Metro and Crime
Lalong appoints NTA official as DOPA
From Musa Pam, Jos
The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has appointment the NTA 24 News Manager and Current Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham as his Director of Press Affairs (DOPA).
Lalong in a press statement signed and issue on Monday in Jos by the Acting Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr Richard Tokma said the appointment is with immediate effect.
Makut Simon Macham, who is a PhD holder in Media Arts, was at various times NTA Correspondent with the Federal Capital Territory Administration, State House Correspondent in the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria as well as Desk Correspondent to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Metro and Crime
Abiodun mourns as ex-Deputy Gov dies at 79
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
A former deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaji Rafiu Ogunleye, has died at the age of 79.
Ogunleye, who served as deputy governor between 1992 and 1993, was said to have passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Babcock Hospital, Ilishan-Remo.
Sources at the hometown of the deceased in Itele, Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state said the septuagenarian had been ill for a while.
Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed shock over the demise of the former deputy governor.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor described Ogunleye as an astute administrator and a politician par excellence who contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of the state.
Abiodun attributed the development being enjoyed by the people to the efforts of people like the deceased, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the state attained its current status.
The governor stated that he had hoped that Ogunleye would live longer so that his administration would continue to tap from his wealth of experience for the benefit of the people.
He, however, urged the Ogunleye family to take consolation in the fact that the former deputy governor lived an impactful life.
Abiodun prayed Almighty Allah to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and give the family members the fortitude to bear the loss.
Metro and Crime
Four kids injured as another building collapses in Lagos
Muritala Ayinla
A two-storey building has collapsed on 30, Ososa Street in Bariga area of Lagos State leaving four children severely injured.
New Telegraph learnt that injured toddlers are siblings, comprising twin sisters (Taiwo and Kehinde) and their brother, Idowu and another boy whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.
It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 9.30 pm on Sunday when the emergency command and control room was alerted through the toll free line 767/112.
Confirming the incident, the General Manger, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi –Oke Osanyintolu, said that those injured had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to him: “The Agency received the distress call at about 9.30 pm through the emergency toll free line 767/112 on Sunday 29th July, 2019. On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building at the aforementioned address partially collapsed injuring four children two girls (twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy (with bruises).
Further investigation revealed that the building had some cracks on the section that collapsed.
According to Dr Oke-Osanyintolu, the landlord of the ill-fated building identified as Pa Ayilara initially refused all entreaties to be moved out of the partially collapsed building, before he was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital.
Oke-Osanyintolu added that the building had been cordoned off after all the residents were evacuated by the emergency responders.
The LASEMA boss advised the owner of the structure to ensure that a holistic assessment is carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repairs are made.
Metro and Crime
Tenants murder landlord, dump body in well, steal car
Police attached to Iba Police Station, Iba Town, Lagos, have arrested a 38-year-old man, Daniel Isaac, who alleged absconded with his landlord’s car after killing him at the Ikotun area. Witnesses claimed that the landlord, Don Able (58), was killed at Owodun Street, Ikotun, after which his body was dumped inside a well in his compound.
Isaac was arrested alongside his accomplice, Emmanuel Chukwu (36), by detectives attached to Iba Police Station, during a ‘stop-andsearch’ at First Gate, Agboroko area, Iba Town, about 5a.m. on July 24. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident yesterday.
He said: “On July 24, about 5a.m., policemen from Iba Police Station, who were on a ‘stop-andsearch’ duty at First Gate, Agboroko area, Iba, flagged down a Toyota Camry car, which was driving in a reckless and suspicious manner.
The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested immediately. “During investigation, it was discovered that Isaac had killed his landlord and dumped his corpse in a well, inside his compound at Owodun Street area, Ikotun.
Daniel was escaping with the deceased’s vehicle, along with his accomplice, Emmanuel Chukwu, when they were intercepted.” Elkana said that the intention of the suspects was to sell the sto- len car. He added: “They also confessed to the crime. Detectives attached to Homicide Section from the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, are investigating the case.
The suspects would soon be charged to court after completion of the investigation.” In another development on July 24, about 11.15a.m, Satellite Town Police Station, received information from a credible source, that a bag containing a suspicious item was smuggle into a motor park for onward transfer to Onitsha, Anambra State by unknown persons.
Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Chike Oti, deployed his surveillance team to the motor park at Maza-Maza to recover the bag. When the bag was searched, 50 rounds of .38mm live ammunition hidden inside garri were recovered. A lady, who claimed that the bag was given to her by a man in Ojo area to deliver to someone at Onitsha, was arrested. She is presently helping the police with useful information.
The case has been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigations.
Metro and Crime
Kidnappers ambush IRT operatives, kill Inspector
Operatives of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), nationwide, have been plunged into mourning, following the murder of one of their colleagues, Inspector Mohammed Hassan, on Saturday.
Hassan was said to have been killed about 3p.m. on Saturday during an ambush attack on IRT team by suspected kidnappers at Giwa area of Kaduna State. The inspector, with Force Number 228061, was said to be the only operative killed in the attack, while his colleagues escaped death by a whisker.
The operatives, however, repelled their attackers and killed three in the process. According to a police source, the remains of the inspector had been deposited at Barau Dikko General Hospital, Kaduna State.
The family of the deceased was contacted and Hassan was buried yesterday in Kaduna State, according to Islamic rites. One his colleagues said: “Hassan remains a hero for ever as he died in the line of duty, fighting for his country. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”
Metro and Crime
RRS smashes cartel planting maids in homes to steal
Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have smashed a cartel which specialised in planting house helps in homes, to steal and rob their employers. The man at the centre of the cartel is Francis Okputu (37), a former drycleaner operator. Okputu left his dry cleaning job and took to sourcing house helps for wealthy families.
Okputu used to go to rural areas to get the girls, who he later distributes to different homes as house helps. Police said the suspect used to plant the girls as maids in wealthy homes, ostensibly to use them to steal from their employers.
The suspect’s charade was blown open after he tried to make one of his girls, Joy Onoz, to steal foreign currencies and gold jewellery from her mistress.
Rather than comply, Onoz ran to her mistress and spilled the bean. They both decided to set a trap for Okputu. Police said Okputu and his wife were jointly running the cartel. Okputu’s mode of operation and agreement with the job seekers was to assist them get house help jobs, where they will work as domestic servants. The suspect said he used to collect half of the girls’ salaries for the first month as commission. He confessed to have been doing this since 2003, predominantly on the Lagos Mainland. Okputu also admitted that every year, he used to install at least 15 domestic servants in different homes.
The suspect claimed that he had to upgrade his method of making money, when his finances could no longer meet his needs. He said: “I have been helping Lagosians get house helps and everybody in my neighbourhood knows that is what I do.
They also make recommendations and link me with their relatives who need my services. Sometimes in May this year, a friend directed Joy Onoz to me to help her get a housemaid job, which I did. Everything was fine until the following month when Joy began to call me, complaining that her mistress didn’t like her. She said that she would like me to help him do something about it.”
Okputu, getting to know that Onoz’s madam was wealthy, began to find means of stealing from the woman. He called Onoz one day and warned her not to speak English throughout their conversation. During their interaction, he told her to steal her madam’s money, jewellery and also help him get her picture. He wanted the items to be delivered to him at an undisclosed place.
The suspect told Onoz that the gold jewellery would be replaced with copper, and that he would take the picture to a prophetess, who would help him bewitch and make her not to question any of the maid’s actions. A police source said: “Joy quickly told her madam of Okputu’s plans and they played along with his arrangement. The mistress gave Joy some hard currencies, jewellery and her picture.
Unaware of the thickening plot against him, Okputu instructed Joy to meet him at Iyana- Ipaja to handover the loot to him.
He promised to arrange how to get the fake across to her by doing imitations of the jewellery to avoid any suspicion. “Officers, who had been contacted by the employer, swung into action and laid siege for Okputu at the agreed location. He was caught and arrested after receiving the loot from Joy.”
After his arrest, the decoy team of RRS visited some housemaids who Okputu had installed in different parts of the state, to question them and find out if the suspect at any time asked them to steal valuables from their employers.
The RRS team also advised them to stay away from crime. The police also visited the said prophetess, who was to help Okputu to hypnotise Onoz’s mistress.
The prophetess disclosed that the last time she saw him was in February 2018 when he came for prayer and ask her to help hypnotise a woman who employed one of his clients. The prophetess explained that she turned down his demand and sent him out of the church. She told him that her church doesn’t indulge in such practice. Recovered from Okputu were $15 notes, gold jewellery worth N450,000 and a picture.
The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Muazu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID). Muazu advised Lagosians to be conscious of who they employ as domestic servants to avoid theft of their hard-earned valuables
Metro and Crime
Mom, dad, pleaseforgiveme–Teenagecultist
A 19-year-old suspected cultist, Ayo Afiolorunsho, has asked his parents and family members to forgive him for bringing their names into disrepute.
The suspect, who urged youths to shun crime, was arrested at the weekend by a team of policemen from Oworoshoki Police Division, led by a Superintendent of Police (SP), Nkereuwem Joshua.
Afiolorunsho was arrested for allegedly being a member of the Aiye Confraternity and in possession of illegal weapons.
A police source said: “The suspect was picked up at Oworoshoki area of the Third Mainland Bridge, as his group was planning a deadly attack on rival Eiye cult group.
“The suspect confessed that they went to Oworonsoki, after leaving a meeting at Obalende.
He said that they were supposed to have another meeting at Oworoshoki, when police appeared and arrested them all.” The cultists, on sighting the police team, took to their heels.
However, Afiolorunsho was arrested, in possession of a sword, which he said was for self-defence.
The suspect, who is a ‘vulcanizer,’ said he was initiated into the Aiye cult group in Ikorodu area of the state by other members of the cult who kept threatening him for refusing to become their member.
Afiolorunsho, who is the second child in a family of six, pleaded with his parents to forgive him for bringing their names to disrepute.
He said: “There is nothing to gain from cultism. I regret being a member of Aiye.
Those that forced me to join cultism made so many promises to me, but all were lies. “Since the police arrested me, not one member of the group under any guise has visited me. I am left to my fate.
My parents are ashamed of me. I plead with youths to shun cultism. If I should regain my freedom, I would relocate to my village immediately and practice my trade.
I have ruined my future with the group that I joined. I’m finished. My future is gone! I don’t know if I will ever leave the police custody.”
Metro and Crime
Soldier stabs driver to death, arrested
Police in Edo State have arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal Moses Oguche, for allegedly stabbing a commercial bus driver to death.
The incident occurred at Okene town in Kogi State about 11a.m. on Sunday last week. Oguche of 4 Brigade Command Benin, Edo State, reportedly attacked the driver, identified simply as Mr. Ogbimi of Big Joe Motors, with a jack knife.
Ogbimi, in company with a mechanic, Kekere, had gone to recover a broken down vehicle belonging to Big Joe Motors when the unfortunate incident occurred. Trouble started when a towing van driven by the driver and a silver colour Nissan Premera marked Abuja KWL 811 AP belonging to the soldier collided. Oguche, who was in mufti, allegedly stabbed Ogbimi during an argument that ensued between them.
After killing the driver, the soldier allegedly jumped into his vehicle and fled the scene because of the fear of a mop attack. Some passers-by chased the fleeing soldier, which forced him to abandon his car and run inside the bush behind a private building at Agbede town in Edo North Senatorial District.
He was said to have made a call to his colleagues at a military base in Auchi. But he was later arrested and taken along with his vehicle to Agbede Divisional Police Headquarters.
Some armed soldiers later stormed the Agbede Police Station in two Hilux vans ostensibly to rescue their colleague but were prevented by residents of the community and policemen on ground, a development that nearly sparked a row.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, who was promptly notified of the incident, ordered immediate transfer of the suspect to the state Police Command Headquarters in Benin.
Mohammed promised that justice would be served in the case as nobody was above the law. He said: “The case is under investigation. It is a case of murder; he is a Nigerian and he is not above the law.
I assure you that justice will be done in this case.” The Public Relations Officer for the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, Captain Maidawa Ibrahim Mohammed, confirmed the incident.
He said: “The loss of life in this controversial circumstance is highly regret table. This is certainly not in line with the professional disposition of the Nigerian Army which places high premium on the sanctity of human life.
“As alleged, this unfortunate circumstance will be thoroughly investigated and if established justice shall take its course. I want to reassure the general public of the safety of their lives and property.”
Mr Jonathan, the Personal Assistant to Mr. Sunny Joseph Osayande, who is one of the directors at Big Joe Motors, described the incident as unfortunate. He disclosed that the management of the transport company and relations of the deceased had been invited by the police at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on the matter.
Metro and Crime
Zulum promises security beef-up, as insurgents kill 60 villagers
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies to protect lives and property. Zulum stated this yesterday when he visited Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the people over the murder of 60 villagers by Boko Haram insurgents.
The governor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said government would not relent until permanent peace was restored in the state. Condemning the attack, Zulum called on the people to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies in their communities.
He prayed for the re pose of the souls of the deceased and the families, the fortitude to bear the loss. Zulum also visited Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, and sympathised with persons who sustained injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Muhammad Bulama, told journalists that the insurgents attacked Badu village and killed over 60 persons, while 11 others were wounded.
He said: “Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Badu village but the attack was repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilance group. “The villagers resisted the attack, killed 11 insurgents and recovered 10 AK47 rifles in the encounter.
“On Saturday, about 11.40a.m., the insurgents came on a reprisal mission, attacking mourners at a grave yard in the area, killing over 60 persons and injuring 11 others.” Bulama added that the wounded had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment. Efforts to get reactions from the military on the attack proved abortive, as the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, did not respond to inquiries sent to him through Short Service Message (SMS).
Metro and Crime
Gunmen kill 65-year-old businessman, kidnap son’s wife
Gunmen yesterday killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and abducted his daughterin- law, Mrs. Aisha Yusuf.
A member of the family, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told journalists that the gunmen invaded the community about 2a.m., and attacked the home of 65-year-old Garkar-Bore, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife. He said: “Alhaji was shot several times in the chest.
We took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead. He was buried today, according to Islamic rites.”
The source, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also said no information had been received on the whereabouts of the son’s wife. He said: “We do not know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident. He said: “We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene.” Abubakar added that no contact had been established with the criminals.
Metro and Crime
Ibadan residents flee as NURTW men shoot, cause commotion
* Factions deny involvement
Residents of Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan were on Sunday morning thrown into panic when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members clashed.
According to checks by New Telegraph, trouble started when a former chairman of the union in the state, Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a Auxiliary), in company with some of his men and two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stormed the house of an estranged aide, Musliudeen Muideen, with some dangerous weapons.
It was learnt from some residents around the area that while their victim was being beaten shooting was heard, prompting residents who heard the gunshots to flee.
Auxiliary, however, said that the claim was not true, alleging that some members of the union, were out to paint him black in order to stop the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde announcing him as the new NURTW Chairman.
Auxiliary, who spoke through one of his aides, Alhaji Ahmed Raheem, said the allegation was an attempt to destroy his reputation, stating that as a peace- loving person, he would never engage in acts that would bring disrepute to the state.
However the victim, Muideen while speaking with journalists on Sunday, said his house was invaded by six vehicles loaded with NURTW members and two NSCDC men brandishing dangerous weapons, stating that if it had been in the night, he would have been killed.
He said that after he was beaten to the point of death and his family members traumatized, he was driven to the headquarters of the state Joint Security Task Force, and handed over to the State Commander.
Another member of NURTW who was also attacked, Kabiru Adekunle, said he bolted away from his house immediately he was informed by a source that the members of the union were heading towards his house.
