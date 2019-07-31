Leah Sharibu: Whether living, whether dead…

The fact is, when men carry the same ideals in their hearts, nothing can isolate them – neither prison walls nor the sod of cemeteries. For a single memory, a single spirit, a single idea, a single conscience, a single dignity will sustain them all. – Fidel Castro in “History will absolve me”

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, for thy sake we are killed all the daylong; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. – Romans 8: 35 – 39.

The vile and empty characteristically defecate and dance on the grave of true patriots, desecrating and defacing their memory. Perverts and little minds who live for the moment and are never ever able to grasp the big picture danced on the grave of Awo. After frustrating his yeoman’s efforts to be president, a pedestal he had hoped to use to better the lot of the common man, they praised and eulogised him to high heavens at his death. The vilest of them all, the ones who were unsparing in their opposition, the Brutus, so to say, were the ones who were loudest in their ululation of Awo, shedding the most crocodile tears as they waxed lyrical. One of such described Awo as “the best president Nigeria never had.” He was right – but he was one of those who ensured Awo never reached his goal.

Nemesis returned (you know what I mean) and they danced also on the grave of MKO Abiola. “On June 12 we stand” became “On June 12 we eat”. Those who betrayed MKO most; those who played prominent roles in the annulment of the June 12 election; and those who could tell us how the man got murdered – cried the loudest when MKO died. Last year, the locusts returned ostensibly with good tidings; saying they had come to bestow honour on MKO. Thank God not all were deceived for, as they say, you can deceive some of the people all the time; you can deceive all the people some of the time but you cannot deceive all the people all the time. They danced on Abiola’s grave simply to “win” the 2019 elections.

They danced on the grave of Toyin Olakunrin, not minding the additional misery they were piling on his grieving family and forlorn 95-year-old father. For some of them it was the best time to remind us of the little favours they purportedly extended her way. Some men do not care to rub in the insult! For others, it was the opportunity they had eagerly awaited to re-launch their sagging political career. Last Friday morning as I stumbled on my 2018 Christmas and New Year message to Mrs. Olakunrin and her response, the Federal Government itself stylishly “broke” the news that Leah Sharibu may never walk this planet again – to quote erstwhile U.S. President Barak Obama as he broke the news of American forces’ killing of Osama bin Laden.

They are getting ready to also dance on Leah Sharibu’s grave. When rumours broke concerning her “death” before the elections and her family said they, too, had heard the rumours and asked the government to say the truth, they quickly denied it. “Don’t put sand in our garri,” they seemed to be saying. It is not true that they really wanted or want Leah out of incarceration. They never wanted and still don’t want her out alive. It would demystify them. A little girl would not be allowed to cause such damage to what they stand for. Otherwise, tell me what efforts have they made to free her? The other time they said her captors demanded some billions which they said was too much – but they have reportedly given N100 billion to Miyetti Allah and are ready to spend another billions on RUGA for killer herdsmen. Cows and killer herdsmen are more precious to them than our angelic Leah. Sheer hypocrisy! Their actions and or inactions are deliberate. We are the ones yet to see it that way and begin to respond appropriately. But it does not matter anymore!

Leah Sharibu will never die! The saints of the Lord, of which she is now a part, do not die; they sleep in the Lord. Leah has taught us Christian chivalry, courage, strength and character as of the times of old. She has taught us godly love as Christ and the apostolic Fathers experienced and practised it. She has taught us how to focus on God and the things of God, not distracted by worldly living and the things of this world. She is a living example of what Peter meant when he told the Lord Jesus they had left home and family and everything else and had followed him. “And Jesus answered and said: Verily I say unto you, there is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, but he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life” – Mark 10: 29 7 30.

For mockers and scorners, Leah’s immediate reward here is that she has etched her name in gold. Yes, she may have been denied the opportunity to live her life but even if she did, she would still have died some day. Jesus raised Lazarus from death: what was the eventual end of Lazarus? Methuselah lived 969 years: what was the ultimate end of Methuselah? Sir, Ma, what will be your eventual end and my own eventual end? Pray, what will be the eventual end of the captors/killers of Leah and those dancing or getting ready to dance on her grave? In another 400/500 years, if the Lord tarries, many of us will no longer be remembered even by members of our immediate families. Our graves, if our remains have not been upturned out of them, will most likely be desolate. I know next-to-nothing about my great-grandparents; I do not know their graves, not to talk of visiting. I do not even know who they were; neither can I say their names. How about you?

But Leah lives in the present times in our heart. And, as they say, to live in the heart of those we love – and who love us – is not to die. Leah will live in future times on the pages and in the annals of history. Her memory and remembrance will outlive that of presidents. Kids like her will read about her. Adults will study her. Academic theses and dissertations will be conducted on Leah Sharibu.

Tell the mockers and scorners: Leah Sharibu is not the loser. She ran her race. She finished her course. And like the apostle Paul said: For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (11 Timothy 4: 6 – 8). Leah Sharibu, I believe, is one of such deserving saints.

When you have run and finished your race, what else are you waiting for? This was where Paul differed significantly from John the Baptist who, in his hours of travail, asked of Jesus: Art thou he that should come, or do we look for another?” (Matthew 11:2). Let mockers and scorners know that the vile murderers and terrorists, their sponsors, defenders, backers and, above all, the cause they purport to advance, are the losers – ultimately. Another set of losers are tongue-in-cheek Church leaders who, unlike John the Baptist who spoke truth to power (i.e. King Herod), use “wisdom” instead of picking up the gauntlet. This planet is not worthy of Leah; it is filthy compared to where her heart is and where the Lord Jesus has prepared for her. Instead of our pot-hole-filled roads, she walks or will walk on streets paved with gold; where PHCN never fails and where Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and bandits do not threaten. Hypocritical and lily-livered so-called Christian leaders have no place there either. Alleluia!

Last Word: Brand new CJN Tanko Muhammad has told judges not satisfied with their salaries to resign and look elsewhere for greener pastures. Can they please join the growing tribe of ex-judges consulting for politicians! That’s where the big bucks are these days!

