Kano Pillars lift 2019 AITEO Cup
ano Pillars on Sunday buried the ghost of last year’s AITEO Cup by defeating Niger Tornadoes in the final of this year’s edition of the competition.
The Nigeria Professional Football League runners-up defeated Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
In what was a drab game, the proximity of Kano and Minna to Kaduna was a good factor as the final saw a full capacity stadium.
Pillars finished second in the NPFL and are already guaranteed a spot in next season’s CAF Champions League.
Kano Pillars have now won the ultimate prize of N25m as winners while Tornadoes were awarded N10m.
Meanwhile, Nasarawa Amazons have won this year’s edition of the women’s Cup at the final of the competition played at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
The Amazons defeated Rivers Angels 5-4 on penalties as there was no goal in the regulation time of the game.
Nasarawa state government had promised mouth-watering gifts to the Amazon players if they lift the trophy.
Obaseki assures FIFA on facilities
do State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured FIFA that the state is ready to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup billed for next year as Nigeria bids for the rights.
Nigeria is being considered as a potential host of the tournament and the Edo State Governor, while receiving a FIFA delegation led by FIFA Consultant, Mainasara Illo, said, “We are delighted at the endorsements of our facilities by the visiting FIFA delegation.
“Edo State is the heartbeat of Nigeria; we made our mark in sports several decades ago and we are setting the stage to bring back those glorious years of leading in all sporting activities, with our huge investment in the sector.”
“Edo is clearly the safest state in the South-south region, our people are very cosmopolitan with a rich and colourful culture.
“We have a functional airport, some of the best hotels in the country, reliable transport infrastructure that has Taxify and Uber leading the pack. So we have everything that will give our guests a memorable experience.”
The governor noted that the remodeling work on Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will soon be completed while work on other sporting facilities is progressing.
Olympic Donetsk move excites Abubakar
ormer Golden Eaglets defender, Aliyu Abubakar, has penned a two-year deal with Ukrainian club Olympic Donetsk following his transfer from Belarussian First League side FK Slutsk.
A member of the Nigerian team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013 in the UAE, Abubakar has improved greatly since he arrived in Europe in 2014 and had previously featured for Kuopion Pallosura (KuPs) in Finland and FC Dila in Georgia.
Abubakar who was offered the contract after a string of good performances in trial matches, was equally full of gratitude to his Russian agent Dimitry Seluk who facilitated his move to Olympic Donetsk.
“I’m really excited about this move to Olympic Donetsk,” explained the 23-year-old defender.
“But I’m grateful to the players and management of my former club in Belarus, FK Slutsk for the opportunity they gave to me while I was with them.
“No doubt, I had great time at Slutsk but I believe I would even get better here at Olympic Donetsk; I stand to learn and develop better in Ukraine because it’s a very strong league and my coach was even a former defender during his playing days.
“I’ve been working with Dimitry Seluk since last year and he was the one who took me to FK Slutsk and I’m happy he has also facilitated big step up for me to Olympic Donetsk; this is another opportunity for me to learn and improve my game.”
Liverpool’s struggles continue after Napoli loss
Liverpool’s poor preseason form continued as they lost 3-0 in a friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday.
On their summer tour of the U.S., the European champions failed to win as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP at New York’s Yankee Stadium, having lost 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium and 2-1 to Sevilla at Fenway Park.
In Scotland, Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong XI with Virgil van Dijk in defence, Jordan Henderson and Gigi Wijnaldum in midfield and Divock Origi up front. However, they almost went behind early on as a sloppy pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Italian side a chance which was wasted.
It mattered little though as, moments later, Napoli went ahead. Joel Matip allowed Lorenzo Insigne to run at the defence and the forward curled a fine effort beyond Simon Mignolet.
Liverpool looked lacklustre and in the 28th minute they were sliced open again, this time with Arkadiusz Milik providing the finish to make it 2-0.
Immediately after the break, Andy Robertson and James Milner both put in hard tackles on Jose Callejon and seemed more fired up. Fabinho tested goalkeeper Alex Meret from distance but the Reds’ intensity didn’t pay off as Napoli got a third.
Insigne, again, was the catalyst as his shot was turned away by Mignolet but fell to Amin Younes to score.
Napoli were in total control, although substitute Harry Wilson went close with a free kick.
Nigeria wins Africa Cup Track Cycling competition
eam Nigeria has won the African Cup Track Cycling competition at the Velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja.
The Nigerian team won eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals in twelve events on Saturday.
In the women’s junior individual pursuit, Tawakalt Yekeem won the first gold for Nigeria, Mary Samuel won silver, and Salma Salahedin from Egypt won bronze.
Also in women elite individual pursuit, Ebstissam Zayed from Egypt won gold, Ese Ukpeseraye from Nigeria won silver and Awa Bamogo of Burkina Faso had bronze.
In the men’s junior individual pursuit, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah and John Gabriel clinched gold and silver respectively while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
In tam men elite individual event, Assem Khalil won gold for Egypt while Kurotimi Abaka and Qodiri Ajibade won silver and bronze for Nigeria.
In women’s junior sprint, Tawakalt Yekeem from Nigeria won gold while Mary Samuel won silver also for Nigeria and Hadir Ossam secured bronze for Egypt. In the women’s elite team sprint, Rita Oveh won gold and Ese Upkeseraye won silver for Nigeria and Awa Bamogo won bronze for Burkina Faso.
In the women’s junior point race, Nigeria’s Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba and Tawakalt Yekeem clinched Gold, silver and bronze respectively.
However, Mounier Elzhari of Morroco won gold, Caleb Kalizibe from Nigeria won sliver, and Ahmed Mohammed of Egypt won bronze in the men’s elite sprint.
In the men’s junior points race, Bethel Okeyah and Bethel Vitalis secured gold and silver for Nigeria while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
Results for the men’s elite point race showed Qodiri Ajibade from Nigeria winning gold, Mohammed Sadki of Morroco with sliver while Daouda Soulama of Burkina Faso clinched the bronze
Tour of Morocco: Sport enthusiasts scramble for African Network packages
African Network Centre has revealed that sports enthusiasts are currently enthusiastic at the moment, eager to take advantage of several packages put in place by the tourist organisation to visit Morocco in the month of August.
The tour which coincides with the African Games coming up in the North Africa country was put together by ANC for people intending to have the 14-day Moroccan experience during the Games.
The organisation is staging a tour of Morocco between August 18 and September 1, and this has given journalists, fans and other individuals interested in taking part in the event a chance to be part of the tour.
Speaking with our correspondent, Programme Coordinator, Nigeria, of the organisation, Juwon Tunde, said the body had been getting good responses from journalists going to cover the African Games.
“We had 60 slots and people have been making enquiries,” he said.
“Some really want to be sure of how true the packages are and if truly they are going to get all the offers attached to each package.
“It is going to be a once in a life time opportunity because things are very expensive in Morocco now, especially accommodation because this is the period when tourists visit Morocco.
“The date is around the corner and we hope Nigerians can take advantage of this especially fans and journalists going for the games.”
The different packages will see those interested choosing between a High Density Package and Low Density Package with each one broken down into Premium, Classic, Executive and Royal.
The difference between the High Density Package and Low Density Package remain the star of the hotel and the price for each. The offer, endorsed by the Moroccan Embassy and government is however opened to 60 people. The package ranges from N553,600 to N683, 200 per person.
Lagos SWAN mourns Akinloye Oyebanji
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter has described the demise of veteran sportscaster, Akinloye Oyebanji, as a monumental loss to the sports section in Nigeria.
Lagos SWAN chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement on Sunday said late Oyebanji’s wealth of experience in sports circles would be greatly missed.
He also prayed the family, close associates and friends would find the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
“He was a professional to the core. I know he was a role model to most of us during his active days at the Nigeria Television Authority. He presented programmes with a lot of dexterity and it is so unfortunate that he is no more with us but we cannot question God,” Oshundun stated.
Oyebanji, 62, retired as Director Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
He served the NTA for 35 years in different capacities, including being a sports broadcaster, and later as General Manager (Sports).
He retired as Managing Director of NTA Properties at the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.
AFROCAN: NBBF defends road trip to Mali
he Nigeria Basketball Federation has advised stakeholders to focus more on the positives being recorded in the sport rather than expending unnecessary energy on the few challenges encountered by the AFROCAN team due to lack of funds.
The board said due to the peculiarity of sports budgeting and how funds are released, the only option was for the team to travel by road to enable Nigeria to participate in the inaugural edition of the event.
Reacting to the recent social media campaign, NBBF President Musa Kida said travelling by road within the same geographical location is not a strange thing for any professional sportsman.
“We all did it when we played. Mali is not a very far distance by road. Some officials (NBBF Board Members) themselves have done it in the past when players were flying to Cote d’Ivoire for the last window of the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.
Kida said that the road trip was a reflection of the financial state of the federation considering when FIBA Africa announced the introduction of the championship.
“For us, it is not an issue per se, it is a way of calibrating to the means that we have right now and making sure that the home-based players were properly represented in Mali for the AFROCAN. Even if there was an overseas-based player that was taken for AFROCAN, he would have gone by road because that was what we could afford at the time to ensure our players participated.”
In his own reaction, the International Representative on the NBBF board, Col Sam Ahmedu (rtd), said the report of players being stranded at the Niger border was an attempt to confuse Nigerians who were already dissatisfied with the team’s performance in Mali where they lost all their four games.
“No one was stranded at the Nigerien border. The team got to the border late and by then the immigration service had already closed for the day.”
Ahmedu said before the trip, players were properly briefed about the arrangements put in place by the NBBF and they all agreed that donning the National colours was far more important.
He stressed that with Nigeria participating in four major international events (U-16 Boys in Cape Verde, AFROCAN, AfroBasket Women in Senegal and FIBA World Cup Men in China) within a short period, there was need to think outside the box.
He reckoned that some of the players on this trip were in Australia for the Commonwealth Games and in Cote d’Ivoire under the same leadership and they can testify to the importance the federation placed on their welfare.
Elneny stunned as dead body discovered in home
dead body has been found in Mohamed Elneny’s house in Egypt.
Police are now investigating the matter after the corpse was discovered by the Arsenal midfielder’s father.
According to Italian newspaper Gazetta, Elneny’s dad immediately notified the authorities after he discovered the ‘lifeless body inside his son’s home’.
The house, close to the city of Mahalla Al-Kubra, is currently under construction.
Police are yet to formally identify the deceased and it is not known whether it was a criminal act or an accident.
The website 24.ae claim the body was found ‘in the patio’ at the home.
Elneny was missing from Arsenal’s squad that face Lyon on Sunday afternoon, as the Gunners slipped to a 2-1 defeat in the Emirates Cup.
