs and earn the country over $9 billion annually. Excerpts…
What is your view about the proposed Olokola deep seaport project in Ondo State?
It was late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, former governor of Ondo State; that started the project but unfortunately, he was removed from office barely one or two years into his second term and his successor did not show interest in the project. That was how that project was abandoned.
Why are you advocating for another port in Ondo which is to Lagos with three major seaports and one deep seaport in the pipeline?
It is obvious that Ondo State is close to Lagos but apart from the distance, Lagos has taken good advantage of its strategic location, controlling the Nigeria port business, but the port activities has already become bigger than Lagos and is already threatening the city. Lagos having two more Deep Seaport in the two sides of Lagos, will further worsen the congestion in the city. So what is going to happen with the coming on stream of the Olokola Deep Seaport is that will it will over the spill over of port business from Lagos.
What I see happening is that Olokola is the next maritime destination of the country as it will make the government Ease of Doing Business policy possible, end the traffic congestion in Lagos and further be a catalyses for industrialization and economic boom of the state and the country. So for me, Ondo State is a maritime destination that is just waiting with huge and fare-reaching opportunities waiting to be tapped by the government.
From the body language of the state government, do you think it is ready to key into the project?
I am not going to be speaking for the governor so that I will not accuse me of acting like I am his mouth piece, but I am going to say what I know as a maritime player.
I am aware that Ondo State is determined to advantage of its maritime potentials. But I am afraid because it is a gigantic project and because of the processes and limited resources, I foresee the possibility of Ondo State doing it all alone not being easy but for them to do the project successfully, they need to collaborate with stakeholders and pool resources together. This is my view but I can tell you for free that the Olokola Deep Seaport if realized, can put an end to all these gridlock in Lagos State.
Recent media reports indicate that the Federal Government has cancelled the Badagry Deep Seaport project. Why do you think Olokola should be considered?
I just said it that it is not wise that two deep seaports be located in one city because of the environmental impact assessment which could lead to a disaster in future. Lagos is happy having two deep seaport but we know that anything that can bring consequential damage to lives and property of our people in future, should be avoided now. We are looking for money but not at the detriment of the lives of our people. So to me, it is better to develop the Olokola Deep Seaport that will address the gridlock we are experiencing in Lagos. All these cosmetic approach they are using now to address the problem, will not last long. Logistics is practical. There is this small port that is taking the whole West Africa and we keep on patching and patching. Why are we patching? Why are we waiting so long to decongest Lagos port? Why are we not planning about the population that is increasing everyday?
The port users are not Nigerians alone, they include people from West Africa, it is the largest port in West Africa and everybody is dropping there everyday. Why can’t we think of decongestants, why applying coercion? If government says it is promoting trade in one hand and compounding it with another hand, how serious are we? Olokola is there waiting, why are we not looking in that direction?
If successive governments had taken that project serious as late Agagu did, I can tell you that we will not be experiencing the gridlock we experience here in Lagos because that place would have been in use. And I can tell you that we need to really look at what we want, why are our people undermining, destroying opportunities that God has given us. I don’t know why people are looking down on ocean economy, the opportunities provided by ocean economy all over the world, they tap into it and become a strong nation.
Look at Singapore, they leverage on their ocean economy and today they are a very strong nation. Nigeria abandoned the opportunity provided by the blue economy in terms of income generation, in terms of employment, in terms of various opportunities. It is the foreigners that do business in their backyard and apart from the security threat this portends, by exposing your maritime domain to foreigners, who does that? What will it take the Federal Government to say this Olokola, let us develop It, Call the state government, NPA and say let us bring in strategic investors, open that place in line with what late Segun Agagu did, if they open it up, it is going to generate massive employment for the people.
Apart from that, ease of doing business will now be easily achieved rather than this cosmetic approach they are adopting where they will carry police, mopol to chase people out of the. Is that what we need? People are ready to invest if they are serious.
Talking about the huge capital outlay required to build the port, what model of ownership will you suggest for the project?
I remember the late governor Olusegun Agagu invited me to Ondo State and sought my opinion about the project and I told him it was a laudable project and that if government can keep their words. I don’t know why government does not want to invest in a project that will have multiplier effect on the state. I found out that part of what made project fail that time was because they first ensure the buy-in of the local people. Rather than making local people to buy in, it was the international oil companies that were promoting it and when the man died, nobody continue and the multinationals just left and that was all because there was nobody on ground to continue.
For me, I can tell you that the new governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, I am aware that he is ready to do something about that project and it is very close to his heart. It is going to be a catalyst in the area of employment, revenue generation both to the Federal Government and the state itself. It is going to change the economic face of the state and have monumental impact on the people because it will throw up the revenue of the state.
Talking about the environmental impact assessment, don’t you think the port could still turn out to be like Apapa if the environmental factors are not properly taken care of?
What I know is that the port will be am alternative to the ports in Lagos because it will serve people from the east and some parts of the north. They will have no need to go to Lagos before they take their cargoes.
The environmental impact assessment has been done in Ondo State as far as I know, government is going to build infrastructures and roads. In fact, they are already doing that in that area maybe at a slow pace and there is a link road from there to Epe.
I can tell you that vessels that engage third party to lighten their vessels will come on directly because Ondo State has the longest coastline and a nautural draught of nine metres which is not common anywhere. What it means is that bigger vessels can come here and do repairs. Out of every 20 vessels that come to West Africa, 17 come to Nigeria. Why then should we allow other people to benefit from the vessels that cone to Nigeria at the expense of Nigeria?
In your estimation, what volume of job is the Olokola Deep Seaport capable of creating if it comes on stream?
I can tell you that if this project is actualized, not less than one million direct and indirect jobs will be created.
Again, do you know that seaport business is all about logistics, what that implies is that all those vessels that come to Nigeria, will come to Olokola for maintenance. Do you know the implication? Do you know how much that will accruable to Nigeria daily on account of that?
People that are selling provisions, people that are selling bunkers, chandlers and people doing all sorts of things in relation to these vessels will continue to eat. Do you know the implication?
So, you will now see new businesses thriving, new markets emerging because sailors will come out from the ships to go and buy things.
Boat operators, ancillary service providers will come and investors will put money in the business.
Nigeria must diversify from oil to benefit from AGOA –US
igeria has been urged to diversify its economy from predominant oil exports to trade exports for the country to take full advantage of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
Speaking to newsmen through a telephonic briefing that took place at the US Embassy in Lagos, the Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa, Constance Hamilton, said “Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because it focuses too much on oil.”
AGOA is a United States’ trade initiative to boost African exports to the US. The Act, which was passed in 2000 and extended four years ago to 2025, abolished import duties for more than 1,800 products manufactured in eligible sub-Sahara African countries.
The telephonic briefing, which was set up to discuss the next AGOA Forum, which would be held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, from August 4 to 6, was also attended by the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy.
Answering question from a Nigerian journalist on why Nigerian companies have not been able to efficiently key into the business opportunities offered by AGOA, Hamilton opined that the bulk of Nigeria’s exports to the United States, under AGOA, still consists of oil.
“I think that Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because they send us mainly oil, so in a certain extent, to answer your question, they actually are taking advantage of it—probably more than some of the other countries—but it is petroleum. And oil doesn’t really create the kind of jobs or other benefits from trade that I think that countries are looking for.
“So I think that Nigeria, and I think the new government is talking about trying to expand and go beyond just petroleum production and get into other things, but that really is a question for what Nigeria wants to see happen.
“You’re part of ECOWAS. ECOWAS is always talking about the liberalization of trade barriers, removing those barriers to trade and investment. I think that the fact that Nigeria has now joined the conversation with the Continental Free-Trade Area Agreement; it will also be submitting its commitments on liberalization, those are opportunities to open up the Nigerian market in many, many ways, not just for the United States and other partners outside of Africa, but also within the region.”
Speaking on what the US might likely do to ensure that the farmers at the grassroots actually benefit from the program, Hamilton said: “Again, you’re asking the United States to sort of go in and make this change within the Nigerian structure.
“I really think that the question for the Nigerian government is how do we take better advantage of the opportunities that AGOA presents? I mean, we have opened the door; we’ve got the trade hubs there to provide assistance to individual entrepreneurs, but it’s up to the government to create the conditions and to provide its businesspeople with what they need to access this market.
“We’ve been saying that over and over again. It’s up to the countries to figure out how to take advantage of this important preference program, and in the final years—in the last six years—let’s think about how to maximize the benefits.”
FMC Umuahia to become nation’s foremost transplant centre
Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi is the new Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, who has only been in the office for 100 days. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he talks about several on-going plans to transform the hospital into a transplant centre and other medical and administrative measures being put in place to make the hospital one of the best in the country
Can we get a little background history of yourself sir?
My name is Doctor Azubuike Onyebuchi, the Medical Director Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. Before my appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, I was a consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for 11 years. While there I served as the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital for four years.
I’m a senior lecturer of Faculty of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine Ebonyi State University. I’ve lectured medical students for eight years and I’ve been assessed as an associate professor of the faculty, although it’s not yet out. I’m also the Assistant Secretary General of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), which is the parent body of all doctors that look after women.
You’ve spent over 100 days in office, what can you say so far about this place?
As you can see, this is a Federal Medical Centre and I came from a Teaching Hospital background. So, basically that concept of training of medical students and other health professionals might not just be as it is in a Federal Teaching Hospital. However, the core functions of a tertiary hospital, which includes service delivery, training and retraining of health manpower and research, is also in FMC Umuahia.
What are the things lacking here and what have you done so far about them?
What I’ve done first is to re-motivate the staff. Before I came on board, most of the service delivery points lacked things they required to work. I understood from them that that was a major problem and they required me to change the narrative and make sure that all the things, logistics, consumables and supports that they needed to work with are provided for them to work with and that I’ve tried to do.
I also noticed that working environment in most of the work places was dilapidated and the staff were not working in a conducive environment and did not have job satisfaction that I’ve also tried to address. I also noticed that their moral was low because most of them had been denied some form of promotion, sponsorship or things like that that will motivate them work better. I’ve also tried to address that by sponsoring some health professionals to both local and International for conferences and promoting some people who have some backlog of promotion through the help of the management of the hospital.
What are the major challenges you’ve encountered so far?
The place needs more modern medical equipment to function. Like the CT-scan which you know is a very good radiological investigation that you can use to diagnose almost anything is not working at the moment and we working very hard to put that in order.
The Intensive Care Unit where you take care of very sick people is not properly established and the equipment you require to monitor people who are critically ill are not there and we’ve decided to work on those aspect and try to bring in as more modern things as we can to help our people.
If you go to the Intensive Care unit now, you’ll notice that we have new ventilators, new string pumps, new infusion pumps, new modern monitors that you can use to monitor patients who are critically ill. We’ve also tried to provide for the cardiology unit a state of the arts 2D Echo machine that can look at you and tell you how your heart is functioning and that has brought a lot of relief for our cardiac patients and also job satisfaction for the cardiologists.
They had to come here as a group to thank me for doing that for the department and it has helped them to save a lot of cost for patients who were formerly managed by not looking at their hearts.
One had to tell a story of a patient who had massive pericarditis and was been treated as a case of cardiomyopathy, but with the aid of that 2D Echo machine, they were able to look into the heart, pick the fluid and the patient got well and went home, but they were initially thinking it was cardiomyopathy. So, without that machine, they would have been treating the wrong thing. So, we need more modern diagnostic machines to be able to make correct diagnosis and of course treat. We are also trying to renovate places that are bad.
If you go to the maternity ward complex now, both the Obioma and Nkasiobi wards, where incidentally I was born, and my mother told me that the place had been like that since I was born and it was still like that for some time.
I’ve completely renovated the Obioma and the Nkasiobi wards within my first 100 days in office. If you go there, you’ll be impressed and be happy to send your wife there to get delivered of your child.
We’ve also renovated the dental and ENT complex. It was about collapsing when I came on board, but if you go there now the story has changed. That has motivated the staff as they’re now happy to work. We’re pushing ahead to lobby the necessary people both at the National Assembly and the Ministry of Health to get things here. I’ve been able to attract in the budget, a building of a modern Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) and an Intensive Care Unit. If you go to our A&E, you’ll feel sorry for the patients there because the place is overcrowded and overburdened by cases that hitherto should have been managed at the primary and secondary health care facilities.
But because those systems of health care facilities have collapsed, the whole pressure is now on tertiary hospitals.
The previous administration was applauded for organ transplant, what do you intend to do in that area?
Yes, we’ve sustained what was done by the previous administration. I’ve had a renal transplant done after taking over as the Medical Director. Though we did not use the American partners, we used our own Nigerian partners and that reduced cost. So, we intend to consolidate on that and bring in more plants.
Part of my long term plans for this hospital is to have a transplant centre here not just renal transplants, but for other areas. It will include renal, cornea, liver and whatever things that can be transplanted will be done there.
What do you want FMC Umuahia to be like at end of your tenure?
I want FMC Umuahia to be transformed from a Federal Medical Centre to a Federal Teaching Hospital. That’s what I’ll want to be remembered for and by the grace of God; we’ll get it from this president who listens to genuine concerns.
I want the narratives to change from when people say if you are going to FMC, you are going to die to a situation where people will now say, if you are going to FMC, you are going to get healing because the staff would have been motivated, retrained and their attitudes changed and the hospital known for patient centeredness and patient friendly hospital. That will be my overall aim.
Are you comfortable with your staff strength, especially the medical health workers?
I’m not comfortable. Basically we’re lacking resident doctors. And that’s one thing we’ve tried to change. I’ve made the case for a waiver to take more health professionals and that waiver is getting attention at the Head of Service’s office and I’m very sure that soon that waiver will be granted and we’ll employ more health professionals. The health workforce is obviously inadequate.
How do you tend to handle the issue of nurses and patients relationship in terms of the way they take care of patients?
It will be very unprofessional of me to stick out nurses for the attitude of our health professionals on patients. We’ve already started retraining our health professionals both nurses, doctors, other health professionals and non-health professionals who are also working here to change their attitudes towards the patients. Without the patients, every one of us medical professionals will be in the labour market.
I’ve made this clear to them throughout my interactions with them. So, whatever we have to do to make our patients comfortable, we all have to do that. I’ve made them to institute regular training and collaborations with institutions abroad, so that they come down here and have some in-house training for them to see the international practice of how a nurse should relate with his or her patients. So, I don’t want the nurses to be picked singularly on this issue because it’s a general thing that all health professionals must be retrained on their attitudes to work and attitude to their patients.
What you intend to do to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the hospital?
With money you can do almost everything you want to do. And increasing the internally generated revenue of every organization what every CEO must tried to do.
First thing is to improve services. Make sure that clinical services you’re rendering are of high quality so that more people can access that. That’s why I said we have to get the CT scan back to functionality, get our labs back to functionality which we have done. The radiology section we’ve refurbished all the x-ray machines, we’ve provided backups for the ultrasounds, we’ve resuscitated the mammograms so that all those services will be functional and once they’re functional and people knows, they’ll access them and your IGR will grow.
Secondly, we’ve tried to block up all loopholes, automate our revenue collection system. If you look round you’ll see wires and computers going round the whole hospital. The whole idea is to automate our revenue collection and reduce physical involvement of individuals and block loopholes where people mismanage funds that we naturally should have gotten. So, with automation, I know that our IGR is going to go up.
We also aim at creating more services for our people. The things that we’re not doing regularly, like the (intro fertilization) we intend to make it more regular and let the public know that these things are done in FMC and not only in private settings.
What are going to do to checkmate the issue of diversion of patients by some doctors?
As we talked about the automation of revenue collection, we are also trying to automate the electronic medical records. With that, you are going to reduce the physical contact between health professionals and the patients who had worked into this hospital willingly. Because everything you’re doing is going to be through the computer. If I see a patient, he is entered into the computer.
He wants to go and get his drugs, the doctor keys in his prescription in the computer and he goes to the pharmacy, so there will be no prescription sheet to take away. That’s one diversion that will be reduced.
In terms of doctors diverting patients, once your name is keyed in the system, the doctor who is following you will also be keyed into the system. So, we’re thinking about that, we are also talking to the doctors that anybody who is caught diverting patients that have willingly walked into this hospital will be dealt with according to public service rules.
Whether you’re the highest consultant or lowest doctor, you’ll be dealt with according to public service rules. I’ll be having interactions with the often so that they’ll know I’m always available for them. We’ll keep dialoguing often. And with that this inter-professional rivalry will end.
Gbajabiamila: FG targets marine resources to grow economy
N
igeria’s rich maritime resources represent a vital economic safeguard and vehicle for the successful implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which must be sustainably tapped.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said this recently in Lagos at a ceremony to mark this year’s African Day of Seas and Oceans, with the theme, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Marine Biodiversity for Accelerated Economic Growth.”
Speaking on the theme: “Enhancing Africa’s Role in a Globally Binding Instrument on Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction”, the Speaker pledged that the National Assembly would support efforts by the executive to ensure sustainable management of the country’s vast marine resources.
That was as the host of the event, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, disclosed that the agency had sent to the Federal Government for ratification six International Maritime Organisation (IMO) instruments as part of efforts to ensure sustainable management of the marine environment.
According to Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Hon. Linda Ikpeazu: “Efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources in our seas and oceans, no doubt, provide a veritable tool for our economic recovery and growth plan as a country and give expression to our sustainable development goals.”
He added: “We will support the sustainable governance of Nigeria’s seas and oceans and the efforts of the executive arm of government that would see the effective domestication of relevant international conventions of the IMO on marine environment management through legislative enactments.
“The National Assembly would also work with the executive arm in putting in place the necessary legal framework for the Blue Economy to engender and protect the Nigerian marine environment and development of the ocean economy.”
Dakuku, in his remarks, reiterated NIMASA’s critical focus on the development and protection of the marine environment, saying, “Our efforts in this area have been recognised by the IMO.”
Speaking also, the Chairperson, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Services, Dr. Bakare Wadinga, said maritime security and development were a top priority of the Federal Government in the execution of the ERGP.
The Chief Host, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, said with Nigeria’s over 850 kilometres of coastline, the country was blessed with abundant resources to back its economic diversification and development drive. Zakari, who was represented by Director, Maritime Safety and Security in the ministry, Dr. Danjuma Dauda, also restated the government’s commitment to the development of the maritime sector.
The event featured paper presentations by President, Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), Ghana, Jemilat Mahamah; Secretary-General of Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (Abuja MoU), Mrs. Mfon Usoro; environmental consultant, Professor Babajide Alo, and President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Nigeria, Mr. Ibrahim Jibril.
The African Union (AU) had set a 10-year period from 2015 to 2025 as the Decade of African Seas and Oceans, and July 25 as the African Day of seas and oceans.
Obaseki, others to speak at MMS leadership lecture
T
he Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, are to speak at the 2019 edition of MMS Transport Leadership Lecture/Awards; slated to hold in Lagos on Tuesday.
The event, which has the theme: theme; “Leadership In A ‘Next Level’ Democracy: Striking A Positive Balance In Transport Sector;” is organised by Kings Communications Limited.
The former President of African Ship-owners Association (ASA), Barr. Temisan Omatseye will chair the event while the Secretary-General, Abuja MoU on Port State Control, Barr. Mfon Usoro slated to deliver the lead paper at the summit.
Speaking last week ahead of the event, Omatseye said: “Transportation isn’t a ministry you just allow anyone to manage, especially the maritime sector which should be the most significant after oil. Oil cannot even move without the maritime sector.”
According to him, the upcoming event would provide a good opportunity for transport veterans to converge and proffer solutions to the numerous challenges facing the nation’s transport sector.
The event would also feature panel session that will dissect “Optimising Digitalisation and Connectivity in Transport Sector” to upscale leadership performance for improved contribution of the transport sector to the growth of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).
The panel sessions would be moderated by the Chairman, Ports Consultative Forum, Otunba Kunle Folarin, and the former Director General of National Maritime Authority (NMA) Mr. John Egesi. The panelists include: Barr. (Mrs.) Margaret Orakwusi, Chairman, Ship Owners’ Forum; Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung, President, Ship-Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), and Mr. Paul Ndibe, Director-General, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria.
Others are: Chief Cajetan Agu, Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Shippers’ Council; Mr. Chris Aligbe, CEO, Belujane Konzult; Captain John Ojikutu, Chief Executive of Centurion Security & Secretary General, Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI), and Engr. Sambo Muazu, General Manager, Lagos Area Office, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).
Also in the panel are: Princess Vicky Haastrup, Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium; Prince Olayiwola Shittu, former President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA); Mrs. Folake Soji-George, Co-Director, Al-Hadiat Nigeria Limited; Dr. Obiora Madu, Director-General, African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC); Mr. Charles Akhigbe, Chairman, Implementation Committee for Edo Inland Container Depot, and Mr. Muda Yusuf, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
Live fowls sell at N2300 at Ikotun market
T
he price of live fowl, which sold at N2000 in May has risen sharply to N2300 at Ikotun market in Lagos State. Sunday Telegraph learnt that traders continued to record moderate sales at the market, despite the fact that consumer are complaining of a harsh economic environment.
Consumers and sellers spoken to by our correspondent disclosed that old layers and cockerels sell at N2300, while the broilers sell between N4000 and N4500.
The consumers said during the 2018 Christmas and New Year festivities, old layers and cockerels sold from N3000 to N3500 while the normal broilers sold from N3000 to N4000. Big broilers sold as much as N6000.
Meanwhile, at the Garage Market, Mrs. Ime Elele, told Sunday Telegraph that the price of noodles has spiked with a carton of Indomie (small size) formerly sold at N1700 now sells for N2100. She decried the rise in price, saying the money that would have easily bought fifteen cartoons can only buy eight cartons nowadays.
She also decried low patronage where customers who normally buy in large quantities now buy in bits, a development she said has made the gains from such sales not enticing again.
